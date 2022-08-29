D.C. Veteran Affairs revisits ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’

The Mayor’s Office of Veteran Affairs will host “Rewriting the Narrative of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. at As You Are DC.

This panel discussion will include an overview of ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’s’ impact on the D.C. LGBTQ veteran community.

The event will also touch on the thousands of service members who were discharged without benefits and how to create an environment where LGBTQ D.C. veterans and allies feel empowered, changes to the VA medical center can be made, and, overall, get into one system of a justified platform for all veterans to be treated fairly.

More details are available on Eventbrite.