D.C. Council reverses proposed budget cut called harmful to Pride events
Approves full $1.5 million Festival Fund request by mayor
The D.C. Council on May 16 reversed an earlier decision by one of its committees calling for cutting $1.5 million from a city program that has helped support the city’s Capital Pride parade and festival as well as other Pride-related events.
The program in question, known as the Festival Fund or Special Event Relief Fund, has for many years exempted community-based organizations like the Capital Pride Alliance from having to pay the costs of street closings and police and other public safety support services needed for such events.
Other events that benefit from the fund are the city’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival, the H Street Festival, and the Fiesta DC Hispanic event, among others.
At the request of D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large), the Council voted on May 16 to include the $1.5 million Festival Fund as part of the city’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
The Council’s action reversed an April 27 decision by its Committee on Business and Economic Development to delete the Festival Fund along with cuts in several other programs.
Ryan Bos, executive director of Capital Pride Alliance, said elimination of the Festival Fund program would result in Capital Pride having to pay between $550,000 and $750,000 to hold the city’s popular Capital Pride Parade, Festival, Block Party, and other Pride events in 2024, when the elimination of the fund would have taken place.
Capital Pride officials have pointed out that the large-scale Pride events, which draw several hundred thousand participants, many of whom come from other locations, generate “significant revenue” for the D.C. government.
Bos said the elimination of the Festival Fund would have also had an adverse impact on the upcoming 2025 World Pride events, which D.C. and the Capital Pride Alliance have been selected to host.
Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I-At-Large), who chairs the Business and Economic Development Committee, told the Washington Blade last week that he and three other members of the five-member committee voted to cut the Festival Fund to reinstate funds that Mayor Muriel Bowser had proposed cutting for the Child Wealth Building Act or Baby Bonds program.
That program, McDuffie said, was designed to “help close the racial wealth gap in our city by investing in children born into poverty.” He said he supports the Capital Pride events, including the Pride parade and festival, and would have tried to find other funds to support the Festival Fund program.
The other members of the committee who voted to cut the festival fund – Council members Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Vincent Gray (D-Ward 7) have longtime records of support for the LGBTQ community. A spokesperson for Pinto said she, too, planned to seek out other funds to restore funding for the Festival Fund.
The remaining member of the committee, Council member Anita Bonds (D-At-Large), said she opposed cutting the Festival Fund. She was absent when the committee voted on the cut due to a conflicting meeting of another committee that she chairs.
Bowser administration officials said the mayor’s proposed budget called for cutting the Baby Bonds program because other existing D.C. social services programs are addressing the needs that McDuffie said the Baby Bonds program was intended to support.
Three D.C. women named winners of LGBTQ Legendary Elders Wisdom Award
11 honored by National Black Justice Coalition, AARP
Veteran D.C. transgender rights advocate Earline Budd and D.C.-based LGBTQ rights advocates Donna Payne-Hardy and Dr. Imani Woody are among 11 prominent African-American women named winners of the National Black Justice Coalition’s 3rd Annual Legendary Elders Wisdom Awards.
The awards were to be officially given at a virtual ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, May 16.
“The Legendary Wisdom Awards will honor Black LGBTQ+/SGL women elders and their contributions to America, the Black community, and the LGBTQ+ liberation movement,” a statement released on Monday by the NBJC says.
“The award ceremony will premiere live on NBJC’s website, YouTube, and social media platforms,” the statement says.
NBJC spokesperson Brett Abrams said the Wisdom Awards is a joint project of NBJC and the AARP.
“Too often, Black LGBTQ+/SGL elders are rendered invisible, the process of aging is hidden, and our existence is frozen in photos of young people at Pride parades,” said NBJC Executive Director David Johns in the statement. “If we’re supported, in loving community, and protected by policies designed to facilitate participation in democratic processes, we—Black LGBTQ+/SGL people grow old,” Johns said.
“The Wisdom Awards…are designed to give flowers to Black queer, trans, and non-binary/non-conforming leaders; celebrate the process of aging, preserve the lessons learned over time, and facilitate intergenerational connections that enable Black people to get closer to freedom — collectively,” Johns said.
Victoria Kirby York, NBJC’s Director of Public Policy and Programs, called her organization’s Wisdom Awards the Black LGBTQ+ equivalent of Oprah Winfrey’s Legends Ball.
“Oprah’s Ball, like our event, was an opportunity for legendary icons to be given flowers from soon-to-be legendary icons who benefited from their labor,” York said in the NBJC’s statement.
The NBJC statement announcing the award ceremony listed the awardees in alphabetical order with short biographical descriptions of their contributions to the LGBTQ community and beyond:
• Mary Anne Adams is the founder and Executive Director of ZAMKI NOBLA (National Organization of Black Lesbians on Aging, the first organization in the country building power for Black lesbian elders.
• Simone Bell is the first Black, openly lesbian legislator to serve in a state legislature in the United States. She was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives four times.
• Earline Budd is the founder of Transgender Health Empowerment, one of the first transgender advocacy organizations in Washington, D.C., where she has worked in local LGBTQ advocacy for more than 35 years. She played an essential role in challenging systemic abuses against trans sex workers by police and in prisons, and has helped countless people through illness, homelessness, family rejection, and violence.
• Roz Lee is a trailblazer for Black LGBTQ+/SGL people in philanthropy, recently serving as the Vice President of Philanthropy at the Equality Fund, a global organization committed to funding feminist causes. She is the first-ever Professor of Practice for the gender and women’s studies program at the University of Pennsylvania.
• Darlene Nipper is the CEO of the Rockwood Leadership Institute and the first Black LGBTQ+/SGL senior executive at a mainstream LGBTQ+ organization in her role as Deputy Executive Director of the National LGBTQ+ Task Force.
• Donna Payne-Hardy co-founded the National Black Justice Coalition and was a trailblazer for Black LGBTQ+/SGL leadership at the Human Rights Campaign within the organization and the broader LGBTQ+ movement. She currently works as the Diversity and Inclusion/Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist at the Federal Reserve board in Washington, D.C.
• E. Denise Simmons is the former mayor of Cambridge, Mass., and the first Black, openly lesbian mayor in the U.S. She is a justice of the peace, notary public, photo archivist, and family historian.
• Nadine Smith is the co-founder and Executive Director of Equality Florida, the statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization; a Time 100 honoree, and one of four national co-chairs of the 1993 LGBTQ March on Washington.
• Wanda Sykes is an award-winning stand-up comedian, late-night talk show host, actress, and writer. After officially coming out, she has been a vocal advocate for marriage equality and LGBTQ rights.
• Beverly Tillery is the Executive Director of the New York City Anti-Violence Project and an experienced thought leader, advocate, and national organizer with nearly three decades of experience working in social justice movements.
• Dr. Imani Woody is the President and CEO of Mary’s House for Older Adults in Washington, D.C., and a trailblazing advocate for the needs of Black LGBTQ+LGL elders. She has served on the board of directors of the Mautner Project, the Women in the Life Association, and the Whitman-Walker Health Lesbian Services program. She recently obtained a commitment from the D.C. government of $1.2 million to begin construction of the first Mary’s House dwelling—a 15-room residence for LGBTQ seniors in Southeast D.C.
The Legendary Elders Wisdom Award ceremony can be accessed nbjc.org/wisdomawards.
New D.C. Transgender Oral History Project launched
Effort funded by Humanities DC grant
Cooper Joslin, a local D.C. web developer and multimedia artist, has announced the launch of a D.C. Transgender Oral History Project aimed at recording oral histories of members of the transgender community in the local area.
Joslin, who identifies as nonbinary, said the project is being funded by a grant from Humanities D.C., a local grant making organization affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. Joslin said the project would also be carried out in collaboration with the D.C. Oral History Collaborative, which will support efforts to line up interviews with local trans residents.
“These interviews will eventually end up with the D.C. Public Library, but they will also be featured on a website called the DC Trans Guide, which will feature both oral histories and resources on changing your name, accessing gender affirming care, and finding support groups in the area,” Joslin said in a statement.
The interviews for the project will be conducted both in person and virtually, according to Joslin.
Joslin’s trans oral history project comes about six months after the D.C. Rainbow History Project announced it had received a $15,000 D.C. government grant for a project called the Trans History Initiative that, among other things, would also obtain oral histories from local transgender residents.
“The Trans History Initiative will help Rainbow History Project deepen its connections with the Trans community through expanded efforts to preserve the history and cultural contributions of Washington-area trans communities,” a statement released by the group says.
Vincent Slatt, Rainbow History Project’s director of archiving, told the Blade he was glad to learn of Joslin’s trans oral history project. He said in this type of history gathering there is “no such thing” as competition or duplication of efforts.
“More history, more research, more collecting is good for everyone—we support an ‘all hands-on deck’ approach,” he told the Blade. “I’m glad to hear this project has begun.”
Joslin said members of the local transgender community interested in having their history recorded through the D.C. Transgender Oral History Project can apply through this online form:
DC Trans Guide Oral History Intake Form here.
Proposed budget cut by DC Council called harmful to LGBTQ Pride events
Mayor’s office opposes elimination of Festival Fund
The D.C. Council Committee on Business and Economic Development voted on April 27 to approve a series of budget recommendations to the full Council that calls for cutting $1.5 million from a city program that has helped to support the city’s Capital Pride parade and festival.
The program in question, known as the Festival Fund or Special Event Relief Fund, has for many years exempted community-based organizations like the Capital Pride Alliance, from having to pay the costs of street closings and police and other public safety support services for such events.
The proposed cut for this program, if approved by the full D.C. Council, would be part of the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget.
Ryan Bos, executive director of Capital Pride Alliance, said elimination of the Festival Fund program could result in Capital Pride having to pay between $550,000 and $750,000 to hold the city’s popular Capital Pride Parade, Festival, Block Party, and other Pride events in 2024, when the elimination of the Festival Fund would take effect.
“This Fund is essential to supporting events that celebrate the culture of the District of Columbia and its communities, including events like the Capital Pride Celebration – particularly ahead of ensuring a successful World Pride in 2025,” according to a statement Capital Pride released to the Washington Blade.
“Elimination of the Fund may require that we look carefully at each event that we produce to determine where cuts to the budget may be needed,” the statement says. “It is important to note that events such as the Capital Pride Celebration generate significant revenue for the D.C. government,” the statement says.
In mentioning World Pride 2025, the statement was referring to the decision by leaders of the international LGBTQ event known as World Pride, to select D.C. and the Capital Pride Alliance to host the 2025 World Pride in June of that year. Hundreds of thousands of visitors from foreign countries as well as from the host country usually attend Word Pride events.
It couldn’t immediately be determined how the elimination of the city’s Festival Fund would impact the D.C. 2025 World Pride, but the Capital Pride statement suggests the elimination of the fund could dramatically increase the costs for putting it on.
A May 9 press release issued by the office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser expresses opposition to the Council committee’s proposed $1.5 million cut in the Festival Fund budget and the committee’s proposed cuts of $3 million each for two other programs that the release says have supported community-based businesses.
One of them is called the Great Streets and Small Business Fund and the other is known as the Food Access Fund, which supports restaurants in Wards 7 and 8, according to the mayor’s press release.
“Last week, the Council proposed cuts to these three programs, including the elimination of the Festival Fund,” the press release says.
These and multiple other budget-related proposals by the Committee on Business and Economic Development are outlined in detail in a 96-page draft report released on April 27. The report says the committee voted 4-0 to approve the report and its proposals, with one member of the committee — Council member Anita Bonds (D-At-Large) — being absent when the vote was taken.
Those voting yes included Council member Kenyan McDuffie (I-At Large), who chairs the committee, and Council members Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), and Vincent Gray (D-Ward 7).
D.C. gay activist John Fanning, who serves as Bonds’s director of constituent services, said Bonds opposes the proposed $1.5 million cut in the Festival Fund budget and plans to urge her fellow Council members to remove the proposed cut from the Council’s final budget proposal.
Fanning said Bonds was absent for the committee vote because she was attending a budget markup hearing at the same time for the Council’s Committee on Executive Administration and Labor for which Bonds is the chairperson.
According to Fanning, Bonds is aware of the importance of the Festival Fund’s support for events like Capital Pride and other events, including the Cherry Blossom Festival, the H Street Festival, the Fiesta DC Hispanic event, and an event called Porchfest.
“Council member Bonds also had concerns that any cancellations of festivals and events would impact the connectivity of people, after several years of isolation during the pandemic,” Fanning said.
Spokespersons for McDuffie and fellow committee members Allen, Pinto, and Gray didn’t immediately respond to a request by the Blade for comment on why they supported the proposed $1.5 million cut in the Festival Fund.
“The Capital Pride Alliance has reached out to the [Council] Chair and all members of the City Council to encourage them to object to this budget cut,” the Capital Pride statement to the Blade says.
The Council’s Committee of the Whole, which consists of all 13 Council members, and that is chaired by Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large), was expected to consider, and possibly vote on, all Council committee budget proposals on May 16.
Later in the day on Thursday, May 11, after the Blade posted this story, Councilmember McDuffie responded to Blade’s earlier request for comment on why he and his fellow committee members voted to cut the $1.5 million Festival Fund.
“As a former civil rights attorney and current champion for equity and inclusion on the Council, I support the Pride Parade and appreciate its mission to fight for equality and honor the history of the LGBTQ+ community,” McDuffie told the Blade in a short statement.
But McDuffie said members of the Committee on Business and Economic Development made the difficult decision to make “deep cuts to several programs” to offset what he said was Mayor Bowser’s decision to defund in her proposed budget the Child Wealth Building Act or Baby Bonds program.
That program, McDuffie points out, is designed to “help close the racial wealth gap in our city by investing in children born into poverty” and providing financial support upon their turning 18 years of age to help pay, among other things, for education and purchasing a home.
“I am working with the Council Chairman to identify any available funds to support the Festival Fund,” McDuffie said.
In a separate response to a Blade inquiry, a spokesperson for Council Chair Mendelson said Mendelson is aware of the committee’s decision to cut the Festival Fund and he is looking for a way to restore that funding in his budget proposal. The spokesperson, Lindsey Walton, said Mendelson plans to release his budget proposal on Monday, May 15.
