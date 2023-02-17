New play explores white privilege, queerness, body shaming

‘seven methods of killing kylie jenner’

Through March 5

Woolly Mammoth Theater Company

641 D St., N.W.

$29-$76

Woollymammoth.net

Uber-talented Jasmine Lee-Jones’ enthralling and wildly titled two-hander “seven methods of killing kylie jenner” is about a lot of things, but murder really isn’t one of them. Beneath heated discussions of white-skinned privilege, queerness, and body shaming, it’s mostly a story of friendship.

Conceived at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 2019, the exhilarating Milli Bhatia-directed production finally landed stateside for runs at the Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival last month in New York, and now in D.C. at Woolly Mammoth.

Cleo (Leanne Henlon) is full of energy, ideas, and justifiable resentment. So, when she learns that Forbes Magazine has named Kylie Jenner the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire, the young academic is understandably irked and can’t let it go.

What’s the hubbub about a rich white woman (she’s the daughter of Caitlin Jenner and her ex-wife Kris, the woman behind the Kardashians) making more money? And is that success self-made? Cleo says nay. And what’s more irritating, she adds, is a white woman who co-opts and profits from Black culture. Jenner’s celebrated aesthetic enhancements — larger lips and a thicker lower body — are the same things Cleo, a dark-skinned Black woman, was made to feel bad about her entire life.

Recently dumped and already in a bad mood (“I’m craving dick”), Cleo unleashes long tucked away anger in a Twitter rant. Under her handle @INCOGNEGRO, she spells out ways to take down Kylie (more discussion points than literal threats) including death by disgrace, disfigurement, drowning, etc. She summons the horrors of the Middle Passage and the tragic fate of exploited Black woman Sarah Baartman who as Hottentot Venus endured the stares of gawkers who paid to view her prodigious derriere.

As things blow up, lifelong bestie Kara (Tia Bannon) floats in for a visit. An amiable queer stoner, she encourages Cleo to reel it in a bit, but it’s too late. Unsurprisingly, the provocative tweet has gone viral, things are happening fast in these 90 minutes of both virtual and real time.

Other shows have projected tweets, texts, and emojis, but here the formidable actors speak, act out, and physicalize them. It’s fast, furious, and often funny. The cloud is all encompassing and they’re in it.

Back IRL, old resentments bubble up – Cleo has long been uncomfortable with the attention showered on her best friend, a light skinned Black woman whose soft curly hair is easily straightened. Kara suspects her pal of homophobia. A glossed over schism is unearthed.

When Cleo was a little girl, her grandmother stroked her nose in what seemed an expression of affection but as she grew older, Cleo realized that granny was trying to prevent her expanding probiscis from growing bigger and wider. A litany of unpleasant looks-related experiences followed for Cleo, the worst being a traumatic assault simply referred to as #wiggate.

Henlon and Bannon have played Cleo and Kara for some time, but as they speak in the rapid-fire shorthand of old friends, there’s not a smidgen of the rote in their wholly realized and dynamic performances.

Like her play’s characters, Lee-Jones is a young Black Londoner. She describes two women who argue savagely and then get over it as only some bosom friends do. Her writing includes the latest local slang, memes, gifs, acronyms, and emojis as well as carefully considered themes, specific injustices, and situations. It’s sharp, timely, and very believable.