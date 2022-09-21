Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth police investigating anti-Semitic flyers
300 residents received messages blaming Jews for ‘COVID agenda’
Wesley Combs, president of the board of directors of CAMP Rehoboth, the Rehoboth Beach LGBTQ community center, was among more than 300 homeowners and renters in Rehoboth Beach that had clear plastic bags stuffed with anti-Semitic flyers placed in the front yards of their home this past weekend, according to Combs and a statement from Rehoboth police.
Among the flyers distributed to the residents’ front yards was one that listed the names of 23 U.S. government officials, private pharmaceutical company officials, and others that worked on addressing the COVID pandemic and who the flyer claims are Jewish or “shabbos goy,” a term used, sometimes in a derogatory way, for a non-Jewish person who works for a Jewish company or family.
“EVERY SINGLE ASPECT OF THE COVID AGENDA IS JEWISH,” the flyer declares in large letters above the list of the names.
“These acts of anti-Semitic hate are concerning especially in a community known for being a place of solace and an oasis for those who live in and visit Rehoboth Beach,” Combs told the Washington Blade. “The timing also saddens me as a Jew because we are about to enter the holiest 10 days on the Jewish calendar – Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur,” he said.
“Because these flyers appear to have been distributed randomly and not specifically targeting Jewish residents it might not qualify as a hate crime,” said Combs, who noted that he called Rehoboth police to report receiving the flyers.
“Overnight Saturday [Sept. 17], flyers with anti-Semitic and political messaging were left in more than 300 yards in the greater Rehoboth Beach area,” said Lynne Coan, a Rehoboth Beach city spokesperson. “Many residents have expressed dismay, disappointment, and concern about these flyers,” Coan said in an email to the Blade.
“The apparent intent of the flyers is to spread the divisiveness, dehumanizing fear, and cultural mistrust that currently permeate our nation,” she said. “This runs counter to the warm, accepting, and collaborative community that is Rehoboth Beach.”
She added, “While the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, the Rehoboth Beach Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, is investigating distribution of these flyers and working with the state attorney general’s office to determine if any crime has been committed.”
Coan said Rehoboth police are asking residents with home video security devices to check if they have any video footage of someone delivering the flyers or of a suspicious vehicle late Saturday night or early Sunday morning on Sept. 17-18. She said anyone who may have security camera footage capturing someone delivering the flyers or other relevant information is asked to call Rehoboth police at 302-227-2577.
In a Facebook post in which he included photos of three of the flyers, Combs said he views the messages presented in the flyer as potential threats.
“As a Jewish Gay man, these threats against my safety, humanity and civil rights are a stunning reminder that remaining silent is not an option,” Combs said in his Facebook post. “I have included pictures of some to give you an idea and cropped out the website printed at the bottom to avoid promoting these cowards,” he stated in his post.
Another one of the flyers that Combs posted a photo of includes photos of six U.S. senators and two U.S. House members, including former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who the flyer points out are strong supporters of federal gun control legislation and who are Jewish. Above the photos of the lawmakers and next to a photo of a handgun, the flyer states in large capital letters, “EVERY SINGLE ASPECT OF GUN CONTROL IS JEWISH.”
A third flyer Combs posted a photo of includes photos of four high-level Biden administration officials — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. In large letters above the photos the flyer declares, “EVERY SINGLE ASPECT OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS JEWISH.” And above that statement are the words, “Let’s Go Brandon,” which is used by far-right activists as a code for denouncing President Biden.
Photos
CAMP Rehoboth’s SunFestival ‘a huge success’
‘Packed’ dance floor for SunDance
LGBTQ organizations in Rehoboth Beach, Del. celebrated the end of the season with an array of events and fundraisers. Notably, CAMP Rehoboth welcomed the long-awaited return of its annual SunDance as part of SunFestival on Sunday evening.
This year’s SunFestival was “a huge success,” said Wesley Combs, CAMP Rehoboth board president. “It was a true community effort, which was so heartwarming to see as the new board president.”
While official numbers from the weekend’s fundraising have yet to be determined, Combs noted that both of the weekend’s flagship events — SunDance, as well as a Saturday night performance by Emmy-winning comedian Judy Gold — were sold out, as were the sponsorships available for the event. The dance floor for SunDance, which had not been held since 2019 due to public health restrictions, “was packed from the minute the doors opened,” he added.
“Everyone was coming back together and doing something that they love to do, which is dancing under the mirror ball, being together and celebrating a great organization,” he said. “It’s hard to do that when you can’t see each other.”
CAMP Rehoboth is looking to kick off its search for a new executive director and will soon begin to implement its strategic planning process. The funds raised during SunFestival will help support the organization during this period of transition, Combs noted.
In the meantime, “this is going to be a time where we’re going to reflect,” he added. “We’re going to really assess, ‘What are the needs of our community?’ … and then understand what’s the most important thing for CAMP Rehoboth to be doing in the next five years.”
(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)
Photos
Sussex Pride raises thousands at weekend pool party
Rehoboth Beach fundraiser held on a ‘glorious, sunny day’
Rehoboth Beach’s Sussex Pride hosted a pool party over Labor Day weekend to raise funds for ongoing programming.
David Mariner, president of Sussex Pride, noted that this year the organization was the beneficiary of an annual pool party fundraiser hosted by David Herchik and Richard Looman. Mariner emphasized the event was a success and a great way to celebrate the long weekend.
“It was a glorious, sunny day. We have had our share of cloudy Labor Day weekends, but it was perfect,” he said.
Mariner noted that the event included a “spectacular” musical performance from The Boy Band Project, a New York-based musical group that recreates hits from boy bands throughout the decades and in 2019 and 2020 received BroadwayWorld awards. Local favorite Pamala Stanley also performed at the event, which raised more than $7,000 according to a statement from organizers.
Money raised will go toward new programming, including a support group for parents of transgender and non-binary adolescents in Delaware, as well as a needs assessment project for Sussex County “to really identify how we can best support the LGBTQ community in southern Delaware,” Mariner said.
(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)
Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach drag volleyball tradition ends
Labor Day contest scrapped 34 years after debut
Organizers of the annual Labor Day weekend drag volleyball event in Rehoboth Beach, Del., announced the tradition has been canceled.
The event pitted two teams of gay guys in drag against each other, which organizers insisted on keeping “just for fun,” drawing thousands of spectators each year. The event celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2013; it was canceled the last two years due to COVID.
The event’s Facebook page announced the cancellation: “Some sad news to share. Due to numerous circumstances, it seems as if our last Drag Volleyball game in Rehoboth has already been played. We are sorry to disappoint you and put an end to this Rehoboth end of summer tradition. Thanks for all of your support throughout the years.”
Forrest Park, one of the original players, told the Blade in 2013 that it started with simple and casual pick-up volleyball games on Poodle Beach at the end of the boardwalk in 1988. An older gay man Park only knew as “Mother” owned the net and gave it to Park, the same net they used until it wore out in 2011. All the players — nine on each team — had drag names, which they use with each other throughout the summer. Each team picked a theme for the year and performed sometimes elaborate dance routines during breaks from the game.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Bisexual activists cautiously excited after White House meeting
In first, gay Democrat and gay Republican face off in congressional race
Larry’s Lounge transformed pandemic into an opportunity
Gay man gets 6.5 years in prison for stealing $2.1 million in pandemic funds
Rehoboth police investigating anti-Semitic flyers
Smart haulers: Nissan Pathfinder and Ford Expedition
2022 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Finalist Voting
Baltimore arts preview: John Waters, Tina Turner, and more
FreeState Justice executive director resigns, says board has ‘white supremacist culture’
Texas Christians attack AIDS prevention drugs
Popular
-
Autos4 days ago
Smart haulers: Nissan Pathfinder and Ford Expedition
-
Arts & Entertainment1 day ago
2022 Best of LGBTQ DC Readers’ Choice Award Finalist Voting
-
Arts & Entertainment4 days ago
Baltimore arts preview: John Waters, Tina Turner, and more
-
Maryland1 day ago
FreeState Justice executive director resigns, says board has ‘white supremacist culture’
-
Opinions4 days ago
Texas Christians attack AIDS prevention drugs
-
The White House2 days ago
White House officials to meet with bisexual activists
-
Eastern Europe2 days ago
EuroPride march takes place in Serbia capital
-
Sports23 hours ago
Gay men challenge Qatar death penalty for homosexuality