Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
See more than just the fireworks in the days ahead
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in D.C. that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
MNSkating’s Pride Too!
Monday, June 27
7:30 p.m.
Laurel Skating Center
9890 Brewers Court
Laurel, Md.
Facebook | Meetup
Join the Monday Night Skaters for a Pride-themed skating party in Laurel, Md. on Monday.
Queen of the Capital at Adams Morgan Movie Nights
Tuesday, June 28
8-11 p.m.
Adams Morgan Soccer Field
Facebook
The Adams Morgan Partnership BID will be showing “Queen of the Capital” from local documentary maker Josh Davidsburg.
Pride Night at Frederick Keys
Wednesday, June 29
6-9 p.m.
Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium
21 Stadium Drive
Frederick, Md.
Facebook | Tickets
Join Pride on the Patio for a night of baseball as the Frederick Keys hold Pride Night sponsored by the Frederick Center.
LGBTQ Families Discussion & Beer Tasting
Wednesday, June 29
7-8 p.m.
Aslin Beer Company
847 South Pickett Street
Alexandria, Va.
Facebook | Tickets
Rainbow Families will have an informal discussion about such topics as coming out, celebrating your child’s identity, being a good ally in the workplace and more . . . followed by a beer tasting! No charge, but donations will be taken.
First Friday LGBTQ+ Social with GoGayDC
Friday, July 1
7-9 p.m.
The Commentary (in the Westin)
801 North Glebe Road
Arlington, Va.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Join GoGayDC for a monthly social gathering in Ballston.
Drag Race All-Stars Viewing Party
Friday, July 1
7-9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Get together with other Drag Race super fans for an evening viewing party hosted by Citrine.
Outdoor Movie Night
Friday, July 1
8:30-10:30 p.m.
Stead Park
1625 P Street, N.W.
Facebook
Bring your blanket and catch a movie on the big screen at Stead Park.
FireWerk with DJ Chord
Friday, July 1
9 p.m.
AquaGrill Reho
57 Baltimore Avenue
Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Facebook
Kick off Independence Day weekend in Rehoboth with a no cover dance party at AquaGrill.
Zodiac Drag Contest
Sunday, July 3
8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
$5 cover
Facebook
The monthly amateur drag competition returns to Freddie’s on Sunday. Check out the new talent (or try it out yourself).
Flashy 4th of July Weekend
Sunday, July 3 – Monday, July 4
10 p.m.
Flash
645 Florida Aveune, N.W.
$30
Facebook | Eventbrite
Celebrate Independence Day with a Flashy 4th of July on the dance floor of Flash.
Out & About
Rayceen Pendarvis hosts District of Pride Showcase
Mayor’s Office celebrates resilience of D.C.’s LGBTQ community with night of entertainment
The Mayor’s Office for LGBTQ Affairs will host “The District of Pride Showcase” on Thursday, June 30 at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Theatre.
This event is to celebrate the resilience of D.C.’s LGBTQ community with a night of entertainment and performances that will feature the diverse queer talent.
This event will be hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis, with announcer Krylios, featuring DJ Honey. There will also be a performance by “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace.
This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Out & About
Mayor’s office to celebrate older LGBTQ individuals
District of Pride: Seniors Brunch on Monday
The Mayor’s Office for LGBTQ Affairs will host “District of Pride: Seniors Brunch” on Monday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Arts.
This event is a celebration of Pride and a “thank you” to the District’s senior community members for their contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.
This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Drag, parties and Night Out at the Nationals among attractions
Night Out at the NationalsTuesday, June 14 6 p.m. Nationals Park 500 South Capitol Street, S.E. $25 Facebook | Tickets Join Team D.C. for the annual Night Out at the Nationals on Tuesday. There will be a lot of Pride activities and it is a nice chance to socialize with other LGBTQ fans. The Nationals will take on the Atlanta Braves.
Pride Drag BingoTuesday, June 14 7-9 p.m. Red Bear Brewing Co. 209 M Street, N.E. Facebook | Webstite Enjoy some Bombastic Bingo with drag queen Desiree Dik at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Tuesday.
DC Boys of Leather Pride Happy HourThursday, June 16 6-9 p.m. Trade 1410 14th Street, N.W. Facebook Every month, the DC Boys of Leather get together for some general merriment. Wear your gear and celebrate Pride at Trade on Thursday.
Drag UndergroundFriday, June 17 Doors 7:30 / Show 8:30 Dupont Underground 19 Dupont Circle, N.W. Facebook | Eventbrite Don’t miss a truly unique experience on Friday with an underground drag show.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing PartyFriday, June 17 8-9 p.m. JR.’s Bar 1519 17th Street, N.W. Facebook Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 7 among friends at JR.’s on Friday.
DELMARVA PrideSaturday, June 18 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Harrison Street Easton, Md. Facebook Looking for Pride on the peninsula? Easton, Md. is host to DelMarVa Pride for three days this week, with a festival downtown on Saturday. The event is free and family friendly with comedy, drag, music, vendors and crafts.
PridePaloozaSaturday, June 18 12-3 p.m. Annapolis Town Center 1906 Towne Centre Boulevard Annapolis, Md. $12.24 Facebook | Tickets Celebrate pride month at Annapolis Town Center’s PridePalooza. Enjoy food trucks, games, crafts, face painting, balloon animals, henna, tie-dye and more.
Pride Bar CrawlSaturday, June 18 4-11:59 p.m. A League of Her Own 2319 18th Street, N.W. $20-$25 Facebook | Eventbrite The fifth annual Pride Crawl with take participants across several venues for an evening of fun. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Trevor Project.
Lip-sync DuelsSunday, June 19 8-10 p.m. Freddie’s Beach Bar 555 23rd Street S Arlington, Va. Facebook The Imperial Court hosts a Lip Sync Duel at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Crystal City on Sunday.
Flashy!Sunday, June 19 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Monday) Flash 645 Florida Avenue, N.W. $30 advance / $40 door Facebook | Eventbrite TWiN and Sean Morris will be spinning on the main floor for Juneteenth Holiday Weekend.
10 LGBTQ events this week
Case against Russian femactivist Yulia Tsvetkova drags on
Matanzas, la capital cubana del Orgullo LGBTQ
PHOTOS: Loudoun Pride
German soccer federation announces transgender players can choose their team
U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein ceremonially sworn in
Texas GOP snubs Log Cabin: shortsighted mistake or sign of things to come?
How do we respond to rising anti-LGBTQ rhetoric?
‘Gay marriage, gay sex are going to fall like fucking dominoes’
GOP senator willing to delay school meal funding over LGBTQ+ rights
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
South America7 days ago
Upwards of 4 million people attend São Paulo Pride parade
-
Theater7 days ago
‘Atemporal’ explores intersection of misdiagnosis, identity
-
The White House5 days ago
U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein ceremonially sworn in
-
News5 days ago
Gay doctor elected AMA president-elect
-
Arts & Entertainment6 days ago
Elon Musk’s trans daughter files for name change to cut ties with him
-
Europe5 days ago
Istanbul once again bans Pride march
-
Politics7 days ago
Caitlyn Jenner celebrates FINA ban on Trans swimmers on Twitter
-
National4 days ago
Texas GOP snubs Log Cabin: shortsighted mistake or sign of things to come?