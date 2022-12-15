Republicans like Marsha Blackburn must be stopped

We are now in the world of the ridiculous and scary, with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) thinking she knows more than world-renowned health experts and our country’s military leaders. She won her battle to ensure the military cannot mandate its members be vaccinated against COVID. The amendment accomplishing that was added to the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act by the Senate and passed by the House to sent to the president to sign. In a way he is hostage to what else we need in the bill so he will not veto it. There is too much at stake.

Intelligent people, Blackburn and her Republican colleagues who supported this not among them, understand COVID is still dangerous and easy to spread. An outbreak among the unvaccinated military can impact their readiness. Mandating vaccines for those in the military is not new. It has been in effect since the Revolutionary War. According to Newsweek there are currently many vaccines the military mandates for its members. Now, due to politics, and Republican stupidity, they are being told by Congress they cannot mandate a COVID vaccination, which calls into question what they will go after next, just as the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade called into question what the court will do next. Will they go after marriage equality or interracial marriage? Congress has passed the Marriage Protection Act, but that doesn’t stop the court from acting. It simply says in states where they are legal, other states and the federal government must recognize them.

This effort by Republicans to override military and health experts is just one of the dumb things we can anticipate Republicans doing in the next couple of years. We can just be thankful voters continued to support having a Democratic Senate. Newsweek reported “The DoD already administers 17 different vaccines to service members — outlined in the “Joint Regulation on Immunization and Chemoprophylaxis for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases.” These are the mandatory vaccinations that all service members are required to receive before initial entry or basic training: Adenovirus, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Measles, mumps, rubella, Meningococcal, Poliovirus, Tetanus-Diphtheria, and Varicella. Other vaccines administered depending on risk and occupation: Anthrax, Haemophilus influenzae type B, Japanese encephalitis, Pneumococcal, Rabies, Smallpox, Typhoid fever, and Yellow Fever. Service members can request to opt out of a mandatory vaccination on health, administrative, or religious grounds. These exemptions can be temporary or permanent.

Recently Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said vaccination against COVID-19 is “necessary to protect the force and defend the American people.” Others have pointed out that the U.S. military has long mandated immunizations, with a vaccination program dating back to the Revolutionary War when George Washington ordered mandatory inoculation to protect troops in the Continental Army from smallpox.”

These kinds of actions by Republicans in Congress will become more prevalent as we move toward the 2024 elections and will be undertaken not because they make sense, but rather in the hope it will spur voters in 2024 to elect a Republican president and Republican Congress.

One person who just added to the possibility of Republicans taking the Senate in 2024 is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, now an independent, having announced she has left the Democratic Party. While she says she will not caucus with Republicans, if she runs as an independent and there is a Democratic candidate, it gives Republicans their chance to take the seat. In 2024 there will be 33 Senate seats up for election. Democrats will be defending 23 of them, and a number of those are in red states, including Montana, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Over the next six months President Biden will decide if he intends to run again. Many think he should retire. When history is written Biden will have one of the best records of any president with his string of congressional successes and his ability to stave off losing many House seats and not losing one incumbent Senate seat for his party in the mid-term election. It is a record he and the Democratic Party should be proud of. If he decides to run again, he will have the support of people like me and so many others. But should he decide to leave the field to the next generation, there will be a healthy fight for the nomination with a big field of qualified candidates. We must remember our last three presidents before Biden came out of a primary field being basically unknown before the primaries: Carter, Clinton, and Obama. Either way Democrats can win.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ right and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.