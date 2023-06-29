Opinions
Congressional Republicans screwing around again
And it will only get worse with Cabinet impeachments planned
Every time you turn around Republicans are doing something that shows us why they must all be defeated.
In the past week, Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Republican bimbo from Colorado, tried to introduce a privileged motion to get a vote to impeach President Biden without any hearings or rationale. Just because she could. Speaker McCarthy couldn’t totally stop her but had her agree to send it to committee. Then you saw a catfight between Boebert and the other bimbo Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). According to Dana Milbank of the Washington Post, “Congresswoman Jewish Space Lasers then confronted Boebert on the House floor and called her a “little b—-” who “copied my articles of impeachment,” according to a Daily Beast account that Greene confirmed.”
Then, “On Thursday, Greene and GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) introduced resolutions to ‘expunge’ Trump’s two impeachments.” These people are sick. Then you had Republicans censure Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for his work on President Trump’s impeachment. This was introduced by newly elected congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) who is so stupid she didn’t even understand the difference between reserving her time and yielding it. This is today’s Republican Party.
Then they took aim at D.C. According to the Washington Post, “The $25 billion fiscal 2024 spending bill for financial services and general government, unveiled Wednesday in the Republican-majority House Appropriations Committee, contains some long-standing policy riders that restrict how local D.C. funds can be used (because D.C. is not a state, Congress has oversight of the city’s laws and can restrict how the city uses its local funds). Such proposals include measures that prevent D.C. from using local funds to subsidize abortions for low-income people and block the city from implementing a legal market for recreational marijuana sales. But some other proposed riders astounded local lawmakers, including a provision that would prevent D.C. from using its automated traffic cameras — a move they said would upend the city’s budget. The bill would also repeal a 2016 measure permitting physicians to help terminally ill patients die, known as the “Death with Dignity Act.” Additional restrictions would prohibit D.C. from using any funds to implement a law passed last year that would ban right turns on red, or using money to enforce a law that protects D.C. workers from discrimination based on their reproductive health decisions.”
Republicans intend to go further and introduce impeachment resolutions against a slew of Cabinet members. These, of course, will go nowhere but they create headlines the MAGA Republicans like. MAGA Republicans get their fellow Republicans to vote with them by threatening them with primaries if they don’t. They couldn’t care less about doing anything for their constituents, it’s all about creating havoc and getting a headline.
Will it work? I don’t think so. But once again we will be looking at off-year elections in Virginia like we did in 2019 to see what they portend for Democrats in 2024. In the Virginia primary elections, we saw a couple of Republican MAGA Trumpers, like Sen. Amanda Chase, who called herself ‘Trump in heels,’ defeated. Democrats were also smart. While they elected some progressives in safe blue Districts in Northern Virginia, they went with the more moderate candidates in the swing districts. The ones who can win on issues like keeping abortion legal in Virginia, and gun control, without having to deal with attacks on them for supporting far-left issues. This is what we will have to do around the nation if we intend to keep the presidency and the Senate, take back the House and win more state legislatures.
It will be very informative to know what percentage of voters came out to vote in the Virginia primary. In November this year, and in 2024, it may all come down to how many voters each party can get out to the polls. Right now, Republicans in Virginia have the House of Delegates, and Democrats have the Senate. The slim Democratic majority in the Senate is what has managed to keep right-wing Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, in check. A positive result from the Virginia primary is eight LGBTQ+ candidates came out of it winners and will run in the general election. The eight include Adam Ebbin and Danica Roem for the Senate; and Laura Jane Cohen, Joshua Cole, Kelly Convirs-Fowler, Rozia Henson, Adele McClure, and Mark Sickles for the House of Delegates. I urge your support for each of them.
To guarantee a win, you must remind everyone you know that their vote counts.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Commentary
Celebrating and supporting our LGBTQI+ co-workers
Biden-Harris administration has taken many steps to counter discrimination
By ANTHONY GOLDEN | Diversity is an essential component of a successful team. The more skills, experiences and ideas we have to draw from, the more equipped we are to develop creative solutions. America’s diversity has always been one of our greatest strengths, which is why the Department of Labor is proud to support and enforce laws that protect America’s workers in all of our diversity.
Diversity, however, has to consider and acknowledge any barriers to full participation and inclusion of all workers. For workers in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI+) community, such as myself, concerns about harassment, prejudice, and discrimination can prevent us from comfortably owning our identities in the workplace. So this Pride month, we’re taking the opportunity to joyfully celebrate our LGBTQI+ colleagues and all the policies that protect our rights at work.
The Biden-Harris administration has taken many steps to counter sexuality- and gender-based discrimination, including signing executive orders to prevent and combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation, to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in the federal workforce, and to advance equality for LGBTQI+ individuals. The administration also established the White House Gender Policy Council, issued a National Plan to End Gender-Based Violence and was the first administration to recognize Transgender Day of Visibility.
These are just a few of the policies that underscore the value of diversity and strive to address the consequences of discrimination – and they are as important today as they have ever been. As President Biden noted in his Proclamation for Pride Month, state and local legislatures have introduced more than 600 hateful laws targeting LGBTQI+ people just this year. This comes amid a rise in violent threats, bans on books and other media featuring LGBTQI+ people, as well as limits on access to necessary healthcare. Despite this vitriol, LGBTQI+ communities remain resilient and committed to equity.
We are happy to join the administration in continuing to support the ongoing work required “to ensure that everyone enjoys the full promise of equity, dignity, protection and freedom.” Within the Department of Labor, here are some of the ways we support LGBTQI+ workers:
The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs ensures that businesses that benefit from federal contracts don’t use that money to discriminate against LGBTQI+ workers. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued guidance on best practices for restroom access for transgender workers. Job Corps, the largest residential and job training program for income-eligible youth and young adults between the ages of 16 to 24, published guidance for their staff on ensuring equal access to the program for transgender applicants and students.
The Wage and Hour Division ensures that marriage equality is respected under the Family and Medical Leave Act, and our Employee Benefits Security Administration ensures that efforts to protect workplace benefits for employees and their spouses adhere to the definitions of “spouse” and “marriage” under the Supreme Court’s Windsor decision. Their Benefits Advisors help workers and their families, including those in LGBTQI+ communities, access the health and retirement benefits available to them under their workplace-based plans.
The Employment and Training Administration has offered guidance to workforce development professionals on gender identity, gender expression and sex stereotyping. Consistent with the Supreme Court’s landmark Bostock decision, the department’s Civil Rights Center has also published a notice that it will interpret the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act’s prohibitions on sex-based discrimination as inclusive of sexual orientation as well as gender identity discrimination (the latter has been protected since 2017).
The Department of Labor’s internal policies reaffirm our commitment to creating an inclusive culture for all of our employees, regardless of sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity, gender expression and variations in sex characteristics. And in 2022, we hired our first Chief Diversity and Equity Officer, who works to build and strengthen the diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility infrastructure within the department and across every level of government.
Finally, for department employees, [email protected] is the department’s LGBTQI+ affinity group and is here to support all members of the community (allies welcome!).
No one should be singled out simply for how they exist in the world – be it for who they are or who they love. Everyone deserves to feel safe at work and be free from harassment or discrimination. Protecting LGBTQI+ workers and ending discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity is an important part of our mission – not just during Pride month, but all year round.
Anthony Golden is an equal opportunity specialist in the U.S. Department of Labor’s Civil Rights Center and secretary/treasurer of [email protected].
Commentary
D.C. faith leaders stand together at 2023 Pride Interfaith Service
‘You thought that our Pride was gone! Oh No! We’re gonna do it anyway!’
The setting sun of Tuesday, June 13 streamed brilliant rays of light while a call to gather rang out from the Umoja Dono and Waimbaji drummers of Unity Fellowship Church of Washington, DC. The sacred drumming signaled the opening of the annual 2023 Pride Interfaith Service organized by Center Faith of The DC Center for the LGBT Community. Thirty clergy and lay leaders (LGBTQ and allies) from diverse faith traditions in this region sang, “Step by step the longest march can be won! Can be won!”
The legacy of collaboration continued at last year’s 40th annual service. Michelle, a mystic and practitioner of several faith traditions, recalled this history at last year’s service and echoed the theme, “Born in a pandemic. Quilted Together. United by Faith.” She invited participants to remember the Names Project AIDS Quilt spread across the National Mall, how the quilt represents people of diverse faiths. Michelle lit a candle for them on behalf of the service participants, to remember the people who died from AIDS or were persecuted or died because of their identities. It was a powerful message of remembrance that echoed again this year.
Again this year, Elder Rev. Dr. Akosua McCray, pastor of the United Fellowship Church of Washington DC, poured a libation honoring the ancestors. Welcoming everyone gathered to remember those in the community who have passed, names of the departed rang out in the church as she poured water into a clear vase.
Noting that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation spreads like wildfire across the United States, six faith leaders then rose — Rev. Eric Eldritch, Rabbi Debbie Reichmann, Ebony Peace, Rachel Duplin, Ellen Wright, Myra Flemister, and Dr. Carla Sherrell — to highlight the intersectionality of this service and the communities it serves. Individuals of all faiths, races, abilities, identities, genders, sexual orientation, and ages were intentionally welcomed into service at all stages of their journey. This solidarity was cemented when a queer nonbinary young adult writer Zoë G. Sharp read their original poetry “Journey of Resilience.”
Fervent and fierce calls to prayer and action rose from faith leaders. This year, representatives from the Stone Circle Wicca (USA), Circle Sanctuary, Inner Light Ministries UCC, Community Church of Washington, DC., Unity Fellowship Christian Church, Muslims for Progressive Values, Adas Israel Congregation, Sunstone Chapel, Faith Temple, Interfaith Families Project, Wellspring UCC, Metropolitan Community Church DC, Bet Mishpachah, LGBTQI+ Sikhs, West Presbyterian Church, Better Living Kingdoms Ministry, National Catholic Church of North America, and the Alfred Street Baptist Church participated in a service affirming the importance of faith in the lives of many LGBTQ individuals. These clergy, rabbi, ministers, and lay leaders represented a variety of wisdom, practices, and traditions speaking of faith and pride.
The service began and ended with drumming and music, including the joyous singing of solo Janavia Harrell, “Can’t Give Up Now” accompanied by Chaplain, Lt. Colonel. Rev. Countess Cooper and a recording of “We Stand Together” by Fly Young Red & Sydney LGBT Choir. Music was integral to this interfaith celebration and culminated with an anthem of purpose and resolve proclaiming, “You thought that our Pride was gone! Oh No! Oh No! We’re gonna do it anyway! We’re gonna do it anyway! … because there is Something inside so Strong!”
If you are interested in attending the Pride Interfaith Service next year or joining the planning committee, please reach out to Center Faith at The DC Center for the LGBT Community.
Emma Cieslik served as historian for this year’s Pride Interfaith Service.
Opinions
Anti-LGBTQ adults must stop their hate — kids are listening
Politicians spreading vitriol through cruel legislation
I knew I was gay when I was 6 years old and others suspected it, too.
Whether I was being called fa**** by classmates or the Spanish equivalent by adults, the words began to sting, especially once I learned the relentless hatred behind them.
Although decades have passed, I see the same treatment of children playing out nationwide today. But now, it’s co-signed by politicians who are spreading their vitriol through an unprecedented number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills and policies across the country that do nothing more than permit others to espouse bigotry online and in person.
Over the last few weeks, we have seen fights at a Glendale, Calif., school board meeting where a declaration in support of Pride month was being discussed, a rash of adults tearing down Pride clothing displays in Target stores nationwide, celebrities shooting Budweiser cans following the company’s partnership with a transgender spokeswoman, and much more.
I don’t know what goes through someone’s mind as they’re attacking a community and publicly lashing out, but I do know that kids — including those who may be queer — are listening and watching, and are undoubtedly impacted by the actions and words perpetuated by anti-LGBTQ+ adults, just as I was.
I realized I was gay during the height of the AIDS pandemic in the 1980s and amid a mass misinformation campaign that made almost everyone afraid to be in close proximity to anyone who they thought was queer, out of fear that they would somehow catch the virus.
One night — not too long after I realized I was gay, but still young enough to sleep next to my favorite toys — I remember listening to a music show that included a news segment about the “gay cancer,” the growing number of deaths and the radio hosts further stigmatizing the community by telling listeners that they didn’t want to be around anyone queer.
I was way too young to understand how people contracted the disease, but old enough to lay in my twin-sized bed crying about what I had just heard: people I didn’t know, and would never meet, sharing their animosity toward people like me, and no matter how much I prayed it away, each day I heard similar verbal assaults from adults — and experienced physical attacks from classmates — made me wish I wouldn’t wake up.
I was a child. In some eyes, a baby. While I was unable to grasp the complexities of discriminatory social constructs, I understood that the words I heard were intended for people like me and they played a role in a childhood depression that worsened each time the queer community was politicized by anti-LGBTQ+ lawmakers, who stirred fear within their base for their political gain.
There’s nothing unique about my story. In fact, almost every queer person I know has similar experiences that, not coincidentally, can directly be connected to what was happening politically, playing out in the daily news cycle, pervading public discourse and discussed in homes nationwide.
And that’s the frightening part, especially now as anti-LGBTQ+ activists are emboldened more than they have been in recent years with the rise of the nationwide legislative attacks, which include more than 500 bills this legislative session, including a failed bill in Colorado, targeting everything from transgender health, drag performances and even saying “gay” in schools.
The negative impact anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is having on society is everywhere — the increasing number of assaults on queer people, the murders of gender non-conforming individuals and transgender women of color, protests at drag show brunches, and in online diatribes typed by hate-filled trolls on queer affirming social media posts.
This type of contempt by adults often trickles down to children, which plays out in schools and online forums, where studies show queer young people and those perceived to be queer are more likely than others to be bullied.
Adults should know better, and should truly think about the well-being of all young people, especially those who may be LGBTQ+ because no amount of animosity or public breakdowns will ever change them, but it will definitely have an emotional toll and will hurt them.
No child should ever go to bed in tears and afraid of laws proposed by anti-LGBTQ+ lawmakers, the spiteful words said by grownups or the bruises caused by classmates.
All children should be able to be proud of who they are and given every chance to grow up and thrive. Period.
Erik Olvera is a longtime LGBTQ rights advocate who lives in Denver.