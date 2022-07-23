Blade, DC Health to host town hall on monkeypox

DC Health and the Washington Blade will host a town hall to discuss monkeypox on Monday, July 25 at 7 p.m. at Eaton DC.

Local medical and health officials will answer the audience’s questions regarding the uptick in monkeypox cases in the area, implications for public health and what this means for D.C. residents.

Featured panelists include N. Adam Brown, MD MBA, emergency physician, founder and principal, ABIG Health; Clover Barnes, Senior Deputy Director of HAHSTA; Amanda Cary, Sexual Health Manager at Whitman-Walker Health; and Alsean Bryant, pharmacist at AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

For more information and to RSVP, visit washingtonblade.com/townhall.