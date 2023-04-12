District of Columbia
First D.C. LGBTQ Emergency Training event called success
Aimed at helping organizations minimize potential threats of violence
About 25 representatives of local LGBTQ organizations turned out on April 5 for the first in what is expected to be a series of LGBTQIA+ Emergency Preparedness Training sessions offered by the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.
“It was about a two and a half to three-hour training intended for our LGBTQ nonprofits,” said Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s LGBTQ Affairs Office. “And we will host more trainings targeting specific audiences in our community, including our businesses and nightlife folks, particularly in the lead up to Pride month in June,” Bowles said.
In an interview with the Washington Blade on Tuesday, Bowles and Chris Rodriguez, director of the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, known as HSEMA, said the training is aimed at helping LGBTQ organizations take steps to minimize potential threats of violence and to recognize behaviors by individuals who may pose a potential threat.
Rodriguez said among other things, the trainers informed participants that as nonprofit groups they are eligible for security grants offered by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, which can be used to improve the security of buildings and meeting spaces through security cameras and improved security for entrance doors and other building components.
“We can also provide you with some of the materials we have on ways to spot a suspicious activity,” Rodriguez said in describing the topics discussed at the training session. “Some of them, for example, would be someone loitering around a facility and taking pictures of entrances and exits,” he said. “It’s not about how someone looks or the way someone dresses or the way someone talks,” Rodriquez said. “It’s about behavior that is observable.”
Bowles said among those attending the April 5 training session were representatives of the D.C. Center for the LGBTQ Community, one of the city’s largest local LGBTQ organizations that is about to move into a new, larger space in a building in the city’s Shaw neighborhood.
Rodriquez said the training session also informed participants of the role of the D.C. Fusion Center, which is one of similar entities located in all U.S. states and territories funded by the federal Department of Homeland Security. He said Fusion Centers serve as an “intelligence and information sharing office” to assess potential threats of violence, including terrorist threats.
He said the D.C. Fusion Center is an entity within the D.C. HSEMA.
Asked if they are aware of any recent threats targeting the local LGBTQ community or local LGBTQ organizations, both Rodriquez and Bowles said they cannot go into specific instances of potential threats due to the sensitivity of that information.
“But if that did happen, anytime that does happen, those threats are reviewed by intelligence analysts at the D.C. Fusion Center,” said Rodriguez, who added that D.C. police would also become involved in investigating such a threat.
District of Columbia
Sentencing postponed in D.C. gay murder case
Victim stabbed 45 times in 2019
The sentencing in D.C. Superior Court for a man who pleaded guilty on Feb. 3 to the Jan. 6, 2019, murder of gay corporate manager Vongell Lugo has been postponed from April 14 to Aug. 4 at the request of the attorney representing defendant Collin J. Potter.
Potter, who was 26 at the time of the murder, allegedly stabbed Lugo at least 45 times in the head, neck, and torso with a kitchen knife at Lugo’s apartment in Northwest D.C., according to police charging documents. The alleged stabbing took place shortly after Lugo invited Potter home after the two met at the Black Whiskey bar at 1410 14th St., N.W. on the night of the murder, the charging documents say.
Court documents show that Potter pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea bargain deal offered by prosecutors in which a first-degree murder charge and multiple other charges were dropped. The plea deal also includes a commitment by prosecutors with the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia to ask the judge to hand down a sentence of between 14 and 16 years of incarceration.
Under D.C. law, second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. The plea deal offered by prosecutors, however, makes it clear that it will be up to Superior Court Judge Marisa Demeo, who’s presiding over the case, to decide what the sentence should be.
“Around 4:20 a.m. the defendant pulled Mr. Lugo’s naked body out into the hallway, where Mr. Lugo’s body was found and the defendant was discovered by Metropolitan Police Department officers, standing naked, uninjured, and covered in Mr. Lugo’s blood,” a document prepared by prosecutors and which Potter signed as part of the plea deal states.
Court records show police arrested Potter at the scene on Jan. 6, 2019, and he has been held in jail without bond since that time. The U.S. Attorney’s office has declined to say why prosecutors chose to offer the plea deal rather than take the case to trial on the first-degree murder charge.
Court observers have said prosecutors sometimes offer plea deals like this one when they are uncertain whether they can obtain a first-degree murder conviction from a jury in a trial.
District of Columbia
Team DC announces 2023 student-athlete scholarship recipients
Affirming honorees as courageous and proud LGBTQ youth
The Association of LGBTQ sports clubs in Greater Washington, known as Team DC, announced last month that seven students will receive the 2023 Team DC College Scholarship. These awards go to openly LGBTQ student-athletes graduating high school with plans to play a collegiate sport.
The program will also award Tia (TC) Clemmons the 2023 Clark Ray Horizon Award to recognize school staff who support LGBTQ student-athletes.
The nonprofit’s annual college scholarships award $2,000 to each recipient. Since 2008, Team DC has awarded 97 scholarships totaling $142,000.
“Not only does this provide critical financial support, but it affirms them as courageous and proud LGBTQ athletes,” Team DC’s website states.
Team DC works to make sports a more inclusive and safe environment for LGBTQ participants through college scholarships and programs that educate community members about the importance of athletic participation in promoting strong mental and physical health.
The scholarship also fosters discussions with coaches, educators, and school administrators about the challenges facing LGBTQ athletes. Recipients will be honored during the Night of Champions Awards Dinner on April 15.
“This year’s seven recipients are truly outstanding and demonstrate a combination of strong performance in the classroom and on the athletic field,” Rene Tiongquico, co-chair of the Team DC College Scholarship Committee, said in Team DC’s press release. “This is also the most diverse group of students in memory and represent a cross section of sports throughout the DMV.”
The 2023 student recipients come from four high schools in D.C., two in Virginia, and one in Maryland. Clemmons, the staff recipient, is a track coach with D.C. public schools and currently works at Jackson-Reed High School in Northwest Washington.
“Clemmons has been a strong leader and role model for her students over many years,” said scholarship co-chair Charles Roth in the press release. “Coach TC understands the important role that sports plays in the development of young people to build confidence and self-worth. We are proud to support educators like her.”
The Clark Ray Horizon Award is named after the former executive director of the DC State Athletic Association who worked tirelessly in making sports a safe and welcoming place for LGBTQ competitors.
Donors or community members who want to attend the Night of Champions event to honor local LGBTQ sports leaders and scholarship recipients can purchase tickets on the organization’s website. Applications for the 2023 Scholarship Program will open on Sept. 15, 2023.
District of Columbia
D.C. Council approves Swann Street LGBTQ designation bill
Measure honors gay former slave who was LGBTQ advocate
The D.C. Council on Tuesday voted unanimously in a first-reading vote to approve a bill calling for designating Swann Street, N.W. near Dupont Circle in honor of William Dorsey Swann, a Black gay D.C. resident and former enslaved person who is credited with advocating for LGBTQ rights in the late 1800s.
The Council was expected to give final approval of the measure by a similar unanimous vote at its next legislative session.
The bill, the William Dorsey Swann Street Designation Act of 2023, was introduced Feb. 28 by D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) along with 10 other members of the 13-member Council who signed on as co-introducers.
Pinto released a statement at the time of the bill’s introduction describing William Dorsey Swann as an early pioneer in LGBTQ rights in the late 19th century who is believed to be the first known “American activist to lead an LGBTQQIA+ resistance group” after being persecuted and arrested for performing in drag.
“Beginning in the 1880s, William Dorsey Swann ran a group known as the ‘House of Swann’ and organized balls, largely attended by queer, formerly enslaved men who would gather to dance and cross dress,” according to Pinto’s statement.
Her statement points to a Jan. 24, 1912 edition of the Congressional Record as saying that Swann Street, N.W. had originally been named for Thomas Swann, an “enslaver” who served as mayor of Baltimore and later as governor of Maryland.
“Officially designating this street in honor of native Washingtonian and trailblazing LGBTQQIA+ rights activist William Dorsey Swann is an opportunity to ensure that our streets honor those who embody the District’s value of social equality and human dignity,” Pinto’s statement says.
Swann Street is located between 14th Street, N.W. and 19th Street, N.W. and parallel to and between S Street, N.W. and T Street, N.W.
The Council was also expected to approve funding for the fabrication and installation of a commemorative sign describing the historic significance of William Dorsey Swann, to be placed at the intersection of Swann Street, New Hampshire Avenue, and 17th Street, N.W.
In a separate action, the Council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment voted unanimously on March 28 to approve a bill introduced earlier this year by Council member Robert White (D-At-Large) calling for creating “LGBTQ Pride” license plates for motor vehicles licensed in D.C.
The legislation, called the Pride Plates Amendment Act of 2023, states that, “The Mayor shall design and make available for issue one or more LGBTQ Pride motor vehicle tags demonstrating support for the LGBTQ community.”
It calls for charging a small annual fee for the LGBTQ plates that will help fund the city’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, which the bill says supports programs “that promote the welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning community.”
The bill, which has the support of at least eight other Council members who joined Robert White as co-introducers, was expected to come up for a first-reading vote at the next Council session.
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech confirms he is a very sick man
Judge’s nationwide abortion pill ban ‘could open the floodgates’
Now is the time to prep lawn, garden for warm weather
Renowned historian Martin Duberman reflects on a full life in ‘Reaching Ninety’
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Capitol Hill: Faith in inclusion
Gay TikTok couple arrested in Russia
Department of Education’s draft Title IX rule draws mixed reactions
Federal court: No misgendering transgender students on religious grounds
Rwanda recognizes LGBTQ relationships in new youth book
Kansas Republicans override governor’s veto of anti-transgender athletes bill
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Russia2 days ago
Gay TikTok couple arrested in Russia
-
Politics5 days ago
Department of Education’s draft Title IX rule draws mixed reactions
-
U.S. Federal Courts2 days ago
Federal court: No misgendering transgender students on religious grounds
-
Africa1 day ago
Rwanda recognizes LGBTQ relationships in new youth book
-
Kansas2 days ago
Kansas Republicans override governor’s veto of anti-transgender athletes bill
-
Commentary2 days ago
Keep Israel a safe home for us
-
Maryland1 day ago
Silver Spring man charged with assault of male victims he met on dating app
-
Photos5 days ago
PHOTOS: Black Friday