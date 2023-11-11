Connect with us

PHOTOS: Mx. Shakers

Venetian was crowned winner of the drag competition

2 days ago

Venetian is crowned Mx. Shakers 2023. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Mx. Shakers drag competition finale was held at Shakers on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Alexa V. Shontelle, Evry Pleasue and Molasses performed and served as judges. Tatianna of RuPaul’s Drag Race was the emcee. Three finalists competed and Venetian was crowned the winner.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

