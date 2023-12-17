Queer, Black student navigates intergenerational trauma in ‘Fat Ham’

‘Fat Ham’

Through Jan. 14

Studio Theatre

1501 14th St., N.W.

$35-$110

Studiotheatre.org

They say Juicy is soft. He’s been called other things too – generally miserable, not a people person, etc. – but since he was a kid, he’s mostly been called soft, a risky label in a family made up of dangerously violent men.

As the central gay character in “Fat Ham,” out Black playwright James Ijames’ Pulitzer-winning, dramedy currently enjoying an extended run at Studio Theatre, Juicy (Marquis D. Gibson), a queer, chunky, Black college student, navigates a world of intergenerational trauma. He’s there to show how a young gay man might react differently to what life throws at him.

Inspired by Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” “Fat Ham” takes place in real time at a backyard barbeque in the American South rather than the dark corridors of Elsinore castle. Like the melancholic Danish prince, Juicy (a nickname nod to his thick build) is visited by the ghost of his murdered father Pap (formidably played by Greg Alverez Reid) who demands that his son avenge his death.

Despite arriving in a ghost costume straight out of Charlie Brown, Pap isn’t playing. Once he pulls off the sheet, he lays out his plans to Juicy: “I want you to catch that hog brother of mine by the snout and gut that motherfucker.” But Juicy, newly empowered by the boundaries that come with death, isn’t quick to comply.

Meanwhile, the barbeque party celebrating the hasty marriage between Juicy’s fun-loving mother Tedra (Tanesha Gary) and his bullying Uncle Rev (also Greg Alverez Reid), just a week after Pap’s death, is heating up. Gathered for the party are Juicy’s unconditionally supportive straight pal Tio (the charismatic Thomas Walker Booker), an uproarious, preternaturally horny stoner. Also on hand, are Rabby (Kelli Blackwell), a lively church lady with a past, and her children: Opal (Gaelyn D. Smith), a rebellious lesbian who likes girls and guns but not dresses, and Opal’s inscrutable Marine-on-leave brother Larry (Matthew Elijah Webb).

While Juicy is sort of going with the flow, he’s made it clear that he has zero interest in the family barbeque business. Rather than slaughtering pigs and standing over a flaming grill, he’s studying human resources online at Phoenix University – a pursuit that considering his general disdain for people, strikes his relations as kind of crazy. True, he can come off robotic, sullen and withdrawn, but it’s for his own protection. Over the years he’s learned that authentic self-revelation is fraught with peril.

Though not out, he does give off some sartorial clues (compliments of Danielle Preston), including a penchant for trendy sheer sleeves and a glam top emblazoned with a bedazzled “mama’s boy” across his chest. His few friends are fine with whatever, and his mother loves him and accepts his sexuality, sometimes a tad cringingly so.

Director Taylor Reynolds skillfully balances broadly done comedy with poignant lyrical passages sensitively acted, especially the scenes featuring a measured Gibson as Juicy opposite Webb’s intriguingly layered take on uniformed Larry. Reynolds also helms a topnotch design team. Light and sound — Minjoo Kim and Sinan Rafik Zafar, respectively — fill Jean Kim’s homey, sunlit backyard set with spooky shadows and unexpected moments of joy.

Born in 1980, Ijames is a self-described church gay, meaning he grew up in the South, at a time when being really into church was a thing. He’s brought those experiences to his characters, especially the older women and gay men, and here smartly combines his past with Bard-related touches like asides to the audience, verbatim soliloquies, sly references (for instance, Yorick is a neighborhood fixture who’s recently died from an overdose), and interestingly queering a few characters loosely drawn from those found in “Hamlet.”

In the fast-paced “Fat Ham,” ultimately there isn’t a lot of time for brooding. Things change including Juicy who perhaps isn’t as soft as his people once thought.