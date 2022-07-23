Out & About
Blade, DC Health to host town hall on monkeypox
Healthcare experts attend Monday event at Eaton DC
DC Health and the Washington Blade will host a town hall to discuss monkeypox on Monday, July 25 at 7 p.m. at Eaton DC.
Local medical and health officials will answer the audience’s questions regarding the uptick in monkeypox cases in the area, implications for public health and what this means for D.C. residents.
Featured panelists include N. Adam Brown, MD MBA, emergency physician, founder and principal, ABIG Health; Clover Barnes, Senior Deputy Director of HAHSTA; Amanda Cary, Sexual Health Manager at Whitman-Walker Health; and Alsean Bryant, pharmacist at AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
For more information and to RSVP, visit washingtonblade.com/townhall.
100 Black artists to celebrate dance in the DMV
Five-day festival begins Sunday
More than 100 Black performing dance and drum artists will gather to celebrate “Dance in the DMV” in a five-day festival beginning on Sunday, July 24 at various locations throughout the DMV including the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.
The week of festivities will include dance performances, discussions, panels, workshops and master classes.
The festival will conclude with a host of events including “Culture Caucus Summer Festival: Carol Foster” on Saturday, July 30 at 2 p.m. at the Kennedy Center. At this event, Kennedy Center Culture Caucus member Carol Foster will present an arts market, movement class, panel discussion, cabaret and Millennium Stage performances, and more at the REACH.
For more information about the week, visit Dance in the DMV’s official website.
10 LGBTQ events this week
Music, drag, leather and dancing and more
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV (and Baltimore) that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Tuesday Gaymer Social
Tuesday, July 19
7-10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Join the DC Gaymers for a night of games and camaraderie. All gaming stations will be open for free play. Games include Super Smash Bros., Ultimate, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Kirby and the Forbidden Land, Mary Party Superstars and more.
DC Boys of Leather July Happy Hour
Thursday, July 21
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The DC Boys of Leather host a monthly happy hour complete with a bootblack on the back patio. Wear your gear for an evening of general merriment at this queer venue.
Miss Gay Freestate
Friday, July 22
Doors 9 p.m. / Pageant 10 p.m.
Central Bar Mount Vernon
887 North Howard Street
Baltimore, Md.
Cover $5 / $7 after 10 p.m.
Facebook
Join host Maranda Rights for a preliminary drag competition for Miss Gay Maryland 2022.
Kicks & Giggles: GLOW/CRAZY dance party
Friday, July 22
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook
Kicks & Giggles is a no cover great time out. Free drinks from 9-10 if you are wearing body paint on your chest or back. Anything underwear and up is acceptable.
LGBTQ+ Brunch
Saturday, July 23
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Go Gay DC hosts a brunch and meetup at Freddie’s. There is no cover charge, but you can order food off of the menu or partake in an all-you-can-eat buffet with mimosa for $14.99.
Comedy Bonfyre Presents: Bold and Baddie Special
Saturday, July 23
6 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
$10
Facebook | Tickets
Comedy Bonfyre is a monthly stand-up comedy showcase. In this Bold and Baddie Special, look out for Sarah Suzuki Harvard and Kate Blansett with performers Anna Artazova, Stacey Axler, Davine Ker, Arzoo Malthotra, Ambi and Andie Basto.
Elevate
Saturday, July 23
Doors 9 p.m.
City Winery
1360 Okie Street, N.E.
$30 advance / $40 door
Facebook | Tickets
Join the city’s top DJs and drag favorite Cake for a night of dancing and entertainment at the top two floors of City Winery.
Beach Please! Bottomless Drag Brunch
Sunday, July 24
Two showtimes:
– Seating 11 a.m. / Show 11:30 a.m.
– Seating 1:30 p.m. / Show 2 p.m.
Johnny Pistolas
2333 18th Street, N.W.
$10 admission + $50 bottomless brunch
Facebook
Join Cake, Crimsyn, Logan Stone and Chicki Parm for a bottomless drag brunch at Johnny Pistoals on Sunday. This month’s theme is Beach, Please! so come in your best beachwear.
LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation
Sunday, July 24
12-2 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook | Eventbrite
For another Go Gay DC! opportunity to meet friends and hang with the community, meet up at As You Are for coffee and conversation on Sunday.
BONBON Mini-Festival
Sunday, July 24
5-11 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
$20
Facebook
This mini music festival is a benefit for the LGBTQ youth services organization SMYAL. DJs and performers include Dvonne, Tommy C, PWRPUFF, Kristy la rAt, Gabberbitch69, Aphroditus, Franxx and Haus of Bambi.
BONBON fundraiser to benefit SMYAL
DJs Dvonne, Tommy C and Kristy La Rata to perform
New York and Washington D.C.-based production company FRNX-WRLD will host a fundraiser on Sunday, July 24 at 5 p.m. at Songbyrd Music House (540 Penn St., N.E.)
The fundraiser, titled “BONBON,” will be a mini-festival with proceeds benefitting LGBTQ organization Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders, which supports and empowers LGBTQ youth in the D.C. area.
The festival will feature performances from DJs Dvonne, Tommy C and Kristy La Rata, among many others.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on the festival’s website.
