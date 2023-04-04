New York
NYPD announces two arrests in gay bar robberies and drugging deaths
John Umberger, a D.C. political consultant, died after visiting Manhattan bar
The New York City Police Department announced that detectives have made arrests in a string of drug-facilitated robberies of men who visited LGBTQ bars in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood that resulted in two deaths.
Robert Demaio, 34, was charged with murder, robbery, grand larceny, identity theft and conspiracy in connection with the death of a 33-year-old D.C. resident and political consultant, John Umberger, and in a separate incident in which an unidentified victim did not die, the NYPD told NBC News.
Last month the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Umberger’s death and the death of another man, Julio Ramirez, a gay 25-year-old social worker who died in the back of a taxi cab a year ago also after visiting a popular, multilevel gay venue in the heart of the Hell’s Kitchen, homicides caused by a “drug-facilitated theft.”
Multiple drugs were found in both men’s systems, including fentanyl, lidocaine and cocaine.
NYPD spokesperson told media outlets that detectives are searching for another suspect in the drug-induced slayings, Jayqwan Hamilton, 35.
The New York Post reported that Demaio, who was indicted on murder and robbery charges last month, surrendered to police at the NYPD’s 5th Precinct in Chinatown Monday, two days after another alleged robbery crew member, 30-year-old Jacob Barroso, turned himself in.
NBC News said that according to law enforcement sources, last week a Manhattan grand jury indicted several suspects in connection with the deaths of Umberger and Ramirez.
Once the victims were “incapacitated to the extent that their ability to perceive events became diminished,” according to an indictment, the five co-conspirators would then steal their victims’ cell phones and credit cards and use the physical cards and information stored on the victims’ phones to transfer money to themselves and make purchases.
Officials also told NBC News that the five suspects were targeting victims for financial gain and not because of their sexual orientation. However, they added that the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is assisting in the investigation.
Man arrested on murder charge in NYC gay bar drugging scheme:
Second arrest made in fatal NYC gay bar robberies:
New York
Woman charged with hate crime in connection with NYC Pride flag fire
Angelina Cando arrested on Tuesday
The woman caught on a restaurant’s security video surveillance system early Monday morning intentionally setting ablaze its LGBTQ Pride flag has been arrested and charged.
Angelina Cando, 30, was arrested Tuesday on charges of arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, all with hate crimes enhancements a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said Wednesday.
A local building superintendent who knew the suspect told the Daily News she had a history of homophobic run-ins. Love Texidor, the superintendent in a building on Mott Street, a half-mile from the restaurant where the arson occurred, added that Cando lived there with an apparent boyfriend. “She wasn’t a tenant, just the crazy girlfriend of a tenant,” Texidor said.
In a video tweeted by openly gay New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher, (D-District 3) and also released by the New York Police Department a raven/red haired female is seen getting out of the passenger side of a white SUV. The suspect then lit the flag on fire, then got back into the SUV. The SUV driver then sped away, heading west on Prince Street toward MacDougal Street, according to a NYPD press release.
New York City Fire Department units responded to fire at the Little Prince restaurant on Prince Street near MacDougal Street and extinguished the fire, which damaged the exterior of the building. According to the NYPD the establishment was closed, but an employee told investigators that one worker was still inside cleaning at the time and saw a woman get out of a car and set the flag on fire. NYFD also evacuated residents of the building with no injuries reported and there was not structural damage.
National
Patrons of The Eagle NYC robbed of thousands
NYPD investigators believe the criminals used facial recognition to access the victims’ phones and funds once they were incapacitated
The New York City Police Department, (NYPD) confirmed that a series of robberies committed at The Eagle NYC, a Chelsea gay leather bar last Fall, had the three victims losing thousands of dollars after the criminals used facial recognition to access the victims’ phones.
NBC News Out correspondent Matt Lavietes reported the three men, who were in their late 30s and 40s, visited The Eagle NYC, on separate nights in October and November and were each robbed of $1,000 to $5,000, according to the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of public information.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.
Capt. Robert Gault of the city’s 10th Precinct, who spoke about the incidents at a police community council meeting last week, told NBC News that NYPD investigators believe the criminals used facial recognition to access the victims’ phones and funds once they were incapacitated.
“What we think is happening with this scheme is they’re being lured away from the club, maybe to say, ‘Hey, you wanna come with me? I got some good drugs,’ or something like that,’” Gault said. “And then, once they get into a car to do whatever it is that they’re going to do, at some point or another, they don’t know what happened when they wake up.”
Criminals use facial recognition to patrons at NYC gay bar:
New York
NYC LGBTQ historic sites project receives ‘excellence’ award
Virtual ceremony took place on Friday
The National Trust for Historic Development has chosen the New York City LGBT Historic Sites Project as the recipient of its Trustees Award for Organization Excellence.
The LGBT Historic Sites Project is one of nine historic preservation-related organizations that were recognized with awards at a Nov. 4 virtual ceremony that was available to the public.
“The NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project is a nationally recognized and influential cultural heritage initiative and educational resource that identifies and documents diverse extant LGBT sites from the 17th century to 2000,” the announcement says.
“The only permanent organization of its kind in the U.S., the project staff have created an interactive website, National Register nominations, publicans and programs and school educational materials, among other resources,” the announcement continues.
‘Sitting at the intersection of historic preservation and social justice, the organization has been particularly eager to document LGBT sites associated with women and Black, Asian, Latinx, trans and gender-variant communities,” according to the announcement. “In the near future, they hope to prioritize local sites of LGBT history associated with Indigenous and Two-Spirit peoples,” it says.
In its announcement, the National Trust for Historic Preservation says its National Preservation Awards ceremony is held each year during its annual PastForward Conference, which was held virtually on Nov. 4.
“Each year at the PastForward Conference we come together to recognize those making a real difference in historic preservation,” said Paul Edmondson, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “This year’s recipients embody not just the preservation of American History, but also demonstrate how preserving historic places can play a key role in addressing critical issues of today, including climate change, equality and housing,” Edmondson said.
