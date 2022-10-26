Bon voyage: Off to Rome and a transatlantic cruise

My trip begins. I left for Rome on Oct. 26 to join friends on a long-planned vacation. For a number of years, except during the height of the pandemic, I have taken a transatlantic cruise. It is one of what are called repositioning cruises, when cruise companies move their ships either from the Caribbean to the Mediterranean, or the other way. I like going in the fall from Europe back to the U.S. when we can turn our watches back an hour at a time every few days during the cruise so I arrive in the United States without jet lag.

This year, after two days in Rome, where I will walk the city and eat some great food, I will board the Celebrity APEX on the morning of Oct. 29 for 14 days arriving in Ft. Lauderdale the morning of Nov. 12. As I will be traveling over Election Day I have already mailed in my ballot and have reminded all my friends across the country who will be joining me to do the same.

Because we are still dealing with COVID, Celebrity requires you to have a verified (watched over), negative COVID test within 48 hours of boarding. This is less than required last year when they also tested everyone again at the port before boarding. Proof of vaccination is required to board.

Once onboard I have been invited to a sail-away party in the Iconic suite, the best of the ship. It’s hosted by my friends, travel agents extraordinaire, Scott Moster and Dustin Ruffatto of My Lux Cruise. While this is not a gay cruise, I already know of nearly 40 members of the community and other friends who will be traveling with me. We will be taking a bus from Rome to the port of Civitavecchia and Scott and Dustin have worked with Celebrity to book a couple of personalized excursions for our group during our five ports-of-call.

I love the sea days of the cruise and there will be nine of those. Our five stops include: Valencia and Malaga in Spain, then Gibraltar, the Azores, and finally Nassau in the Bahamas the day before we arrive in Ft. Lauderdale. I look forward to seeing new sights, revisiting some I have been to, and generally enjoying the time off the ship with good friends.

On sea days my day begins with a 7 a.m. knock on my cabin door; room service delivering coffee, juice and a bagel. With the balcony door open and fresh air streaming in, I will write for two hours. This will include my blog pieces, my regular Blade columns, and giving a final touch-up to my book; yes, it is written, and I have arranged to turn it over to an editor when I am back in D.C. Then it’s an hour in the gym to assuage my guilt over that morning bagel and all the rest I will be eating and drinking during these 16 days away. The APEX has a great gym, which includes everything including Pelotons.

For the first time I will be staying in the Retreat, the luxury part of the ship. I took advantage of the Celebrity sale, which did away with the single supplement for many cruises for those like myself who book a cabin on their own. So that will be a new experience for me and you can read about it in my blog. The retreat has its own pool, sundeck, bar, restaurant, and concierge. I am also looking forward to seeing some of the crew and entertainers who were on my cruise last year and finding out how they are doing. I know one of the entertainers, Andrew Derbyshire, who I interviewed and wrote about last year, will be back entertaining and we already agreed to do lunch. It is my assumption, though I don’t know the numbers yet, the ship will be much fuller this year. Last year we had only 1,250 passengers out of a possible 3,000 and 1,150 crew members. Those numbers ensured incredible service. Will let you all know how this year goes.

I would like to thank the Blade for again publishing my trip blog. I anticipate writing about five or six pieces while onboard and you will be able to find them at washingtonblade.com.

So, while I hope you will follow the blog, more important is you VOTE so when I am back in the USA Democrats will still be in control of Congress.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.