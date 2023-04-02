Photos
PHOTOS: Benefit show for Hagerstown Hopes
Drag event at Shepherd University raises money for LGBTQ organization
The Shepherd University Program Board and GSA presented a drag show benefit for Hagerstown Hopes at the Storer Ballroom in the Student Center in Shepherdstown, W. Va. on Saturday, April 1. Performers included Ashley Bannks, Alexa V. Shontelle, Maranda Rights, Ivanna Rights, Chasity Vain, Bayley, Dezi Minaj, Nicole James and Remington Steele.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering a @HagerstownHopes benefit at @ShepherdU for @WashBlade . @ChasityVain performing: pic.twitter.com/Y4VpGmd3Dj— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 1, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Jackie Cox and Jan at Pitchers
RuPaul’s Drag Race alums join local performers at gay sports bar
RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Jackie Cox and Jan performed at Pitchers DC on Wednesday, March 29. Other performers included Cake Pop!, Venus Valhalla, Brooklyn Heights, Jayzeer Shantey and Logan Stone.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering @RuPaulsDragRace @JackieCoxNYC at @PitchersDC for @WashBlade . pic.twitter.com/DkB4P3GrJC— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 30, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Tennessee all-ages drag brunch
New Beginnings in Johnson City raises $3,500 to combat gun violence in schools
New Beginnings in Johnson City, Tenn., held an all-ages drag brunch on Sunday, March 26 — just days before the state’s anti-drag law was scheduled to take effect. The event was a fundraiser for the Johnson City school system to help prevent gun violence. Organizers announced that $3,500 was raised.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering for @WashBlade New Beginnings in Johnson City, Tennessee defying the state at an all-ages drag brunch. Here is baby shark: pic.twitter.com/Z9iyY7zTO8— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 26, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Charm City
Stormi Skye crowned the winner
The Miss Charm City pageant was held at the Baltimore Eagle on Friday, March 24. Stormi Skye was crowned the winner. Both Skye and first alternate Sorority Heights qualified to compete in the upcoming Miss Gay Maryland competition later this year.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Miss Charm City for @WashBlade at @EagleBaltimore . Stormi Skye takes the crown pic.twitter.com/muykQqiET6— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) March 25, 2023
