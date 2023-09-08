Theater
Little Amal spreading refugee awareness across U.S.
12-foot figure brought to life by three puppeteers
‘Amal Walks Across America’
Sept. 17 and 19
walkwithamal.org
Since the summer of 2021, Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet portraying a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, has roamed far and wide spreading refugee awareness. After walking all over Europe, exploring the streets of New York City and Toronto, she is now trekking across America.
Created by internationally acclaimed artistic director Amir Nizar Zuabi in association with Handspring Puppet Company out of South Africa (famed for the brilliant puppetry behind “War Horse”), “Amal Walks Across America” highlights the cross-cultural experiences of the millions of refugee children fleeing war, violence and persecution throughout the globe, each with their own story.
Little Amal was inspired by an unaccompanied minor character who appeared briefly in “The Jungle,” a play created in the former Calais jungle encampment in 2015.
As a sort of honorary ambassador/refugee, the very large puppet has clicked with audiences wherever she goes. And now through early November, Amal is visiting 35 towns and cities from the East Coast to San Diego where thousands of artists and arts organizations creating free public events are slated to show up to welcome her.
On Sept. 17 and 19, Amal will be in D.C. Her program includes stops at Lafayette Square (a high school marching band), Black Lives Matter Plaza (a Muslim children’s choir and shared testimonies), McPherson Square, and Franklin Park where the Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir perform, and the park is filled with family art activities such as sidewalk coloring books, an activation of letters to Amal from Planet Word, and fare from Immigrant Food.
Though ostensibly on her own, Amal is brought to life by three puppeteers: one inside her torso walking on stilts, and two operating the arms.
Ashley Winkfield, a multidisciplinary nonbinary artist based in Harlem, New York, handles one of the arms.
“Puppetry is my main art form. I sort of fell into it,” they explain.
As an undergrad at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, they learned puppetry in a workshop of Basil Twist’s “Rite of Spring.” Twist liked what he saw and invited them to follow the production to Lincoln Center where they made their New York debut.
“Puppeteering involves choreography, dance, and movement, and also acting…all the things I love,” says Winkfield, 31. “Through puppeteering I’ve done theater, singing, and travelled the world. I’m fortunate to do this craft.”
Though not part of Little Amal’s original European tour, they joined the walk with three weeks in New York (2022) followed by a shorter stint in Toronto (2023), and now they’re part of the national gig.
When Amal arrives on the scene of an event, her team dresses her and checks mechanisms away from the gathering crowd. But once she stands and walks around the corner, it’s show time. Before swarming her, fans and onlookers react with variations of surprise and excitement. Often local artists will present her with things they’ve made like outsized library cards, books, and flowers.
Winkfield describes the puppet as “beautifully articulated,” especially for her large size: “People want to reach out and touch her beautifully sculpted hands; they’re made from a hard material but still have a caressing ability to them.”
Amal’s message resonates with the puppeteer too.
“She brings the crisis face to face. She’s a symbol of refugee children and all displaced people. Indigenous leaders I’ve met on the road, understand where she’s coming from, and as a Black American, that’s something I understand about my own family history, not knowing where I come from and what that means.”
Winkfield hopes moving forward across the continent, the project will do more events with the queer community.
“As queer people, we very often have chosen family. Amal is discovering her identity on the road. She’s searching for comfort and family.”
Along the route, the project partners with different organizations and artists who help coordinate events. Winkfield rather blithely opines that it’s “a logistical miracle” the way things come together.
“Anything can happen. As puppeteers we don’t have a lot of information about the next event, so just like Amal, we’re experiencing whatever’s ahead with fresh eyes.”
Theater
‘Sweat’ examines Trump appeal among working class
A disheartening play that isn’t entirely without hope
‘Sweat’
Through Sept. 16
The Keegan Theatre
1742 Church St., N.W.
$45-$55
Keegantheatre.com
Lynn Nottage’s powerful Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Sweat” (now at Keegan Theatre) takes a naked look at the working-class disillusionment that helped put Trump in the White House.
Set in Reading, Pa., in 2000 and 2008, it covers a crucial time when working people, particularly union folks, lost a lot of footing. Ably helmed by locally based director Angelisa Gillyard, Keegan’s latest effort benefits incalculably from a committed cast and its intimate space, ideal for a production whose less noisy scenes are its best
Each evening, after working a grueling shift at Olstead’s Steel Tubing mill, longtime employees and best friends Tracey, Cynthia, and Jessie convene at their local bar. It’s where they gather to celebrate milestones, complain about management, and unwind. Now middle-aged, the trio who’ve worked at the factory since their late teens, know the drill, but things are about to change.
When we meet them, it’s Tracey’s birthday. As the partying wanes, conversation veers toward work. Rumor has it that management is recruiting a floor worker to join them upstairs in the air-conditioned offices. Hotheaded Tracey (played to a tee by Susan Marie Rhea) wants none of it. She’s perfectly content with her well-paying, blue collar union job. Her father had the same job and now her son has it too. For Cynthia (the reliably excellent Lolita Marie) it’s different. She’s Black and entered the union without connections; she’s open to making more money and trying new things. The third musketeer, former free spirit Jessie (Santina Maiolatesi) is too inebriated to care.
When one of the line workers is promoted, feathers are ruffled. Resentments build quickly and accusations fly. Loyalty is inevitably called into question. Racism rears its head.
Both Nottage and director Gillyard are Black women. The end of industry in America is typically told as an exclusively angry white man’s story. Not here. What’s more, Nottage’s male characters aren’t all white and angry, though that’s a part of it.
Actors Jamil Joseph and Bowen Fox give nuanced performances as close friends as well as Tracey and Cynthia’s sons Jason and Chris, respectively. They enter prison as confident boys and come out changed men with new creeds: Chris is never without a tiny copy of the New Testament and Jason is sporting neo- Nazi tattoos on his face.
John Townson plays bartender/peacekeeper Stan. After 28 years at Olstead’s, a nasty injury on the floor forced him to leave the job. Townson shares an illuminating scene with DeJeanette Horne who plays Cynthia’s estranged husband Brucie, a former factory employee seeking solace in drug addiction after being locked out from his job.
Andrés F. Roa is Oscar, a hardworking barback, eager to grab a piece of the diminished American dream. And rounding out the cast is Deimoni Brewington as Evan, a trenchant parole officer.
For Nottage, Olstead’s serves as a microcosm of something bigger and scarier. As unions become increasingly impotent, workers suddenly lose livelihood and identity, a veritable way of life. Work for less renumeration versus strikes and lockouts. Of course, union workers had no way of knowing what was ahead, but still, we wonder how could they not see it coming. The characters’ uncertainties are relatable and further amplified by today’s COVID closures and now AI.
There’s a lot of realism here. The set, compliments of Matthew J. Keenan, conjures a straight-from-central-casting, no-frills watering hole as seen on TV’s “Roseanne” with its American flag featured prominently alongside neon beer promotions. (On a smallish chalkboard, Bud Light is marvelously advertised as the daily special.) The language evokes realness too, and it’s delivered as such.
Much of the narrative rife with humor and exasperation unfolds predictably. Things chug along without too much surprise, but the climax and subsequent ending offer some unexpected complications. While “Sweat” is often disheartening, it isn’t entirely without hope.
Theater
Meet Ian Anthony Coleman, actor on the move
Looking ahead after memorable roles in ‘Color Purple,’ ‘Prom’
Ian Anthony Coleman
Director/Actor/Educator
IananthonyColeman.com
Early this summer, Ian Anthony Coleman staged hit Broadway musical “The Prom,” at the popular Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre in Rockville. It was a gratifying work experience for the out director/actor/educator, as well as a homecoming of sorts. Ten years earlier, just out of college, Coleman was there playing the Tin Man in “The Wiz,” a significant starting point in his varied and busy MVA performing arts career.
After graduating from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh with a B.S. in International Relations & Politics, and a minor in French & Francophone Studies, he returned to his native D.C. Initially unsure how to proceed, he soon enjoyed a stint working in early childhood education followed by a miserable eight months in corporate sales; but at the same time, he was auditioning, taking classes, and performing.
But unlike the apocryphal tale of the movie star who’d been discovered at a soda fountain, Coleman’s foray into show biz was more deliberate and to an extent strategized.
As he increasingly envisioned a career in the arts, Coleman devised a plan. He knew without a BFA, he was at a disadvantage, but he was talented and smart so he examined the trajectories of other young local actors and followed suit. His formulated acting path followed a familiar template including the aforementioned Summer Dinner Theatre, a community theater production of “Parade” at Kensington Arts Theatre, and then Keegan Theatre, a professional company in Dupont Circle, which led to Arlington’s Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre (“Grand Hotel”). More gigs ensued around town including Arena, Olney, Round House, more Signature, and others.
It was while playing Hud, “a butt-naked hippie” in the musical “Hair” every night at Keegan that he decided to leave his buttoned-up day job and embrace the actor’s hustle culture. “I was good at it. The city knew me as a young baritone who could also act and dance, and I was working a lot,” recalls Coleman, 33.
But the freelance life eventually paled next to a steady salary, adds the Fort Totten resident. So, three years ago he revisited education and was hired to head the drama department at an independent school in suburban Maryland where he instructs daily and directs three productions a school year. He happily remains on staff.
This time last year, classes coincided with the opening of “The Color Purple” (Coleman played Bobby) at Signature, one of the few mainstage productions that was cancelled due to COVID and then rescheduled. He concedes a full-time day job plus eight shows a week was arduous, but adds he does some of his best work under extreme pressure.
“My mission as burgeoning director is to create the artistic scene that I want for myself and future artists especially since I’m training young artists. I keep real with them about how it is and talk about the shortcomings I see in the industry.”
Though his staging experience is extensive, his sole professional directing credit is “Crowns” at Creative Cauldron in Falls Church. (More were slated to happen, but the pandemic put the kibosh on that.) He’s determined to change that around.
For years, Coleman buried himself in work hoping to keep personal questions at bay, but by college he was out to friends and his mother. It took the death of his beloved great aunt in 2020 to prompt him to come out to his entire extended family. His grandmother handled the news particularly well. In fact, there’s evidence on TikTok (over 200,000 views) of her celebrating his revelation with music (Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out”) and a glass of wine.
Of course, there were other bumps in 2020: “As a Black person, George Floyd’s murder shook my core especially in the context of the pandemic and feelings of isolation. I felt theaters weren’t paying enough attention so I voiced my disappointment on FB; it resonated with a lot of people who felt the same.”
“Most actors have little agency in the industry; we’re easily replaceable. Sometimes that scares us into not calling out inequities we see.”
As far as acting goes, Coleman isn’t giving up his union card yet. He’s looking forward to his next age range. He’d love to play the titular serial killer in “Sweeney Todd.”
Putting on his director’s hat, he’d like to do “Five Guys Named Moe,” “The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin,” “Oklahoma!” and “A Little Night Music,” adding one of his chief hopes is to be an artistic director at the right company.
“That’s my new 10-year goal, to be an artistic director and a changemaker.”
Theater
There’s nothing subtle about ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’
Dazzling Kennedy Center production makes for exhilarating summer escape
‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’
Through Sept. 24
The Kennedy Center Opera House
2700 F St., N.W.
$45 – $199
kennedy-center.org
There’s nothing subtle about “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” The set, the score, the book, the Vegas meets fin de siècle costumes are all undeniably extra but that’s what makes it tick. Now at the Kennedy Center, the jukebox musical is plying its over-the-top charms on D.C.
At a recent matinee, having left the hot sun of the terrace for the cool confines of the Opera House, I felt transported. Always cavernous and ornate, the theater was now aglow in bright pinkish red, the stage an explosion of concentric hearts, book-ended by a huge red windmill and an enormous blue elephant, and backed by a tapestry filled with fleurs de lis and yet more windmills. Onstage, corseted dancers, female and male, lured the audience into their snare while a pair of sword swallowers provocatively displayed their skills before the foot lights.
It’s 1899 Paris and the Moulin Rouge nightclub is busy. A louche haven where titled men pick favorites from the demimonde, the popular boîte is helmed by emcee/impresario/owner Harold Zidler (the terrific Austin Durant). Artfully addressing his audience, he calls up to the balcony, “I want to make love to each and every one of you,” but his real focus is on the deep pocketed swells closer to the stage. The Moulin Rouge is going bust and without securing an investor STAT, Zidler can’t keep club going, Champagne flowing, and cute chorus boys knocking at his door.
Nearing rock concert volume, the show opens with four vivacious showgirls exploding into “Lady Marmalade” accompanied by an uber versatile, medium-sized pit orchestra. But then, the mood abruptly changes when Christian (Christian Douglas covering for out actor John Cardoza), an aspiring American songwriter, recounts his journey. He’s left the strictures of Lima, Ohio, for Paris’ freewheeling Montmartre quarter where he joins France’s children of the revolution in celebrating the bohemian principles of truth, beauty, freedom, and, primarily, love.
There he rapidly befriends Latin dancer/gigolo Santiago (Gabe Martínez) and the delightfully antiestablishment painter Toulouse-Lautrec played by Nick Rashad-Boroughs. The trio endeavor to produce a show and will somehow convince Moulin Rouge headliner Satine (Nicci Claspell covering for Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer) to play the lead. It’s a longshot, but why not?
Meanwhile Zidler has other plans for streetwise pal Satine involving the nefarious Duke of Monroth played by the handsome but insufficiently repellant Andrew Brewer. Monroth introduces himself to Satine with a mash up of “Sympathy for the Devil” and other Rolling Stones songs. Zidler suggest the rich nobleman might be the payday they both desperately need.
After a bungled introduction in which Satine mistakes Christian for the Duke, a passion ignites between the unlikely pair and a difficult relationship ensues. (Not incidentally, both Claspell and Douglas are glorious singers and able actors, neither of whom faltered on a line or lyric. Again, understudies save the day.)
Based on Baz Luhrmann’s innovative 2001 celluloid success “Moulin Rouge,” an ill-fated romance that put movie musicals back on the map for some time, the 2019 Broadway hit tells the same story, and also employs a mashup of mostly chart-topping tunes. Similar to the film, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” rather brilliantly uses contemporary music (Madonna, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Katy Perry, Queen, Nat King Cole, and many more) to put across a turn of the 20th century Belle Epoque narrative; these anachronistic renditions are clever, sometimes dark, and always wonderfully unexpected.
Director Alex Timbers assembled a brilliant design team: set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Catherine Zuber, and quite significantly lighting designer Justin Townsend. Beyond the divine excess of the scarlet, glowing club, they create a world of Belle Epoque fantasy including a pastel-hued Champs-Élysées and an artsy silvery-skied Montmartre.
John Logan’s book borrows from various operas, romantic novels, and some classic movies including “Cabaret” and gay director George Cukor’s 1936 “Camille” starring Garbo as the courtesan and an arrestingly pretty Robert Taylor as the bogus baron who steals her heart.
Other contributions of note include Justin Levine’s music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangement, as well as Sonya Tayeh’s innovative, athletic choreography, especially an erotic number featuring Santiago (Martínez) and blonde cabaret siren Nini (scene stealer Libby Lloyd).
Diverting and visually dazzling, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” makes for an exhilarating late summer escape.