Commentary
LGBTQ refugees and asylum seekers in Kakuma continue to suffer
Refugee camp initially established as a safe haven
In the midst of the ongoing refugee crisis, it is crucial to shed light on the often overlooked and harrowing experiences of LGBTIQ refugees and asylum seekers.
Kakuma refugee camp, situated in Northwestern Kenya, is one such place where the struggle for survival is compounded by discrimination, fear and a lack of protection for the vulnerable individuals.
Kakuma refugee camp was initially established as a haven of hope for those fleeing persecution and violence. However, for LGBTIQ refugees and asylum seekers, the camp has become a living nightmare. In our countries of origin, we have faced unimaginable horrors including violence, discrimination and even death threats due to our sexual orientation or gender identity. Sadly, these challenges persist even within the camp walls.
We face relentless discrimination and stigmatization from our fellow refugees and the natives. We are often subjected to verbal and physical abuse which significantly impacts our mental health and well-being. The stigma attached to our sexual orientation or gender identity further isolates us from accessing essential services and support, leaving us in a state of vulnerability and despair.
Lack of protection and legal support
One of the most alarming aspects of the situation at the Kakuma refugee camp and Kenya-at-large is the absence of adequate protection and legal support for LGBTIQ refugees and asylum seekers. In many cases, we are denied access to asylum procedures or face prolonged delays due to our sexual orientation or gender identity. This leaves us in a state of limbo, vulnerable to exploitation and at risk of further persecution.
Additionally, governments and international organizations need to allocate more resources to ensure the safety and well-being of LGBTIQ folks in refugee camps. Legal frameworks must be in place to protect our rights and ensure access to asylum procedures without discrimination or prejudice.
The plight of LGBTIQ refugees and asylum seekers in the Kakuma refugee camp and Africa-at-large is a reminder of the urgent need for change and increased support for vulnerable populations. By addressing the discrimination and lack of protection we face, we can work towards creating a more inclusive and compassionate world for all individuals regardless of our sexual orientation or gender identity. It is time to amplify our voices, acknowledge our struggles and work together to improve our lives.
Kieynan Gant is a refugee who lives in Kenya’s Kakuma refugee camp.
Featured Local Savings
Commentary
A new day in Virginia
Democrats on Tuesday regained control of the House of Delegates
BY NARISSA RAHAMAN | Today is a new day in Virginia.
Across the commonwealth, Virginians came out in droves to vote for pro-equality candidates, gaining back pro-equality majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, which will serve as a solid, important check on the anti-LGBTQ+ actions of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration.
Virginians also elected the most openly LGBTQ+ officials to the General Assembly in its history, creating the largest, most diverse LGBTQ+ Caucus in the commonwealth. Let’s take a moment to welcome to the newest members of our LGBTQ+ Caucus, Dels.-elect Adele McClure, Rozia Henson, Joshua Cole and Laura Jane Cohen, and congratulate Sen.-elect Danica Roem for once again making history. Tuesday’s results show that Virginians aren’t just pro-equality; Virginians are invested in electing candidates whose identities and values match the broad diversity of our population — whether you are gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, pansexual, Black or Asian. We are so thrilled to be able to protect and expand the rights of LGBTQ+ Virginians with these incoming elected officials, whose steadfast support of their own community will be a welcome and important presence in the General Assembly for many years to come. Thank you for helping create a General Assembly that is more reflective of the beauty of our community and the promise of our commonwealth.
These results show what we already knew: Extremist, anti-equality candidates don’t win elections. We are looking forward to working with them in the upcoming session to secure and expand our rights and protect our lives and livelihoods. On the heels of a session in which lawmakers introduced the most anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the legislature’s history, it’s more important than ever to fill the halls of the General Assembly with pro-equality champions, and we’re thrilled that we’ve done just that.
On the heels of the governor’s anti-transgender model policies we are seeing right-wing, anti-LGBTQ+ school board candidates lose their races. The Spotsylvania School Board, which was the first school board to adopt the governor’s model policies this year, flipped. Many first-time candidates won their races, after running on the importance of protecting trans students. In Albemarle County, Allison Spillman (a mother of a trans kid in public schools) defeated Meg Bryce (the daughter of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.) Candidates who boldly ran on protecting LGBTQ+ kids won, across the commonwealth, after a year of anti-trans policies and rhetoric from Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration. The results of these local races, many yet to be called, will provide us with a roadmap to defeating Gov. Youngkin’s anti-trans education policy.
Elections don’t solve everything. They are one tool we use in our toolbox to achieve liberation for our community. Anti-equality lawmakers, even in the face of last night’s defeat, will be more emboldened to wage baseless attacks against our community in the hopes of grabbing back the power voters rightfully denied them on election night. We’ll continue to remain vigilant — during the General Assembly session and school board meetings — while reminding ourselves that we are better positioned to defeat anti-LGBTQ+ attacks.
Let’s continue to care for our community by showing up, speaking out, sharing our stories and living our lives openly, authentically and unapologetically.
Today we celebrate, tomorrow we get back to work.
Narissa Rahaman is the executive director of Equality Virginia.
Commentary
When wolves cry wolf
Friday marks six years since the #MeToo movement went viral
BY SAM SCHULTZ | The voices of sexual assault survivors are typically muted or silenced, particularly in the LGBTQIA+ community. We’ve seen the media and our courts focus on perpetrators without acknowledging the impact on those of us fighting a system and a culture that sweeps victims’ stories under the rug.
Within the queer community there is a familiar similarity in the response (denial and distraction) of powerful men accused of sexual assault. These are sadly not isolated incidents within the queer community. We just don’t talk about them, at least not publicly. A discussion about consent within our community is imperative as society continues to bring attention to this conversation at large.
As young queer people, many of us are objectified and reduced to conquests by often older or more powerful peers. We learn to believe that our primary value to many is sex rather than equal treatment and respect. While society rightly talks a lot about women who are objectified and targeted, we barely acknowledge that sexual assault is an issue in the LGBTQIA+ community.
We’ve seen countless examples in the media in which victims of sexual assault experience more ridicule and hatred than the perpetrators. Sexual predators broadly deny their criminal behavior while their victims spend a great deal of time recovering from the trauma predators cause. With constant denials, predators often receive support from their friends and fans who rush to their defense without any facts about the crime. Victims are demonized and shamed despite evidence and corroboration, even in the face of prosecutions, indictments and convictions.
In an effort to gain equality and respect, the queer community has often turned away from the reality of sexual assault in our own community.
When one of my attackers, David Daniels, was granted tenure at the University of Michigan in 2018, I knew that I needed to come forward about what he and his husband did to me. I felt devastatingly sure that I wasn’t the only person he victimized, and I felt an overwhelming responsibility to prevent future rapes. The #MeToo movement championing accountability was making progress, and I had been in therapy for years to process the assault in ways that honored my dignity and didn’t destroy me. Empowered, I felt confident in my decision to cry foul.
Before I exposed the truth, I thought I knew what coming forward might mean for me. I was reluctantly prepared for media attention and scrutiny, as well as a shadow that would hover over my personal and professional life. I was aware that this news would be uncomfortable for a lot of people, especially since the men who raped me had power, status and wealth.
I wrote a public statement about how being raped impacted my life and career in the years that followed. I spoke with investigators who brought charges against David Daniels and Scott Walters, the men who have recently admitted to raping me. After the District Attorney’s office assigned a prosecutor to this case, a trial date of April 2, 2020, was set. Multiple young men came forward with their own experiences alleging abuse. The University of Michigan completed an investigation into Daniels’ abusive behavior as alleged by 20 students, and the Board of Regents unanimously fired him without severance on the basis of what they found; a rarity at this institution. Yet even after the university’s investigation into the behavior of David Daniels, I remain the scapegoat for his firing by many of his friends and fans in an effort to distract and deflect.
Why are we inclined to believe denials even when crimes are brought to light? Victims face accusations of attention-seeking when we come forward publicly, and we face accusations of cowardice when reporting anonymously. As a society, we see countless examples of predators calling their reckoning a witch hunt, but is the burden placed on victims not exactly that?
The power dynamics that pervade these crimes often include a charismatic and familiar predator and their less-powerful prey. Yet charisma is not synonymous with integrity, even through a queer lens. When one lives with integrity, one understands the potential to reconcile our mistakes. The dominant denial script of predators lacks that integrity. Predators do not want to admit or be held accountable for their actions because of the consequences they might face. Despite any consequences they may experience, rapists do not live with the nightmarish reality they’ve inflicted on their victims.
When a survivor comes forward after years or decades, people often ask “why now and not right away?”. Sadly, it’s because my experience is the devastating norm — coming forward means accepting delayed justice at best.
The general public, especially those identifying as part of the queer population, people like you reading about my and others’ experiences, must be kinder and more compassionate to victims and resolve to believe them more. No one asks for rape or enjoys the recovery that follows, whether they come forward or remain silent. Those who do come forward accept the unenviable responsibility of holding sexual predators accountable so that others are spared from knowing the horrific, inflicted pain. Our government, and all systems, must improve the treatment of and resources for victims of sexual assault.
As survivors, we prove that we are stronger than our oppressors. And elusive as hope may seem, hope is what drives the recovery. As we commit to seeking justice, should not the criminals commit to accountability, regardless of the consequences? No matter how many people may come forward to hold the perpetrator of their abuse accountable, does a guilty plea (and then denial) invalidate that many accusations? And will we accept the evasive denials that permeate the responses to allegations of sexual misconduct?
Sam Schultz is an accomplished singer, runner and advocate. They recently found justice after experiencing sexual assault in 2010.
Commentary
Silence is indeed not an option
Israel has effectively declared war on all of Gaza and its civilians
BY ELLE FLANDERS | As a Jewish member of the LGBTQ+ community, I agree with Ethan Felson: “Silence is not an option.” I have never been silent, mind you, and while it’s not easy to raise your voice, especially with views that are counter to the mainstream, I have been taught all my life in one form or another, that Silence = Death. I do think, however, that it is crucial to fill in some of the gaping silences Mr. Felson’s article leaves out, because it is in these holes that we can find the necessary empathy that could allow us to get past the binary that only results in ongoing conflict and mass killing. Empathy, by its very definition, is not a one-way street. We cannot have true empathy for one and not another and as queers, if we know one thing it is that embracing difference is key to overcoming oppression.
I myself am a child of Zionists who immigrated to Israel. I grew up in Jerusalem. I came out in Israel at a time when there was no visible LGBTQ community to speak of. The hostility we felt as members of the tiny queer community necessitated a collectivity of outcasts. It brought me into contact with people from other oppressed minorities; I joined the peace movement instead of the army; I studied Arabic and became a photographer instead of becoming an archaeologist; I fell in love with women instead of men. In that time, I learned about Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestine, about the proliferation of illegal settlements that violated international law and became an ongoing obstacle to any potential peace process. Most significantly, I learned to listen to another narrative about the day-to-day hardship of Palestinian lives.
After marching in Tel Aviv Pride with a queer Israeli group called Black Laundry carrying signs that said, “there is no Pride in the occupation,” I made a film called “Zero Degrees of Separation” at the height of the second Intifada. The film was about the occupation as seen through the lens of LGBTQ Israelis Palestinian couples. The people I met in my everyday life in the occupied territories were my Palestinian landlady who became like a mother to my partner and me, the queer Palestinian friends we would meet at a cafe in Ramallah, the professors and colleagues I met while filming in Nablus and the lesbian from Khan Younis in Gaza. The conversations we need to have as LGBTQ+ individuals are about solidarity across borders. It is only when we choose a stance of denial or hostility to the other that we are forced to “choose between our identities” as Mr. Felson suggests. Rather, I would argue, we must embrace the lessons of being queer and confirm our commitment to justice and equal rights for all.
After Hamas’ brutal massacre of more than 1,400 people on Oct. 7, Israel declared war on Hamas. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared: “I have ordered a complete siege on the Gaza Strip. There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly.” Effectively Israel has declared war on all of Gaza and its civilians, it is punishing and killing indiscriminately, just like Hamas, citizens of Gaza: Families, children, the old and the sick. Thus far Israel has killed over 5,000 people. Over 1/3 of those killed have been children. That bears repeating: 2,000 children who are no less significant than the children killed in Hamas’ recent attack. And thus we cannot take seriously Mr. Felson’s argument that Israel is a place that needs our unconditional support. These injustices are the silences that Mr. Felson did not fill. When he says: “Your voice matters — on social media, in articles and op-eds and in your everyday conversations,” we agree again. But what we say and learn in these times perhaps needs to be spelled out a little more. Implicit in Mr. Felson’s unconditional support is the suggestion that there be no criticism of Israel. For years the Israeli government has been pushing foreign governments to equate criticism with antisemitism. When I joined Queers Against Israeli Apartheid (QuAIA), we supported peaceful boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS). We were immediately branded antisemites. Except many of us were Jewish. BDS movements sprung-up across the world, urging legitimate debate across college campuses and yet becoming a lightning rod for attacks declaring them antisemitic. While Mr. Felson calls for our voices, he is quite clear that they only be pro-Israel Jewish voices. This is unhelpful and will only perpetuate the violence that has been going on for decades. We do not need voices for some but silence for others. We do not need justifications for more murderous activity. We do, however, need to affirm that the only viable means to end all violence is to take action to end the root cause of the violence: Oppression and that oppression is the occupation. The world must demand that Israel end its brutal 75 year-long apartheid regime that denies millions their equal rights. We must end our silence about a violent occupation in which the lives of millions of people are at stake who have no voice and much understandable resentment. Let me be clear, nothing “justifies” the murdering of innocent civilians, not an occupation and not a murderous, racist revenge attack sending millions fleeing from their homes. What we do know however is that violence only breeds violence and we must demand better.
We must demand that the U.S. government cease its “full support” of Israel in its bombardment of civilians and its displacement of millions. That is not “the right to defend,” that is an intentional war crime. We must demand, in full voice, that these crimes, the endless cycle of violence, the ongoing occupation not be conducted in our names, not Jewish, not queer, not American or Canadian or otherwise. That is the silence we must overcome.
Elle Flanders is a queer filmmaker, artist and activist with publicstudio.ca. Her award-winning documentary “Zero Degrees of Separation” was produced and distributed by the National Film Board of Canada. https://www.nfb.ca/film/zero_degrees_of_separation/
Control of the Senate at stake with Manchin’s decision not to seek reelection
Gay country artist and brother win big at CMA Awards
LGBTQ refugees and asylum seekers in Kakuma continue to suffer
Virginia is for lovers — and Democrats
Little mention of LGBTQ issues at third GOP presidential primary debate
Ala. mayor, pastor dies by suicide after far-right website published pictures of trans persona
Danica Roem elected to the Va. Senate
More than 1 million attend Buenos Aires Pride march
UK lifts travel ban on Ugandan opposition leader over anti-gay song lyrics
Celebrity BEYOND transatlantic cruise: Setting sail
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Alabama4 days ago
Ala. mayor, pastor dies by suicide after far-right website published pictures of trans persona
-
Virginia2 days ago
Danica Roem elected to the Va. Senate
-
South America3 days ago
More than 1 million attend Buenos Aires Pride march
-
United Kingdom2 days ago
UK lifts travel ban on Ugandan opposition leader over anti-gay song lyrics