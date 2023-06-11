Middle East
Hundreds of thousands celebrate Pride in Tel Aviv
City’s mayor, deputy mayor opened parade on Thursday
WDG is the Washington Blade’s media partner in Israel. WDG originally published this article on its website.
More than 200,000 people took part in Tel Aviv-Jaffa Pride events that ended Saturday.
Around 150,000 people took part in the Pride parade that took place on Thursday on the Tel Aviv Promenade, and about 60,000 more attended the Pride party on Friday.
It is not clear if the weekend, defined by the organizers as “the biggest Pride weekend ever,” was indeed the biggest in terms of the number of participants, but it was undoubtedly the most continuous.
The marchers began to gather on Tel Aviv Promenade on Thursday afternoon. Unlike previous years, this time there were no events or gathering at the beginning of the parade with the exception of the information and sales booths scattered along the promenade.
Tel Aviv-Jaffa Mayor Ron Huldai and Deputy Mayor Meital Lehavi started the parade shortly after 5 p.m.
“Pride weekend started with a clear message for everyone,” said Huldai at the start of the parade, “We are all equal, we are all human, and we all deserve to love without fear, whoever we want. Happy Pride to all … Enjoy!”
At the head of the procession was the Tel Aviv-Yafo LGBTQ Center float, followed by eight floats of the Shufi Women’s party, the Layla Bar, the One Night Only drag show, Erika, Crush, Shpagat and Marsha College. Dancers and DJs from the best gay clubs in the city descended to the promenade one by one and began to go along the parade route.
The parade’s last float from the Hevruta organization, which is at the center of the fight against conversion “Mishani,” delivered the 2023 Pride parade’s most important and difficult statement. Coffins wrapped in black were placed on the truck and wreaths with the inscription “Who will be the next victim” were placed on them. Between the bass and the dance songs of the various groups, Hevrata’s truck ended the parade with quiet Israeli songs, with the organization’s staff standing on the truck carrying signs that read “conversion treatments = death.”
The second part of Tel Aviv’s Pride weekend began on Friday with the Pride party at Yehoshua Gardens.
Nadav Bornstein and Ya’oz Levy moderated the event and featured many artists. Noa Tashbi, Neta Barzilai, Ivri Lider, Ran Denker and Shiri Maimon were among them.
“Our Pride parade is one of the largest and most important in the world and it is definitely a reason to be proud,” said Lehavi, Tel Aviv’-Jaffa’s deputy mayor who is in charge of the LGBTQ issues in the city municipality. “Unfortunately, not everything is rosy and the government that threatens democracy also threatens human rights and the rights of the community in particular. Today, more than ever, the community is at the forefront of the fight for equality and human rights in Israel in 2023, rights that we march for every night to protect. The place of the community must be guaranteed in the entire State of Israel. Tens of thousands (of people who are) all shades of LGBTQ and the people: Secular, religious, leftists, rightists, from around the world and from around the country are marching, conveying a message to everyone: Without democracy there is no pride and there is no pride without democracy.”
A wide variety of events took place in the city in the weeks leading up to Pride weekend. They included a gay theater festival, a support rally for gay youth, the traditional Wigstock show, a gay wedding event, an art festival and family events.
Middle East
Upwards of 30,000 march in Jerusalem Pride parade
Anti-LGBTQ violence reported after event
JERUSALEM — Upwards of 30,000 people on Thursday marched in the Jerusalem Pride and Tolerance Parade, which marked the beginning of Pride month in Israel.
The parade, organized by the Jerusalem Open House for Pride and Tolerance, began with the traditional gathering at Gan Happamon. Many politicians also came to support and encourage the marchers.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid, who chairs the Yesh Atid party, in his speech referred to the counterprotest the Lahava movement organized near the parade’s starting point. Several dozen LGBTQ and intersex rights opponents participated in the protest.
“Outside are standing, like every year, the wretched thugs of Lahava movement, demonstrating against us,” said Lapid. “Only this year these people are no longer just a ridiculous bunch of dark extremists — they are part of the government. Bezalel Smotrich, (Internal Security Minister) Itamar Ben-Gvir [and] Avi Maoz, are trying to push us all back into the closet, to the dark closet of their foreknowledge. In Israel there is not one fight for democracy and a separate fight for LGBT rights. It’s the same struggle against those enemies. in the name of those values. Those who attack Israeli democracy attack the LGBTs, those who attack the LGBTs attack democracy.”
Benny Gantz, chair of the National Unity Party, referred to the need to hold parades in the capital.
“We won’t have to march when in this parade we won’t need security, we won’t need snipers and undercover policemen. We won’t have to walk when each and every one can walk in any neighborhood they want, holding hands like any couple. We will not have to march when gay will not be a curse in school but simply self-determination, when each and every one can fill out any government form according to what he is,” he said. “We will not have to march when a prime minister in Israel would not think of giving the keys to the education system to a dark racist and allocating hundreds of millions to oversee liberal education programs. I am ashamed of this and I tell you that even at the most difficult political price, I will never do such a thing. We will not have to march when there are no racists in the government. Such people would be denounced and would not be elected, not because of the law — but because no one would want to elect them. We won’t have to step when simple love won’t be complicated or will be as complicated as any simple love.”
At the end of the gathering, the marchers began marching towards Independence Park where Ran Danker, Ivri Lider, Roni Duani, Rinat Bar and others were performing.
More than 2,000 police officers and soldiers, visible and hidden, secured parade participants with the assistance of reinforcements and volunteers.
As with every year, the police commissioner and the Minister of internal Security came to the parade area to examine the work of the police in the field. But unlike previous years, Ben-Gvir was received with shouts of “shame.” Ben-Gvir came to supervise the parade, despite a prior demand from the parade organizers that he refrain from doing so.
“In my position as a minister, I do and will do everything so that there is no crazy case, as was the case with the murder of Shira Banki,” said Ben-Gvir, “My policy is to give freedom of speech to those who oppose the parade, even to those who speak against the parade, that is their right. They are not breaking the law yet. Our job on this day is to allow the parade and protest, this is democracy, this is the beautiful mosaic in the state of Israel and this is how I act as minister of national security.”
Several serious incidents of violence against the LGBTQ community took place after the parade ended and marchers dispersed. In one of them, boys and young men were seen setting Pride flags on fire, and in the second, a group of young people attacked a number of LGBT people near Jerusalem’s Central Station. They shouted at them to “go back to Tel Aviv, you son of a bitch.”
“This is a resounding slap in the face that reminds us that no matter how much we spread light, the struggle is not over yet, and the hatred towards us exists and understands,” Jerusalem Open House for Pride and Tolerance said in response to the violence. “In Jerusalem those who walk around the city tonight, are asked to be alert and take care of themselves. Don’t worry, we will win.”
“The Jerusalem parade is the strongest expression of our opposition to hatred, and to the plans of the hate lobby to fight in our community,” Hevruta, an LGBT religious organization, said. “Even hundreds of millions of shekels, the authority and standards of Avi Maoz and the Noam party will not be able to extinguish our love for God, for who we are and for our families.”
Middle East
Turkish activists fear Erdoğan will further restrict LGBTQ, intersex rights
Long-time president won re-election on Sunday
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday won re-election.
Erdoğan, a former Istanbul mayor who has governed Turkey since 2003, defeated Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in the presidential election’s second round by a 52-48 percent margin. The Associated Press notes Erdoğan will remain in office until at least 2028.
Turkish authorities over the last decade have increasingly cracked down on LGBTQ and intersex activists in the country.
Police in 2015 used tear gas and water cannons against people who were about to participate in an Istanbul Pride march. Authorities in 2017 arrested nearly two dozen people who defied a ban on Pride events in the city.
Police in Ankara, the Turkish capital, on May 10, 2019, arrested 18 students and an academic who participated in a Pride march at the Middle East Technical University. They faced up to three years in prison, but a court in 2021 acquitted them. Police in 2022 violently broke up a Pride parade at the same Ankara university.
The State Department in 2021 criticized Turkey after police once again used tear gas to disperse Istanbul Pride march participants near the city’s Istiklal Avenue. Security forces last June arrested more than 370 people who tried to participate in another Istanbul Pride march.
Fourteen Turkish LGBTQ and intersex rights organizations in a joint statement they issued ahead of Sunday’s election noted both Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu “resorted to hate speech during the election process.”
“The election period is long and painful for all of us,” reads the joint statement the May 17 Association, SPoD (Social Policy, Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation Studies Association), Ankara Rainbow Families Association (GALADER), the Young Lesbian Gay Bisexual Trans Intersex Youth Studies and Solidarity Association, the HEVI LGBTI+ Solidarity Association, Kaos GL, the Red Umbrella Association, Lambda Istanbul, LGBTI+ Families and Relatives Association, Mersin 7 Colors LGBT, Muamma, the Free Colors LGBTI+ Solidarity Association, the Pink Life LGBTI+ Solidarity Association and ÜniKuir issued. “The bitter pills we swallowed during the election are now overflowing the cup. Before the elections and during the first round of the elections, LGBTI+ people were often targeted and the focus of hate speech, while racism and refugee hostility also dominated in the second round.”
The statement also described the presidential election as a “referendum.”
“This election is a referendum on whether the 12th president’s rule will continue or not, whether the one-man regime in the country will come to an end or not,” it reads. “Yes, we will continue to be in the opposition regardless of the outcome. But this election is also the election of under which conditions and against whom we will oppose from now on.”
Media reports indicate Erdoğan in his victory speech criticized the Turkish opposition “for being pro-LGBT.”
Erdogan rallies against the Turkish opposition for being pro-LGBT in his victory speech
“CHP, HDP and all others are pro-LGBT. But LGBT cannot infiltrate among us. We will be reborn. The family is sacred. The violence against women is forbidden”
— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) May 28, 2023
One activist with whom the Washington Blade spoke on Monday said Erdoğan “unfortunately” won re-election.
“LGBTI activism in Turkey will be even more threatened,” said the activist.
Middle East
Netanyahu postpones efforts to reform Israel’s judiciary
LGBTQ, intersex rights groups part of nationwide protest movement
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced he has postponed efforts to reform the country’s judicial system.
The announcement, which Netanyahu made during a prime-time speech, came after a nationwide strike paralyzed the country.
Netanyahu on Saturday fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after he publicly criticized the proposed reforms. Asaf Zamir, the Israeli consul general in New York, resigned in protest.
Elad Strohmayer, the openly gay spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in D.C., on Monday in a tweet acknowledged the embassy will be closed “today until further notice and no consular services will be provided.” The embassy has since reopened.
“Today (3/27), the Histadrut, Israel’s largest labor union, instructed all government employees to go on strike, including Israel’s diplomatic missions around the world,” tweeted Strohmayer.
Today (3/27), the Histadrut, Israel’s largest labor union, instructed all government employees to go on strike, including Israel’s diplomatic missions around the world. The Embassy of Israel will be closed today until further notice and no consular services will be provided.
— Elad Strohmayer (@EladStr) March 27, 2023
The Associated Press notes the proposed reforms would “increase” the coalition government’s “control over judicial appointments and diminish the (Israeli) Supreme Court’s ability to strike down laws” the Knesset approves.
Netanyahu’s coalition government took office in December.
Critics of the proposed reforms, among other things, have noted Netanyahu is pushing for the proposed reforms in order to avoid his conviction on fraud and corruption charges for which he is currently on trial.
WDG, the Washington Blade’s media partner in Israel, has reported LGBTQ and intersex people and advocacy groups have joined the protest movement against what has been described as an attempted “coup d’état” since it began in January. Aguda Chair Hila Peer during a demonstration that took place in Tel Aviv earlier this month said the current “government has a clear agenda and the LGBTQ community is one of the first in line.”
“This is not legal reform, it is a gun that is being held to the head of the LGBTQ community. They are destroying the only body that protects human rights, so that later they can enact whatever they want against us,” said Peer. “This government has brought up the worst haters of freedom, of equality and of the LGBTQ community, It gave them power over our families, over our rights. We faced crazier, meaner, more violent and broke every closet they ever dared to try build for us.”
Hundreds of thousands celebrate Pride in Tel Aviv
20 LGBTQ events today
Biden hosts biggest-ever Pride month event at the White House
Two new int’l films remind us why Pride is still important
D.C. Pride officials monitoring Canadian wildfire smoke conditions
DeSantis is public enemy No. 1 of the LGBTQ community
Biden hosts biggest-ever Pride month event at the White House
White House debuts new actions to protect the LGBTQ community
Drag legend Ella Fitzgerald returns to the stage for Capital Pride festival
