Riding in style: BMW X7, Jaguar F-Pace, Range Rover
These SUVs are loaded with luxury
The Pointer Sisters. The Jonas Brothers. Gay throuples. Sometimes good things come in threes.
Same for this trio of SUVs, all loaded with luxury. My husband Robert and I took each of these vehicles on weekend forays, encountering pleasant surprises along the way.
BMW X7
$78,000
MPG: 21city/25 highway
0 to 60 mph: 5.8 seconds
PROS: Zippy, fresh facelift, flashy cabin
CONS: Tight third row, clunky HVAC controls, costly options
IN A NUTSHELL: Sassy on the outside, but comfy—almost overly so—inside. My test car, the base-model BMW X7 xDrive40i, boasted a strong six-cylinder engine and velvety transmission. The destination: Maryland orchards to score some fruit and veggies. Along the way, Robert and I traversed myriad freeways and backroads. We also spotted one fine ass: Jack, the donkey who roams the fields at one of our favorite roadside stops. As for our tushes, the seats in the X7 are supportive but not as fully bolstered as in other sport-tuned SUVs. Ditto the suspension, which can handle speed bumps at twice the posted speed limit. The new widescreen dashboard is stunning, but searching for infotainment functions while driving wasn’t easy. Better to use the steering-wheel controls—except, uh, the HVAC system can only be accessed via the touchscreen. Bummer. Still, it’s hard to overstate just how enjoyable this car actually is. Opening the panoramic sunroof was a blessing after last week’s wildfire smoke had us in lockdown. Another plus: The self-park feature, which meant we could people-watch instead of stressing out over trying to fit into parking spaces at Pride events.
JAGUAR F-PACE
$54,000
MPG: 22 city/27 highway
0 to 60 mph: 6.9 seconds
PROS: Sporty handling, suave looks, lots of storage
CONS: A bit noisy inside, pokey base-model, so-so reliability
IN A NUTSHELL: Redesigned a few years ago, the F-Pace is Jaguar’s best-selling model. As with all Jags, there’s no shortage of sharp styling, with a Porsche-esque front and Lexus-like rear. Those sweptback seats, especially in the supercharged SVR trim level, would make a Formula 1 driver salivate. While the SVR ($90,000) is nice, my test car was one step down but still plenty fast: the R-Dynamic S ($67,000). I hit 60 mph in a mere 5.5 seconds, much quicker than the sluggish base model. All trims have minimalist but upscale interiors. Bucking the trend of a single widescreen dash, the F-Pace has two displays: One for the gauge cluster and the other for infotainment. Both are easy to read, but as with many high-end infotainment systems, you’ll need a crash course in how to use it. Luckily, there’s no learning curve when simply driving the F-Pace. This time, the Virginia mountains were calling, so Robert and I headed for the hills. It’s a testament to Jag engineering how fun and responsive this SUV was as we inched through congestion, barreled down I-66 and whipped along rural switchbacks.
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER
$110,000
MPG: 18 city/26 highway
0 to 60 mph: 5.5 seconds
PROS: Sci-fi styling, silky-smooth ride, oozing luxury
CONS: Ginormous, some quirky electronics, pricey
IN A NUTSHELL: Fully redesigned last year, the latest Range Rover is from another world. The curved fascia and wraparound headlights remind me of RoboCop, or at least the dude’s space-age cyborg helmet. And the refined cabin, especially with the deluxe “executive” package, is a generation ahead of its time: reclining rear seats with power footrests, tray tables that electronically deploy to swivel into place, and a 1,600-watt Meridian stereo with—count ’em!—35 speakers. The mini-fridge in the second row is placed vertically instead of horizontally (to better hold a bottle of bubbly and two chilled glasses, of course). And for the first time, a third row is now available. Among the various trim levels is a new plug-in hybrid with 48 miles of electric range. As for overall handling, it’s beyond me how an almost 6,000-pound beast can dance through traffic like a lightweight roadster. And potholes and rumble strips? Pfft, they weren’t even noticeable when recently heading to the beach. But, alas, luxury comes at a price: A fully loaded Range Rover can top $220,000.
The ultimate Mercedes S-Class: Gas, electric, or both?
The only real competition to this apex chariot is itself
It’s tough being a top. Take the Mercedes S-Class, the pinnacle of luxury cars. Superior handling. Custom amenities. Cutting-edge technology. Competitors constantly nipping at your heels, er, wheels.
In 2021, the S-Class was fully redesigned with a radical, futuristic cabin brimming with creature comforts. A year later, the fully electric EQS debuted with styling so avant-garde it made a Tesla look like something your granny would drive. And this year, the all-new S 580e plug-in hybrid, which can be driven an impressive 62 miles on electric power alone, is rolling into showrooms.
To stay in top form and keep rivals at bay, Mercedes felt the need to create three variations of its flagship sedan. That means any real competition to this apex chariot is, well, the S-Class itself.
MERCEDES S 580 (GAS POWERED)
$126,000
MPG: 16 city/25 highway
0 to 60 mph: 4 seconds
Last summer, I wrote about the base-model Mercedes S 500—a $115,000 luxury car that scoots from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. But there’s a pricier trim level: the S 580, which comes with a virile V8 instead of the six-cylinder found in the S 500. Despite weighing almost 220 pounds more than its sibling, the S 580 shaves a half second off the stopwatch at the test track. All-wheel drive is standard on both models, as is a silken transmission. The optional E-Active Body Control system prevents this full-size sedan—over 17-feet long—from pitching forward or sideways. In other words, no woozy passengers when taking a sharp corner or making a sudden stop. The whisper-quiet cabin is breathtaking, in design and build quality: real wood, aluminum accents and acres of soft-touch materials. There are up to five monitors, including a giant center touchscreen, digital gauge cluster and enhanced head-up display. For backseat passengers, there’s an optional entertainment system with two more touchscreens, as well as power-adjustable reclining seats. All seats—front and back—include massage functions that are truly sublime. (Trust me, most masseurs can only wish their fingers were this dexterous.) While the acoustics are pitch perfect in the standard 15-speaker Burmester 3D stereo, it’s the premium 30-speaker Burmester 4D stereo that sounds as if you are live, onstage at a Taylor Swift concert. Considering the astronomical ticket prices for Tay Tay’s concert tour, the Mercedes S 580 may be the better deal.
MERCEDES S 580e (HYBRID)
$124,000
MPGe: 50 city/50 highway (est.)
0 to 60 mph: 4.7 seconds
If green is more your scene, then the all-new Mercedes S 580e plug-in hybrid offers the look and feel of a traditional S-Class, but with impressive fuel economy. The hybrid also has a slightly lower price tag. Most Americans drive 35 miles a day, and this hybrid goes almost twice as far in electric-only mode. That means you may not need to stop by a gas station except once or twice a year. And with a DC fast charger, the battery can recharge up to 80 percent in 20 minutes. While acceleration is a wee bit slower than the standard S-Class, this hybrid is still plenty fast. Battery placement, which can sometimes eat up trunk space, was smartly designed here for maximum cargo room.
MERCEDES EQS580 (FULLY ELECTRIC)
$127,200
Range: 350 miles
0 to 60 mph: 3.7 seconds
Range anxiety? I was nervous as hell when test driving my first electric vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Leaf that could only travel 70 miles before potentially conking out and stranding me on some desolate road. But there’s certainly no range anxiety with the all-new Mercedes EQS, which can travel from Washington to Philadelphia and back on one charge. Despite a slightly smaller wheelbase than other S-Class sedans, this EV is still roomy. The EQS is also almost 1,000 pounds heavier than its non-EV stable mates, but somehow feels lighter. While there are four trim levels, the EQS580 is comparable in pricing and handling to the two S-Class sedans reviewed above. While such a sensuously sculpted EV may not be classified a muscle car, it’s incredibly quick—as fast as the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat super coupe. A space-age interior is eye-popping, with a ginormous Hyperscreen across the dash that combines a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, 17.7-inch central touchscreen and another 12.3-inch touchscreen for your front passenger. Other goodies include four-zone climate control, sound-reducing glass and a panoramic roof that stretches forever. Going forward, Mercedes expects all its vehicles to be fully electric by 2030, and the EQS is clearly leading the charge.
Low-priced, high-value rides: Kia Sportage, Nissan Rogue
Finally, car buyers are paying less than the sticker price for a new car
Hallelujah! For the first time in two years, car buyers are paying less than the sticker price on a new car. After a years-long economic rollercoaster — driven by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a gaping shortage of microchips needed to produce cars and trucks — vehicle inventory is finally up. And automaker incentives—those much-touted discounts and cash-back offers—are back, too.
But lest you think we’ve returned to the days of pre-COVID pricing, here’s a reality check: The average price for a new vehicle in 2019 was just shy of $39,000, while this year it is expected to top—yikes!— $50,000.
That’s why the two compact crossovers reviewed here are so appealing. Both look sassy, handle sharply and are chock-full of standard gear. Best of all, sticker prices on these rides start below $30,000.
KIA SPORTAGE
$28,000
MPG: 25 city/32 highway
0 to 60 mph: 9.3 seconds
Think of the Kia Sportage as Dorian Gray: an alluring crossover that never gets old. The popular Sportage is the automaker’s longest-running nameplate in America, arriving here in the mid-1990s. But this fifth-gen version—completely redesigned for 2023—mirrors the edgy, come-hither look of a luxe-laden Lexus NX. There’s a slightly obnoxious, wraparound grille, which caused more than a few raised eyebrows each time I zipped around town. And don’t ask me why, but the design of the hiked-up rear-end reminded me of a buff Tom of Finland character wearing spikey heels—those would be Jimmy Choo or Christian Louboutin pumps, of course, not any of that clunky Naturalizer stuff. In other words, the Sportage could easily set tongues wagging at your next drag story-time event. Inside, the hedonism continues, with an obscenely wide digital monitor that stretches almost fully across the dashboard. This includes a 12.3-inch instrument panel and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Even the base model gets heated seats, and the rear seats both slide and recline. Remote keyless entry, smartphone integration and Wi-Fi hotspot are standard. So are various safety features, such as forward-collision warning, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist and a driver-attention system that can sense if you are getting drowsy. But trust me, with all the sybaritic delights—including heated steering wheel, premium stereo, panoramic sunroof, and satin chrome accents—there is plenty here to keep you awake. There are also a dozen trim levels, with three priced below $30,000. This includes a fuel-friendly hybrid, with up to 44 miles per gallon on the highway. My test vehicle was the X-Pro Prestige, which was fully decked out. My only complaint was the tepid engine, which is pokey compared with the hybrid and some other highly competitive crossovers. Luckily, I really enjoyed the capable handling and braking. And overall, it would be hard to resist the class-leading warranty and passenger room in the Sportage, as well as that tantalizing design.
NISSAN ROGUE
$28,000
MPG: 30 city/37 highway
0 to 60 mph: 8.4 seconds
The iconic Nissan Rogue was completely redesigned in 2021. As with the Kia Sportage, this means snazzier styling—inside and out—as well as improved handling and a quieter interior. But there also are some key differences. The Sportage flaunts a more in-your-face exterior, has better towing capacity, and is available as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid. Kia also offers a better warranty, and its vehicles have higher reliability ratings. Yet while the Sportage has more rear-seat legroom, the Rogue boasts more front-seat legroom and headroom. The Rogue also has a larger fuel tank, so fewer stops at the gas station, as well as better horsepower and torque. And the Rogue is a bit narrower and has a smaller turning radius, which makes it somewhat easier to maneuver. I enjoyed testing the Sportage, as noted above. But the Rogue was just as delightful in its own way. While the exterior design may be more sedate on the Rogue, it is still beguiling. Yes, the interior is low-key, but it echoes the restrained cabin of a sporty BMW. This included a simple-yet-refined dashboard, upscale trim and pleasing soft-touch materials throughout. There is no ginormous, IMAX-like digital display as in the Sportage, but the sleek easy-to-use infotainment touchscreen does sit prominently atop the dash. Acceleration, cornering and braking were all sure and capable, and standard safety features included automated emergency braking with pedestrian detection as well as blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. Choosing either the Sportage or the Rogue is like choosing between, say, the sparkly RuPaul or the spellbinding actress Daniela Vega. Personally, it would be a thrill to drive anywhere with either one.
All charged up: Ford Mustang Mach-E, Mercedes EQB
Move over, Tesla!
Move over, Tesla! Elon Musk may have delivered a record number of electric vehicles last year, but rivals are certainly nipping at his heels. Robust demand for the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, for example, has helped make Ford the second-best EV producer in the U.S. And global EV sales for Mercedes more than doubled in 2022, thanks in part to the automaker’s all-electric crossover: the EQB. Motorheads like me are all charged about such electrifying rides, and for good reason.
FORD MUSTANG MACH-E
$46,000
Battery range: 270-312 miles
0 to 60 mph: 5.1 seconds
OK, fine, Ford sold fewer than 62,000 EVs in the U.S. last year compared with over 522,000 cars sold by Tesla. Yet while Tesla sales were up 40%, Ford EV sales skyrocketed a whopping 126%. Yes, Tesla sold an impressive 1.3 million-plus vehicles worldwide in 2022, but Ford expects to sell 2 million EVs by 2026. The Mustang Mach-E—first introduced as a 2021 model—shows you one way Ford expects to get there.
For 2023, Ford knew better than to mess with the winning design of the Mach-E, which is at once futuristic and timeless. My fave styling cue is the clever use of flush-mounted buttons on the outside door frames instead of clunky conventional door handles.
Inside, with the battery placed under the floor, there’s oodles of room for passengers and cargo—including 60 cubic feet of stowage with the rear seats folded. Beneath the center console, there’s enough space for a handbag or small computer case.
The wide dashboard has a built-in soundbar, as well as large vertical touchscreen for the infotainment system. An active-safety system—with forward-collision alert, emergency braking, evasive steering and such—is now standard across the lineup.
This year the battery range can reach up to 312 miles, which outpaces much of the competition—including the Hyundai Ioniq, Volkswagen ID.4 and Volvo C40 Recharge. Another plus: Mach-E sticker prices have been reduced between $400 and $5,700, depending on trim level. Pricing also has been slashed for the extended-range battery, from $8,600 to $7,000.
Sure, there’s still a big difference between the $46,000 base model and $65,000 high-test GT. But trust me, the thrill of that GT is hard to resist. Stomp on the accelerator, enjoy the excitement as your body is thrust back against the driver’s seat, and be prepared to achieve warp speed. Rocketing from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds took my breath away—literally. Many auto aficionados were skeptical when Ford first gave this EV the seemingly bait-and-switch moniker of a “Mustang,” but the GT version of the Mach-E comes closest to feeling like a true pony car.
One side note: With so much emphasis on EVs today, it’s easy to forget how much of a gamble it was for Ford to create the Mach-E. After all, this was not the automaker’s first electric-car rodeo. Henry Ford built a prototype for a low-cost battery-powered vehicle in 1913, then opted for the internal combustion engine. Other experimental EVs came and went, including the quirky 1966 Ford Comuta minicar and an all-electric 1998 Ford Ranger pickup, which lasted only four years.
Lucky for Ford, it looks like the Mustang Mach-E is a keeper.
(For more on the Ford Mustang Mach-E, read “One Lean, Mean Green Machine.”)
MERCEDES EQB
$54,000
Battery range: 205-243 miles
0 to 60 mph: 5.6 seconds
My, how time changes things. As recently as 2020, Mercedes said that its diesel-powered cars were here to stay. But within a year, Mercedes announced it would go all-electric by 2030.
Enter the Mercedes EQS. This flagship sedan debuted last spring in the U.S. and was followed by the seven-passenger EQS SUV. Both EVs are exquisite, oozing luxury and overflowing with techno gadgetry. But—ouch!—pricing for these beauties starts at $105,000 and tops out at close to $170,000.
Fortunately, for those of us on a plebian budget, there’s the new Mercedes EQB. At half the price of its larger EQS siblings, the all-electric EQB is built on the same platform as the gas-powered GLB compact crossover. And except for minor styling tweaks and a bit quicker acceleration, the EQB looks and handles like the GLB. That’s a good thing for anyone needing some reassurance when making the leap to their first EV.
Despite the low price on a base-model EQB, standard features include power liftgate, dual-zone climate control, automated parking, ambient interior lighting and other niceties. There’s also the MBUX infotainment system, which comes with 10.25-inch touchscreen, voice-recognition technology, smartphone integration and a navigation system.
While the EQB does seat seven, third-row legroom is extremely tight. Best to leave those seats folded flat, unless carting around kids—and only for short distances.
Comparing the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Mercedes EQB is easy: Both have similar pricing and amenities. The Mach-E is certainly faster and has more of a space-age ambiance, but the traditional driving experience of the EQB is comforting on long drives. And, well, the EQB also has that coveted three-point star found only on a Mercedes.
