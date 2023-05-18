25 LGBTQ events this week

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

DC Boys of Leather May Happy Hour

Thursday, May 18

6-9 p.m.

Trade

1410 14th Street, N.W.

Facebook

The DC Boys of Leather hold its monthly happy hour at Trade tonight.

LIYT Nights and Drag Duels

Thursday, May 18

6:30-10 p.m.

Veterans Plaza

1 Veterans Place

Silver Spring, Md.

Facebook | Eventbrite

Catch a drag duel with “music, comedy performances, choreographed dance, and more” in Silver Spring tonight at Veterans Plaza.

Potomac Motorcycle Club Bar Night

Thursday, May 18

7-11 p.m.

The Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

Facebook

The Potomac MC holds its bar night at the Green Lantern at 7 p.m. tonight.

Mr./Miss/Mx. Capital Pride Pageant

Thursday, May 18

7-11 p.m.

Penn Social

801 E Street, N.W.

$17.01+

Facebook | Tickets

The long tradition of a Capital Pride pageant returns after a few dormant years tonight at Penn Social.

LGBTQ+ Social at Puro Gusto

Friday, May 19

7 p.m.

Puro Gusto Cafe

1345 F Street, N.W.

Eventbrite

Go Gay DC welcomes you to a night out of conversation and dinner at Puro Gusto Cafe on Friday.

DTF

Friday, May 19

8 p.m.-3 a.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

No cover before 10 p.m.

Website

Bunker holds a leather and pup happy hour with no cover from 8-10 on Friday, with a party featuring Boomer Banks into the morning.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party

Friday, May 19

8-9:30 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” with other fans at JR.’s Bar on Friday at a show hosted by Citrine.

Dirty Dancin’

Friday, May 19

10 p.m.-2 a.m.

UPROAR Lounge and Restaurant

639 Florida Avenue, N.W.

No cover / 21+

Facebook

DJ Popperz brings the music to Dirty Dancin’ at UPROAR Lounge on Friday.

Trans Pride

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key.)

Saturday, May 20

9:30 a.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library

901 G Street, N.W.

Facebook | Eventbrite | Website

There is a full day of workshops planned at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library on Saturday for Trans Pride.

LGBTQ+ Brunch

(Washington Blade file photo by Hugh Clarke)

Saturday, May 20

10 a.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

Eventbrite

Hang out with friends new and old at a brunch in Arlington, Va. on Saturday.

Class Act Brunch

Saturday, May 20

Doors 11:30 a.m. / Show 12:30 a.m.

Sign of the Whale

1525 M Street, N.W.

Eventbrite

Tiffany D. Carter hosts the Class Act Drag Brunch at Sign of the Whale on Saturday and Sunday.

PrEP for Pride

Saturday, May 20

12-7 p.m.

4545 Crain Highway

White Plains, Md.

Eventbrite

Head out to Charles County for a day of Pride activities.

Saturday, May 20

6 p.m.

Anacostia Senior High School

1601 16th Street, N.W.

$10-$15

Tickets

Catch the Washington Prodigy vs. the Tennessee Trojans at a Team DC Night OUT game on Saturday.

The Mx. Tater Tot Pageant

Saturday, May 20

6 p.m.

Crazy Aunt Helen’s

713 8th Street, S.E.

Webstite

DJ Phil Reese spins the tunes as Logan Stone and Tara Hoot find a new Mx. Tater Tot.

Trans Pride After Party

Saturday, May 20

6:30-8:30 p.m.

As You Are

500 8th Street, S.E.

Facebook | Eventbrite

Trans Pride finishes up with an afterparty on Saturday at As You Are.

Freddie’s Follies

Patti Lovelace performs at Freddie’s Follies. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, May 20

9 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

Facebook

The weekly drag show, consistently one of the best in the city, always draws a crowd.

The Bear Cave

Saturday, May 20

9 p.m.-2 a.m.

The Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

No cover

Facebook

The Bear Cave features DJ Popperz and dancers Kobra, Ricardo and Marshall on Saturday.

Con Acento

Saturday, May 20

9:30 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Evry Pleasure leads a drag show celebrating hispanic heritage with Domingo, Labianna and Osiris Romanov on Saturday.

Elevate Drag Brunch

Sunday, May 21

11 a.m.

Officina at the Wharf

1120 Maine Avenue, S.W.

$25

Facebook

Chanel Belladonna hosts a drag brunch with Druex Sidora, Citrine and Jasmine Blue at Officina at the Wharf on Sunday.

Equality Prince William Pride

Sunday, May 21

12-4 p.m.

Harris Pavilion

9027 Center Street

Manassas, Va.

Facebook

Meet at Harris Pavilion in Manassas, Va. for Equality Prince William Pride 2023 on Sunday.

The Nail Salon

Sunday, May 21

4:30 p.m. lounge / 6 p.m. curtain

St. Vincent Wine

3212 Georgia Avenue, N.W.

$15

Instagram

Check out an evening of queer cabaret at St. Vincent Wine on Sunday.

LGBTQ+ Dinner and Conversation

Sunday, May 21

7-11 p.m.

Federico Ristorante Italiano

219 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

Eventbrite

The folks at Go Gay DC invite everyone to meet up at Federico for an evening of dinner and conversation.

DC Rawhides: Country Western Dancing

DC Rawhides (Blade file photo by Molly Byrom)

Sunday, May 21

7-11 p.m.

Eastern Market

225 7th Street, S.E.

Facebook

Practice your country line dancing skills at Eastern Market on Sunday.

Drag Show for Charity

Freddie’s Beach Bar (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sunday, May 21

8 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

Eventbrite

Join up with others to give money to charity at a drag show at Freddie’s on Sunday.

Reign Drag Variety Show

Monday, May 22

8:30 p.m.

Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar

1637 17th Street, N.W.

Second floor

Logan Stone hosts “Reign” at DIK Bar on Monday.