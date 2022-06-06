Arts & Entertainment
12 LGBTQ events this week
Parties, panels and parades to celebrate Pride
It is time for the Capital Pride Parade, Capital Pride Festival and several parties in and around D.C. For information on Capital Pride official events, click here. For information on Latinx Pride events, click here. For information about Pride parties on Saturday, click here. Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in D.C. that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
JR’S Monday Night Showtunes: Pride Edition
Monday, June 6
8 p.m. – midnight
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Join Citrine for a Pride Edition night of showtunes with music by Landon Cox.
FTSC Summer of Freedom Opening Party
Tuesday, June 7
6-9 p.m.
Kiki (second floor)
915 U Street, N.W.
Facebook
The Summer of Freedom league play for the Federal Triangles Soccer Club begins with an opening party at Kiki on Tuesday.
RENT Singalong celebrating Capital Pride
Wednesday, June 8
8 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Celebrate Capital Pride with a RENT musical singalong at Shaw’s Tavern on Wednesday. Song sheets are available if needed.
Live at the Library: “Secret City” discussion with James Kirchick
Thursday, June 9
7 p.m.
Library of Congress
Thomas Jefferson Building
Coolidge Auditorium
101 Independence Avenue, S.E.
Join the Library in Celebrating Pride Month with a discussion from journalist James Kirchick on his new book, “Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington,” and Washington Post writer Jonathan Capehart at 7 p.m. in the Coolidge Auditorium. Visitors can also explore Library collection items that Kirchick consulted in researching his book.
D.C. Dyke March
Friday, June 10
6 p.m.
Franklin Square
1332 I Street, N.W.
Facebook
The D.C. Dyke March returns this year. Activists will march for “body liberation and saying Hands Off Our Bodies!”
Drag Underground
Friday, June 10
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle N.W.
Eventbrite
Drag is back at Dupont Underground every Friday in June. Performers that evening include Shi-Queeta Lee, Logan Stone, Crimsyn and Pico Rico!
Futures Cypher: Pride 2050
Friday, June 10
6:30 p.m.
Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building
900 Jefferson Drive, S.W.
Eventbrite
The Arts + Industries Building of the Smithsonian Institution hosts an interactive discussion and performance art exchange about the future of Pride.
6:30-7:30 p.m. Interactive panel featuring: editor and co-owner of the Washington Blade, Kevin Naff; founder of The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Elle Moxley; interdisciplinary spoken word artist and filmmaker, The Dainty Funk; and intimate performances by queer pop performer, Be Steadwell.
7:30-8:30 p.m. Immersive DJ + rhythm experience featuring DJ Alex Love and Twink Drumz
8:30-9:15 p.m. Performance by The CooLots
9:30 p.m. Closing performance
Capital Pride Weekend Drag Brunch
Saturday, June 11
Two shows: 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The Hamilton Live
600 14th Street, N.W.
18+
$63.40
Tickets
The Hamilton Live is partnering with Tito’s and Ommegang Brewery for an all-you-can-eat drag brunch experience. Tickets include a brunch buffet and your choice of a Tito’s Bloody Mary, Ommegang beer, or a soft drink. Tito’s will donate $1 of every cocktail sale to the Capital Pride Alliance. Ommegang will donate $1 of every beer sold to the Cyndi Lauper Foundation.
Pride on the Pier & Fireworks Show
Saturday, June 11
2-9 p.m.; Fireworks at 9p.m.
The Wharf
101 District Square, S.W.
Free & Open to the Public. VIP Tickets Available.
VIP Tickets
The Washington Blade, in partnership with LURe DC and The Wharf, is excited to announce the 3rd annual Pride on the Pier and Fireworks. Pride on the Pier extends the city’s annual celebration of LGBTQ visibility to the bustling Southwest waterfront with an exciting array of activities and entertainment. The event will include the annual Pride on the Pier Fireworks Show presented by the Leonard-Litz Foundation at 9 p.m.
Mosaic Pride Parade
Saturday, June 11
6-7:30 p.m.
Mosaic
2910 District Avenue
Fairfax, Va.
Facebook
Are you in Fairfax and don’t feel like braving the crowds into D.C.? The inaugural Mosaic Pride Parade will begin at 6:00 pm in front of Praline Bakery and will end at Mom & Pop. Hang around for a post-parade celebration on Strawberry Lane with drag queens, a performance by Kazaxe, pretzels, and more!
Lights On, Barks Out! Pride Brunch & Tea Dance
Sunday, June 12
11 a.m.
Astro Beer Hall
1306 G Street, N.W.
$10
Facebook
Join Doming0, Bootsy Omega, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson, Chata Uchis, Velassa Rapta and Sahava Novaj for a Pride Drag Brunch at Astro Beer Hall on Sunday.
Yes Homo! Pride Edition
Sunday, June 12
12:30-3:30 p.m.
St. Vincent Wine
3212 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$10
Facebook | Eventbrite
Watch a hilarious lineup of queer comics and enjoy a Pride brunch at St. Vincent Wine on Sunday.
Sports
Tampa Bay Rays players refuse to wear Pride Month patch
Religious beliefs, not encouraging LGBTQ ‘behavior’ cited
At least five players from the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team who took to the “baseball diamond” during the team’s 16th annual Pride Night celebration this past Saturday refused to wear a Pride logo patch the team added to their uniforms intended to celebrate Pride month.
Rays caps and uniforms had logos colored in the style of the modern LGBTQ Pride flag were to show the team’s solidarity with the LGBTQ community during the June 4 home game against the Chicago White Sox.
According to The Tampa Bay Times, pitchers Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson were among the players who did not wear the patch on their uniforms and chose to wear the team’s standard caps.
In an effort to make their commitment to the LGBTQ+ community more visible, the Rays added rainbow-colored logos to their Pride Night caps and uniforms. But not all players wanted to be included. #Rays #PrideNight https://t.co/t1bgNw8qAv— Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) June 4, 2022
Adam, chosen by team officials to speak for the players who opted out, told The Tampa Bay Times it was primarily a matter of religious beliefs and not wanting to encourage the “behavior” of those in the LGBTQ+ community.
“A lot of it comes down to faith, to like a faith-based decision,” Adam said. “So it’s a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here. But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently.”
“It’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage. It’s no different.
Today, we wear our #Pride on our sleeves pic.twitter.com/bcOLJNhx6Y— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 4, 2022
Arts & Entertainment
Saturday Pride parties
Events abound across the DMV to celebrate with the LGBTQ community
It’s Pride! This Saturday is packed with events across the District and beyond. Want to party with friends before, after or during the Capital Pride Parade? Here are some of our picks for things to do on Saturday to celebrate LGBTQ Pride.
Pride on the Pier & Fireworks Show
2-9 p.m.
9PM Fireworks Show presented by Leonard-Litz Foundation
The Wharf
Southwest Waterfront
General admission free! / VIP tickets for air-conditioned lounge available
Facebook | Eventbrite
The popular Pride Fireworks Show returns this year to The Wharf for the Pride on the Pier event hosted by the Ladies of LURe and the Washington Blade.
ReMIX: Capital Pride Official Saturday Party
9 p.m.-3 a.m.
City Winery
1350 Okie Street, N.E.
$45
Facebook | Tickets
The Capital Pride Alliance hosts its official mega party at City Winery on Saturday. Four parties are mashed into one huge event with Flashy, Cake, Pop Culture and Eagle’s Nest. Seven DJs including Chord, Farrah Flosscett, Mike Babbitt, Rosie Hicks, Sean McClafferty, Sean Morris TWiN and Cake the Drag Queen will provide entertainment. Tickets are almost sold out, with only the $45 tickets remaining as of this moment: so get them while you can!
Lambda Sci-Fi Pride Tabletop Gaming Party and Parade Viewing
2-11 p.m.
1425 S Street, N.W.
vaccination required
Facebook
Bring your favorite board games to the Lambda Sci-Fi party to join in on a night of gaming and fun. The group will pause to watch the Capital Pride Parade around 3 p.m. Bring $10 in exact change for pizza if you are hungry.
WERQ: DC Pride Party & Drag Show
3-6 p.m.
DC Brau Brewing Co.
3178 Bladensburg Road, N.E.
Suite B
$15-$150
Facebook | Eventbrite
Join the queens Crimsyn, Druex Sidora and Crystal Edge for a party at DC Brau. Admission includes one Pride Pilsner (with a portion of the proceeds going to SMYAL and the Blade Foundation).
Pride or Die Party
8 p.m.
Provision No. 14
2100 14th Street, N.W.
$30.80
21+
Facebook | Tickets
Join QROWD Events for a Pride or Die Party at Provision No. 14. “Be there with all your rainbow flair and dance the night away with your QROWD community.”
The Bear Cave
9 p.m. (Saturday) – 3 a.m. (Sunday)
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
Join dancers Bruiser, Archie and Lumious and DJ Popperz for a night in The Bear Cave celebrating Pride at the Green Lantern.
Candela! Pride
8 p.m. (Saturday) – 3 a.m. (Sunday)
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
21+
Facebook
Join Gaga L’Draga, Milenna Saint Cartier and Charlie Vega Sinclair for a Latinx and international party complete with drag and DJ Milko.
MIXTAPE Pride
9 p.m.
9:30 Club
815 V Street, N.W.
$20
21+
Facebook | Ticketmaster
Join DJs Matt Bailer, Keenan Orr, Tezrah, and LEMZ for an inclusive LGBTQ dance party.
Distrkt C Pride 2022
10 p.m. (Saturday) – 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
Karma Live Music Venue
2221 Adams Place, N.E.
$40-$80
Facebook | Tickets
Inernational DJs Ana Paula and Ed Wood are joined by entertainers Rikk York, Killian Knox, Rob Montana, Jessie, Seth Santoro, Eddie Danger as well as surprise performers in this indoor/outdoor event. Tickets are selling out quickly, and the only tickets left are tier 2 and VIP tickets, so if you want to go, you should get your tickets now!
KINETIC: Pride DC Main Event
10 p.m. (Saturday) – 4 a.m. (Sunday)
Echostage
2135 Queens Chapel Road, N.E.
$40-$60
Facebook | Ticketmaster
RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Shangela and Jorgeous lead the festivities with DJs Joe Pacheco, Dan Slater and Ben Bakson providing the music to dance into the wee hours of the morning.
Flashy Afterhours Pride Edition
(Sunday) 3:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$50-$60
Facebook | Eventbrite
Have the other parties ended, but you are still ready to dance? Go to Flashy Afters: Pride Weekend with Isaac Escalante and Nina Flowers!
Photos
PHOTOS: Cumberland Pride
The western Maryland LGBTQ community and allies gathered at Canal Place for a festival
The 2022 Cumberland Pride Festival was held at Canal Place in Cumberland, Md. on Sunday, June 5.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
