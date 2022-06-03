Connect with us

Latinx Pride celebrates ‘Sweet 16’

Cooking, kayaking, dancing and more are on offer as the community celebrates the season

DC Latinx Pride in the 2019 Capital Pride Parade. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The 16th annual Latinx Pride continues this year with several in-person events. Cooking, kayaking, dancing and more are on offer as the LGBTQ Latinx community celebrates the season. Here is a list of the various activities and how you can participate:

Orgullosamente Outdoors

Sunday, June 5
12 p.m.
Key Bridge Boathouse
3500 Water Street, N.W.
Free! (or $18 if you are running late)
Facebook

Latino Outdoors DMV and DC Latinx Pride invite you to head out on the Potomac for some queer kayaking. Organizers advise you to arrive early to secure a free one hour kayak. Though if you run late, you can still go kayaking for $18 an hour.

Official  DC Latinx Pride Party

DC Latinx Pride Fiesta. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Thursday, June 9
9 p.m.-2:30 a.m.
Howard Theatre
620 T Street, N.W.
$20-$75
Facebook | Tickets

The 16th annual DC Latinx Pride Fiesta will be held this year at the historic Howard Theatre. Come dance the night away and celebrate with the community.

La Cocina

Friday, June 10
12 p.m. | 2 p.m. | 4 p.m.
online event on Facebook Live

“Cooking has never been just about food,” the organizers tell us. Join Kraig, Dee and Jose in one of three sessions on Friday on Facebook Live as they take us into their homes to prepare their favorite foods.

La Platica

(Photo courtesy of the Rainbow Railroad)

Wednesday, June 15
6 p.m.
online event on Facebook Live

Latinx Pride continues with a talk about mental health and the importance of speaking about the current challenges in the economy and violence directed towards BIPOC.

Papi Brunch

Sunday, June 19
12 p.m.
Los Hermanos Dominican Restaurant
1428 Park Road, N.W.
Facebook

Celebrate Pride Month Dominican edition at the Papi Brunch on Sunday.

