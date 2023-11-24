Out & About
Art exhibition to commemorate World AIDS Day
‘Everyone I know Is Sick’ connects HIV, other forms of illness and disability
David Bethuel Jamieson Studio House at Walbridge will partner with Visual AIDS for “Day With(out) Art 2023” on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.
The event, titled “Everyone I Know Is Sick,” is a program of five videos generating connections between HIV and other forms of illness and disability.
There will also be a post screening discussion facilitated by Peter Stebbins with American University’s Humanities Truck, Mount Pleasant Villagers, and a featured local queer community history project from Tee Minter, Unraveling the Mystery of Kilbourne Place Memorial Stones.
This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Dave Koz to kick off Christmas in Bethesda
Jazz tour’s 26th anniversary edition held at Strathmore
Dave Koz & Friends will perform at the 26th anniversary edition of the longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour in Bethesda at Strathmore on Sunday, Dec. 3.
The tour reunites Koz with long-time musical partner, guitarist and singer Jonathan Butler, and will feature special guests saxophonist/flutist Marcus Anderson, who will be making his debut with the band, and vocalist Rebecca Jade. The run will also introduce musical prodigy Justin-Lee Schultz, a 16-year-old South Africa-born, U.S.-based pianist/guitarist/vocalist and social media sensation.
Tickets are available to purchase on Koz’s website.
Calendar
Calendar: November 24-30
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, November 24
Women in their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area. For more information, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Saturday, November 25
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black lesbian. For more details, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Guests are encouraged to come enjoy brunch with other LGBTQ+ folk.. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Sunday, November 26
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Dinner & Conversation” at 6 p.m. at Federico Ristorante Italiano. This event will be an evening of Italian-style dining and conversation with other LGBTQ+ folk on the enclosed front patio. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, November 27
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Queer Book Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. This club meets to discuss queer books by queer authors. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, November 28
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more details, visit genderqueerdc.org or check us out on Facebook.
DC History Center will host “Washington History Magazine Release” at 6 p.m. at Board Room. With a bright, autumnal orange cover, this issue spotlights Washingtonians’ demands for respect—fought for and seized, including in Dupont Circle. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, November 29
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Thursday, November 30
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Holiday market coming to Union Station
Event features art, jewelry, collectibles, crafts and more
DCBB productions will host “Union Station Holiday Market” starting on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at Union Station.
There will be vintage clothing, art, jewelry, collectibles, crafts and home goods. Union Station Holiday Market will showcase local vendors and their creations and finds. Tourists, commuters and D.C. residents can enjoy this eclectic holiday experience and sip delicious wine and cocktails from Union Station’s 1908 Lounge.
For more information, contact [email protected].
