Congressional Republicans screwing around again

Every time you turn around Republicans are doing something that shows us why they must all be defeated.

In the past week, Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Republican bimbo from Colorado, tried to introduce a privileged motion to get a vote to impeach President Biden without any hearings or rationale. Just because she could. Speaker McCarthy couldn’t totally stop her but had her agree to send it to committee. Then you saw a catfight between Boebert and the other bimbo Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). According to Dana Milbank of the Washington Post, “Congresswoman Jewish Space Lasers then confronted Boebert on the House floor and called her a “little b—-” who “copied my articles of impeachment,” according to a Daily Beast account that Greene confirmed.”

Then, “On Thursday, Greene and GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) introduced resolutions to ‘expunge’ Trump’s two impeachments.” These people are sick. Then you had Republicans censure Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for his work on President Trump’s impeachment. This was introduced by newly elected congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) who is so stupid she didn’t even understand the difference between reserving her time and yielding it. This is today’s Republican Party.

Then they took aim at D.C. According to the Washington Post, “The $25 billion fiscal 2024 spending bill for financial services and general government, unveiled Wednesday in the Republican-majority House Appropriations Committee, contains some long-standing policy riders that restrict how local D.C. funds can be used (because D.C. is not a state, Congress has oversight of the city’s laws and can restrict how the city uses its local funds). Such proposals include measures that prevent D.C. from using local funds to subsidize abortions for low-income people and block the city from implementing a legal market for recreational marijuana sales. But some other proposed riders astounded local lawmakers, including a provision that would prevent D.C. from using its automated traffic cameras — a move they said would upend the city’s budget. The bill would also repeal a 2016 measure permitting physicians to help terminally ill patients die, known as the “Death with Dignity Act.” Additional restrictions would prohibit D.C. from using any funds to implement a law passed last year that would ban right turns on red, or using money to enforce a law that protects D.C. workers from discrimination based on their reproductive health decisions.”

Republicans intend to go further and introduce impeachment resolutions against a slew of Cabinet members. These, of course, will go nowhere but they create headlines the MAGA Republicans like. MAGA Republicans get their fellow Republicans to vote with them by threatening them with primaries if they don’t. They couldn’t care less about doing anything for their constituents, it’s all about creating havoc and getting a headline.

Will it work? I don’t think so. But once again we will be looking at off-year elections in Virginia like we did in 2019 to see what they portend for Democrats in 2024. In the Virginia primary elections, we saw a couple of Republican MAGA Trumpers, like Sen. Amanda Chase, who called herself ‘Trump in heels,’ defeated. Democrats were also smart. While they elected some progressives in safe blue Districts in Northern Virginia, they went with the more moderate candidates in the swing districts. The ones who can win on issues like keeping abortion legal in Virginia, and gun control, without having to deal with attacks on them for supporting far-left issues. This is what we will have to do around the nation if we intend to keep the presidency and the Senate, take back the House and win more state legislatures.

It will be very informative to know what percentage of voters came out to vote in the Virginia primary. In November this year, and in 2024, it may all come down to how many voters each party can get out to the polls. Right now, Republicans in Virginia have the House of Delegates, and Democrats have the Senate. The slim Democratic majority in the Senate is what has managed to keep right-wing Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, in check. A positive result from the Virginia primary is eight LGBTQ+ candidates came out of it winners and will run in the general election. The eight include Adam Ebbin and Danica Roem for the Senate; and Laura Jane Cohen, Joshua Cole, Kelly Convirs-Fowler, Rozia Henson, Adele McClure, and Mark Sickles for the House of Delegates. I urge your support for each of them.

To guarantee a win, you must remind everyone you know that their vote counts.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.