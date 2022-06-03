Out & About
Latinx Pride celebrates ‘Sweet 16’
Cooking, kayaking, dancing and more are on offer as the community celebrates the season
The 16th annual Latinx Pride continues this year with several in-person events. Cooking, kayaking, dancing and more are on offer as the LGBTQ Latinx community celebrates the season. Here is a list of the various activities and how you can participate:
Orgullosamente Outdoors
Sunday, June 5
12 p.m.
Key Bridge Boathouse
3500 Water Street, N.W.
Free! (or $18 if you are running late)
Facebook
Latino Outdoors DMV and DC Latinx Pride invite you to head out on the Potomac for some queer kayaking. Organizers advise you to arrive early to secure a free one hour kayak. Though if you run late, you can still go kayaking for $18 an hour.
Official DC Latinx Pride Party
Thursday, June 9
9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Howard Theatre
620 T Street, N.W.
$20-$75
Facebook | Tickets
The 16th annual DC Latinx Pride Fiesta will be held this year at the historic Howard Theatre. Come dance the night away and celebrate with the community.
La Cocina
Friday, June 10
12 p.m. | 2 p.m. | 4 p.m.
online event on Facebook Live
“Cooking has never been just about food,” the organizers tell us. Join Kraig, Dee and Jose in one of three sessions on Friday on Facebook Live as they take us into their homes to prepare their favorite foods.
La Platica
Wednesday, June 15
6 p.m.
online event on Facebook Live
Latinx Pride continues with a talk about mental health and the importance of speaking about the current challenges in the economy and violence directed towards BIPOC.
Papi Brunch
Sunday, June 19
12 p.m.
Los Hermanos Dominican Restaurant
1428 Park Road, N.W.
Facebook
Celebrate Pride Month Dominican edition at the Papi Brunch on Sunday.
Out & About
Awesome Con kicks off on June 3
Region’s premier comic, pop culture convention starts Friday
Awesome Con, the capital region’s premier comic and pop culture convention, will start Friday, June 3 at 1 p.m. at Walter E. Washington Convention Center. This will be a three-day event.
This event is a celebration of geek culture, bringing over 70,000 fans together with their favorite stars from across comics, movies, tv, toys, games, and more!
Badges to attend the event start at $50 and can be purchased on Awesome Con’s website.
Out & About
Theatre Washington extends COVID precautions
Vaccinations and mask-wearing mandates in place through July
Theatre Washington announced in a May 16 press release that Washington D.C.-area theater will extend COVID-19 policies that mandate vaccinations and mask-wearing in theater spaces until at least July 31.
However, theaters will offer exemptions for unvaccinated individuals such as children who are recently or not yet eligible, people with certain medical conditions preventing vaccination, or those with closely held religious beliefs. These patrons are required to provide proof of a timely negative COVID-19 test before performance start time, according to the release.
For a list of theaters participating in this policy extension, visit Theatre Washington’s website.
Out & About
Blade partners with Dupont Underground for drag shows
Cake, Shi-Queeta Lee, Rico Pico and Venus Valhalla featured
The Washington Blade and Dupont Underground will host the return of “Drag Underground” on Friday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. at Dupont Underground.
The event will feature famed drag queens Cake, Shi-Queeta Lee, Rico Pico and Venus Valhalla. Additionally, there will be an exhibit, “The Gender Within: The Art of Identity,” on display at the venue.
Attendees are required to be at least 18 years old. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
