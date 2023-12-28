Sports
International Cricket Council bans trans players from women’s cricket
Sport is popular throughout South Asia
The International Cricket Council has imposed a ban on transgender players from international women’s cricket if the player has gone through male puberty.
The elite council, in a statement, said it has decided after an extensive scientific review and a 9-month consultation, to “protect the integrity of the international women’s cricket matches, safety, fairness and inclusion.”
“The new policy is based on the following principles (in order of priority), protection of the integrity of the women’s game, safety, fairness and inclusion, and this means any male to female participants who have been through any form of male puberty will not be eligible to participate in the international women’s game regardless of any surgery or gender reassignment treatment they may have undertaken,” reads the ICC statement. “The review, which was led by the ICC Medical Advisory Committee chaired by Dr. Peter Harcourt, relates solely to gender eligibility for international women’s cricket, whilst gender eligibility at domestic level is a matter for each individual Member Board, which may be impacted by local legislation. The regulations will be reviewed within two years.”
Cricket is one of the biggest sports in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka with a fan base of 2.5 billion people around the world.
The ICC started the first women’s World Cup in 1973. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is the richest cricket board in the world, worth $2.25 billion. The BCCI in 2023 alone made $3.77 billion from the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League. A huge population of trans people lives in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and other major countries that participate in international cricket matches, but the new policy change has created a blowback for the community.
Danielle McGahey, a trans cricketer from Australia, confirmed after the ban came into effect that her career as a cricketer is over.
“Following the ICC’s decision, it is with a very heavy heart that I must say that my international cricketing career is over. As quickly as it begun, it must now end,” said McGahey on her Instagram page. “While I hold my opinions on the ICC’s decision, they are irrelevant. What matters is the message being sent to millions of trans women today, a messaging say that we don’t belong.”
McGahey also said that she will not stop fighting for equality in sports.
She is the first transgender woman cricketer to take part in an official international match when she represented Canada in a T20 match against Brazil. She previously played for men’s club cricket in Melbourne before moving to Canada in 2020.
Although the ban has shattered many hopes and dreams, the ICC statement confirms each country can decide eligibility for trans cricketers in domestic games.
The Washington Blade reached out to India’s BCCI for reaction and response on the future of trans cricketers in India, but the board did not immediately respond.
The Blade also reached out to the Australian Cricket Board and South African Cricket Board but did not receive a comment. The Blade sought comment from Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and MP Rajiv Shukla, a former IPL chair, but both declined to respond.
“It is very unfortunate, and I am really disappointed with the decision of ICC, which is excluding transgender people because when we talk about human rights or legal rights, transgender people deserve to be in all parts of the society,” said Kalki Subramaniam, a trans activist, queer artist and motivational speaker based in India. “Especially in sports trans people deserve to play. It is a huge disappointment for us to know that ICC has banned transgender people. There is no need to do that and ICC should review their policy. While Indian army is considering (whether) to recruit transgender people, why would the ICC do the opposite.”
Kalki told the Blade the ICC statement does not justify the exclusion, especially trans women as it excludes trans women as categorized as women.
While talking to the Blade, Nilufer, a trans activist who represents the Mumbai-based Humsafar Trust, said there is constant discrimination happening in sports not only in India but around the world in athletics against trans women. She also said the ICC ban is discriminatory against the community, not only for trans Indian cricketers but for the entire world.
NFL celebrates Gay Flag Football during national broadcast
Special production features out Boston players and LGBTQ+ staffers at CBS with the support of the National Football League
The National Football League, the New England Patriots and CBS Sports unwrapped an early Christmas present for LGBTQ+ sports fans on Sunday: 90 seconds that showed viewers that love is love and football is for everyone.
The NFL Today show’s usual rundown of football stories and score predictions made room for a highly-produced video that featured out LGBTQ+ players from Boston’s Gay Flag Football League.
The video, a collaboration between the network, the league and the Pats, was shot under the bright lights of Gillette Stadium — the team’s home turf — as well as on the flag football league’s muddy home field in Boston.
“The field is just a field until we step on it,” intones the narrator. “Here is a home with no penalty for being you.” The scenes, which at first address the isolation, fear and self-doubt many LGBTQ+ people endure, go beyond the gridiron to show the players working out and making out, hugging, dancing and enjoying good times together.
“The production crew included a number of LGBTQ+ members of the CBS Sports team,” a CBS spokesperson told the Los Angeles Blade.
Robert Kraft, chairman and CEO of the Patriots, is also featured in the video, speaking with flag football players. Titles on the screen inform viewers that leagues like the one in Boston are a part of the National Gay Flag Football League, which boasts more than 250 teams with 4,000 out players and allies in 26 other cities.
“Today, with the support of the NFL, a new playbook is being written,” reads the end titles. “One where we all play for the same team. Football is for everyone.”
NHL players proudly wear Pride jerseys in spite of NHL ban
The New Jersey Devils found a loophole in the league’s policy forbidding rainbow-themed uniforms in pre-game warmups
When the New Jersey Devils took to the ice Thursday night at the Prudential Center for the team’s annual Pride Night game, they exploited what appears to be a loophole in the National Hockey League’s ban on specially-themed jerseys during warm-ups.
They wore them before the warm-ups.
As the Los Angeles Blade reported in June, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman declared rainbow-themed jerseys had “become a distraction and taking away from the fact that all of our clubs in some form or another, host nights in honor of various groups or causes, and we’d rather they continue to get the appropriate attention they deserve, and not be a distraction.”
His recommendation to the league’s governors became policy for the 2023-2024 season, despite only seven NHL players, out of 1,123, opting out of pregame warmups on Pride Nights.
Before their game hosting the Edmonton Oilers Thursday, the team issued a press release stating that the specially-designed jerseys would be “worn during player arrivals,” apparently bypassing the league’s new policy.
The Blade asked a league spokesperson to comment but did not receive a response by press time.
Although the Oilers beat the Devils, 6-3, in what was the home team’s second Hockey Is For Everyone game of the season, fans enjoyed Pride events before and during the game, including LGBTQ+ honorees and in-game features. In its statement, the team said this was done “to reflect the Devils’ long-standing commitment to Pride, diversity and inclusion,” including the custom designed jerseys.
Those are being auctioned off until December 28, with proceeds benefiting Hyacinth, New Jersey’s largest and first HIV/AIDs service provider.
Designed by New Jersey artist Kathryn Kennedy, the jerseys’ abstract style represents “coming out” within the LGBTQ+ community, she said.
“These theme nights let people who are a part of their respective communities know that they’re seen, heard, and welcome,” she said in the team’s statement. “It’s a huge honor to be involved with the Devils’ Pride Night, and my hope is that I’ve created something that helps others feel accepted and appreciated.”
Brittney Griner to tell all to Robin Roberts and ESPN
WNBA star released from Russian gulag last December
Pro basketball player Brittney Griner announced she’s cut a deal with Disney ABC, the owner of ESPN, to at long last tell her story. One year after her release from a Russian gulag, Griner says she’s decided to share her experiences with Robin Roberts of ABC’s Good Morning America, herself a former basketball player and, like Griner, a married lesbian woman.
“The last two years have been the most harrowing, transformative and illuminating period of my life, and I am grateful to be in a place now to share my story with the world,” said Griner in a press release, announcing multiple projects. “I’m proud to partner with ESPN and Disney to share this very personal story because of its incredible potential to inspire hope around the world and their proven ability to do just that.”
Except for news conferences, this will be the first time the world will hear Griner speak at length about her arrest, trial and imprisonment in Russia, her release and return to the hardwood.
Griner and her wife Cherelle announced the projects just days after posting a holiday message on their Instagram to mark the first anniversary of the WNBA player’s release from that Russian penal colony, as the Washington Blade reported.
“One year ago today, because of President Biden, his team and the support of many of you, our family was one of the 58 families made whole by this administration,” the Griners wrote in the message, which was posted to Instagram.
In addition to her first sit-down interview with Roberts, the Phoenix Mercury star will also appear in an ESPN documentary.
Griner’s wife will serve as an executive producer on the projects, Cherelle Griner said in a statement.
“Throughout BG’s detainment and in the time since, ESPN, ABC and Disney were supportive and caring in regards to the human side of this saga,” she said. “Love and family were at the center of the fight to get BG home, and with that in mind, there is no better, more trusted partner to tell that story with us.”
According to the Griners, the documentary will feature exclusive footage and rare archival material that will shed new light on their story, including the circumstances that led to the Mercury center playing overseas in her off-season, what she experienced during her long detainment and her separation from her wife, as well as the fight to gain her freedom and her advocacy for the release of other wrongfully-held detainees.
Brittney Griner’s life story will also be developed for a limited series from ABC Signature, again with her wife at the helm.
No air date was given for these projects.