Opinions
Bon voyage: Off to Rome and a transatlantic cruise
Let’s hope Democrats are still in control when I get back
My trip begins. I left for Rome on Oct. 26 to join friends on a long-planned vacation. For a number of years, except during the height of the pandemic, I have taken a transatlantic cruise. It is one of what are called repositioning cruises, when cruise companies move their ships either from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean, or the other way. I like going in the fall from Europe back to the U.S. when we can turn our watches back an hour at a time every few days during the cruise so I arrive in the United States without jet lag.
This year, after two days in Rome, where I will walk the city and eat some great food, I will board the Celebrity APEX on the morning of Oct. 29 for 14 days arriving in Ft. Lauderdale the morning of Nov. 12. As I will be traveling over Election Day I have already mailed in my ballot and have reminded all my friends across the country who will be joining me to do the same.
Because we are still dealing with COVID, Celebrity requires you to have a verified (watched over), negative COVID test within 48 hours of boarding. This is less than required last year when they also tested everyone again at the port before boarding. Proof of vaccination is required to board.
Once onboard I have been invited to a sail-away party in the Iconic suite, the best of the ship. It’s hosted by my friends, travel agents extraordinaire, Scott Moster and Dustin Ruffatto of My Lux Cruise. While this is not a gay cruise, I already know of nearly 40 members of the community and other friends who will be traveling with me. We will be taking a bus from Rome to the port of Civitavecchia and Scott and Dustin have worked with Celebrity to book a couple of personalized excursions for our group during our five ports-of-call.
I love the sea days of the cruise and there will be nine of those. Our five stops include: Valencia and Malaga in Spain, then Gibraltar, the Azores, and finally Nassau in the Bahamas the day before we arrive in Ft. Lauderdale. I look forward to seeing new sights, revisiting some I have been to, and generally enjoying the time off the ship with good friends.
On sea days my day begins with a 7 a.m. knock on my cabin door; room service delivering coffee, juice and a bagel. With the balcony door open and fresh air streaming in, I will write for two hours. This will include my blog pieces, my regular Blade columns, and giving a final touch-up to my book; yes, it is written, and I have arranged to turn it over to an editor when I am back in D.C. Then it’s an hour in the gym to assuage my guilt over that morning bagel and all the rest I will be eating and drinking during these 16 days away. The APEX has a great gym, which includes everything including Pelotons.
For the first time I will be staying in the Retreat, the luxury part of the ship. I took advantage of the Celebrity sale, which did away with the single supplement for many cruises for those like myself who book a cabin on their own. So that will be a new experience for me and you can read about it in my blog. The retreat has its own pool, sundeck, bar, restaurant, and concierge. I am also looking forward to seeing some of the crew and entertainers who were on my cruise last year and finding out how they are doing. I know one of the entertainers, Andrew Derbyshire, who I interviewed and wrote about last year, will be back entertaining and we already agreed to do lunch. It is my assumption, though I don’t know the numbers yet, the ship will be much fuller this year. Last year we had only 1,250 passengers out of a possible 3,000 and 1,150 crew members. Those numbers ensured incredible service. Will let you all know how this year goes.
I would like to thank the Blade for again publishing my trip blog. I anticipate writing about five or six pieces while onboard and you will be able to find them at washingtonblade.com.
So, while I hope you will follow the blog, more important is you VOTE so when I am back in the USA Democrats will still be in control of Congress.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
Aunt Lilia Johnson’s buttermilk pie fed a voting rights movement
How could I miss the significance of my family’s grassroots organizing?
As a child, I didn’t care about social justice. The struggle for fairness, equality and love was never a part of my radar. I was young and enjoyed being young, hanging out, listening to music and going to the mall and church because that’s what we children did.
Social issues were for adults; those issues kept my parents and the rest of their team busy. But they took their calling seriously. They nurtured people, exercised their ministry, registered people to vote and actively participated in religious and civilian activities in Black communities. They attended funerals, weddings and community events, making their presence known.
I grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, where the current population, according to the census, is about 58,686 residents. My parents, family, friends, and enemies alike were all within that small community. I was aware of my family’s commitment to voting registration and watched my Aunt Florence Blackshear, my mother’s sister-in-law, staff the voting polls during every voting cycle at East High School. I remember my mother’s best friend of 40 years, Lelia Pickett Johnson; I knew “Aunt Lilia,” as I called her, had been navigating the systemic racism of her home state of Alabama since 1918. In her day, mortality records were highest among African Americans.
One day I visited Aunt Lilia while she was making a buttermilk pie. I can almost hear the mixer going and the pie shell being patted into place in round tin pans. My Aunt Florence brought Church’s fried chicken over. What I didn’t realize at the time was that this was more than just food. It was the catalyst for gathering and organizing. They were working in the spirit of resistance and organizing for their community. I want to look back and wonder, how could I have missed the purpose of social justice? But I had no idea about the importance of voting rights.
Currently, voter suppression is now at the core of those Ohioans creating barriers to voting for Black Americans. Ohio House Bill 294 is dubbed a Trojan Horse by many that threatens to limit access to voting booths, impose voter IDs on those voting, and cancel early voting.
There are laws like this that are popping up in 49 states. Voting rights should always speak to our collective moral values. And taking away voting rights speaks of our lack of values and moral compass. Proverbs 14:34 says that “righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.” And in a speech given on May 15, 1957, Rev. Martin Luther King indicted both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party when he declared that the right to vote is one of moral duty.
Our country’s values are tied together with voting rights as well as the fight to take away those rights. The Supreme Court gutting the Voting Rights Act triggers memories of a time when African Americans were faced with violence, harassment, intimidation, and death. Many risked it all so that all would have the right to vote.
The 2016 election was the first documented proof of our democracy’s fragility. The insurrection and rise of Donald Trump show us that conservative ideology’s undercurrent of white supremacy amplified the dormant fascism within the system. That fascism is created from white fear, anger, theology and in pews of white evangelical churches.
But white supremacy is more insidious than we know. In his article “White Christian America Needs a Moral Awakening” in Atlantic magazine, author Robert Jones wrote, “White Christian churches have not just been complicit in failing to address racism: rather, as the dominant cultural power in the U.S. they have been responsible for constructing and attaining and sustaining a project to protect white supremacy.”
That day at Aunt Lilia’s dining room table five women got together to prepare a working lunch and dinner. Their goal was to feed a multitude of guests who were members of the Mahoney Valley NAACP. They were supporting social justice during a time when there was no social media or cell phones. They spread the work that was needed in their community via the power of the pulpit, telephone, flyers and word of mouth so that they could do their part in changing the landscape for fairness and equity.
But it was so much more than that. That dining room table also held the knowledge and spirit of the ancestors behind the veil in 2022. They called us to remember who and whose we are. They also call out to our white allies to act: silence and compliance breed complicity. The dishes at Aunt Lilia went beyond chicken, buttermilk pie, and fried greens. They were dishes of justice and lived prophetic action. And above them all was the Apostle Paul’s “great cloud of witnesses”: ancestors who suffered in the scorching hot fields of slavery, ancestors who were bent, but not broken, under Jim Crow, ancestors who struggled for air to breathe in the hulls of slave ships that had conditions not even suitable for animals. Their sacrifice and survival should encourage us to break the hold of white supremacy every time we cast a vote, register others to vote, and take others to vote, as well as give money to candidates and organizations like the NAACP. Food isn’t just about nourishment; it is a pathway to action, and with the right mindset, it can be the first step toward changing the world.
(This Article is dedicated to five badass women: my mother Evangelist Idella Cora Thomas; mother sister-in-law Aunt Florence Blackshear; Lelia Pickett Johnson; Lelia Buttermilk pie baked with love, eggs and a agenda; and Phyllis Liggens.)
TJ Williams-Hauger is associate pastor of Children and Young Adults and community outreach at Lake Street Church in Evanston, Ill.
Opinions
What to do about immigration
Allow migrants to work while they await their day in court
We have a problem in the United States at our southern border, which we have to deal with. The way to do it is not by shipping unknowing migrants by bus to New York and D.C. or by plane to Martha’s Vineyard as the governor of Florida did as a political stunt. Yes, these are political stunts by the Texas and Arizona governors as well.
Dropping people off in front of the vice president’s house with nothing but a bag of their belongings is inhumane. Unfortunately, this stunt may be working for Republicans in the mid-term elections to avoid dealing with the issue in any real way. But it is a tragic way to treat these migrants.
The reality is this is a national issue and it is one the federal government, currently the Biden administration, must deal with. Clearly it is not Biden’s fault we are where we are today. But he is stuck with the situation and must deal with it and demand Congress do its job. If it is the federal government’s policy to allow illegal immigrants, including those claiming asylum, to remain in the country, then the federal government must pay the cost of helping them find places to stay while they await their day in court.
One way to deal with this is to allow these migrants to work legally while they wait for their day in court, which we know could take years. In fact, we should insist they work. In this way they can earn money to pay for housing, food, etc., while they await their court dates. Current unemployment in the United States is at 3.5%, which many consider full employment. We know just by walking around there are help wanted signs everywhere for every kind of job. The entire hospitality industry is desperately looking for employees. These migrants should be issued work permits and told they must apply for jobs in the city in which they settle. This is also a great way for the government to keep track of where they are and ensure they are contacted when it is time for their court appearance.
We are a nation of immigrants, which is a great thing. My parents came here to escape the Nazis; my father from Hamburg, Germany, and my mother from Vienna, Austria. They made a life here for themselves and for my sister and myself. We should give these new migrants, who are desperate to come to our country, the same chance. If we do, then our country benefits. Again, we should require them to work, and allow them to do so legally, to support themselves and their families. We can make available and ask them to register for English classes in the cities in which they settle to make getting work easier. We need to allow their children to attend public school and provide healthcare if the job they get doesn’t do that.
Now I have heard the false claims that, “if we let them work, they will be taking our jobs.” Well, who are the people now in the country who actually want to work who can’t find work? We need to and can help them also and clearly there are jobs to be had. Cities like Washington, D.C., and so many others, offer free job training for a host of different kinds of jobs. So we do need to respond to those saying that by making it clear that allowing migrants to work will not take a job from anyone already here who really wants to work.
To do all this will require money, and it cannot fall to the southern border states, New York City, D.C., or Martha’s Vineyard to fund this. Nor should we ask any other state into which the migrants eventually move to cover all the costs. This must be a recognized federal responsibility and it will cost billions. Congress must act to appropriate the funds to do this.
We have not been able to pass any immigration reform in years. I urge Democrats to take a rational position and push for a safe way for immigration to take place and for those who come here asking for asylum to be treated humanely and also required to do their part while they are here in the United States.
If we can continue to spend billions helping the Ukrainian people fight for their democracy, which I fully support, we should be able to appropriate the billions needed to develop a rational system to work on the immigration issue in our own country.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
My visit to Inova hospital marred by binary intake form
‘M’ or ‘F’ excludes trans, non-binary patients from affirming care
When Inova opened its Pride Clinic in Falls Church last year, an official hailed the new center as an inclusive space where LGBTQ+ patients would be welcomed at the door with the questions, “What are your pronouns? How do you prefer to be addressed?”
But that was not at all my experience when I visited the emergency room of an Inova hospital just a few miles away.
At Inova Alexandria Hospital, intake forms listed only two boxes — M or F — for me to be able to disclose my gender. I did not know how to answer. I am transgender. I am non-binary.
On forms and in life, it is very hard when you can’t find a box that fits you to be able to say who you are. I know this from hard experience.
So I took the intake form to the hospital intake employee who had asked me to fill it out. I pointed to the “X” marker on my gender on my driver’s license.
“The DMV has a box for me to say who I am, but Inova doesn’t,” I said.
The employee was empathetic, but told me she doesn’t make the forms and that I could refuse to answer the question. The point is, I want to be able to answer. I want to be able to say who I am. But the forms did not let me.
“If folks can’t get in the door and be called their proper name and proper pronouns and get their information collected, it doesn’t surprise me they’d be reluctant to come in the door and it doesn’t surprise me that disparities exist,” Alex Waad, health equity manager in ChristianaCare’s Office of Health Equity in Delaware, said in a telephone interview.
Waad, who could not comment on the practices of Inova or other hospitals, was part of a team of researchers at ChristianaCare and the University of Delaware who published a study after surveying dozens of hospital registrars about how they seek and record information on gender.
The researchers found, in some cases, electronic healthcare record systems just did not allow for reporting on nonbinary patients. That affects thousands of would-be patients. According to the Virginia Mercury, more than 5,000 Virginians have recorded their gender marker as nonbinary with the DMV since a 2020 law allowed the designation.
Despite large, unwieldy electronic health systems, change is possible. In January, after all, the nation’s largest healthcare provider, the Department of Veterans Affairs, announced its own medical record system would change to include transgender options for gender.
“All veterans, all people, have a basic right to be identified as they define themselves,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said at the time. “This is essential for their general well-being and overall health.”
Luckily, my bicycling accident left me scraped and sore but without any broken bones. The clinical care I received at Inova was prompt and professional. Still, a few days later, I told hospital officials about my concerns.
“Your forms have only a male and female box and solicit no information at all to indicate preferred pronouns or any trans existence at all,” I wrote in an email. “I understand it can be important from a clinical perspective to understand somebody’s (assigned) gender at birth, but it’s equally important to understand the entirety of somebody’s identity and experience.”
This goes far beyond hurt feelings. It’s about respect and accuracy. What’s more, after this sort of experience, the next time a trans person has to decide whether they will go to the hospital, they might opt to stay home instead, at a time when they could need critical and life saving care.
In response to my inquiry, a hospital spokeswoman said Inova would, indeed, be updating its forms and training across its system. More than 2 million patients visit Inova’s hospitals, primary and specialty care practices and other medical offices each year.
“We strive to provide a welcoming and safe environment for all of our patients from the moment they walk through the doors,” Inova spokeswoman Tracy Connell wrote in an email.
Connell also said the nonprofit health system had updated its patient electronic medical records (EMR) back in 2020 to let patients note their affirming gender identity, along with pronouns, legal sex, sex assigned at birth and other inclusive values.
However, she added, “unfortunately, our paper forms do not yet align with our EMR.”
This news of updated, inclusive forms is welcome, if belated.
I asked Connell to send me a copy of any new intake forms, and I’ll be sure to follow up when that happens.
In the meantime, slow down motorists and keep a watchful eye for bicyclists, because I’m not looking to return to the ER anytime soon.
A former newspaper reporter, Jamie McElhatton is a private investigator and organic grocery store worker. They live in Alexandria, Va.
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Bon voyage: Off to Rome and a transatlantic cruise
Alaska Thunderfuck invites anti-LGBTQ members of Congress to D.C. show
Halloween is back and more queer than ever!
Calendar: October 28-November 3
Moore expresses strong support for LGBTQ rights in Md. guv race
Leslie Jordan dies in Hollywood car crash
Amman coffee shop becomes safe space for LGBTQ Jordanians
Byron Perkins makes history as first openly gay Hampton University athlete
25 LGBTQ events this week
PHOTOS: Staunton Pride
Popular
-
Celebrity News2 days ago
Leslie Jordan dies in Hollywood car crash
-
Middle East2 days ago
Amman coffee shop becomes safe space for LGBTQ Jordanians
-
Sports2 days ago
Byron Perkins makes history as first openly gay Hampton University athlete
-
Out & About2 days ago
25 LGBTQ events this week
-
Photos3 days ago
PHOTOS: Staunton Pride
-
Photos19 hours ago
PHOTOS: High Heel Race
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: Walk to End HIV
-
Russia1 day ago
Russia court upholds Brittney Griner sentence