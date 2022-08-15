Photos
PHOTOS: Commonwealth Dinner
Equality Virginia holds 19th annual gala in Richmond
Equality Virginia held its 19th annual Commonwealth Dinner at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Saturday, August 13. Speakers included Virginia state Senators Adam Ebbin and Ghazala Hashimi, Emmett Schelling of the Transgender Education Network of Texas, author Richie Jackson, Pat Hunter-Jordan of Hanover NAACP, as well as Narissa Rahaman, Kyleigh Hynes and Bryan Price of Equality Virginia.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: United Night OUT
Team DC and Federal Triangles honored at halftime
United Night OUT 2022 was held on August 6 at Audi Field with DC United taking on their Atlantic Cup rivals, the New York Red Bulls. The two teams battled to a 0-0 scoreless draw in their 99th meeting. The LGBTQ community event was co-hosted by Team DC and the Federal Triangles Soccer club who were both honored at halftime.
(Washington Blade photos by Kevin Majoros)
PHOTOS: Mister Nice Jewish Boy Pageant
Annual competition hosted by Venus Valhalla at Union Stage
Four contestants vied for the title of 2022 Mister Nice Jewish Boy Pageant at Union Stage on Sunday, July 31. Venus Valhalla gave a performance and served as the emcee. Proceeds from the event went to Keshet, an organization that works for LGBTQ equality in Jewish life. The event was sponsored by the Nice Jewish Boys, a social organization for gay, bisexual and transgender Jewish men in their 20’s and 30’s.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Central Pennsylvania Pride
30th annual LGBTQ celebration held in Harrisburg
The 30th annual Central Pennsylvania Pride celebration was held in Harrisburg, Pa. on Saturday, July 30.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
