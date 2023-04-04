NYPD announces two arrests in gay bar robberies and drugging deaths

The New York City Police Department announced that detectives have made arrests in a string of drug-facilitated robberies of men who visited LGBTQ bars in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood that resulted in two deaths.

Robert Demaio, 34, was charged with murder, robbery, grand larceny, identity theft and conspiracy in connection with the death of a 33-year-old D.C. resident and political consultant, John Umberger, and in a separate incident in which an unidentified victim did not die, the NYPD told NBC News.

John Umberger (Facebook)

Last month the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Umberger’s death and the death of another man, Julio Ramirez, a gay 25-year-old social worker who died in the back of a taxi cab a year ago also after visiting a popular, multilevel gay venue in the heart of the Hell’s Kitchen, homicides caused by a “drug-facilitated theft.”

Multiple drugs were found in both men’s systems, including fentanyl, lidocaine and cocaine.

Julio Ramirez, left with his parents and brother. (Family photo)

NYPD spokesperson told media outlets that detectives are searching for another suspect in the drug-induced slayings, Jayqwan Hamilton, 35.

The New York Post reported that Demaio, who was indicted on murder and robbery charges last month, surrendered to police at the NYPD’s 5th Precinct in Chinatown Monday, two days after another alleged robbery crew member, 30-year-old Jacob Barroso, turned himself in.

Jacob Barroso (left), Jayqwan Hamilton (center) and Robert Demaio (Photo credit: NYPD)

NBC News said that according to law enforcement sources, last week a Manhattan grand jury indicted several suspects in connection with the deaths of Umberger and Ramirez.

Once the victims were “incapacitated to the extent that their ability to perceive events became diminished,” according to an indictment, the five co-conspirators would then steal their victims’ cell phones and credit cards and use the physical cards and information stored on the victims’ phones to transfer money to themselves and make purchases.

Officials also told NBC News that the five suspects were targeting victims for financial gain and not because of their sexual orientation. However, they added that the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

