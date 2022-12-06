Virginia
Loudoun County shopping center hit with homophobic, racist graffiti
Sheriff’s Office seeks help from public to identify suspects
The Loudoun County, Va., Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public for its investigation into an incident on Friday, Dec. 2, in which an unidentified suspect or suspects spray-painted anti-LGBTQ, racist, and anti-Semitic graffiti at a shopping center.
A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office told the Washington Blade the graffiti, which is considered an act of vandalism and is being investigated as a possible hate crime, was found painted on the side of a building that once housed a Food Lion supermarket at the South Riding Town Center in Chantilly.
The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose the exact wording of the graffiti. But news media reports, including a report by WTOP News, said the graffiti included Nazi swastikas, racial slurs, and the phrase “stop white genocide.”
Among the graffiti messages was the symbol “1488,” which indicates “the perpetrator’s endorsement of white supremacy and its beliefs,” according to a statement from the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington as reported by the local publication Inside NOVA.
Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Michele Bowman said another, similar display of hate graffiti was found on Saturday behind the Bed Bath & Beyond building at the nearby Dulles Landing shopping center. Bowman said the Sheriff’s Office is also investigating that incident.
“There is no place in society for this behavior,” a statement released by the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook says.
“The LCSO takes this very seriously and is working with our station detectives, School Resource Officers, and our FBI Task Force member, and is reviewing social media and other potential leads to determine who is responsible for this vile act,” the statement says.
“We are asking the public for their assistance as well,” it says. “If anyone has information that may be helpful, please call Detective Fornwalt at 703-777-1021,” the statement says.
Loudoun4All, which describes itself as an advocacy organization that supports equality, announced on Facebook that it organized a rally on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the site of the graffiti at South Riding Town Center to speak out against hate.
The announcement says the group also arranged for volunteers to help remove the graffiti after learning that the Sheriff’s Office does not have authority to remove such graffiti on private property.
“About 50 local residents joined the rally, which took place along the side of Tall Cedars Parkway where the graffiti had been painted,” the group said in its Facebook posting. “Rally goers held signs with inclusive and supportive messages and waved at cars driving by,” the posting says.
It says that local resident Quante Timbers, the owner of Timbers Landscaping Care, LLC, volunteered his services by bringing a power washer to the site to remove most of the graffiti.
“Where his hoses wouldn’t reach, local kids converted the spray-painted message of hate into chalked messages of love,” the Loudoun4All statement says.
Loudoun Sheriff’s spokesperson Bowman said there were no updates to report on the investigation as of Monday, Dec. 5.
Virginia
Va. lawmaker introduces bill to ban trans athletes from school sports teams
State Del. Karen Greenhalgh introduced HB 1387 on Tuesday
A Virginia lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban transgender athletes from school sports teams that correspond with their gender identity.
State Del. Karen Greenhalgh (R-Virginia Beach) introduced House Bill 1387 on Tuesday
An HB 1387 summary notes it would require “each interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic team or sport sponsored by a public elementary or secondary school or by a public institution of higher education to be expressly designated as one of the following based on biological sex: (i) males, men or boys; (ii) females, women or girls; or (iii) coed or mixed if participation on such team or sport is open to both (a) males, men or boys and (b) females, women or girls.”
“The bill requires identification of the student’s biological sex on an athletics eligibility form signed by a licensed physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant to be submitted by any such student who desires to try out for or participate in an interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic team or sport. The bill prohibits any such team or sport that is expressly designated for females, women or girls from being open to students whose biological sex is male,” reads the summary. “The bill further prohibits any interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic team or sport sponsored by a public elementary or secondary school or a public institution of higher education from competing against any interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural or club athletic team or sport sponsored by a private elementary or secondary school or private institution of higher education unless such private school or institution complies with the applicable provisions of the bill.”
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is among those who have said they do not support allowing trans children to play on sports teams that are consistent with their gender identity.
Youngkin in September announced his plans to revise guidelines designed to protect trans and nonbinary students that his predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, signed into law in 2020. The Virginia Department of Education has announced the proposed revisions will not take effect until at least Nov. 26.
The Virginia General Assembly’s 2023 legislative session is scheduled to begin on Jan. 11.
Virginia
Spanberger defeats Vega in Va.
Democratic congresswoman won with 51.92 percent of vote
Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on Tuesday defeated Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.
Spanberger was ahead of Vega by a 51.92-47.85 percent margin with 214 of 226 precincts reporting.
Virginia
Wexton wins re-election in Va.
Democrat fended off challenge from Republican Hung Cao
Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton on Tuesday defeated Republican challenger Hung Cao.
Wexton, a former Virginia state senator who has represented the state’s 10th Congressional District since 2019, was ahead of Cao by a 52.39-47.44 percent margin with 202 of 209 precincts reporting.
Wexton said Cao called her to congratulate her.
NEW – Wexton says she just took a call from Cao who congratulated her on her victory in VA10
— Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) November 9, 2022
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Club Q suspect indicted on 305 charges
Indocumentadas en Honduras: la realidad de las personas trans (parte II)
Indonesia lawmakers criminalize sex outside of marriage
Loudoun County shopping center hit with homophobic, racist graffiti
Blade accepting applications for new fellowship focused on LGBTQ+ youth
Blinken: PEPFAR ‘shows us what American diplomacy can do’
Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight dazzle at AIDS Healthcare Foundation World AIDS Day Concert at Kennedy Center
Underfunded, undermined and unabashedly victorious in Brazil
Jim Kolbe dies at 80
U.S. envoy for global LGBTQ, intersex rights cancels Indonesia trip
Popular
-
State Department4 days ago
Blinken: PEPFAR ‘shows us what American diplomacy can do’
-
Arts & Entertainment4 days ago
Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight dazzle at AIDS Healthcare Foundation World AIDS Day Concert at Kennedy Center
-
Commentary4 days ago
Underfunded, undermined and unabashedly victorious in Brazil
-
Congress3 days ago
Jim Kolbe dies at 80
-
State Department3 days ago
U.S. envoy for global LGBTQ, intersex rights cancels Indonesia trip
-
Photos2 days ago
PHOTOS: Holiday Show
-
Theater3 days ago
New Studio Theatre production explores misery of addiction
-
Blade Blog3 days ago
Shawna Hachey of Celebrity APEX on what makes a good cruise director