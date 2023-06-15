South America
Peru’s new ombudsman makes homophobic comments before Congress
Josué Manuel Gutiérrez Cóndor elected on May 17
CUSCO, Peru — Peru on May 17 elected a new ombudsman.
The office of Peru’s ombudsman, or “Defensor del Pueblo,” was created in 1993. The ombudsman’s website says this autonomous office’s role is to “defend and promote the individual and communal rights,” with an emphasis on the rights of vulnerable peoples. Some of the powers of this office include presenting amicus curiae briefs and even bills to Peru’s Congress.
Given the powers and responsibilities of this position, the ombudsman is of particular relevance to Peru’s queer community. And on May 17 of this year, Congress by an 88-24 vote margin elected Josué Manuel Gutiérrez Cóndor, a lawyer and former congressman, to be Peru’s new ombudsman.
Shortly after his appointment, though, it became known that Gutiérrez during his election process before Congress made remarks that some are calling homophobic.
Conservative Congressman Alejandro Muñante asked Gutiérrez about “Lesbian Visibility Day.” Gutiérrez, in his response, said although he is a “lover of freedoms,” he also called homosexuality a “deformity that needs to be corrected.”
“These deformities are debaucherous … these deformities don’t contribute to institutions or the state, therefore this behavior must be corrected and not idealized,” added Gutiérrez.
Jorge Apolaya, a spokesperson for the Lima Pride March Collective, spoke with the Washington Blade over WhatsApp about the historic importance of Peru’s ombudsman in the fight for LGBTQ and intersex rights.
“The ombudsman’s office is an entity that contributes to guaranteeing the rule of law in the search for justice … and the LGBT population has often had to resort to [the ombudsman] in order to achieve greater attention to their demands,” said Apolaya. “So it’s necessary for the country to have strengthened institutions because only in this way will we be able to advance the human rights of all people, especially the most vulnerable populations in the country.”
It is perhaps due to the importance of this office that, despite Gutiérrez’s apparent homophobia, Peru’s first and only lesbian congressman, Susel Paredes, met with Gutiérrez. With rainbow and transgender flags sprawled across the table, the congresswoman and Gutiérrez on May 29 spoke about issues affecting the LGBTQ and intersex community in Peru.
After the meeting, Paredes posted on Twitter:
“Meeting with the ombudsman, Josué Gutiérrez. This isn’t a blank check. He already committed to a solution for the children of same-sex families. The update of Report 175 on the rights of the LGBTIQ+ community and supporting the Pride March are also part of the commitments.”
Reunión con el Defensor del Pueblo, Josué Gutiérrez. No es un cheque en blanco. La solución de [email protected] [email protected] de familias homoparentales ya es un compromiso. También lo son la actualización del Informe 175 sobre derechos de la comunidad LGBTIQ+ y el apoyo la Marcha del Orgullo.✍️🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/FeqgN5XoZQ
— Susel Paredes (@suselparedes) May 29, 2023
The above-tweet refers to Gutiérrez’s supposed commitments to help resolve the situation of gay and lesbian parents who can’t register their children as their own under Peruvian law (with both of their surnames,) and the role of the ombudsman to create a report on the situation of LGBTQ and intersex people in Peru.
Not everyone, however, was convinced by the ombudsman’s promises so soon after his homophobic appearance before Congress.
Replying to Paredes’ tweet, Peruvian human rights activist Gabriel Moreno Alcántara, wrote: “Still, we can’t trust him one bit. Right now he is new so he is going to want to be liked by all social groups.” (Paredes liked the tweet.)
Apolaya, though, tells the Blade that he doesn’t fault the congresswoman for having the meeting with Gutiérrez as it is part of the duties of her office to meet with officials like him.
“I think that [the meeting] was an opportunity for the ombudsman to learn about the demands of LGBTI people in the country.”
U.S. Ambassador to Peru Lisa Kenna also met with Gutiérrez.
She tweeted on June 7 that “everyone has the right to fundamental freedoms. I spoke with the Ombudsman Josué Gutiérrez to express our support for the defense of human rights and democracy in Peru.”
Todos, todas y todes tienen el derecho a libertades fundamentales. Conversé con el Defensor del Pueblo Josué Gutiérrez para expresar nuestro apoyo para la defensa de los derechos humanos y la democracia en 🇵🇪@Defensoria_Peru pic.twitter.com/y4Gf5ydVkm
— Lisa Kenna (@USAmbPeru) June 7, 2023
This tweet attracted some backlash from both liberal and conservative Peruvians.
Some conservatives took issue with the ambassador’s use of the word “todes,” a gender-neutral word for “everyone” that does not exist in traditional Spanish. Muñante replied to the tweet, writing “‘todes’” does not exist in our language, Madam Ambassador, be careful with the image you project in our country.”
In one of South America’s most conservative countries, the controversies surrounding Gutiérrez’s appointment are indicative of the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ and intersex rights.
Peru remains one of the few countries in South America which offers zero recognition for same-sex couples, despite a 2018 Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruling which mandates that signatories of the American Convention on Human Rights to legalize same-sex marriage. And in one of the areas Paredes brought up in her meeting with Gutiérrez, same-sex parenting, public opinion greatly lags behind other countries in the region.
According to a 2021 Ipsos study, a majority of Peruvians disagreed with the statement that “same-sex couples should have the same rights to adopt children as heterosexual couples do.” Further, in a 2023 survey (also by Ipsos), 98 percent of LGBTQ people responded that they were either “extremely” or “very” dissatisfied with “the role of the State in guaranteeing rights of diverse families/LGBTIQA+ people.” Fifty-six percent of respondents also reported having experienced discrimination in public spaces.
Despite the widespread discrimination and the suspicions of some in Peru’s queer community of Gutiérrez’s true intentions, plans for Pride continue unabated.
Apolaya tells the Blade that the Lima Pride March, which will take place on July 1, is expecting around 25,000 participants. Other towns in Peru will also be hosting their first-ever Pride festivities.
Juliaca, the town where 18 protesters and bystanders were killed in a single day during the political unrest earlier this year, will host a march on June 28.
South America
Millions attend annual São Paulo Pride parade
Brazilian Congresswoman Erika Hilton among participants
Millions of people participated in São Paulo’s annual Pride parade that took place in the Brazilian city on Sunday.
Congresswoman Erika Hilton, a former São Paulo Municipal Councilwoman who is one of two openly transgender women elected to the Brazilian Congress last October, in a tweet said four million people participated in the parade that took place on the city’s Paulista Avenue.
“The world’s best LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade takes to Paulista Avenue, celebrating and demanding our rights,” said Hilton.
4 MILHÕES DE PESSOAS NA PARADA
A maior Parada do Orgulho LGBTQIA+ do mundo toma a Avenida Paulista, festejando e reivindicando nossos direitos.
🎥: @midianinja pic.twitter.com/7HvI2uayxD
— ERIKA HILTON (@ErikakHilton) June 11, 2023
“Everything was beautiful,” São Paulo LGBT+ Parade Vice President Renato Viterbo told the Washington Blade on Monday.
South America
Former Brazilian congressman David Miranda dies at 37
Glenn Greenwald announced husband’s death on Tuesday
Former Brazilian Congressman David Miranda died in a Rio de Janeiro hospital on Tuesday.
Media reports indicate Miranda, 37, had been in the intensive care unit for nine months with a gastrointestinal infection. His husband, journalist Glenn Greenwald, announced Miranda’s death on his Twitter page.
“His death, early this morning, came after a 9-month battle in ICU,” tweeted Greenwald. “He died in full peace, surrounded by our children and family and friends.”
It is with the most profound sadness that I announce the passing away of my husband, @DavidMirandaRio. He would have turned 38 tomorrow.
His death, early this morning, came after a 9-month battle in ICU. He died in full peace, surrounded by our children and family and friends. pic.twitter.com/wtRvGyJyGl
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023
Miranda, who would have turned 38 on Wednesday, was born in Rio’s Jacarezinho favela.
Greenwald on his Twitter account noted Miranda’s neighbor adopted him after his mother died when he was 5.
“That gave David the chance to live his full potential in a society that often suffocates it,” said Greenwald. “He was key to the (Edward) Snowden story, became the first gay man elected to Rio’s City Council, then federal Congress at 32. He inspired so many with his biography, passion and force of life.”
That gave David the chance to live his full potential in a society that often suffocates it. He was key to the Snowden story, became the first gay man elected to Rio’s City Council, then federal Congress at 32. He inspired so many with his biography, passion, and force of life. pic.twitter.com/i84GWmJrbI
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 9, 2023
Miranda and Greenwald met on a Rio beach in 2005. The two men in 2017 adopted two brothers.
Miranda in 2016 won a seat on the Rio Muncipal Council. His friend, bisexual Rio Municipal Councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes, were assassinated on March 14, 2018, in the city’s Lapa neighborhood.
Miranda in 2019 succeeded Jean Wyllys, who is openly gay, after death threats prompted him to resign from Congress and flee Brazil. Miranda last year announced he would not seek re-election.
“My condolences to Glenn Greenwald and relatives for the loss of David Miranda,” tweeted Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “[He was] a young man with an extraordinary trajectory who left too soon.”
Michelle Seixas, the national political coordinator of Articulação Brasileira de Lésbicas (Brazilian Articulation of Lesbians), a group that advocates on behalf of lesbians in Brazil, told the Washington Blade that Miranda’s death is “still hard to believe.” Other Brazilian activists, advocacy groups and politicians also mourned the late-congressman.
“I just received the sad news of the death of colleague David Miranda, a former federal congressman for the PSOL (Socialism and Liberty Party) and LGBT activist,” said Congresswoman Erika Hilton, a transgender woman who represents São Paulo. “My love and solidarity with your family and friends. Rest in peace, David!”
Acabo de receber a triste notícia do falecimento do colega David Miranda, ex Deputado Federal pelo PSOL e ativista LGBT. Meu abraço e solidariedade à seus familiares e amigos. Descanse em paz, David!
— ERIKA HILTON (@ErikakHilton) May 9, 2023
Franco’s widow, Rio Municipal Councilwoman Mônica Benício, also paid tribute to Miranda.
“David Miranda — one of the greatest loves I’ve ever had in my life,” said Benício in a tweet that included a picture of her kissing Miranda. “We were so obsessed with each other that we made a promise to die together one day because we didn’t want to live without our friendship, but David couldn’t wait. He leaves us on the eve of his birthday.”
David Miranda – um dos maiores amores que eu já tive na vida. Éramos tão obcecados um pelo outro que fizemos uma promessa de morremos juntos um dia porque não queríamos viver sem a nossa amizade. Mas David não conseguiu esperar. Ele nos deixa às véspera de seu aniversário. ➕ pic.twitter.com/X6dGCpCaw1
— Monica Benicio (@monica_benicio) May 9, 2023
Gui Mohallem, co-founder and director of VoteLGBT, a group that seeks to increase the number of LGBTQ and intersex people in Brazilian politics, also mourned Miranda.
“It’s a great, great, great loss,” Mohallem told the Blade on Tuesday.
South America
Biden, Lula reiterate support of LGBTQ, intersex rights
Two presidents met at the White House on Friday
President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Friday in a joint statement issued after they met at the White House reiterated their support of LGBTQ and intersex rights.
“Both leaders noted they continue to reject extremism and violence in politics, condemned hate speech, and reaffirmed their intention to build societal resilience to disinformation and agreed to work together on these issues,” reads the statement. “They discussed common objectives of advancing the human rights agenda through cooperation and coordination on such issues as social inclusion and labor rights, gender equality, racial equity and justice and the protection of the rights of LGBTQI+ persons.”
Biden and Da Silva, among other things, committed to “reinvigorating the U.S.-Brazil Joint Action Plan to Eliminate Racial and Ethnic Discrimination and Promote Equality to mutually benefit marginalized racial, ethnic and indigenous communities, including people of African descent, in both countries.”
The Brazilian Foreign Affairs Ministry posted the statement on its website.
The meeting took place roughly a month after thousands of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed their country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace. The insurrection took place a week after Da Silva’s inauguration.
Da Silva, a member of the leftist Workers’ Party, was Brazil’s president from 2003-2010. He defeated Bolsonaro, a member of the right-wing Liberal Party, in the second round of Brazil’s presidential election that took place last October.
Bolsonaro — who has not publicly acknowledged he lost the election and flew to Florida two days before Da Silva’s inauguration — while in office faced sharp criticism over his rhetoric against LGBTQ and intersex Brazilians and other marginalized groups. Bolsonaro, among other things, also said people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are at increased risk for AIDS.
Julian Rodrigues, who coordinated the Workers’ Party’s National Working Group from 2006-2012, during a previous interview with the Washington Blade noted Da Silva in 2014 launched the Health Ministry’s “Brazil without Homophobia” campaign. Da Silva also created the Culture Ministry’s Diversity Secretariat that, among other things, worked to make Brazilian law enforcement more LGBTQ-friendly.
Congresswoman Erika Hilton, a Black travesti and former sex worker who is one of two openly transgender women in the Brazilian Congress, last October after her election told the Blade during an interview in São Paulo that Da Silva’s victory over Bolsonaro is “an important step for democracy.”
