D.C. Veteran Affairs revisits ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’

Panel discussion to include overview on DADT impact on D.C. LGBTQ servicemember community

1 hour ago

A scene of a rally calling for repeal of the U.S. military's 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' policy in 2010. (Washington Blade archive photo by Michael Key)

The Mayor’s Office of Veteran Affairs will host “Rewriting the Narrative of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. at As You Are DC. 

This panel discussion will include an overview of ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’s’ impact on the D.C. LGBTQ veteran community.

The event will also touch on the thousands of service members who were discharged without benefits and how to create an environment where LGBTQ D.C. veterans and allies feel empowered, changes to the VA medical center can be made, and, overall, get into one system of a justified platform for all veterans to be treated fairly.

Comics

Peace Corps group to host comedy show

Hilarious lineup at Kramers of some of the funniest comedians

2 hours ago

August 29, 2022

Grassroots Comedy will partner with Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Washington, D.C. to host “Super Spectacular Comedy Show for Cultural Understanding” on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Kramers (1517 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.).

The event will have a hilarious lineup of some of the funniest comedians in the region with a thing or two to say about cultural understanding.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite

Out & About

Queer-centric open-stage org to host talent show

‘Domingo’s Got Talent Presents: Family Values’ on Sunday

2 days ago

August 27, 2022

(Image via Facebook)

Domingo’s Got Talent will host “Domingo’s Got Talent Presents: Family Values” on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at DC9 Nightclub.

This event will feature performances by drag families Casa Sin Miedo, Brat Haus, and  Haus of Dommé. There will also be live music, comedy, drag, family therapy, and performance art.

There will be no cover and attendees are encouraged to tip the performers both virtually and by using the event’s cash tip receptacles.

More event details are available on Facebook

Out & About

10 LGBTQ events this week

Bingo, parties and Bachelor’s Mill Reunion among attractions in the coming days

7 days ago

August 22, 2022

(Washington Blade file photos by Michael Key and I. Hope)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Reign: Not Another Drag Show

A scene from ‘Not Another Drag Show’ at DIK Bar. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Monday, August 22
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar (second floor)
1737 17th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite | Facebook

Start your week off with a casual good time at DIK Bar complete with a drag show featuring local talent!

Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik

Red Bear Brewing Co. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Tuesday, August 23
7-9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook

Desiree Dik leads a rousing game of Drag Bingo at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Tuesday.

LGBTQ Happy Hour Bingo

(Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Wednesday, August 24
7-9 p.m.
As You Are Bar
500 8th Street, S.E.
Eventbrite

Enjoy an evening of free bingo at As You Are bar on Wednesday.

Wasted & Gay Thursday

Thursday, August 25
9 p.m.
Wasted Lounge
816 H Street, N.E.
$5 cover after 10 p.m.
21+
Eventbrite

Check out Wasted Lounge for an LGBTQ party with special musical guests and $5 Henny shots.

Empowerment Boxing

Friday, August 26
6-7 p.m.
Duke Ellington College Track Field
1600 38th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite

Take a free trans+/queer empowerment boxing class at Georgetown University on Friday. Make some friends and get your sweat on. No experience necessary.

LGBTQ+ Social in the City

Friday, August 26
7-9 p.m.
Moxy
1011 K Street, N.W.
Eventbrite

Moxy’s trendy lobby lounge is the venue again for this Go Gay DC LGBTQ social event. Come and make new friends and enjoy conversation with members of the community.

Frequency Friday

Friday, August 26
10 p.m.
Harlot DC Lounge & Restaurant
2001 11th Street, N.W.
$10-$75
Eventbrite

Hosted by Kay Cruise with sounds by DJ Kidd Fresh and DJ Tia Nicole, the “hottest black lesbian party to ever hit the D.C. streets” is on Friday at Harlot DC Lounge. Book your tickets and VIP tables today.

LGBTQ Brunch

Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, August 27
10 a.m.-noon
Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Eventbrite

Join Go Gay DC for an LGBTQ brunch at Freddie’s patio on Saturday. Order the all-you-can-eat buffet (includes a mimosa or coffee/tea or soft drink) for only $14.99.

Bachelor’s Mill Reunion

A scene from Bachelor’s Mill in 2002. (Blade archive photo by I. Hope)

Saturday, August 27
6 p.m.-midnight
Karma DC Live Music Venue
2221 Adams Place, N.E.
$31.99 – $52.75
Eventbrite

Celebrating the storied Bachelor’s Mill, there will be a Sparkle MaHarris Memorial Talent Showcase followed by a dance party on Saturday at Karma DC.

Eighties Mayhem: End of Summer 80’s Dance Party

Saturday, August 27
9 p.m.
Black Cat
1811 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Celebrate the end of summer with an 80’s-themed dance party at the Black Cat on Saturday.

