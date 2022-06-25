Out & About
Rayceen Pendarvis hosts District of Pride Showcase
Mayor’s Office celebrates resilience of D.C.’s LGBTQ community with night of entertainment
The Mayor’s Office for LGBTQ Affairs will host “The District of Pride Showcase” on Thursday, June 30 at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Theatre.
This event is to celebrate the resilience of D.C.’s LGBTQ community with a night of entertainment and performances that will feature the diverse queer talent.
This event will be hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis, with announcer Krylios, featuring DJ Honey. There will also be a performance by “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace.
This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Out & About
Mayor’s office to celebrate older LGBTQ individuals
District of Pride: Seniors Brunch on Monday
The Mayor’s Office for LGBTQ Affairs will host “District of Pride: Seniors Brunch” on Monday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Arts.
This event is a celebration of Pride and a “thank you” to the District’s senior community members for their contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.
This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Drag, parties and Night Out at the Nationals among attractions
Night Out at the NationalsTuesday, June 14 6 p.m. Nationals Park 500 South Capitol Street, S.E. $25 Facebook | Tickets Join Team D.C. for the annual Night Out at the Nationals on Tuesday. There will be a lot of Pride activities and it is a nice chance to socialize with other LGBTQ fans. The Nationals will take on the Atlanta Braves.
Pride Drag BingoTuesday, June 14 7-9 p.m. Red Bear Brewing Co. 209 M Street, N.E. Facebook | Webstite Enjoy some Bombastic Bingo with drag queen Desiree Dik at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Tuesday.
DC Boys of Leather Pride Happy HourThursday, June 16 6-9 p.m. Trade 1410 14th Street, N.W. Facebook Every month, the DC Boys of Leather get together for some general merriment. Wear your gear and celebrate Pride at Trade on Thursday.
Drag UndergroundFriday, June 17 Doors 7:30 / Show 8:30 Dupont Underground 19 Dupont Circle, N.W. Facebook | Eventbrite Don’t miss a truly unique experience on Friday with an underground drag show.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing PartyFriday, June 17 8-9 p.m. JR.’s Bar 1519 17th Street, N.W. Facebook Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 7 among friends at JR.’s on Friday.
DELMARVA PrideSaturday, June 18 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Harrison Street Easton, Md. Facebook Looking for Pride on the peninsula? Easton, Md. is host to DelMarVa Pride for three days this week, with a festival downtown on Saturday. The event is free and family friendly with comedy, drag, music, vendors and crafts.
PridePaloozaSaturday, June 18 12-3 p.m. Annapolis Town Center 1906 Towne Centre Boulevard Annapolis, Md. $12.24 Facebook | Tickets Celebrate pride month at Annapolis Town Center’s PridePalooza. Enjoy food trucks, games, crafts, face painting, balloon animals, henna, tie-dye and more.
Pride Bar CrawlSaturday, June 18 4-11:59 p.m. A League of Her Own 2319 18th Street, N.W. $20-$25 Facebook | Eventbrite The fifth annual Pride Crawl with take participants across several venues for an evening of fun. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Trevor Project.
Lip-sync DuelsSunday, June 19 8-10 p.m. Freddie’s Beach Bar 555 23rd Street S Arlington, Va. Facebook The Imperial Court hosts a Lip Sync Duel at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Crystal City on Sunday.
Flashy!Sunday, June 19 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Monday) Flash 645 Florida Avenue, N.W. $30 advance / $40 door Facebook | Eventbrite TWiN and Sean Morris will be spinning on the main floor for Juneteenth Holiday Weekend.
Out & About
Baltimore Pride features parade, festival, High Heel Race
Festivities kick off June 20; headliners include Mya
The Pride Center of Maryland has moved into a new building that allows it to expand its services to better serve Baltimore’s LGBTQ community.
The 45-year-old organization, which hosts Baltimore Pride, will kick off its Pride celebrations on Monday, June 20 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new premises at 2418 Saint Paul Street. There will be tours of the new center, remarks from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and performances by Black Assets and Kenneth Something.
“This new building will give more freedom and opportunity to be a resource to our community,” said Kenneth Something, the center’s director of strategic partnerships and special events.
The new location, which the center owns, is four times larger than its current location and will allow it to unabashedly signal that it is a safe space for the Baltimore queer community to gather.
“At our old location, we were told we couldn’t hang Pride flags in our window,” said Something. “We weren’t able to display that we are a safe space for our community.”
In addition to its current roster of services, such as facilities that allow individuals to report discrimination against sexual and gender minorities, the center will welcome 40 small LGBTQ initiatives free-of-charge to use its premises to host meetings including book clubs, yoga classes, art clubs and identity support groups.
Baltimore Pride will be a mix of fun and serving the community, according to Something. This year’s Pride month events will be the biggest the city has witnessed, with a total of 26 events featuring local and national entertainers.
On Friday, June 24, there will be “Ecstatic Dance in the Park- Pride Edition” at 6 p.m. at Zen Garden Druid Hill Park; “Music at the Market – Pride Edition” at 7 p.m. at Broadway Market, and Bike Party Pride Ride at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Park — the bike party will have an expected attendance of over 500 cyclists and will conclude with a dance party with DJ Deezy, resident DJ at The Baltimore Eagle.
The organization will also host “Baltimore Pride Slam” on Wednesday, June 22 at Busboys and Poets. The event time is to be determined, according to Baltimore Pride’s website. The poetry competition will be hosted by Radi, an award-winning Black queer poet. Ten poets will compete for a chance to win $1,500 in cash prizes and the title of Baltimore Pride Slam Champion.
“It is important to center and uplift the stories of our community,” said Something regarding the event, which will also feature open mic performances.
Of course, the usual parade and festival are on tap this year. The parade along Charles Street begins Saturday, June 25 at 1 p.m., and the adjacent Block Party runs 3-9 p.m. Visit baltimorepride.org for exact locations. The annual High Heel Race is Saturday, June 25 at 12:10 p.m. at Charles and 25th streets. Pride in the Park takes over Druid Hill Park on Sunday, June 26 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with more than 100 vendors, music, drag, and more. Headliners include Mya, Averie Wilson, and George Lovett.
One of the service events on the organization’s calendar is the Pride Job Fair on Tuesday, June 21 at 5 p.m. at the Pride Center’s new location. There will be 15 LGBTQ-friendly employers at the event that are geared to empowering sexually gendered minority community members by connecting them with companies that prioritize diversity and inclusion.
The job fair was one of the components of Pride month that the Pride Center wanted to grow by ensuring that people not only leave connected to their communities, but also with employment opportunities to better their livelihoods.
“We want to make sure we don’t forget the root of where Pride started— a movement to uplift and support our community,” said Something.
At its roots, Baltimore Pride —which also happens to be the third oldest Pride festival in the country— is a fundraiser for the Pride Center. So, the 14th edition of its famed annual “Twilight on the Terrace” fundraiser will be hosted on Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. at Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
There will also be a new fundraiser “Queens Cruise” — on Sunday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at City Cruises Baltimore— that Something describes as “one of the newest grand events of Baltimore Pride.” The event will be a drag brunch and buffet hosted by Emerald Star, featuring performances by Chanel Belladonna, Vee Vee Majesty, Angel Devero, and Lyric Bordeaux.
“I think organizations [sometimes] get swept away by current events,” Something said. “We listened deeply to the community and created a Pride relevant to Baltimore that is not necessarily shaped by national politics.”
