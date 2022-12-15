Opinions
Republicans like Marsha Blackburn must be stopped
Military no longer mandating COVID vaccines due to GOP stupidity
We are now in the world of the ridiculous and scary, with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) thinking she knows more than world-renowned health experts and our country’s military leaders. She won her battle to ensure the military cannot mandate its members be vaccinated against COVID. The amendment accomplishing that was added to the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act by the Senate and passed by the House to sent to the president to sign. In a way he is hostage to what else we need in the bill so he will not veto it. There is too much at stake.
Intelligent people, Blackburn and her Republican colleagues who supported this not among them, understand COVID is still dangerous and easy to spread. An outbreak among the unvaccinated military can impact their readiness. Mandating vaccines for those in the military is not new. It has been in effect since the Revolutionary War. According to Newsweek there are currently many vaccines the military mandates for its members. Now, due to politics, and Republican stupidity, they are being told by Congress they cannot mandate a COVID vaccination, which calls into question what they will go after next, just as the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade called into question what the court will do next. Will they go after marriage equality or interracial marriage? Congress has passed the Marriage Protection Act, but that doesn’t stop the court from acting. It simply says in states where they are legal, other states and the federal government must recognize them.
This effort by Republicans to override military and health experts is just one of the dumb things we can anticipate Republicans doing in the next couple of years. We can just be thankful voters continued to support having a Democratic Senate. Newsweek reported “The DoD already administers 17 different vaccines to service members — outlined in the “Joint Regulation on Immunization and Chemoprophylaxis for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases.” These are the mandatory vaccinations that all service members are required to receive before initial entry or basic training: Adenovirus, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Measles, mumps, rubella, Meningococcal, Poliovirus, Tetanus-Diphtheria, and Varicella. Other vaccines administered depending on risk and occupation: Anthrax, Haemophilus influenzae type B, Japanese encephalitis, Pneumococcal, Rabies, Smallpox, Typhoid fever, and Yellow Fever. Service members can request to opt out of a mandatory vaccination on health, administrative, or religious grounds. These exemptions can be temporary or permanent.
Recently Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said vaccination against COVID-19 is “necessary to protect the force and defend the American people.” Others have pointed out that the U.S. military has long mandated immunizations, with a vaccination program dating back to the Revolutionary War when George Washington ordered mandatory inoculation to protect troops in the Continental Army from smallpox.”
These kinds of actions by Republicans in Congress will become more prevalent as we move toward the 2024 elections and will be undertaken not because they make sense, but rather in the hope it will spur voters in 2024 to elect a Republican president and Republican Congress.
One person who just added to the possibility of Republicans taking the Senate in 2024 is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, now an independent, having announced she has left the Democratic Party. While she says she will not caucus with Republicans, if she runs as an independent and there is a Democratic candidate, it gives Republicans their chance to take the seat. In 2024 there will be 33 Senate seats up for election. Democrats will be defending 23 of them, and a number of those are in red states, including Montana, Ohio, and West Virginia.
Over the next six months President Biden will decide if he intends to run again. Many think he should retire. When history is written Biden will have one of the best records of any president with his string of congressional successes and his ability to stave off losing many House seats and not losing one incumbent Senate seat for his party in the mid-term election. It is a record he and the Democratic Party should be proud of. If he decides to run again, he will have the support of people like me and so many others. But should he decide to leave the field to the next generation, there will be a healthy fight for the nomination with a big field of qualified candidates. We must remember our last three presidents before Biden came out of a primary field being basically unknown before the primaries: Carter, Clinton, and Obama. Either way Democrats can win.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ right and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
Respect for Marriage Act is law, but the fight is not over
Enacting the RFMA will provide protection for millions of families – yet we must do better
The Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) was signed into law by President Biden this week. It repeals the Defense of Marriage Act that prevented the federal government from recognizing same-sex couples, federally protecting marriage equality across the country. We were first introduced to an iteration of this bill back in the 114th Congress, and nearly eight years later and after months of negotiations a new version of the bill has survived both the House and Senate.
U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisc.), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) released a joint statement in support of same-sex couples – specifically targeting discrimination against LGBTQ folks who have faced decades of hatred because of who they love (without previous federal protections). On the House side, we saw Speaker Pelosi standing with both her Democratic and Republican colleagues to finish this fight for equality – for now. It is a rare sight to see the two parties, in both chambers, come together and agree on the importance of protecting human rights for our community, something that those who are no longer with us worked their entire lives to witness.
In last month’s midterm elections, Gen Z voters took their voices from social media to the voting booths – where we saw the second highest influx of youth voter turnout across the country in the last 30 years according to NPR. The common misconception about young people is that we are too “addicted” to technology and that jades us from reality, when really our generation is the most plugged in. Gen Z activists use their social media accounts to bring people together and create conversations, but that does not mean that our only source of information comes from TikTok. The election reminded us that regardless of political affiliation, youth voters will continue to show up and vote when it comes to issues that our generation feels are common sense, should be non-partisan, and protected.
This idea that young people are “woke” and “brainwashed,” is merely just the fear of those who are afraid of long-overdue changes to our policies – especially those that directly affect human rights. Seventy-one percent of Americans have shared that they support marriage equality, and that number is even higher in the millennial and Gen Z communities according to Gallup. As support continues to grow for human rights issues, we must embrace bipartisan efforts to increase federal protections for overlooked communities as a whole.
This year has seen concurring opinions from Justice Clarence Thomas regarding a possible rollback of protections for LGBTQ Americans and more than 300 anti-LGBTQ bills surfacing across the country according to Politico. Young voters on both sides of the aisle were not taking a chance in allowing those who overwhelmingly disapprove of human rights protections to declare victory. These constant threats have amplified activists to pressure policymakers into working together and creating bipartisan legislation for basic human rights protections, like the RFMA.
If this election showed us one thing, it’s that every single vote matters. Certain elections were decided by only a handful of votes, and some are still being counted. When we think of who we want to elect, it’s imperative that we remind ourselves that those who are opposed to bipartisan efforts to support equality and basic freedoms have no place in our government.
Our voices need to stay loud and we need to keep applying pressure. Passing the RFMA will now provide protection for millions of families – yet we can still do better.
While enacting the Respect for Marriage Act is a step in the right direction, it is not the answer to all of our problems. We still need to prepare for the Supreme Court’s potential overturning of Obergefell, which gave the fundamental right to marry same-sex couples. If we lay out the history of the Senate, it has quite a rocky track record and has stood in the way of progress.
Aside from this success, today, we are awaiting to see how another LGBTQ rights issue pans out in the Supreme Court. A web designer wants to limit her services to heterosexual couples, yet a state law prohibits this discrimination in businesses open to the public in Colorado. To our community, this is another case in which our rights are being questioned at the highest levels of government.
Bipartisan support for legislation that further advances equality is the first step, but the fight is nowhere near over. Politicians need to remember that there are people behind the policies that they implement– something Gen Z will not let them forget.
We fought for marriage equality, and now marrying who we love is yet again at risk. We must refuse to step back, after so much progress. It is our duty, as the LGBTQ community, to stay loud and push back.
Brian Femminella is an LGBTQ+ activist and entrepreneur. He is an outspoken voice in the queer community, including his work in the federal government.
Opinions
Condoms are Plan A: Back to the future of condoms
A combination of pharma greed, government squeamishness & the libertine position of advocates left us unprotected from a tidal wave of STIs
The world has completed a ten-year experiment with HIV prevention and the results are clear. PrEP and HIV treatment to prevent transmission have been found wanting. 1.5 million people globally became infected with HIV last year [1]. STIs are at an all-time high, a tragic turn from where we were just twenty years ago when syphilis was close to being eradicated. The US alone had 2.5 million combined cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis in 2021 [2]. Not to mention millions of teen pregnancies and unwanted babies.
For anyone looking at our circumstance objectively, it is clear that the pure biomedical interventions will never take the place of condoms as the first line of defense against HIV, STIs, and unplanned pregnancy. Yet condom promotion is virtually non-existent, and the condom culture is destroyed.
A combination of pharma greed, government squeamishness, and the libertine position of many advocates has left us unprotected against the tidal wave of STIs that is sweeping the world. It is easy enough to understand why condoms are not popular. Many people feel they’re uncomfortable, interrupt spontaneity, aren’t there when you need them, and on and on.
Governments don’t want to promote condoms because it would force them to talk about the “icky” subject of sex. Religious groups oppose them because they promote sexual pleasure over reproduction. Libertarians see them as a restriction on their freedom.
Beyond the health implications, it is time to look at condoms as an alternative to abortion. With the right to choose having been trashed by the Supreme Court, alternatives to medical abortions are getting a second look. The public health system in the US must choose an avenue to focus on where primary prevention will take place.
Plan B medication interrupts conception within 72 hours of a sexual encounter. Plan C can end a pregnancy.
Why not have a Plan A—Condoms. Hershel Walker, who recently lost his race for the Senate in Georgia, repeatedly asked a woman to have an abortion. Did he consider a condom? Arnold Schwarzenegger had an affair with the housekeeper that busted up his marriage. Did he consider a condom?
At AHF Wellness Centers, we have many frequent flyers who routinely test positive for STIs. Antibiotics do the job (for now), clearing up infections quickly so the next infection can take its place. Is using a condom such a high price to pay for preventing multiple infections? People who test positive for STIs are more likely to get HIV in the future [3].
If we continue down this route, we know where it goes. Rampant increases in STIs are costly, can result in infertility, cause still births due to syphilis (congenital syphilis rates tragically increased 184.5% over the past five years), create drug resistant gonorrhea, and incite relationship break-ups [2]. Despite these serious outcomes, we see STIs as a temporary inconvenience and do not take them seriously.
There has never been any question that biomedical interventions can help an individual and should be freely available without any stigma. However, ten years in there still isn’t any proof that biomedical interventions alone will reduce HIV, but we know they will stoke STIs. Nevertheless, we are heavily exporting this failed experiment to the world. And who benefits most—Pharma giants Gilead and GSK.
Government policy must adjust to the realities of primary prevention. We need to go back to basics and promote condoms as the primary means to prevent HIV/STIs if we are to have any chance of bringing rates down. Focusing in on condoms gives the power of prevention and control back to the individual, it won’t get tied up in medical appointments and pharma profits.
Some want us to double down and give preventative antibiotics to stave STIs. This may lead to increases in unprotected sex and inevitably to antibiotic resistance, which is a growing existential public health threat [4].
Prevention is a tough road to hoe. You will never be completely successful in promoting healthier behavior. But, having bent the stick so dangerously in one direction it is time to bend it back.
Sources
1. HIV.gov. The Global HIV/AIDS Epidemic. Available online: https://www.hiv.gov/hiv-basics/overview/data-and-trends/global-statistics
2. CDC Preliminary 2021 STD Surveillance Data. Available online: https://www.cdc.gov/std/statistics/2021/default.htm
3. CDC STDs and HIV – CDC Basic Fact Sheet. Available online: https://www.cdc.gov/std/hiv/stdfact-std-hiv.htm
4. CDC. Antimicrobial-Resistant Gonorrhea Basic Information. Available online: https://www.cdc.gov/std/gonorrhea/arg/basic.htm
************************************
Michael Weinstein is the president of Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization.
The Foundation now operates in over 730 treatment clinics in more than 45 countries globally: over 68 outpatient AHF Healthcare Centers in over 16 states as well as in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. AHF also operates more than 60 pharmacies in over 17 states and also operates a clinical research unit.
Under its Positive Healthcare brand, AHF operates managed care programs for people living with HIV and/or AIDS in California, Florida, and Georgia.
Commentary
Criminalization of sex work not only violates human rights; it adds to HIV and LGBTQ+ stigma
Human Rights Day is Dec. 10
I have accomplished many goals in my life that fill me with pride. I am an international advocate for Aidsfonds in the Netherlands — promoting the work of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. I am active in politics, with a focus on advocating for the LGBTQ+ community and the destigmatization for people with HIV.
However, one of my biggest accomplishments that I am most proud of is being a male sex worker and an advocate for sex workers. I have been a sex worker for over a decade.
I remember I was not comfortable with the idea initially, as I had political aspirations. I was also afraid that if I did sex work it would have negative consequences — especially in terms of safety and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). So, I rejected the notion. Later, I started doubting that initial decision, as I wanted to travel and was making very little money at the time. I also became more open about sexual freedom and not being monogamous.
I was extremely nervous when I met my first client — especially because of societal notions around safety and sex work. However, I soon realized my client was more nervous than me — especially because he was married to a woman and was not out about his sexuality. That made me realize that clients also have vulnerabilities. This reminded me of myself and so I became much more comfortable from then on with sex work. It was interesting to see how people share their sexual secrets that they cannot share with anybody except with the sex worker. As a sex worker, you see unique insight into the sexual lives and secrets of people, and I always found that captivating.
Yet, sex work can also be dangerous for those operating in countries where it is deemed illegal. It’s harder to have protections in place or turn to authorities if you’re assaulted. As many sex workers are women and from the LGBTQ+ community, the criminalization of sex work causes further inequality of women and LGBTQ+ people in society, while increasing stigma around HIV.
Organizations like the Global Fund tailor services to the specific needs of these populations. At each stage, key populations are involved in the design, implementation and monitoring of health services, as well as in policy decisions that affect them. The Global Fund also provides intensive support to countries to vastly scale up evidence-based programming to reduce human rights-related barriers to HIV, TB and malaria services through an initiative called the Breaking Down Barriers initiative.
When I finally started to settle in as a sex worker, I felt that I could not be open, as I was afraid of implications for my future career and rejection. This element of stigma plays a very big role. When you are a sex worker and HIV positive on top of that — these are things you can cope with but it’s very hard to if no one around you knows. If something happens or you’re feeling down, you have no one to turn to.
At that point I said to myself if I want to break open that stigma; I have a responsibility to speak out because when we speak out and share our stories then we can break the stigma.
The Netherlands is one of the few countries in the world where sex workers are not a risk for HIV anymore. The reason for that is sex work in the Netherlands is legalized. And in every major city there are health centers specialized in ensuring they do outreach to sex workers, offering free tests and treatments and stigma free information.
Inequality is holding the fight against AIDS back. According to a UNAIDS report, sex workers who live in countries where sex work is considered a criminal act have a seven times greater chance of living with HIV than in countries where sex work is legalized.
In 2003, New Zealand decriminalized the profession of sex work and began to regulate the industry. Within five years, the number of people within the industry had not increased but instead improved the safety of sex workers who had the ability to refuse certain clients and it also led to greater trust in the police. Belgium decided to replicate the New Zealand model this year. Other countries such as South Africa have proposed a bill to decriminalize sex work and earlier this year, India issues directives for protecting the well-being and fundamental rights of sex workers under the country’s constitution.
Even in The Netherlands — where sex work is legal — some of my colleagues’ still experience stigma when visiting general health care professionals; so, they aren’t comfortable disclosing their sex work, which is very important for medical assessments.
When implementing decriminalization measures providing specialized centers with staff that are trained with handling sex workers is extremely important, but these types of centers are only possible if sex workers are not considered criminals — otherwise seeking out medical treatment is seen as risky.
There are also specialized social workers and doctors that have a good sense of how to communicate with sex workers. I do feel there’s a lot of support, testing and information available in the Netherlands and it is proof of that a country can accomplish a reduction in HIV amongst sex workers — once you decriminalize sex work and provide good, inclusive health services.
I believe that being a sex worker is an absolute human right. And having access to healthcare clinics and access to HIV services as a sex worker is vital. These benefits can only be realized through protecting the safety and human rights of marginalized people
The pandemic over the past few years has highlighted the gaping inequality in healthcare for marginalized people. Tackling these global health inequalities can help put the fight against epidemics, such as AIDS, back on track. My hope for Human Rights Day this year is that governments focus on equalizing health services for vulnerable key populations, as well as creating an environment where they feel comfortable to seek help around HIV testing, support and awareness. No person should feel nervous or lack the ability to access medical help because of unjust stigma and shame associated with the work they do.
