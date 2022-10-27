Honoring LGBTQ history at HBCUs

LGBTQ+ History Month is an annual observance of the history, plight, and civil rights movements of LGBTQ+ and Gender Expansive people. Conceptualized in the 1990s, it was created to build awareness and highlight the contributions and achievements of the LGBTQ+ community. Even though some would say we’ve come a long way in terms of progress and inclusion, Black and Brown communities are usually left out of the homage and the celebration — specifically, the many contributions of Black and Brown LGBTQ+ alumni of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Here in Washington, D.C., there are two HBCUs, Howard a private university, founded in 1867, and the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) a public university, founded in 1851. Two Black institutions with important historical and contemporary figures that have shaped not just D.C., but the nation in its entirety.

Howard University is known for its merit, honor, and prestige. But, how rare is it that most students, alumni, and community members know about the LGBTQ+/Gender-Expansive people who helped make the “Mecca” what it is in terms of social justice and culture. A few notables are: Zora Neale Hurston, cultural architect, ethnographer, writer and spiritualist who founded the “The Hilltop” student newspaper in 1924. Alain Locke, cultural theorist, art critic, and father of the Harlem Renaissance. Chi Hughes, founder of the Lambda Student Alliance, the first openly LGBTQ+ student organization at any HBCU, founded in 1979, just 43 years ago.

UDC, a public urban land grant HBCU founded by Myrtilla Miner, a white woman abolitionist for Black girls at a time when it was illegal for Black people to be educated or even vote, also has a unique history of social justice and LGBTQ+ prominent faculty/alumni. From CLR James, one of the most important black Marxists of the 20th century, to the Kiamsha Sit-in of 1990. UDC has also been at the forefront of organizing and revolution. And like most HBCUs, we have our own reputable history and iconic leaders like 1982 UDC Alumnus, Essex Hemphill. A poet, writer, and artist who was a fierce defender of Black gay men and major contributor to the D.C. Queer Renaisance era. This history is largely significant with LGBTQ+ history month and every month, specifically as it connects to the plight of marginalized communities. We can’t just be satisfied with having an awareness or Pride month when people are dying, and suffering. We must be committed to learning the history, building, and supporting our community, especially as violence continues to disproportionately ravage Black and Brown LGBTQ+ people all across the United States and world.

HBCUs are particularly important in this political climate and the lack of support of LGBTQ+/Gender expansive students is also concerning given that fewer than 30% have LGBTQ+ student organizatons and only five have LGBTQ+ Resource Centers. These revelations aren’t by happenstance, but by design. The same systems that have disenfranchised Black and Brown people, are the same systems that harm Black and Brown queer people. Because of this, the UDC Center for Diversity, Inclusion, Multicultural Affairs (CDIMA) teamed up with the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities Program for #HBCUOutLoudDay on Oct. 19, 2022 to raise awareness of the LGBTQ+ community and strengthen diversity milestones, and initiate LGBTQ+ equity and inclusion work on campus.

The CDIMA is the first center of its kind at an HBCU, and serves to mobilize historically marginalized students to build power on campus and community. You can support LGBTQ+ students at UDC, by donating to the Kiburi Pride Scholarship in honor Essex Hemphill at: udc.edu/cdima/kiburi-scholarship/ and you can learn about how we’re leading social change at HBCUs by following us at udc_cdima on instagram.

As LGBTQ History Month concludes, I challenge you to educate yourself and donate to grassroots, youth-led and/or working class supported programs/initiatives, because celebration alone won’t save us, but improving material conditions to support our plight, and future will.

Trinice McNally is founding director of the UDC Center for Diversity, Inclusion & Multicultural Affairs.