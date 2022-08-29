Out & About
D.C. Veteran Affairs revisits ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’
Panel discussion to include overview on DADT impact on D.C. LGBTQ servicemember community
The Mayor’s Office of Veteran Affairs will host “Rewriting the Narrative of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m. at As You Are DC.
This panel discussion will include an overview of ‘Don’t Ask Don’t Tell’s’ impact on the D.C. LGBTQ veteran community.
The event will also touch on the thousands of service members who were discharged without benefits and how to create an environment where LGBTQ D.C. veterans and allies feel empowered, changes to the VA medical center can be made, and, overall, get into one system of a justified platform for all veterans to be treated fairly.
More details are available on Eventbrite.
Peace Corps group to host comedy show
Hilarious lineup at Kramers of some of the funniest comedians
Grassroots Comedy will partner with Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Washington, D.C. to host “Super Spectacular Comedy Show for Cultural Understanding” on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Kramers (1517 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.).
The event will have a hilarious lineup of some of the funniest comedians in the region with a thing or two to say about cultural understanding.
Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Queer-centric open-stage org to host talent show
‘Domingo’s Got Talent Presents: Family Values’ on Sunday
Domingo’s Got Talent will host “Domingo’s Got Talent Presents: Family Values” on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. at DC9 Nightclub.
This event will feature performances by drag families Casa Sin Miedo, Brat Haus, and Haus of Dommé. There will also be live music, comedy, drag, family therapy, and performance art.
There will be no cover and attendees are encouraged to tip the performers both virtually and by using the event’s cash tip receptacles.
More event details are available on Facebook.
10 LGBTQ events this week
Bingo, parties and Bachelor’s Mill Reunion among attractions in the coming days
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Reign: Not Another Drag Show
Monday, August 22
8 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar (second floor)
1737 17th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite | Facebook
Start your week off with a casual good time at DIK Bar complete with a drag show featuring local talent!
Drag Bingo with Desiree Dik
Tuesday, August 23
7-9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Desiree Dik leads a rousing game of Drag Bingo at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Tuesday.
LGBTQ Happy Hour Bingo
Wednesday, August 24
7-9 p.m.
As You Are Bar
500 8th Street, S.E.
Eventbrite
Enjoy an evening of free bingo at As You Are bar on Wednesday.
Wasted & Gay Thursday
Thursday, August 25
9 p.m.
Wasted Lounge
816 H Street, N.E.
$5 cover after 10 p.m.
21+
Eventbrite
Check out Wasted Lounge for an LGBTQ party with special musical guests and $5 Henny shots.
Empowerment Boxing
Friday, August 26
6-7 p.m.
Duke Ellington College Track Field
1600 38th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Take a free trans+/queer empowerment boxing class at Georgetown University on Friday. Make some friends and get your sweat on. No experience necessary.
LGBTQ+ Social in the City
Friday, August 26
7-9 p.m.
Moxy
1011 K Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Moxy’s trendy lobby lounge is the venue again for this Go Gay DC LGBTQ social event. Come and make new friends and enjoy conversation with members of the community.
Frequency Friday
Friday, August 26
10 p.m.
Harlot DC Lounge & Restaurant
2001 11th Street, N.W.
$10-$75
Eventbrite
Hosted by Kay Cruise with sounds by DJ Kidd Fresh and DJ Tia Nicole, the “hottest black lesbian party to ever hit the D.C. streets” is on Friday at Harlot DC Lounge. Book your tickets and VIP tables today.
LGBTQ Brunch
Saturday, August 27
10 a.m.-noon
Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Eventbrite
Join Go Gay DC for an LGBTQ brunch at Freddie’s patio on Saturday. Order the all-you-can-eat buffet (includes a mimosa or coffee/tea or soft drink) for only $14.99.
Bachelor’s Mill Reunion
Saturday, August 27
6 p.m.-midnight
Karma DC Live Music Venue
2221 Adams Place, N.E.
$31.99 – $52.75
Eventbrite
Celebrating the storied Bachelor’s Mill, there will be a Sparkle MaHarris Memorial Talent Showcase followed by a dance party on Saturday at Karma DC.
Eighties Mayhem: End of Summer 80’s Dance Party
Saturday, August 27
9 p.m.
Black Cat
1811 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Celebrate the end of summer with an 80’s-themed dance party at the Black Cat on Saturday.
