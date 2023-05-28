Bars & Parties
Top LGBTQ events this week
Pride month begins with Black Pride, Latinx Pride and more
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Pride By the River Super Sunday
Sunday, May 28
12-8 p.m.
Anacostia Roller Skating Pavilion
1500 Anacostia Drive, S.E.
Eventbrite
Viiv Healthcare, The Pride Center of Maryland, Gilead, DC Engage, and LIVE! Maryland Casinos +Hotels sponsor Pride by the River at Anacostia Roller Skating Pavilion today until 8 p.m.
La Loca: Memorial Day Edition
Sunday, May 28
7 p.m.-3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Website
Enjoy Bunker’s LGBTQ Latinx night tonight.
Flashy Memorial Day Weekend
Sunday, May 28
10 p.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$30
Facebook | Eventbrite
DJ Twin and Dean Sullivan bring the music for the Flashy Memorial Day Weekend edition tonight.
The PRIDE Sunday Night
Sunday, May 28
11 p.m.-4 a.m.
Space DC
1355 U Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Have a night out at DC Black Pride’s main nightlife event at Space DC.
Pride in the Park
Monday, May 29
12-7 p.m.
Fort Dupont Park
Minnesota Avenue, S.E.
Free
Website
The annual cookout and festival at Fort Dupont Park will be held on Monday.
Reign Drag Variety Show
Monday, May 29
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Second floor
Logan Stone hosts “Reign” at DIK Bar on Monday.
Roof Top Closeout Party
Monday, May 29
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Public Bar Live
1214 18th Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
DC Black Pride ends with a party at Public Bar Live on Monday.
JR.’s Showtunes
Monday, May 29
9 p.m.-12 a.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Belt out your favorite showtunes among friends at JR.’s on Monday.
Goldilocks Trivia
Tuesday, May 30
8 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Hang out with friends with a game of trivia at JR.’s that isn’t too hard or too easy.
Daddy Issues
Wednesday, May 31
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
No Cover
Instagram
Crystal Edge hosts a weekly drag show at Kiki on Wednesday.
Latinx Pride Party
Thursday, June 1
10 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook | Website
The Latinx History Project holds The DC Latinx Pride Party at Bunker on Thursday.
DC Brau Pride Pils Launch Party
Thursday, June 1
6-8 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Free
Eventbrite
The Washington Blade holds a party for the release of this year’s DC Brau Pride Pils at Red Bear Brewing on Thursday.
The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present DC LGBTQ Changemakers Exhibition
Friday, June 2
5-7 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade cordially invite you to the opening of The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present DC LGBTQ Changemakers.
DC’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit of countless individuals throughout the years. In recognition of their indomitable courage and resilience, an inspiring exhibition titled “The Ground We Stand On: Past and Present DC LGBTQ Changemakers” will showcase the remarkable journeys of both past and present changemakers who have left an indelible mark on the tapestry of Washington, DC.
LIYT Nights and Drag Duel
Friday, June 2
6:30 p.m.
Veteran’s Plaza
1 Veterans Place
Silver Spring, Md.
Free-$130
Facebook | Eventbrite
Enjoy a live entertainment event with comedy, music, dance and more.
Capital Pride Honors
Friday, June 2
7 p.m
Penn Social
801 E Street, N.W.
$25-$60
Facebook | Tickets
The Capital Pride Alliance holds its annual awards ceremony at Penn Social on Friday.
RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Watch Party
Friday, June 2
8 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Citrine hosts a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 Viewing Party at JR.’s Bar on Friday.
Capital Pride Womxn’s Kickoff Party
Friday, June 2
9 p.m.-3 a.m.
A League of Her Own
2317 18th Street, N.W.
21+ / Free
Facebook
Capital Pride has its official Pride Womxn’s Kickoff party at A League of Her Own on Friday.
LGBTQ+ Pride Kickoff Social
Friday, June 2
7 p.m.
The Commentary
801 North Glebe Road
Arlington, Va.
Eventbrite
Go Gay DC hosts a get-together at The Commentary in Arlington on Friday.
Drag Underground
Friday, June 2
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Underground
19 Dupont Circle, N.W.
$15-$20
Eventbrite
The popular Drag Underground show is held at Dupont Underground on Friday.
LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch
Saturday, June 3
10 a.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Eventbrite
Go Gay DC holds a Pride Brunch at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va. on Saturday.
Journey to Josiah’s Drag Brunch
Saturday, June 3
11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. shows
The Eleanor DC
100 Florida Avenue, N.E.
$20
Eventbrite
Bombalicious Eklaver hosts a drag brunch fundraiser at The Eleanor DC on Saturday.
Baltimore Trans Pride
Saturday, June 3
12-9 p.m.
2117 North Charles Street
Baltimore, Md.
Facebook
The Baltimore Trans Pride 2023 Grand March is to be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday along North Charles Street between 22nd and 23rd. The Block Party continues at 3 p.m. with performances beginning at 4 p.m.
Afterparties are scheduled at The Crown (1901 North Charles Street) and Ottobar (2549 North Howard Street). Baltimore Safe Haven also hosts a kickoff ball on Friday, June 2 at 2640 Saint Paul Street at 6 p.m.
Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival
Saturday, June 3
12-5 p.m.
Inner West Street
Annapolis, Md.
Facebook
Annapolis Pride holds its annual parade and festival on Saturday, June 3 from 12-5 p.m. on Inner West Street in Annapolis, Md.
Reston Pride Festival
Saturday, June 3
12-6 p.m.
1209 Washington Plaza
Lake Anne Plaza
Reston, Va.
Facebook
The 2023 Reston Pride Festival will be held at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, Va. on Saturday.
Spirits & Beer Showcase with Republic Restoratives & DC Brau
Saturday, June 3
1-4 p.m.
Metrobar
640 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.
$22
Eventbrite
Join the Washington Blade and guest DJ Chord to taste and learn about local offerings from DC-based distillery Republic Restoratives and brewery DC Brau.
Alexandria Pride
Saturday, June 3
2-5 p.m.
Alexandria City Hall
301 King Street
Website
The Alexandria LGBTQ Task Force presents the sixth annual Alexandria Pride at Alexandria City Hall in Market Square of Old Town Alexandria, Va. on Saturday.
Drag Story Hour w/D’Manda Martini
Saturday, June 3
3:30 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.W.
Facebook
It’s Drag Story Hour at Red Bear Brewing on Saturday.
Art Out Loud: A Rooftop Pride Party
Saturday, June 3
6 p.m.
Selina Union Market
411 New York Avenue, N.E.
$25-$45
Facebook
District Fray presents the official Capital Pride event “Art Out Loud” Rooftop Pride Party at Selina on Saturday.
Tara Hoot’s Pride Bingo and a Show!
Saturday, June 3
6 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, N.W.
$10
Facebook
Tara Hoot hosts a game of bingo and a show alongside Shelita Ramen on Saturday.
DC Rawhides Country Western Dancing
Saturday, June 3
7-11 p.m.
Eastern Market
225 7th Street, S.E.
$5 donation
Facebook
Learn how to do some Country Western dancing at Eastern Market on Saturday with the DC Rawhides.
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington Present: “DOLLY!”
Saturday, June 3
8-9:30 p.m.
and
Sunday, June 4
3-4:30 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
1215 U Street, N.W.
$20-$65
Facebook | Tickets
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington present a Dolly Parton-themed show at Lincoln Theatre on Saturday and Sunday.
Pride Night OUT at the Washington Spirit
Saturday, June 3
8 p.m.
Audi Field
100 Potomac Avenue, S.W.
e
Website
Team DC holds a Night OUT at Audi Field with the Washington Spirit on Saturday.
Freddie’s Follies
Saturday, June 3
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
The weekly drag show, consistently one of the best in the city, always draws a crowd.
Unity: A Call for Club Colors- A Highwaymen TNT Bar Nite
Saturday, June 3
9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
UPROAR Lounge and Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W
$15
Facebook
The Highwaymen TNT invite you to don your leather, Levi’s, shorts, tanks and gear for a night of Pride fun.
LGBTQ+ Pride Coffee & Conversation
Sunday, June 4
12 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Eventbrite
Go Gay DC holds a coffee and conversation gathering at As You Are on Sunday.
Sisters Bingo w/The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence
Sunday, June 4
1 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.W.
$20
Facebook | Tickets
The DC Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence hold a bingo game at Red Bear Brewing on Sunday.
Music festival to celebrate house music DJ
Salute to Sam The Man Burns include performances from Oji, Tantra and more
Capital House Music Festival will host “Capital House Music Festival Salutes Sam The Man Burns” on Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at Franklin Park D.C.
This ode to the legendary house music DJ will feature performers such as DJ Spen, Oji, Tantra, Sedrick and many others. There will also be opportunities for vendors.
This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
DC Boys of Leather May Happy Hour
Thursday, May 18
6-9 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The DC Boys of Leather hold its monthly happy hour at Trade tonight.
LIYT Nights and Drag Duels
Thursday, May 18
6:30-10 p.m.
Veterans Plaza
1 Veterans Place
Silver Spring, Md.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Catch a drag duel with “music, comedy performances, choreographed dance, and more” in Silver Spring tonight at Veterans Plaza.
Potomac Motorcycle Club Bar Night
Thursday, May 18
7-11 p.m.
The Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook
The Potomac MC holds its bar night at the Green Lantern at 7 p.m. tonight.
Mr./Miss/Mx. Capital Pride Pageant
Thursday, May 18
7-11 p.m.
Penn Social
801 E Street, N.W.
$17.01+
Facebook | Tickets
The long tradition of a Capital Pride pageant returns after a few dormant years tonight at Penn Social.
LGBTQ+ Social at Puro Gusto
Friday, May 19
7 p.m.
Puro Gusto Cafe
1345 F Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Go Gay DC welcomes you to a night out of conversation and dinner at Puro Gusto Cafe on Friday.
DTF
Friday, May 19
8 p.m.-3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover before 10 p.m.
Website
Bunker holds a leather and pup happy hour with no cover from 8-10 on Friday, with a party featuring Boomer Banks into the morning.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” Viewing Party
Friday, May 19
8-9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8” with other fans at JR.’s Bar on Friday at a show hosted by Citrine.
Dirty Dancin’
Friday, May 19
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
UPROAR Lounge and Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
DJ Popperz brings the music to Dirty Dancin’ at UPROAR Lounge on Friday.
Trans Pride
Saturday, May 20
9:30 a.m.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library
901 G Street, N.W.
Facebook | Eventbrite | Website
There is a full day of workshops planned at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library on Saturday for Trans Pride.
LGBTQ+ Brunch
Saturday, May 20
10 a.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Eventbrite
Hang out with friends new and old at a brunch in Arlington, Va. on Saturday.
Class Act Brunch
Saturday, May 20
Doors 11:30 a.m. / Show 12:30 a.m.
Sign of the Whale
1525 M Street, N.W.
Eventbrite
Tiffany D. Carter hosts the Class Act Drag Brunch at Sign of the Whale on Saturday and Sunday.
PrEP for Pride
Saturday, May 20
12-7 p.m.
4545 Crain Highway
White Plains, Md.
Eventbrite
Head out to Charles County for a day of Pride activities.
Team DC Night OUT at Washington Prodigy Women’s Football
Saturday, May 20
6 p.m.
Anacostia Senior High School
1601 16th Street, N.W.
$10-$15
Tickets
Catch the Washington Prodigy vs. the Tennessee Trojans at a Team DC Night OUT game on Saturday.
The Mx. Tater Tot Pageant
Saturday, May 20
6 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
Webstite
DJ Phil Reese spins the tunes as Logan Stone and Tara Hoot find a new Mx. Tater Tot.
Trans Pride After Party
Saturday, May 20
6:30-8:30 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Trans Pride finishes up with an afterparty on Saturday at As You Are.
Freddie’s Follies
Saturday, May 20
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
The weekly drag show, consistently one of the best in the city, always draws a crowd.
The Bear Cave
Saturday, May 20
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
The Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
The Bear Cave features DJ Popperz and dancers Kobra, Ricardo and Marshall on Saturday.
Con Acento
Saturday, May 20
9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Evry Pleasure leads a drag show celebrating hispanic heritage with Domingo, Labianna and Osiris Romanov on Saturday.
Elevate Drag Brunch
Sunday, May 21
11 a.m.
Officina at the Wharf
1120 Maine Avenue, S.W.
$25
Facebook
Chanel Belladonna hosts a drag brunch with Druex Sidora, Citrine and Jasmine Blue at Officina at the Wharf on Sunday.
Equality Prince William Pride
Sunday, May 21
12-4 p.m.
Harris Pavilion
9027 Center Street
Manassas, Va.
Facebook
Meet at Harris Pavilion in Manassas, Va. for Equality Prince William Pride 2023 on Sunday.
The Nail Salon
Sunday, May 21
4:30 p.m. lounge / 6 p.m. curtain
St. Vincent Wine
3212 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$15
Instagram
Check out an evening of queer cabaret at St. Vincent Wine on Sunday.
LGBTQ+ Dinner and Conversation
Sunday, May 21
7-11 p.m.
Federico Ristorante Italiano
219 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Eventbrite
The folks at Go Gay DC invite everyone to meet up at Federico for an evening of dinner and conversation.
DC Rawhides: Country Western Dancing
Sunday, May 21
7-11 p.m.
Eastern Market
225 7th Street, S.E.
Facebook
Practice your country line dancing skills at Eastern Market on Sunday.
Drag Show for Charity
Sunday, May 21
8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Eventbrite
Join up with others to give money to charity at a drag show at Freddie’s on Sunday.
Reign Drag Variety Show
Monday, May 22
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Second floor
Logan Stone hosts “Reign” at DIK Bar on Monday.
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Goldilocks Trivia
Tuesday, May 2
8-9:30 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Meet up with friends for a game of trivia with questions in the Goldilocks zone.
(Opening Reception) Survive, Glamorously: Images of Drag in the District
Wednesday, May 3
6-9 p.m.
Ron David Studio at Union Market
1262 5th Street, N.E.
Facebook
The opening reception to the exhibition, “Survive, Glamorously: Images of Drag in the District” will be held at the Ron David Studio in Union Market. Haus of bambi Director Banbi Woofter says, “’Survive, Glamorously’ brings together portraits depicting the breadth of DC’s queerness to remind us of the belligerent tenacity of drag particularly during this second culture war.”
Taste of Point
Wednesday, May 3
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Room & Board
1840 14th Street, N.W.
$150
Facebook | Tickets
Raise money for the Point Foundation to provide scholarships and mentorships to LGBTQ students by attending Taste of Point.
Mocktail Night
Wednesday, May 3
6-10 p.m.
The Dugout at Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Instagram
Enjoy a night with those who celebrate sobriety at a non-alcohol mocktail night at The Dugout in Pitchers DC.
Pagina Heals at Pitchers
Wednesday, May 3
Meet & greet 9 p.m. / Showtime 10 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Free show / 21+
Facebook
Cake Pop! and Venus Valhalla host a drag show with Citrine, Labella Mafia and Washington Heights. Pangina Heals of “Drag Race Thailand” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World” will be on hand at the show and ahead of time for a meet & greet.
Daddy Issues
Wednesday, May 3
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
Instagram
Crystal Edge leads a weekly drag show at Kiki on Wednesdays.
Electro POP Thursdays
Thursday, May 4
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Electrox brings ElectroPOP Thursdays alive.
ThurSLAY with KC B. Yoncé
Thursday, May 4
9 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Instagram
KC B. Yoncé leads a show with Bootsy Omega and Orpheus Rose on Thursday at Number Nine. DJ Sean McClafferty brings the music.
Kinky Bears
Friday, May 5
6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover
Facebook
DJ Popperz entertains the bears on Friday at UPROAR.
We Are: A Benefit Concert for NCTE
Friday, May 5
7:30-10:30 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
$12.88+
Facebook | Tickets
The Hello, We Are benefit for the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) is Friday at Songbyrd Music House.
La Loca: Cinco de Mayo
Friday, May 5
8 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
Instagram
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at a La Loca party at Bunker on Friday. The drag show starts at 9:30 and dancing goes late into the night.
Osos de Mayo!
Friday, May 5
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
UPROAR Restaurant & Lounge
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
Party with the bears at Osos de Mayo at Uproar on Friday.
Drag Brunch
Saturday, May 6
Showtime 11:30
City Tap
1250 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
Reservations
Crystal Edge hosts a drag brunch at City Tap on Saturday.
Underwear Party
Saturday, May 6
8 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
8-10 happy hour no cover, Priority tickets available here.
Instagram
Check your heavy clothes at an Underwear Party at Bunker on Saturday. Music by Deanne.
Song Birds Drag Cabaret
Saturday, May 6
9 p.m.
Shaw’s Tavern
520 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$15
Facebook | Eventbrite
Anja Dick hosts the hit sensation Song Birds live music drag cabaret.
Freddie’s Follies
Saturday, May 6
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
Destiny B. Childs leads Freddie’s Follies drag show at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Saturday.
Brunch 4 Mother’s Day
Sunday, May 7
11 a.m. / 3 p.m.
Lost Ark Distilling Co.
9570 Berger Road
Columbia, Md.
$30
Eventbrite
Take out mom for Brunch 4 Mother’s Day with Dustyn Dawn, De’ior Koture, Chanel Belladonna and Javon Love at Lost Ark Distilling Co. on Sunday.
Sisters Bingo
Sunday, May 7
1 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
The DC Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence lead a game of bingo at Red Bear Brewing Company on Sunday.
Invisible History: The Collected Poems of Walta Borawski
Sunday, May 7
6:30 p.m.
Little District Books
737 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Editor Philip Clark holds a reading and Q&A signing of “Invisible History” at Little District Books on Sunday.
Gay Day at the Zoo
Sunday, May 7
10 a.m.
Smithsonian National Zoo
3001 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
Free / must reserve ticket
Website | Tickets | Facebook
This annual event has become a popular LGBTQ family destination over the years. Enjoy a day out at the Smithsonian National Zoo.
Daddy Disco
Sunday, May 7
7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Aytonh brings the music to Daddy Disco Sunday at Bunker.
Dirtee Disco
Sunday, May 7
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
The Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook
Clothes check is available for this “dirtee” underwear party at Green Lantern on Sunday.
