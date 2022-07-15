Fiesta Asia to host street fair

Fiesta Asia will host the 17th edition of its annual street fair on Saturday, July 16 at 11 a.m. at 400 Pennsylvania Ave., in front of Capitol Hill.

This event, a National Asian Heritage Festival signature event, will feature more than 1,000 performers, artisans, entrepreneurs, food vendors, and organizations on multiple stages representing more than 20 cultures.

This event is free and more details are available on Fiesta Asia’s website.