D.C.’s theater scene roared back to life in 2022

The first thing I saw in 2022 seemed crafted with the pandemic in mind. After a long closure, Studio Theatre reopened in January with “Flight,” the story young Kabir who along with his older brother Aryan whose arduous journey takes them from their battered homeland Afghanistan in search of a future in the U.K.

Using dioramas, tiny modeled figures, voiceovers, and individual peep-show style booths for audience seating, Vox Matus (an innovative Glasgow-based theater company) created something unique and marvelous. The riveting hybrid theater/installation premiered at Edinburgh Festival in 2017.

“Flight” remains a favorite. Here’s a sampling of other highlights from the year’s big theatrical output.

In April, New York-based playwright Morgan Gould spent time at Round House workshopping her new play “Jennifer, Who Is Leaving,” a witty dark comedy about women caregivers. The play was inspired by Gould’s late gay grandfather Joey and his time spent at a nursing home where his catty sense of humor took a wild turn. Round House plans to present the work as a fully staged production in the spring. So far, local Helen Hayes Award winners Kimberly Gilbert and Nancy Robinette are on board as cast members. Gould will direct.

Woolly Mammoth’s 2022 spring offering “There’s Always the Hudson,” starred out actor Justin Weaks opposite Paola Lázaro (also the work’s author) as best friends who make a pact to off themselves after settling scores against those who sexually abused them. It was a bold production, courageously acted and unafraid to unabashedly go for both laughs and some heartbreaking moments.

As the title character of “Hamilton” in the national tour of the Broadway musical (moored to the Kennedy Center Opera House from August through October), handsome Jean Pierre Gonzalez approached the Founding Father with a serious intent on stage and off.

In a Blade interview, the Bronx-born gay Latinx actor spoke to the enormity of the job: “It’s a powerful thing. We all learned history in school. We know who’s who when we look at a textbook; but when people who look like you are telling the story, it shifts.”

Gay Latinx actor Pierre Jean Gonzalez. (Photo by Ambe J. Photography)

In late summer, National Theatre hosted the tour of “Six” which, for me, proved an unexpected treat. Half rock concert/half Broadway musical, the British-born show, tells the story of Henry VIII’s wives from the mostly doomed women’s perspectives. Fast-moving, energetic, and smart, the show filled the stage with an uber-talented cast of women, and with its flashy staging and smart book, the production easily captured the imagination of Tudor history buffs and Vegas show aficionados alike.

At the beginning of 2022, masks and proof of vaccination were required at most venues. That’s different now, but the relaxing of health and safety protocols hasn’t happened uniformly. Some theaters, including the Kennedy Center and the National, became mask optional in the fall. The Shakespeare Theatre Company currently schedules performances with masks required and others with masks recommended, while Signature Theatre, Arena Stage, and a few others – last I checked – still require masks. It’s wise to check venue websites when making plans.

Throughout year, performances were still disrupted by the pandemic, and in many cases, understudies emerged as real heroes. At a moment’s notice, they were asked to go on when principal actors were sent home with a positive COVID test. Without stand-ins shows wouldn’t have happened.

As an understudy with the “Dear Evan Hansen” road show that played at the Kennedy Center in September, 19-year-old out actor Pierce Wheeler saved the day more than once. While touring, he was unexpectedly called on to cover for both Evan and supporting character Jared Kleinman.

At Mosaic Theatre in November, Antonio Michael Woodard shone as the title character in “The Ballad of Emmett Till,” the first part of playwright Ifa Bayeza’s “The Till Trilogy.” Playing the Black youth over the last two weeks of his life, Woodard nailed the 14-year-old’s exuberance, sensitivity, and frustrations. Out actors Jaysen Wright and Vaughn Ryan Midder gave terrific supporting performances as both Till’s buddies and the vicious men who murdered him for supposedly whistling at a white woman.

In November, Arena Stage presented “My Body No Choice,” a collection of riveting monologues – fiction and nonfiction – written by eight notable female writers expressly for female actors. Brilliantly helmed by Arena Stage’s outgoing artistic director Molly Smith, the impeccably staged work was a direct response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. On receipt of the devastating decision, Smith set to work creating a theater piece that would provide a forum for women to share reactions to a decision that sets them back 50 years. And we thank her.