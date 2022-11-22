Calendar: November 25-December 1

Friday, November 25

Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity and expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].

Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and is a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.

“Dave Thomm & Friends’ Official Sagittarius Birthday Bash” will be at 6 p.m. at 1413 K St. There will be music performances by DJ Apollo and Mo Money, drinks, food and hookah. This event is free all night and you can RSVP on Eventbrite.

Saturday, November 26

Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing their name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions they may have. The link to the class will be sent out at 6:00p.m. the day before the event.

GoGay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 10 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Sunday, November 27

AfroCode DC will be at 3 p.m. at Decades DC. This is an experience of non-stop music, dancing and good vibes, and a crossover of genres and fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Monday, November 28

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the DC Center’s website.

Not Another Drag Show will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host, there will also be a rotating cast of local DMV performers. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Tuesday, November 29

Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a monthly support group on Zoom for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more information, visit genderqueerdc.org.

Wednesday, November 30

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.

“Queer Self-making in Neoliberal Ghana” will be at 6 p.m. at Pedro Arupe, S.J. Hall. This will be a book talk on Professor Kwame Edwin Otu’s book, “Amphibious Subjects: Sasso and the Contested Politics of Queer Self-Making.” Tickets are free and more details are on Eventbrite.

Thursday, December 1

The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.

API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for the Asian and Pacific Islander queer community. For more information, email [email protected]