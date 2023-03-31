If you can buy real estate now, then do it

Doom and gloom goes the economy as of late. Trust me, I am right there with ya! I had coffee with a friend last week who is in the consumer banking industry. They were saying how a large majority of their customers were pulling funds from their bank given the most recent banking revelation. It seems when issues occur with the banking industry, folks panic and pull. This past weekend I had impromptu drinks with a good friend of mine who is in the luxury retail industry. She mentioned that her company’s district has begun to experience a consumer pull back, which I recall happening in my old retail days as well. When the economy is currently trudging through rocky waters – a majority of consumers will halt all points of buying in retail settings aside from what they might deem as essential. For me EVERYTHING is essential…but that’s a conversation between my therapist and me.

While they say that history repeats itself, it’s difficult to see a global pandemic that has caused such a ripple effect on so many industries and continues to do so many months after inoculations began. With so much hesitation in the banking industry and retail industry – several of my colleagues and I have seen an increase in purchase power within the real estate market. I can speak of this as an agent in the DMV metro area in addition to an agent in the nearby Joe Biden homeland of Delaware. When consumers are sluggish to move in the stock and banking markets typically we see them pull money together and invest in the real estate market, which in the end causes a new issue of compounding an already low inventory market.

You might hear real estate agents speak to you and say that “Anytime is a good time to buy,” which is not always the truth, but just take a moment to Google my name, look into my eyes, and say to yourself, “NOW is a good time to buy!” After you rid yourself of all the feels and butterflies you receive from looking into my eyes – please believe me when I say now is a great time to buy if you can.

That “if you can” part at the end is key. Interest rates have gone down substantially during the past month. For the week ending March 23, the nationwide average for the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.42%, according to Freddie Mac. That’s down from last week—and it’s the lowest level in more than a month. Housing prices have remained steady, inventory super low and demand super high – the real estate industry has been experiencing these same trends since the pandemic started. While the banking and retail industries lay in a state of flux, the real estate market remains consistent as of late.

According to Realtor.com the median listing price has increased +6.3% and new listings have decreased by 20% based on last week’s numbers. With the real estate market truly being a constant positive or neutral trending marketplace – to me it sounds like a great place to park some money, right? Whether you are looking to buy or sell a piece of real estate in this current economy just remember that people always need a roof over their heads. Typically said people will pull back on the luxury items that are not always needed in tougher times, however we always need a place to call home with a roof over our heads.

Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s International Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Specializing in first-time homebuyers, development and new construction as well as estate sales, Justin is a well-versed agent, highly regarded, and provides white glove service at every price point. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.