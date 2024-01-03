District of Columbia
Queer man flees El Salvador, finds refuge in D.C.
Xander participated in State Department’s Welcome Corps program
A queer man from El Salvador who participated in a State Department program that allows American citizens to help refugees resettle in the U.S. is now living in D.C.
Xander, who is not his real name, on Dec. 18 told the Washington Blade he left El Salvador because he and his family “found ourselves in dangerous situations.”
“I suffered certain (instances) of discrimination and verbal abuses from people who were connected with criminal groups,” said Xander. “I endured that situation for a long time, until I decided to stop all of this.”
Xander said a neighbor beat his mother and grandmother and gang members threatened them. Xander told the Blade he had a second incident with the neighbor’s son.
“The son did not attack me, but I was still afraid because his mother threatened me with gangs, that they were going to take care of us,” he said. “I received ridicule, some of which were partly homophobic, from my neighbor, and it is known that in El Salvador there are no laws that protect people like me.”
Xander said he lived in a neighborhood “where calling the police was prohibited by criminal groups, which is why I began to seek help because I feared for my life.”
“I feared being followed to my place of work, or that my family or me would be murdered,” he said.
Xander told the Blade his mother and grandmother did not leave their home because they were afraid.
“I had to seek psychological help because there was a lot of stress and thoughts in my head,” said Xander. “To this day I cannot hear people or screaming because I remember the day when my mother and my grandmother were beaten.”
Xander left El Salvador on Nov. 16, 2023, and arrived in the U.S. on the same day. He said his mother and grandmother remain in El Salvador because they “did not want to travel to be safe.”
Discrimination, violence against LGBTQ, intersex Salvadorans widespread
The State Department’s 2022 human rights report notes discrimination and violence against LGBTQ and intersex Salvadorans is “widespread,” even though the country’s legal code contains enhanced penalties for hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Activists in El Salvador with whom the Blade has spoken say authorities remain reluctant to apply them.
Rainbow Railroad and the Organization for Refuge, Asylum and Migration are among the organizations that have partnered with the State Department to implement the Welcome Corps program it launched last year.
Xander said a migrant organization connected him to Rainbow Railroad, which facilitated his participation in the program.
“I decided to live with a family that was going to give me what I needed for a few months,” he said. “They have been my second family.”
Xander added he has felt “very respected” since he arrived in D.C.
“Nobody asks about my orientation, much less discriminates against me,” he said. “The support that these programs offer is undoubtedly much to be admired. They give you an opportunity to be happy, to live your life and to see things from a different perspective.”
“I am not alone,” added Xander. “Thank God I am with a family that has given me a place to live, I have eaten, and I have gotten to know beautiful places in Washington, D.C. They have treated me with a lot of care, understanding and with great respect.”
Xander said he hopes to graduate from university and work in a health-related profession.
“I also want to begin building my own life, find a good job, learn the English language very well, acquire new knowledge, help others and have the opportunity to get my green card and American citizenship,” he added. “I would like to be able to help more people like me, or whoever needs it.”
Xander told the Blade he hopes to have the chance to travel.
“One of my most personal (goals) is to return (to El Salvador) to see and hug my grandmother and mother,” he said.
District of Columbia
D.C. continues to have largest percentage of LGBT residents: report
Williams Institute shows 14.5% of locals are LGBT, greater than all 50 states
A report released last month by the Williams Institute, an LGBT think tank affiliated with the University of California Law School in Los Angeles, shows that LGBT adults make up 14.5 percent of the adult population in the District of Columbia, a figure nearly twice as large as the 7.8 percent of LGBT adults in Oregon, which the report says has the second highest percentage of LGBT adults after D.C.
The report shows that Delaware came in third place, with 7.5 percent of its adult population found to be LGBT. According to the report, Virginia has an adult LGBT population of 5.9 percent and Maryland’s LGBT adult population is 5.4 percent.
It says the estimated total percentage of LGBT adults in the United States is 5.5 percent, which comes to a total number of 13,942,200.
The 16-page report, entitled Adult LGBT Population in the United States, says it bases its LGBT population figures on data gathered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s annual Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey for the combined years of 2020 and 2021, the most recent data available from that survey.
It points out that the CDC conducts its annual surveillance survey that gathers a wide range of health-related and demographic data, including sexual orientation and gender identity, by telephone “with representative samples of non-institutionalized adults” who live in each state, D.C., and three U.S. territories. Respondents to the survey remain anonymous, the report says.
“LGBT people reside in all regions of the U.S.,” the report says. “Consistent with the overall population in the United States, more LGBT adults live in the South than in any other region,” it says, comprising 35.9 percent of the population of LGBT adults in the U.S. It says in the Western states, LGBT adults make up 24.5 percent of the adult U.S. LGBT population, 21.1 percent in the Midwest, and 18.5 percent in the Northeast region.
As expected, the report says the actual number of LGBT adults is highest in the larger states compared to D.C., which the report says has an adult LGBT population of 81,400. California has the highest number of LGBT adult residents at 1,549,600, according to the report. The next highest is Texas, with 1,071,300, followed by Florida, with 898,000, New York, with 853,600, and Pennsylvania, with 586,500.
The report shows Virginia has an adult LGBT population of 390,700, with Maryland’s LGBT adult population at 252,700, and Delaware’s at 56,600.
“In terms of the number of LGBT adults, the top states with the largest number of LGBT adults are also the states with the largest overall populations, except for Washington, which is 13th in terms of overall adult population and 10th in terms of the adult LGBT population,” the report states.
Among the report’s findings is young people at the age of 18 to 24 are much more likely to self-identify as LGBT compared to those at an older age. It shows that 15.2 percent of people ages 18-25, or 4,659,600 people, identify as LGBT in the surveys. According to the report, the 9.1 percent of people ages 25-34 identify as LGBT, 4.1 percent of those 35-49 identify as LGBT adults, and 2.7 percent of those 50 to 64 identify as LGBT adults.
Only 1.8 percent identify as LGBT among people 65 years of age or older, the report says.
USA Today reports that the Williams Institute report, which was released on Dec. 6, reconfirms earlier LGBT population surveys that also found the highest percentage of LGBT adults live in the South, with D.C. found to have the highest percentage of LGBT adults in previous surveys.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has often mentioned D.C.’s status as the U.S. jurisdiction with the highest percentage LGBT residents in her appearances before LGBT audiences.
“As the mayor says, ‘We are the gayest city in the world’ and we are proud to be home to the largest percentage of LGBTQIA+ folks in the nation,” said Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs. “We don’t take this lightly,” said Bowles, adding that this distinction “comes from the resources and community that we continually support and empower.”
Added Bowles, “D.C. will continue to be a leader for LGBTQIA+ rights and resources and we welcome all, no matter your identity or who you love to live, work, and play in D.C.”
The full report can be accessed via ucla.edu.
District of Columbia
D.C. Council member Gray won’t seek re-election
Former mayor hailed as dedicated supporter of LGBTQ rights
D.C. Council member Vincent Gray (D-Ward 7), a longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights, released a statement on Wednesday, Dec 20, announcing he will not run for re-election in 2024.
Gray, 81, a former one-term D.C. mayor, issued his announcement a little over two years after he had a stroke in December 2021 that has limited his mobility, but he says he will remain fully engaged during the remainder of his current term, which ends in January 2025.
“Much work remains to be done, as does the task of ensuring continued progress on many fronts,” Gray said in his statement. “My final year in office will be no different than any other; every day I will put my shoulders to the stone and serve the people who sent me here,” he said.
“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve District of Columbia residents as Ward 7 Councilmember, Council Chair and Mayor,” his statement says. “With determination and by working together, we achieved what we set out to accomplish, overcame great challenges and, most importantly, uplifted people from all walks of life.”
LGBTQ activists have said Gray, who emerged as a strong LGBTQ community ally since he was first elected to the Council in 2004, played a lead role as Council Chair in 2009 in helping to pass D.C.’s historic law legalizing same-sex marriage in the nation’s capital.
He continued as a strong supporter of other LGBTQ legislation and policies in subsequent years. Transgender activists have said Gray has also been a strong supporter and ally of the transgender community. Trans activists note that Gray put in place transgender supportive policies during his term as mayor.
Political observers have credited Gray with playing an important role in expanding educational opportunities, health care, and economic development in sections of the city east of the Anacostia River in Wards 7 and 8.
Gray won election as mayor in 2010 after defeating then incumbent mayor and LGBTQ rights supporter Adrian Fenty in the Democratic primary. LGBTQ District residents were placed in the position of having to choose between two political supporters. A similar choice among LGBTQ city residents between two friends emerged four years later when then Ward 4 D.C. Council member Muriel Bowser challenged Gray in the 2014 Democratic primary for mayor.
Bowser won the primary and general election and has held the position as mayor since that time. But Gray made a political comeback two years later in 2016 when he ran again and won in the race for the Ward 7 Council seat. Gray has consistently received a +10 rating from the nonpartisan D.C. Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance (GLAA), the highest possible rating from the group on mostly but not exclusively LGBTQ-related issues.
In his 2020 race for re-election to his Ward 7 Council seat, GLAA gave Gray a candidate rating of +8, which the group called a good rating and said it reflected his support on all the LGBTQ specific issues the group asked about in its candidate questionnaire. But GLAA said Gray lost points for not agreeing with GLAA’s position in support of full decriminalization of prostitution.
“Our mission will never be complete,” Gray said in his statement announcing he will not be running for re-election. “Our shared desire to make the District a better place each and every day is enduring,” he said. “I will continue to be an advocate for our city and our people who call it home, but the time has come for me to pursue that as a private citizen. Therefore, I will not seek re-election in 2024.”
Six candidates filed paperwork to run for the Ward 7 Council seat before Gray announced he will not run again, according to the Washington Post. The Post named the six candidates, but one name not on the Post’s list was gay Ward 7 Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Anthony Lorenzo Green. Green ran unsuccessfully against Gray in the 2020 Democratic primary. The Blade could not immediately reach Green to determine whether he’s considering running again for the Ward 7 Council seat in 2024.
District of Columbia
Whitman-Walker awarded $22.5 million for new Max Robinson Center
Funding part of federal COVID ‘Rescue Plan’ passed by Congress
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and an official with the U.S. Department of Treasury announced on Dec. 11 that Whitman-Walker Health has been awarded $22.5 million in federal funds for its recently opened Max Robinson Center facility to expand the facility’s health care and community services operations.
Bowser and Joseph Wender, director of the U.S. Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund, delivered the announcement at a press conference at the Max Robinson Center’s new building at the city’s St. Elizabeth’s East Campus in Southeast D.C.
Bowser and Wender said the funds were approved by the Biden administration as part of the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund, which was created by legislation approved by Congress and signed by President Biden in 2021 to boost the nation’s economy at the time of the COVID pandemic.
The legislation allocated $10 billion under the Capital Projects Fund for states, D.C., territories, and Native American tribal governments to fund projects related to infrastructure, education, and health care monitoring.
“This investment in Whitman-Walker will spur innovation and create new career and care opportunities for our residents – right here on the St. Elizabeth’s East Campus in Ward 8,” the mayor said at the press conference. “We are grateful for this investment from the Biden administration and for recognizing the critical role that Whitman-Walker plays in building a healthier and more equitable D.C.,” Bowser said.
“And we know that this investment will also spur more research and innovation at the Max Robinson Center, create over 100 new jobs, provide training opportunities for our residents, and create a pipeline of health care talent, which we know we need,” the mayor said.
A statement released by the mayor’s office points out that, among other things, the new funding for the Max Robinson Center will enable it to accept an estimated 10,000 new patients in addition to the 5,000 patients it is currently serving. It says the new funding will also allow the Max Robinson Center to “build two multipurpose community spaces that will support community health and wellness initiatives, as well as 40 examination/consult rooms, 8 dental suites, and 23 group and psychotherapy rooms that will enable expanded telemedicine services.”
In addition, the new funds will enable Whitman-Walker to initiate or expand “workforce training programs, education, and skills in partnership with local universities for D.C. residents interested in administrative and health care roles,” according to the statement.
“The expansion of Whitman-Walker’s Max Robinson Center shows how the Biden-Harris administration’s historic investments are building projects needed to expand access to health, education, and workforce development services,” Wender said at the press conference. He added that the announcement of the new funds for the Max Robinson Center “is a critical part of the president’s commitment to uplifting families and creating an economy that works for everyone.”
Whitman-Walker Health CEO Naseema Shafi and the Whitman-Walker Health System division interim CEO Cindy Lewin also spoke at the press conference and released a joint statement thanking the Treasury Department for its decision to award the funds and thanking the mayor’s office for supporting efforts to bring about the award.
“We are so grateful to the U.S. Treasury and the District of Columbia for this once in a lifetime commitment,” the two said in the statement. “Our new Max Robinson Center is a modern and welcoming health care and research facility built for the purpose of expanding health research and job readiness training for communities with disproportionate health outcomes,” the statement says, adding, “From Max, we will be able to expand care to 10,000 more people annually, be fully prepared for any future health emergency or outbreak and work to eradicate health disparities for resident in Wards 7 and 8 and throughout the city,” the two said.
