Theater
Queer, Black student navigates intergenerational trauma in ‘Fat Ham’
Studio production inspired by ‘Hamlet’
‘Fat Ham’
Through Jan. 14
Studio Theatre
1501 14th St., N.W.
$35-$110
Studiotheatre.org
They say Juicy is soft. He’s been called other things too – generally miserable, not a people person, etc. – but since he was a kid, he’s mostly been called soft, a risky label in a family made up of dangerously violent men.
As the central gay character in “Fat Ham,” out Black playwright James Ijames’ Pulitzer-winning, dramedy currently enjoying an extended run at Studio Theatre, Juicy (Marquis D. Gibson), a queer, chunky, Black college student, navigates a world of intergenerational trauma. He’s there to show how a young gay man might react differently to what life throws at him.
Inspired by Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” “Fat Ham” takes place in real time at a backyard barbeque in the American South rather than the dark corridors of Elsinore castle. Like the melancholic Danish prince, Juicy (a nickname nod to his thick build) is visited by the ghost of his murdered father Pap (formidably played by Greg Alverez Reid) who demands that his son avenge his death.
Despite arriving in a ghost costume straight out of Charlie Brown, Pap isn’t playing. Once he pulls off the sheet, he lays out his plans to Juicy: “I want you to catch that hog brother of mine by the snout and gut that motherfucker.” But Juicy, newly empowered by the boundaries that come with death, isn’t quick to comply.
Meanwhile, the barbeque party celebrating the hasty marriage between Juicy’s fun-loving mother Tedra (Tanesha Gary) and his bullying Uncle Rev (also Greg Alverez Reid), just a week after Pap’s death, is heating up. Gathered for the party are Juicy’s unconditionally supportive straight pal Tio (the charismatic Thomas Walker Booker), an uproarious, preternaturally horny stoner. Also on hand, are Rabby (Kelli Blackwell), a lively church lady with a past, and her children: Opal (Gaelyn D. Smith), a rebellious lesbian who likes girls and guns but not dresses, and Opal’s inscrutable Marine-on-leave brother Larry (Matthew Elijah Webb).
While Juicy is sort of going with the flow, he’s made it clear that he has zero interest in the family barbeque business. Rather than slaughtering pigs and standing over a flaming grill, he’s studying human resources online at Phoenix University – a pursuit that considering his general disdain for people, strikes his relations as kind of crazy. True, he can come off robotic, sullen and withdrawn, but it’s for his own protection. Over the years he’s learned that authentic self-revelation is fraught with peril.
Though not out, he does give off some sartorial clues (compliments of Danielle Preston), including a penchant for trendy sheer sleeves and a glam top emblazoned with a bedazzled “mama’s boy” across his chest. His few friends are fine with whatever, and his mother loves him and accepts his sexuality, sometimes a tad cringingly so.
Director Taylor Reynolds skillfully balances broadly done comedy with poignant lyrical passages sensitively acted, especially the scenes featuring a measured Gibson as Juicy opposite Webb’s intriguingly layered take on uniformed Larry. Reynolds also helms a topnotch design team. Light and sound — Minjoo Kim and Sinan Rafik Zafar, respectively — fill Jean Kim’s homey, sunlit backyard set with spooky shadows and unexpected moments of joy.
Born in 1980, Ijames is a self-described church gay, meaning he grew up in the South, at a time when being really into church was a thing. He’s brought those experiences to his characters, especially the older women and gay men, and here smartly combines his past with Bard-related touches like asides to the audience, verbatim soliloquies, sly references (for instance, Yorick is a neighborhood fixture who’s recently died from an overdose), and interestingly queering a few characters loosely drawn from those found in “Hamlet.”
In the fast-paced “Fat Ham,” ultimately there isn’t a lot of time for brooding. Things change including Juicy who perhaps isn’t as soft as his people once thought.
Featured Local Savings
Theater
Actor finds fulfillment raising money for queer non-profits
Aidan Wharton’s latest beneficiary is D.C.’s Rainbow History Project
‘Girl From the North Country’
Dec. 12-31
The Kennedy Center
$49-$179
Kennedy-center.org
Last summer while travelling with his fiancé to San Francisco and parts of Europe, out actor Aidan Wharton faithfully reported on the queer history of each destination in his newsletter Gay Buffet (Gaybuffet.substack.com).
When autumn rolled around and Wharton went back to work touring with the Broadway hit musical “Girl From the North Country,” he decided not only to continue writing about queer history but also to raise money for a LGBTQ non-profit in each tour stop.
He’s rather brilliantly devised a way to combine showbiz with his new interests.
Throughout November in Cleveland, Wharton focused on Margie’s Hope, an organization dedicated to providing resources and services for transgender, non-binary, and gender expansive people in Northeast Ohio. And when the show soon lands at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theatre (Dec. 12-31), he plans to fundraise for the Rainbow History Project whose mission is to collect, preserve, and promote the history and culture of D.C.’s queer communities.
Using social media, Wharton, with the help of like-minded influencers, creates awareness while asking supportive folks to give just $5 to the designated organization.
During a recent chat via phone from chilly Des Moines, he explains that his bourgeoning project stems from a desire to help those doing selfless and often thankless nonprofit work related to enriching the lives of LGBTQ people during this wave of anti-LGBTQ sentiment. And, he adds, “the pandemic hasn’t made it any easier…a lot of the funding has dried up.”
Written and directed by Irish theater maker/screenwriter Conor McPherson, Tony Award-winning “Girl From the North” is built around 20 songs by iconic troubadour and Civil Rights activist Bob Dylan. Set in a rundown guesthouse in 1934 Duluth, Minn., (Dylan’s hometown), the action unfolds over a week around Thanksgiving, chronicling the triumphs and tragedies that take place in residents’ little microcosm.
Wharton plays Elias, who along with his parents, is staying in the guesthouse. His song is “Duquesne Whistle,” a train inspired “chug song” somewhat reinterpreted. “It’s a sort of surreal moment and my favorite part of the show. To say anything else would be a spoiler,” he says.
The energetic actor has been on tour since it kicked off in October in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre, an historic venue once owned by Dylan. On Broadway he was a swing, covering Elias as well as five other parts. He knows the show well.
Before playing Elias, Wharton, 28, knew Dylan’s music mostly from repurposed takes on film and TV, and he always liked what he heard. Since joining the show, he’s listened to the original recordings in large part to know just how they’ve been re-imagined for the show.
“It’s a folky musical that still lives in the world of Dylan,” he says. “While a lot of the songs are taken out of his style, audiences seem pleasantly surprised. Not long ago a couple stopped me on the street. They’d been Dylan fans since the ‘60s. They said hearing this show made feel like they were hearing his words for the first time.”
“Some juke box musicals try to shoehorn the plot around songs, but ‘Girl From the North Country’ doesn’t. It feels like a play with a soundtrack. The songs don’t necessarily progress the plot but they accentuate what’s happening on stage; both the script and the music seem to benefit from each other.”
At 17, Wharton left Hawaii where he was raised in a yurt in the middle of the jungle to attend Pace University in New York for a year followed by Penn State where he finished up a degree in theater and then back to New York City. He’s currently based in Astoria Queens where he lives with his intended.
In addition to a lot of musical theater, he’s done some film including back-to-back parts in queer flicks “Fire Island” and “Bros.”
“When the tour ends next October,” says Wharton, “whatever this nonprofit venture becomes will become a bigger part of my life, possibly my career. I’ll always love acting and that’s ending for me, but there’s something about this new project in particular that’s made me feel fulfilled in a different way.”
Theater
Local holiday theater season sparkles with expectation
Classic tales, modern retellings, Cirque Du Soleil, and more
Like Christmas itself, the local holiday theater season is filled with tradition, excitement, and sparkling expectation. And whatever way you might celebrate the holidays, the DMV theater scene has scores of options to treat you and yours to something special. Here’s a taste.
Beloved British ensemble The Kings’ Singers are booked at the Washington National Cathedral for one night only (Dec. 15). The proposed song list promises a mix of “Christmas favorites, popular familiar tunes, and some surprises.”
Earlier this year, the popular a capella group made headlines when a bigoted Florida Christian college shamefully cancelled a performance by the musical sextet over ‘concerns’ about the sexual orientation of its members. But that’s in the past, and now the six good-looking blokes are celebrating the season in one of the nation’s foremost places of worship. Tix.cathedral.org
Baltimore’s gorgeous Hippodrome Performing Arts Center hosts the eye-popping Cirque Du Soleil production “Twas the Night Before,” Nov. 24-Dec. 3
Synetic Theater in Crystal City is bringing back “Snow Maiden” (Dec. 9 – Jan. 6), a dazzling movement piece based on a 19th century folk tale about a lonely boy who builds a girl from snow. Performed by Maryam Najafzada and Vato Tsikurishvili and created by Helen Hayes Award-winning choreographer and Synetic co-founder Irina Tsikurishvili. Synetictheater.org
In Falls Church, Creative Cauldron presents “Madeline’s Christmas” (Dec. 1-17), a charming musical based on the classic book by author and illustrator Ludwig Bemelmans. “Madeline’s schoolmates and tutor are all sick in bed on Christmas Eve, unable to go home for Christmas to be with their families. So, it’s Madeline to the rescue! And with the help of a magical rug merchant, she takes her friends on a Christmas journey they will never forget.” Matt Conner directs. Creativecauldron.org
Rehoboth Beach’s Clear Space Theatre Company presents “Estella Scrooge,” Nov. 24-Dec. 10. It features Ebenezer Scrooge’s great great granddaughter in a modern retelling of the classic Christmas tale. clearspacetheatre.org
Olney Theatre Center spices up the season with “Drag the Halls” (Dec. 8 and 9), a holiday spectacular with fabulous queens Echinacea Monroe (Solomon Parker III), Evon Michelle (Baltimore’s Drag Performer of the Year) and Tiara Missou. Olneytheatre.org
Whether handed off discreetly in a sedate ivory envelope or placed under the tree in a silvery wrapped box, theater tickets make a great holiday gift.
For a terrific kids’ prezzie, you might give the hour-long musical experience of “A Year in the Life of Frog and Toad” (through Jan. 7) at Imagination Stage in Bethesda. The endearing title characters are played by Deimoni Brewington and Casey Evans, respectively. Imaginationstage.org.
At Theater J there’s another show for kids, “Tiny Lights: Tales for Chanukah” (Dec. 3, 9, 10), created by Aaron Posner and Erin Weaver. “Taking inspiration from the great Chanukah tales of master storyteller Issac Bashevis Singer, our theatrical storytellers will weave tales out of words, a few simple props, and theatrical devices — and then teach you and your young kids how to do the same.” Sounds fun. Theatrej.org
The Washington Ballet presents “The Nutcracker” at the gilded Warner Theatre (through Dec. 30). With Tchaikovsky’s timeless music and splendid choreography by Septime Weber, this 1882 Georgetown-set production features historical figures including George Washington and King George III, along with the usual suspects like children, rats, fairies and a mysterious godfather. Washingtonballet.org
Bethesda’s Music Center at Strathmore is bringing back “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” (Dec. 19-22), Tchaikovsky’s classic re-imagined with MC Kurtis Blow (“White Lines”). Strathmore.org
Undeniably the lynchpin of D.C. holiday theater is the historic Ford’s Theatre version of “A Christmas Carol” (through Dec. 31), a popular Washington tradition for more than 30 years. Conceived by Michael Baron, this beautifully staged take on the Dickens’ classic features Craig Wallace as Scrooge who after a night of ghostly visits, rediscovers Christmas joy.
Joining the cast this holiday season is versatile D.C. actor Kimberly Gilbert as the Ghost of Christmas Present. The Helen Hayes Award-winning Gilbert says, “I have been wanting to join this show for years and am so over the moon that I get to be a part of the ‘beautiful machine.’ This kind of process is the most unique I have embarked on in my twenty years on DC stages. Its intricate structure is so well-tuned, which surprisingly means it was flexible enough to allow a maniac like me into the mix.
For Gilbert, taking on Christmas Present has proved a joy. She says, “I don’t show Scrooge my powers by anything other than small gestures: a larger goose, an oil can, a few more coins in someone’s pocket. And I think that is quite purposeful as I am teaching him that it doesn’t take much to create a ripple effect of good on this Earth. That’s a huge lesson for all of us right now.”
On a personal note, Gilbert adds, “my performance is in honor of my amazing mother, Catherine Gilbert, who we lost in January of this year. My family’s holidays were so magical because of my mother, and I will bring her spirit on stage with me every night.” Fords.org
And not to be missed, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington is back with “The Holiday Show” (Dec. 2, 9, and 10) at the historic Lincoln Theatre where they promise to break out the sparkle, reindeer antlers along with glorious music, new jokes, and loads fun. Gmcw.org
Theater
Memories of time spent in India revealed in ‘Public Obscenities’
An inspiring production from writer-director Shayok Misha Chowdhury
‘Public Obscenities’
Through Dec. 23
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
641 D St., N.W.
$52-$85
Woollymammoth.net
For writer-director Shayok Misha Chowdhury, the memories and imaginings of time spent in India are revealed in “Public Obscenities,” an inspiring new production currently playing at Woolly Mammoth Theatre.
Born in India, raised in Boston and now living in New York, Chowdhury, 38, has visited his native country often over the years. Those visits serve as a connection to family and himself. “I was trying to a write a thing that reflected the intense specificities of my life as a uniquely situated gay man,” he explains. “It’s filled with intersecting longings among diasporic gay folks and those on the subcontinent.”
A Woolly co-production with Theatre For A New Audience (in which four of the seven characters are queer), “Public Obscenities” follows Indian born Choton (Abrar Haque) as he returns to Kolkata on a research trip with his Black American boyfriend Raheem (Jakeem Dante Powell). While visiting his family home, Choton acts as translator (Bangla and English) and interviews queer locals all while showing Raheem his world.
In the past, Chowdhury, 38, has written musical experimental pieces but had never written a solo author naturalist play. “This is my debut as a playwright. What’s more, I’m directing something that I’ve written for the first time.” But being a director is squarely in his wheelhouse.
WASHINGTON BLADE: How much of “Public Obscenities” is about you, Misha?
SHAYOK MISHA CHOWDHURY: The plot isn’t autobiographical, but the circumstances are. My partner is an African-American video artist and I’m more words driven. We’ve travelled many times. Unlike Choton, I don’t have a Ph.D.
Definitely Choton’s a character close to my skin. He lives in states robust fluency in mother tongue and feels a longing for what might had been had he remained.
He feels very much at home being gay in Kolkata. He can desire and be desired by people who look like him and speak to them in his mother tongue. There’s a cross connection: He likes what they have and they like that he lives in America with accepting parents and can easily have a relationship with a Black man.
BLADE: It is also a bilingual piece?
CHOWDHURY: Entirely bilingual in a very natural way. Characters speak either Bangla or English given circumstances. Choton’s partner doesn’t speak Bangla so the main character is translating in real time. When Bangla-speaking characters are in a scene, the audience is reading supertitles.
BLADE: Is it tough casting a bilingual piece?
CHOWDHURY: Yes, more than anything it was a casting challenge. Finding these actors is what made the piece possible. I’m very glad we had the muscle to find these folks and keep them in the production by flying them in and housing them.
BLADE: And place is very important?
CHOWDHURY: The house is a character in the play. Very much a scenic replica from real life; I’ve spent time in that house. For the Woolly production, the scenic designer has added a meta conceit: You enter through a movie theater and behind the screen of the cinema hall that house is revealed. But once there, it will feel the same.
“Public Obscenities” has been described as theater verité. The aesthetic leans into documentary precision and mimics the rhythms of real life. There’s been a rewrite for this latest iteration. We have the same cast that appeared at Soho Rep in New York. They were assembled from a wide-ranging casting search. Specificity is required in terms of performance, language, and gender.
BLADE: But it’s not the usual queer story
CHOWDHURY: It’s not a coming out story; not a family conflict, it’s more about the main character working so hard to prove that he’s native to this place yet still himself.
BLADE: Is it hard to be objective when directing your own work?
CHOWDHURY: That’s always a question you have to ask yourself. Here my proximity was a gift. The nature of this project involved precise vision.
Women’s Art Project coming to Rehoboth
Car crazy: Nissan Altima, Suburu Impreza
Trade off between inventory and interest rates for homebuyers
Queer, Black student navigates intergenerational trauma in ‘Fat Ham’
Karl Frisch sworn in with banned books
U.S. Senate staffer fired after filming gay sex act in Senate hearing room
New Argentinian president eliminates Women, Gender and Diversity Ministry
HRC warns of the danger of a second Trump term
DNC slams Trump, MAGA Republicans on anniversary of Respect for Marriage Act
A remembrance of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor by the gay couple she married
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Congress2 days ago
U.S. Senate staffer fired after filming gay sex act in Senate hearing room
-
South America4 days ago
New Argentinian president eliminates Women, Gender and Diversity Ministry
-
Politics4 days ago
HRC warns of the danger of a second Trump term
-
Politics4 days ago
DNC slams Trump, MAGA Republicans on anniversary of Respect for Marriage Act