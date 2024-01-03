Queer man flees El Salvador, finds refuge in D.C.

A queer man from El Salvador who participated in a State Department program that allows American citizens to help refugees resettle in the U.S. is now living in D.C.

Xander, who is not his real name, on Dec. 18 told the Washington Blade he left El Salvador because he and his family “found ourselves in dangerous situations.”

“I suffered certain (instances) of discrimination and verbal abuses from people who were connected with criminal groups,” said Xander. “I endured that situation for a long time, until I decided to stop all of this.”

Xander said a neighbor beat his mother and grandmother and gang members threatened them. Xander told the Blade he had a second incident with the neighbor’s son.

“The son did not attack me, but I was still afraid because his mother threatened me with gangs, that they were going to take care of us,” he said. “I received ridicule, some of which were partly homophobic, from my neighbor, and it is known that in El Salvador there are no laws that protect people like me.”

Xander said he lived in a neighborhood “where calling the police was prohibited by criminal groups, which is why I began to seek help because I feared for my life.”

“I feared being followed to my place of work, or that my family or me would be murdered,” he said.

Xander told the Blade his mother and grandmother did not leave their home because they were afraid.

“I had to seek psychological help because there was a lot of stress and thoughts in my head,” said Xander. “To this day I cannot hear people or screaming because I remember the day when my mother and my grandmother were beaten.”

Xander left El Salvador on Nov. 16, 2023, and arrived in the U.S. on the same day. He said his mother and grandmother remain in El Salvador because they “did not want to travel to be safe.”

Discrimination, violence against LGBTQ, intersex Salvadorans widespread

The State Department’s 2022 human rights report notes discrimination and violence against LGBTQ and intersex Salvadorans is “widespread,” even though the country’s legal code contains enhanced penalties for hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Activists in El Salvador with whom the Blade has spoken say authorities remain reluctant to apply them.

The Salvadoran capital of San Salvador from El Boquerón Volcano (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Rainbow Railroad and the Organization for Refuge, Asylum and Migration are among the organizations that have partnered with the State Department to implement the Welcome Corps program it launched last year.

Xander said a migrant organization connected him to Rainbow Railroad, which facilitated his participation in the program.

“I decided to live with a family that was going to give me what I needed for a few months,” he said. “They have been my second family.”

Xander added he has felt “very respected” since he arrived in D.C.

“Nobody asks about my orientation, much less discriminates against me,” he said. “The support that these programs offer is undoubtedly much to be admired. They give you an opportunity to be happy, to live your life and to see things from a different perspective.”

“I am not alone,” added Xander. “Thank God I am with a family that has given me a place to live, I have eaten, and I have gotten to know beautiful places in Washington, D.C. They have treated me with a lot of care, understanding and with great respect.”

Xander said he hopes to graduate from university and work in a health-related profession.

“I also want to begin building my own life, find a good job, learn the English language very well, acquire new knowledge, help others and have the opportunity to get my green card and American citizenship,” he added. “I would like to be able to help more people like me, or whoever needs it.”

Xander told the Blade he hopes to have the chance to travel.

“One of my most personal (goals) is to return (to El Salvador) to see and hug my grandmother and mother,” he said.