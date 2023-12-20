a&e features
Celebrate the season with affirming religious services
Array of options to mark Christmas, Shabbat, Kwanzaa
The holidays are here and the D.C. area is home to plenty of LGBTQ-affirming options for celebrating Christmas, Shabbat, and Kwanzaa. (This list is not meant to be all-inclusive, as many churches and synagogues in the area are affirming.)
Jewish services
Hanukkah ended Dec. 15, but the area’s affirming synagogues offer Shabbat services during the holidays. Bet Mishpachah is Washington’s Egalitarian Synagogue embracing diverse sexual and gender identities, founded in 1975 by members of the LGBTQ community. Shabbat services are held every Friday evening at 8 p.m. both in-person and virtually at the Edlavitch Washington DC Jewish Community Center (EDCJCC), located at 1529 16th St., N.W., Washington, D.C. The entrance is on Q Street. Join Bet Mish on Dec. 25 for a movie and dinner at a local Chinese restaurant. Details at betmish.org
Ohr Kodesh Congregation (8300 Meadowbrook Lane) offers Shabbat services at 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the chapel and via livestream. The office is closed on Christmas Day. Visit ohrkodesh.org for more information.
Christmas services
Augustana Lutheran Church (2100 New Hampshire Ave., N.W.) will host events throughout the weekend. Advent 4 – Sunday, Dec. 24, 10:30am worship with eucharist in English; Christmas Eve – Sunday, Dec. 24, 2:30 p.m. Nordic Christmas Eve; 7 p.m. Misa Navidad at St. Luke Lutheran Church; 10 p.m. lessons and carols; Christmas Day, 10 a.m. Service of the Word on Zoom visit augustanadc.org.
Lutheran Church of the Reformation (212 E. Capitol Street, N.E.) will host services on Advent Sundays at 8:30 and 11 a.m., and Christmas Eve services at 5 and 10 p.m. For more details, visit reformationdc.org.
Metropolitan Community Church of Washington D.C. (474 Ridge St., N.W.) will host Christmas Eve services at 10 a.m. and Christmas Day services at 5 p.m.with candles (in-person only). For more details, visit mccdc.com.
Dumbarton United Methodist Church (3133 Dumbarton St., N.W.) will host a Christmas Eve service at 11 a.m. For more information, visit dumbartonumc.org.
National City Christian Church (5 Thomas Circle, N.W.) will host a Christmas Eve worship at 9 and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. with candlelight communion. For more details, visit nationalcitycc.org.
Christ Church on Capitol Hill (620 G St., S.E.) will host Christmas Eve services at 9 and 11 a.m., and 4:30, 6:30, and 10:30 p.m. The late service features Christmas pageant and carols. For more details, visit washingtonparish.org.
Saint John’s Episcopal Church (340 O St., N.W.) will host a pageant service at 4 p.m. and another service at 8 p.m. with a choral prelude at 7:30 p.m. There will be a Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. For more details, visit stjohnsgeorgetown.org.
Washington National Cathedral (3101 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.) will host a webcast of gospel Christmas service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22. In-person passes are no longer available. Christmas Eve services at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. are also only available online as passes are no longer available. The Christmas Day service at 11:15 a.m. doesn’t require advance passes. For more details, visit cathedral.org.
Seekers Church (276 Carroll St., N.W.) will host a Christmas Eve service at 5 and 9 p.m. For more details, visit seekerschurch.org.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (301 A St., S.E.) will have Christmas Eve pageant at 4 p.m. The Gay Group AA meets at 6 p.m. For more details, visit stmarks.net.
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church (1830 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) will host Christmas Eve services starting with a prelude at 4:30 p.m. and Christmas Day services at 6 p.m. For more details, visit stmargaretsdc.org.
Kwanzaa
Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ (3845 South Capitol St., S.W.) will host a Kwanzaa service on Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. The service will feature reflections by seven members of Covenant on the principles of Kwanzaa. For more details, visit cbuccdc.org.
The Annual Umoja Candle-lighting Ceremony and Umoja Celebration by LCPAN will be held on Dec. 26, including Duval African Students Association Dancers, spoken word, and more. Dinner Sales & African Marketplace sponsored by LCPAN, at Northeastern Presbyterian Church, 2112 Varnum St, N.E. Call 202.529.3635. Parking available in lot beside church on Eastern Ave. Program starts at 6 p.m.
The DC Kwanzaa Planning Committee is the coordinating committee for Kwanzaa celebrations throughout the Greater Washington DC Metropolitan Area. Visit their site at kwanzaadc.org for a range of local events.
Featured Local Savings
Local last-minute gifts at 5 LGBTQ-owned businesses
City tours, pet toys, and much more
Holiday season is in full effect. If this merry time of year came too fast and you’re scrambling for some last-minute gifts for your loved ones, this list is for you. Visit these LGBTQ-owned businesses and slay this holiday season.
Canino Pet Boutique – 1409 Belmont St., N.W.
Canino Pet Boutique will have the perfect gift for your friend who loves their dog more than you. The newly opened dog boutique features a range of products for any budget, from cozy dog sweaters to holiday chew toys. They also have a “Kitty Corner” for your favorite cat lover, who never gets gifts for their cat. They are open 10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. and reopen from 4-7p.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends they are open 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m..
Femme Fatale DC – 3409 Connecticut Ave., N.W.
What’s better than a handmade gift for your friend? A handmade gift that you didn’t have to make by hand. Visit Femme Fatale DC for hundreds of products made by women and non-binary people. Their products vary but typically include jewelry, incense, and ashtrays, mugs and a slew of astrology-themed products. They are open everyday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and are just a three-minute walk from the Cleveland Park Metro Station.
Logan 14 Aveda Salon & Medspa – 1314 14th St., N.W.
Get your loved one a relaxing experience with a gift card to Logan 14 Aveda Salon & Medspa. This salon and spa has all of the self-care favorites, including mani pedis, waxes, and many esthetician treatments. Help your friend enter the new year feeling refreshed at Logan 14 Aveda Salon & Medspa.
Miss Pixies – 1626 14th St., N.W.
Miss Pixies Furnishings and Whatnot is a vintage lover’s fantasy. This boutique features a selection of eclectic furniture, art, and lots of trinkets. There is always a unique find here. Gifts come in every size and price point and you are sure to find something that will leave a lasting impression. If your gift is doubling as a holiday gift and a housewarming gift head over to Miss Pixies. They are open every day from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
A Tour of Her Own
If you’re looking to gift a new D.C. resident an experience, check out A Tour of Her Own, the first tourism company to focus solely on women’s history. They have both in-person and virtual tours that feature stories that aren’t traditionally highlighted. Book a tour with A Tour of Her Own and give a new Washingtonian a proper welcome to the city.
Happy holiday shopping!
The Blade’s local holiday gift guide
Area businesses offer array of last-minute ideas for everyone on your list
If you’re tired of giving your money to Jeff Bezos and Amazon and you’re still searching for last-minute gifts, try shopping local. D.C. is home to plenty of small businesses offering an array of gift ideas this holiday season. Here are some of our favorites.
Supon Phornirunlit is the award-winning art director and designer behind D.C.’s Naked Decor. He is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Art Directors Club of Metropolitan Washington. With more than 1,000 design awards under his belt, the graphic designer is focused on creating striking home accessories.
Christmastime in D.C. tea towel. This 20×28” tea towel from Naked Decor makes a great gift and souvenir of D.C. travels and at just $14 it won’t break the bank. nakeddecor.com
Another tea towel option from Naked Decor is the whimsical Giant Octopus at Potomac River design also available on a tote bar.
For the chocolate lover on your list, Jinji Chocolate in Baltimore offers responsibly sourced, handcrafted treats. No need to drive to Charm City, as the Jinji website offers everything from chocolate-covered coffee beans ($6) to a dark truffle gift set ($8). But our favorite is the liquid dark chocolate in a to-go pouch for use in hot or cold drinks, pastries, or as a mid-day pick-me-up. The perfect stocking stuffer for just $8. jinjichocolate.com.
For unique home decor gift ideas, check out D.C.’s GoodWood, carrying furniture, artwork, textiles, and more. We especially like the lithograph artist proof ($165) for a striking addition to anyone’s entryway. The store also offers plenty of lower-cost gift options like jewelry, candles, and perfumes. goodwooddc.com
The popular Salt & Sundry with two locations (Union Market and Logan Circle) also offers plenty of home decor and food items that make great gifts. There’s something for everyone here, from candles and quirky ornaments to soaps and throws. But our favorite is the collection of craft cocktails, including the Ski Week option, which makes 12-15 cocktails with chocolate chunks, marshmallows, vanilla, and cinnamon ($32).
Of course, if you’re looking for decor gifts, the always fabulous Miss Pixie’s never disappoints with its eclectic collection of home goods (MissPixies.com or 1626 14th St., N.W.).
There have been many memorable books published this year and reviewed in the Blade — everything from long-awaited biographies by Barbra Streisand and Britney Spears to the true stories of “Hitchcock’s Blondes” to our own editor Kevin Naff’s first book, “How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality — And How Our Enemies Could Take It All Away.” If you’re looking for books, skip Amazon and shop at one of D.C.’s many independent bookstores like Busboys & Poets (multiple locations), East City Bookshop (Capitol Hill), the stalwart retailer Kramers in Dupont Circle, and Second Story Books (Dupont Circle), one of the largest used and rare bookstores in the country. Kramers offers curbside pickup and local delivery in an hour or less via Postmates or Uber Eats.
D.C. also has a queer bookstore, Little District Books, which “curates stories to represent the full spectrum of LGBTQIA+ identities and aims to uplift local authors, independent publishers, and increase access to queer literature.” Visit them at littledistrictbooks.com or in-person on Barracks Row.
For literally thousands of gift ideas from local merchants and purveyors, visit Shop Made in DC (shopmadeindc.com or brick-and-mortar locations in multiple neighborhoods). Shop Made in DC is a retail initiative with a mission to grow D.C.’s makers and artists. As the first store dedicated to only Made in DC products, four locations in Georgetown, Union Market district, the Wharf and Canopy Embassy Row, are home to more than 200 makers and nearly 5,000 MADE IN DC products including apothecary, apparel, art, furniture, jewelry, home decor and stationery, according to its website. Our favorites for a fun and easy gift for just about anyone: holiday gift boxes with everything from chocolates to cocktails to coffees. Prices range from just $29 up to $86.
One of our perennial favorites at the Blade is D.C.’s own Mr. Bake. Whether you need a dessert for your holiday party or a gift for the sweet tooth in your life (Cake Jars), Kareem Queeman has you covered. (MrBakeSweets.com)
Finally, if giving experiences is your thing, surprise your loved one with tickets to a show or concert at one of D.C.’s dizzying array of theaters and concert venues. From smaller venues like the new Atlantis, a near replica of the original 9:30 Club, to the Capital One Arena and Anthem, you’ll find everything from up-and-coming acts to the biggest pop stars on the planet coming to town in 2024.
Happy shopping and remember to shop local and support D.C.’s small businesses.
Meet Vladyslav Mitin, artist performing aerial gymnastics, acrobatics
Celebrity BEYOND transatlantic cruise: Interview with the aerialist
I first met Vladyslav Mitin when I went to check in at my muster station when first boarding the beautiful Celebrity BEYOND in Rome for a transatlantic cruise. He is an attractive young man, and I introduced myself. He said he was a crew member, and told me he was an entertainer. That of course intrigued me, and I asked what he did. He told me he was a gymnast and acrobat and he and his partner would be performing in The Club and the Eden lounge. He also told me he was from Ukraine. I told him I had met and written about two other aerialists from the Ukraine who I had met on the Celebrity APEX, the Bilak Brothers, and asked if he knew them. He told me he had met them in Miami at the Celebrity studio. I kidded there must be something in the water in Ukraine that breeds such talent. I then asked if he would be willing to meet with me when he had time during the cruise so I could interview him. He graciously agreed.
On the third day of our cruise a friend and I took the tender from the ship to VilleFranche-sur-mer and Vladyslav was also on the tender. We all walked along the harbor together. He told us he had to be back on the ship early as he had a show that evening. So, we connected on WhatsApp, and I told him I would get in touch to set up a time to meet. That evening at 10:45, along with a huge crowd, I headed to the Eden lounge for the show in which he and his partner, Vladyslav Kuzerenko, were performing. They were mesmerizing, gracefully swinging above the crowd and doing hand-to-hand movements on the floor. They are special artists, being able to perform not only aerial gymnastics, but hand-to-hand acrobatics.
Then on day seven of the cruise I had the chance to sit down and chat with him. He said his friends call him Slavik, which is what he uses on his Instagram account. Slavik turned out to be a fascinating guy.
He told me he was born in the Kherson region of Ukraine. When he was four years old his parents started him in gymnastics which was the beginning of a life-long passion for him. At a young age he and his first coach would go to Kiev and basically lived at the gym while there, watching the older boys train and compete, while he would continue to practice with his coach. Unfortunately, his first coach died when Slavik was only nine years old. He found another coach and when he was twelve, his parents let him move fulltime to Kiev to train. Slavik continued to train as a gymnast, along with learning to be an aerialist. He would win his first competitions with routines in what is called sports acrobatics. He would become expert in hand-to-hand gymnastics, doing amazing flips in the air, with his partner catching him on his hands in the air. He became a Master of Sports at the age of 15.
Slavik would go on to compete in a European, and two world championships in sports acrobatics. He and his partner at the time, would place high in the world rankings, finishing 6th in the 2016 world championships held in China, when he was just 17.
Slavik continued to perform and to train, now also as an aerialist. He has worked with several partners, both men and women. Then in a few years the world faced first the pandemic, and then Slavik and his fellow countrymen would face the war. As he said to me, no one who hasn’t been in war can fully understand what it means. To be on your balcony and see rockets fly overhead, and then your whole apartment shakes. To see those you know go to war, his god-father is in the military, and to see death and destruction all around you. While Slavik was not in the military, he was a volunteer, and served in that way. His parents had moved to Poland, but his cousins and their families are still in Ukraine.
Slavik was lucky, and extremely talented, and had an agent who managed to get him a contract with Celebrity Cruises, who have been particularly kind to those from Ukraine. They have been generous to their crew and opened places to live, and jobs, for the family of crewmembers. Slavik had gotten to Poland to join his parents, and then with his friend Vlad, their agent got them that contract with Celebrity. They then headed to Miami to the Celebrity Studios, to be part of a group working on a new show.
Now one of the Celebrity stories not always told, is Slavik had a girlfriend, Viktoria, also an aerialist, and he had her join him on Celebrity Beyond. When they got to Mykonos, he proposed, and then when they were in Livorno, Captain Kate married them. His wife, who is also incredibly talented, is now hoping to get a contract with Celebrity as well, so this story will continue. To see and learn a little more about Slavik, go to his Instagram account, @acro_slavik.