Calendar
Calendar: October 7-13
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, October 7
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea sharing, and community building. Or just to unwind and enjoy the extended happy hour. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, October 8
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6 p.m. the day before the event.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, October 9
GoGay DC will host a drag show at 7 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant. Guests are encouraged to bring about $20 in cash to give to the performers or to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a fabulous assortment of prizes. The event is free to attend and more details are available on Eventbrite.
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee + Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and trying to meet some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, October 10
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host, there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, October 11
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group and a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression to join in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
The Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University will host a roundtable to celebrate National Coming Out Day at 7 p.m. at 1957 E St., N.W. The event will bring together scholars and practitioners, undergraduates, graduates, faculty, staff, alums, and allies to join in a robust discussion that celebrates resilience, authenticity, and pride. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, October 12
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Queer Trivia Night will be at 7 p.m. at The Dew Drop Inn. This event will be a monthly dose of all things nerdy and LGBTQ. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, October 13
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Comedy & Cocktails” will be at 6 p.m. at Pure Lounge. There will be performances from local DMV comedians, music by DJ Kovza, drinking games, free prizes and more. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: September 30-October 6
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, September 30
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. For more information, email Adam at [email protected]
GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social in the City.” This event is ideal for making new connections and community building or just to unwind and enjoy extended happy hour. This event is free and more information is available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, October 1
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. You can RSVP for this event on the DC Center’s website.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgement free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others.For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, October 2
Go Gay DC will also host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, October 3
Center Aging Advocacy Meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Participants are welcome to provide guidance and feedback on programs and services for LGBT older adults here at The DC Center for the LGBT Community. For more information, email Adam at [email protected].
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Tuesday, October 4
Center Aging: Women’s Social and Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ+ women can meet and socialize with one another. There will be discussion, activities, and a chance for guests to share what they want future events to include. For more information, visit the DC Center’s website.
Wednesday, October 5
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
BookMen DC will be at 7:30 p.m. in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is an informal group of men who are interested in fiction and non-fiction gay literature. For more information, visit BookMen’s website.
Thursday, October 6
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 pm if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Elements DC Throw It Back Thursdaze, an LGBTQ Night” will be at 8 p.m. at Elements DC. This event will have DJs, live music, happy hour specials and more. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: September 23-29
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, September 23
Center Aging Monthly Luncheon will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. Lunch & Yoga will be held in the climate-controlled atrium at the Reeves Center. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Saturday, September 24
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. You can RSVP for this event on the DC Center’s website.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. For more information, email [email protected].
Sunday, September 25
Go Gay DC and AGLA will host “LGBTQ+ Ice Cream Social” at 3 p.m. at 2334 S. Meade St. An ice cream truck will offer several exciting flavors and toppings, including Rainbow Sprinkles. The ice cream is free for current AGLA members. A small donation or AGLA membership is appreciated if you aren’t yet an AGLA member. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will also host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, September 26
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Wicked Mondaze will be at 5 p.m. at HIS & HERS. Guests are encouraged to chill with friends or mix and mingle to make new connections while enjoying delicious cocktails and food bites during the happy hour vibe. DJ Mim and special guests DJs will perform at the event. TIckets cost $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, September 27
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group is for people who identify outside of the gender binary. Whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more information, email [email protected].
Showtime at Legacy will be at 8:30 p.m. at Legacy DC. This is an opportunity for DMV creatives to headline in the store with a performance featuring Legacy DC’s house band ‘The Experience Band’. There will also be Q&As with the audience, and a photo booth. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, September 28
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Asexual & Aromantic Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more information, email [email protected].
Thursday, September 29
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
“Elements DC Throw It Back Thursdaze, an LGBTQ Night” will be at 8 p.m. at Elements DC. This event will have DJs, live music, happy hour specials and more. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: September 9-15
LGBTQ events in the week to come
Friday, September 9
Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. in the DC Center in the atrium of the Reeves Center. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. For more information, contact [email protected].
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area. For more information, email [email protected].
Saturday, September 10
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. You can RSVP for this event on the DC Center’s website.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. Please email [email protected] or the group’s facilitator [email protected] to receive the password to join the meeting.
Sunday, September 11
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to make more friends in the LGBTQ+ community and some new faces after two years of the pandemic. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Sunday Vibes! LGBTQ+ Inclusive Outdoor Event will be at 2 p.m. at Bad Habit. Dj Eletrox and Dj Jai Syncerewill be playing Top 40, afrobeats, reggaeton, house remixes, throwbacks and more. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Monday, September 12
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host the event along with a rotating cast of other DMV performers. Tickets are free and can be accessed on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, September 13
Center Aging Women’s Social & Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ+ women can meet and socialize with one another. To register for this event, visit the following link.
First Tuesday LGBTQ+ Social will be at 7 p.m. at Hi-Tide Lounge. This is an event to meet new people in the LGBTQ+ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, September 14
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, September 15
The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Reel Affirmations XTRA: Washington DC’s International LGBTQ Monthly Film Series will host a screening of “Boy Culture: The Series” at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Landmark Theater E Street Cinema. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on the DC Center’s website.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Calendar: October 7-13
Safe Place International to take National Coming Out Day global
Lesbian candidate trails by just 17 votes in Hyattsville Council race
Gay ANC commissioner nominated for director of D.C. Office of ANCs
Slovenia legalizes marriage, adoption for same-sex couples
‘Bros’ bombs at weekend box office
Cruel court decision makes it harder to prevent AIDS
Two transgender women elected to Brazil’s Congress
Make the most of the market and keep a positive perspective
Bolsonaro, Lula to face off in second round of Brazil presidential election
Popular
-
Movies2 days ago
‘Bros’ bombs at weekend box office
-
Opinions4 days ago
Cruel court decision makes it harder to prevent AIDS
-
South America2 days ago
Two transgender women elected to Brazil’s Congress
-
Real Estate5 days ago
Make the most of the market and keep a positive perspective
-
South America3 days ago
Bolsonaro, Lula to face off in second round of Brazil presidential election
-
Sports3 days ago
Scottish pro Zander Murray inspires fellow soccer player to come out as gay
-
National3 days ago
Survey shows 72% of Utah residents back same-sex marriage
-
Noticias en Español3 days ago
Gobierno salvadoreño reestructura programa educativo por hablar de orientación sexual