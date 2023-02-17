Theater
New play explores white privilege, queerness, body shaming
‘seven methods of killing kylie jenner’ at Woolly Mammoth through March 5
‘seven methods of killing kylie jenner’
Through March 5
Woolly Mammoth Theater Company
641 D St., N.W.
$29-$76
Woollymammoth.net
Uber-talented Jasmine Lee-Jones’ enthralling and wildly titled two-hander “seven methods of killing kylie jenner” is about a lot of things, but murder really isn’t one of them. Beneath heated discussions of white-skinned privilege, queerness, and body shaming, it’s mostly a story of friendship.
Conceived at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 2019, the exhilarating Milli Bhatia-directed production finally landed stateside for runs at the Public Theater’s Under the Radar Festival last month in New York, and now in D.C. at Woolly Mammoth.
Cleo (Leanne Henlon) is full of energy, ideas, and justifiable resentment. So, when she learns that Forbes Magazine has named Kylie Jenner the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire, the young academic is understandably irked and can’t let it go.
What’s the hubbub about a rich white woman (she’s the daughter of Caitlin Jenner and her ex-wife Kris, the woman behind the Kardashians) making more money? And is that success self-made? Cleo says nay. And what’s more irritating, she adds, is a white woman who co-opts and profits from Black culture. Jenner’s celebrated aesthetic enhancements — larger lips and a thicker lower body — are the same things Cleo, a dark-skinned Black woman, was made to feel bad about her entire life.
Recently dumped and already in a bad mood (“I’m craving dick”), Cleo unleashes long tucked away anger in a Twitter rant. Under her handle @INCOGNEGRO, she spells out ways to take down Kylie (more discussion points than literal threats) including death by disgrace, disfigurement, drowning, etc. She summons the horrors of the Middle Passage and the tragic fate of exploited Black woman Sarah Baartman who as Hottentot Venus endured the stares of gawkers who paid to view her prodigious derriere.
As things blow up, lifelong bestie Kara (Tia Bannon) floats in for a visit. An amiable queer stoner, she encourages Cleo to reel it in a bit, but it’s too late. Unsurprisingly, the provocative tweet has gone viral, things are happening fast in these 90 minutes of both virtual and real time.
Other shows have projected tweets, texts, and emojis, but here the formidable actors speak, act out, and physicalize them. It’s fast, furious, and often funny. The cloud is all encompassing and they’re in it.
Back IRL, old resentments bubble up – Cleo has long been uncomfortable with the attention showered on her best friend, a light skinned Black woman whose soft curly hair is easily straightened. Kara suspects her pal of homophobia. A glossed over schism is unearthed.
When Cleo was a little girl, her grandmother stroked her nose in what seemed an expression of affection but as she grew older, Cleo realized that granny was trying to prevent her expanding probiscis from growing bigger and wider. A litany of unpleasant looks-related experiences followed for Cleo, the worst being a traumatic assault simply referred to as #wiggate.
Henlon and Bannon have played Cleo and Kara for some time, but as they speak in the rapid-fire shorthand of old friends, there’s not a smidgen of the rote in their wholly realized and dynamic performances.
Like her play’s characters, Lee-Jones is a young Black Londoner. She describes two women who argue savagely and then get over it as only some bosom friends do. Her writing includes the latest local slang, memes, gifs, acronyms, and emojis as well as carefully considered themes, specific injustices, and situations. It’s sharp, timely, and very believable.
Theater
2 brothers share passion for family, music in ‘Bars and Measures’
Mosaic production based on powerful true story
‘Bars and Measures’
Through Feb. 26
Mosaic Theater Company
at Atlas Performing Arts Center
1333 H St., N.E.
$29 – $64
Mosaictheater.org
In playwright and breakbeat poet Idris Goodwin’s “Bars and Measures” (now at Mosaic Theater), two brothers share family history and a passion for music. Still, their relationship remains a rocky one, shook by temperament, approach, and choices. Each of the pair’s actions and notions of loyalty, leave audiences splitting their sympathy between the two men.
Based on a true story, the action kicks off with Eric (Joel Ashur) visiting his older brother Bilal (Louis E. Davis) in a correctional facility where he’s awaiting trial on a terror related charge. Bilal, who was Darryl before converting to Islam, assures his younger sibling that it’s a case of profiling and will soon go away, however snowballing evidence indicates otherwise.
While both men are accomplished musicians — Eric on classical piano and Bilal on double bass — the elder pressures the younger to follow his lead into jazz, the only authentic way a Black man can musically tell his story, he says. They engage in some stinging banter surrounding the usefulness of a Juilliard education, and then return to the way they communicate best — music.
Without instruments, they opt for scatting (as in wordless jazz vocalization) Bilal’s latest music he’s composed in his mind. Close by watching is Wes (Afsheen Misaghi), an occasionally agreeable guard who’s unknowingly receiving a master class in something altogether different from his usual fare of Ted Nugent.
Between visits, Bilal remains confined while Eric is teaching music to rich kids, warming up to jazz, and clicking professionally and personally with classical vocalist Sylvia (Lynette Rathnam), an appealing nonobservant Muslim woman.
This keenly staged production marks out theater maker Reginald L. Douglas’ directorial debut as Mosaic’s new artistic director. Over a swift and affecting 80 minutes, Douglas heartily embraces the work’s intrinsic musicality and humor along its darker moments, all the while making great use of the intimate Sprenger Theatre at Atlas Performing Arts Center.
Scenic designer Paige Hathaway’s set is both beautiful and serviceable. Versatile space is backed by what looks like an unsettling sculptural installation with blue light streaming through four small barred windows cut into a concrete wall. Bilal’s beloved double bass stands on an upstage center platform. John D. Alexander’s lighting emphasizes emotional import and intent.
Time passes and Bilal’s court date draws nearer. Words like entrapment, unlawful, draconian, biased, and show trial are increasingly spoken. The system’s filling penitentiaries with Brown and Black bodies is mentioned, as is Bilal’s concern for the wellbeing of his mosque and justice for the Muslims, and those perceived as Muslim, who’ve been victims of hate crimes.
Using direct address, Eric provides some back story. He describes a stable, music-filled, vaguely Christian household not averse to celebrating heroic Muslims like Malcolm X and Mohammed Ali; a dependable, longtime civil servant father who escaped a mundane life through jazz and bebop; and a sometimes-wild older brother who excelled at music and marital arts.
Handsome Ashur risks giving a one-note, good guy performance as Eric, but that changes when his character unexpectedly reveals a vengeful, crueler side. Davis’ portrayal of angry yet vulnerable Bilal, is more nuanced throughout.
Celebrated musician Kris Funn has written an original score expressly for Mosaic’s production. As an added bonus, pre-show live jazz is presented in partnership with the DC Jazz Festival. At a recent press matinee, it was Funn himself elegantly plucking a jazz tune from his double bass on an alluringly lit stage.
Theater
Drag now a leading draw at Olney as ‘Kinky Boots’ debuts
‘A beautiful piece about acceptance and tolerance’
‘Kinky Boots’
Feb. 10-March 19
Olney Theatre Center
2001 Olney-Sandy Spring, Rd., Olney, Md.
$42-$95
Olneytheatre.org
In the last few years, Olney Theatre Center’s leafy, suburban campus has become a hotbed of drag activity and audiences are eating it up.
“We’re getting old straight couples who don’t come for theater, but they’ll come for this,” says Jason Loewith, Olney’s artistic director for a decade.
What began as part of Olney Outdoors, a COVID-inspired open air summer series, drag shows quickly exploded into a leading draw. In fact, Olney’s drag nights — initially suggested by director of curated programming Kevin McAllister — have sold better than all other outdoor offerings including cabaret and jazz, Loewith explains.
“Drag has brought us the most diverse audience for anything we’ve ever done: regular theatergoers and nontraditional theatergoers, queer and straight, old and young, and the very young for whom it would be illegal to watch a drag show in several states.”
With that in mind, Loewith is now directing Olney’s production of “Kinky Boots” (opening Feb. 10), the uplifting Tony Award-winning collaboration featuring Cyndi Lauper’s quirky, hard driving rock score and Harvey Fierstein’s familiarly sentimental book. Adapted from a small British film, it’s the story of Charlie Price, a young man trying to save his family’s failing shoe factory in depressed Northampton. A chance meeting with Lola, a London drag queen, unites the unlikely pair in an improbable business venture.
Though “Kinky Boots” has been on his radar for a few years, it wasn’t always. In the early years of his Olney tenure, Loewith, 54, wasn’t that into a drag centric show. It just wouldn’t have answered the “why this” and “why now” that theaters ask when building a season, he says. But things have changed, and he’s learned a few things about what his audience likes.
Now it’s the company’s first main stage show planned after the height of the pandemic. Still, Loewith was oddly nervous about directing. Despite having once dated a drag queen, he came to the project with little knowledge of the drag community so there was some anxiety involved, but that soon went away.
It seems Loewith, who married his husband in the backyard of their Bethesda home in the summer of 2021, has rather fallen in love with the show: “It’s elegantly put together yet very strong; there’s a delightful simplicity to it, resulting in a beautiful piece about acceptance and tolerance.
“It’s a great show about self-acceptance that touches on some universal themes like daddy issues. And with its message of opening your mind to free yourself, makes every day of the work a soul-affirming experience, especially in this moment of gender fluidity being under attack and perceived as something incredibly threatening.”
He’s also elated with the cast. Although they considered looking to New York to fill some of the parts, it wasn’t necessary. They’ve found a phenomenal group of DMV talent (19 members of the show’s 20-person cast are locals). “And as Lola and Charlie, Solomon Parker III and Vincent Kempski, respectively, have claimed the triple threat roles,” he says. “They’re really born to play the parts.”
A hit on the Broadway boards, “Kinky Boots” promises a great experience on Olney’s comparatively intimate main stage too, he adds. Audiences get the big production numbers, the conveyer belt, and rock ballads, but here you get a much better sense of Charlie and Lola’s intertwining journeys.
Replete with its own drag consultant Devon Vaow (who’s known to perform as Evon Michelle), the production is sponsoring related events including an opening night panel discussion on drag history; a Sip ‘n’ Face Paint (BYOM); a singles mixer that’s open to everyone; and Drag Queen Story Hour at nearby Olney Library (go to olneytheatre.org for details).
All in all, Olney’s “Kinky Boots” is poised to offer a lot. At a moment when there are legislators attempting to ban drag performances on college campuses, it’s a good opportunity to support the visibility of drag. And Loewith says to expect a good time. He likens the experience to seeing four drag shows wrapped into one fabulous Broadway musical.
Theater
Six die in ‘Ride the Cyclone,’ then must plead to live again
A musical appeal for second chances
‘Ride the Cyclone’
Through Feb. 19
Arena Stage
1101 Sixth St., S.W.
$66-$105
Arenastage.org
What better way to bond than landing in the afterlife together? In “Ride the Cyclone,” a quirky musical now at Arena Stage, six high school choir members perish in a freak roller coaster crash. After croaking, the sextet passes into a sort of limbo where they each have the chance to argue — in song — why they deserve to live again. While vying for the top spot, they learn a lot about each other.
Out actor Nick Martinez plays Noel Gruber, one of the young choristers. He’s the only gay kid in a rural town who works at Taco Bell. But in his torchy song “Noel’s Lament,” he sings of his dream to be a cold-hearted Parisian hooker.
Martinez says, “It’s gritty, sexy, and hilarious — not at all Disney. My character is acting out his complete fantasy and taking you along for the ride. It’s especially relatable to anyone who grew up queer.”
And the New York-based Hispanic actor who grew up queer in Coral Springs, South Florida, understands the material: “I know Noel. So many people in the queer community know him too. Not being able to authentically be ourselves hurts. And when we finally are ourselves and know the rewards that come with that, there’s a lot of release and ecstasy.”
Fortunately, Martinez was raised in a supportive atmosphere. Still, he was reluctant to be entirely himself, but theater proved a healthy outlet. He says, “Performing was a way to express myself and go balls to the wall with whatever feelings I was having, put it in a spotlight, and share that with an entire audience.”
As a third grader Martinez found his way into theater via his older sister whom he adored. When she starred as Cinderella in the gym of their elementary school, he was there to witness her backstage quick-change into a ballgown. It was the coolest thing he’d ever seen.
The following year, he played the Tin Man in “The Wizard of Oz.” An old video shows his opening night reaction to enthusiastic applause — first delightedly astonished and then beaming. It’s then, Martinez says, that he became hooked.
After graduating from Elon University with a BFA in Music Theatre in 2015, he moved to New York City where he almost seamlessly transitioned into a working actor. He’s played parts in terrific shows in admirable places including Moody in “Anne of Green Gables” at Goodspeed Opera House; Doody in “Grease” at The REV; Twink (covered) in “Bat Out of Hell” at New York City Center; Crutchie in “Newsies” at John W. Engeman Theater on Long Island; and Pinball Lad, a small but memorable role in “The Who’s Tommy” at The Kennedy Center – part of Broadway Center Stage.
With music, lyrics and book by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, “Ride the Cyclone” premiered off-Broadway in 2008 and soon developed a sort of cultish following. “There’s nothing quite like it,” Martinez says. “It’s a silly, quirky, weird little show that tugs at your heartstrings. You need to see it to get the full impact.”
Several years ago, he was up for a different part in the show but it didn’t pan out, so when he was cast as Noel, a part he wanted badly, he was elated. Before opening at Arena in January, the Sarah Rasmussen-directed production played at Princeton’s McCarter Theatre last spring.
When the Arena run ends, Martinez is unsure what’s next for him – the actor’s eternal lament, but he seems more than OK with that. In fact, Martinez embraces the situation.
“There’s something grounding in letting the universe take you where it takes you and trusting in that.”

