12 LGBTQ events this week

It is time for the Capital Pride Parade, Capital Pride Festival and several parties in and around D.C. For information on Capital Pride official events, click here. For information on Latinx Pride events, click here. For information about Pride parties on Saturday, click here. Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in D.C. that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

JR’S Monday Night Showtunes: Pride Edition

Citrine will perform for Monday Night Showtunes: Pride Edition at 10:30 on Monday. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Monday, June 6

8 p.m. – midnight

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Join Citrine for a Pride Edition night of showtunes with music by Landon Cox.

FTSC Summer of Freedom Opening Party

Federal Triangles Soccer Club Summer of Freedom. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Tuesday, June 7

6-9 p.m.

Kiki (second floor)

915 U Street, N.W.

Facebook

The Summer of Freedom league play for the Federal Triangles Soccer Club begins with an opening party at Kiki on Tuesday.

RENT Singalong celebrating Capital Pride

Wednesday, June 8

8 p.m.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Avenue, N.W.

Facebook

Celebrate Capital Pride with a RENT musical singalong at Shaw’s Tavern on Wednesday. Song sheets are available if needed.

Live at the Library: “Secret City” discussion with James Kirchick

(Book cover image via Amazon)

Thursday, June 9

7 p.m.

Library of Congress

Thomas Jefferson Building

Coolidge Auditorium

101 Independence Avenue, S.E.

Join the Library in Celebrating Pride Month with a discussion from journalist James Kirchick on his new book, “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington,” and Washington Post writer Jonathan Capehart at 7 p.m. in the Coolidge Auditorium. Visitors can also explore Library collection items that Kirchick consulted in researching his book.

D.C. Dyke March

2019 Dyke March. (Washington Blade file photo by Molly Byrom)

Friday, June 10

6 p.m.

Franklin Square

1332 I Street, N.W.

Facebook

The D.C. Dyke March returns this year. Activists will march for “body liberation and saying Hands Off Our Bodies!”

Drag Underground

Shi-Queeta Lee performs at Dupont Underground. (Blade photo by Michael Key)

Friday, June 10

8:30 p.m.

Dupont Underground

19 Dupont Circle N.W.

Eventbrite

Drag is back at Dupont Underground every Friday in June. Performers that evening include Shi-Queeta Lee, Logan Stone, Crimsyn and Pico Rico!

Futures Cypher: Pride 2050

Friday, June 10

6:30 p.m.

Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building

900 Jefferson Drive, S.W.

Eventbrite

The Arts + Industries Building of the Smithsonian Institution hosts an interactive discussion and performance art exchange about the future of Pride.

6:30-7:30 p.m. Interactive panel featuring: editor and co-owner of the Washington Blade, Kevin Naff; founder of The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Elle Moxley; interdisciplinary spoken word artist and filmmaker, The Dainty Funk; and intimate performances by queer pop performer, Be Steadwell.

7:30-8:30 p.m. Immersive DJ + rhythm experience featuring DJ Alex Love and Twink Drumz

8:30-9:15 p.m. Performance by The CooLots

9:30 p.m. Closing performance

Capital Pride Weekend Drag Brunch

(Image courtesy of The Hamilton)

Saturday, June 11

Two shows: 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The Hamilton Live

600 14th Street, N.W.

18+

$63.40

Tickets

The Hamilton Live is partnering with Tito’s and Ommegang Brewery for an all-you-can-eat drag brunch experience. Tickets include a brunch buffet and your choice of a Tito’s Bloody Mary, Ommegang beer, or a soft drink. Tito’s will donate $1 of every cocktail sale to the Capital Pride Alliance. Ommegang will donate $1 of every beer sold to the Cyndi Lauper Foundation.

Pride on the Pier & Fireworks Show

Pride on the Pier (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, June 11

2-9 p.m.; Fireworks at 9p.m.

The Wharf

101 District Square, S.W.

Free & Open to the Public. VIP Tickets Available.

VIP Tickets

The Washington Blade, in partnership with LURe DC and The Wharf, is excited to announce the 3rd annual Pride on the Pier and Fireworks. Pride on the Pier extends the city’s annual celebration of LGBTQ visibility to the bustling Southwest waterfront with an exciting array of activities and entertainment. The event will include the annual Pride on the Pier Fireworks Show presented by the Leonard-Litz Foundation at 9 p.m.

Mosaic Pride Parade

Saturday, June 11

6-7:30 p.m.

Mosaic

2910 District Avenue

Fairfax, Va.

Facebook

Are you in Fairfax and don’t feel like braving the crowds into D.C.? The inaugural Mosaic Pride Parade will begin at 6:00 pm in front of Praline Bakery and will end at Mom & Pop. Hang around for a post-parade celebration on Strawberry Lane with drag queens, a performance by Kazaxe, pretzels, and more!

Lights On, Barks Out! Pride Brunch & Tea Dance

Sunday, June 12

11 a.m.

Astro Beer Hall

1306 G Street, N.W.

$10

Facebook

Join Doming0, Bootsy Omega, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson, Chata Uchis, Velassa Rapta and Sahava Novaj for a Pride Drag Brunch at Astro Beer Hall on Sunday.

Yes Homo! Pride Edition

Sunday, June 12

12:30-3:30 p.m.

St. Vincent Wine

3212 Georgia Avenue, N.W.

$10

Facebook | Eventbrite

Watch a hilarious lineup of queer comics and enjoy a Pride brunch at St. Vincent Wine on Sunday.