Africa
Catholic bishops in Africa oppose blessings of same-sex couples
Pope Francis pronouncement has sparked criticism among clergy
The Vatican on Thursday moved to quell opposition to Pope Francis’ approval for Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples in response strong resistance from some bishops’ conferences, mostly in Africa.
The Vatican’s statement clarifying the pope’s controversial declaration last month acknowledged the dissenting bishops’ concerns by assuring them that the move was not “heretical” or “blasphemous” to the Catholic Church’s doctrines on marriage and sexuality.
The statement from the Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, also holds that the blessings for same-sex couples should not be perceived as “a justification of all their actions and they are not an endorsement of the life that they lead.”
The five-page statement that Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, who is an advisor to Francis, signed further notes “if there are laws that condemn the mere act of declaring oneself as homosexual with prison and in some cases with torture and even death, it goes without saying that a blessing would be imprudent.”
The Vatican observed that Catholic bishops from such homophobic environments “do not wish to expose homosexual persons to violence” and urged “pastoral prudence” to navigate punitive local laws and situations in administering simple, short blessings to same-sex partners, but not as church rituals or resemble a wedding.
Despite this clarification on Catholic priests blessing people in same-sex relationships, the dissenting African bishops’ conferences have vowed to stick to the church’s old, Biblical order that recognizes marriage between a man and a woman, and homosexuality as a sin.
The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops through a statement maintains that they do not bless people for what it asserts are immoral actions in which they engage. The KCCB said it hopes the blessings and prayers offered to them as human beings would provoke them to return to God’s ways.
“The work of the church is to gather the scattered, recover the lost and redirect all sinners back to the fount of salvation and eternal life and that is Jesus Christ our savior,” said Rev. Martin Kiviva, who chairs the KCCB. “No blessing can be understood outside the context of God’s will and the salvation and invitation to Communion with God.”
The Nairobi Archbishop Philip Anyolo concurred with Kivuva and prohibited priests in Kenya’s capital from blessing “irregular relationships, unions or same-sex couples.”
“Any form of blessing of same-sex unions and activities would go against God’s word, the teachings of the church, the African cultural traditions, the laws of our nations and would be scandalous to the faithful,” Anyolo stated.
Catholic Bishops in Tanzania, where homosexuality is prohibited under the law with prison terms just like in Kenya, have also opposed the blessing of same-sex partners.
Bishop Flavian Kassala, vice chair of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference, on Dec. 25 dismissed the existence of same-sex unions which he termed as “dirty” and contravenes God’s covenant on marriage and procreation. He vowed that he would rather bless a “stone” for his faithful to construct a house with than blessing same-sex couples.
Uganda’s Episcopal Conference, which Bishop Anthony Zziwa chairs, on Dec. 25 weighed in Vatican’s declaration by stating that his country criminalizes homosexuality and affirmed that blessing same-sex couples would be breaking the law.
“Culturally, same-sex marriage has no room in Uganda and Africa,” Zziwa said at a press briefing. “The purpose of marriage is to have children. People of the same sex can’t get married and fulfill this purpose as stated in the book of Genesis.”
The East African clerics’ position on Francis’ pronouncement also received Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye’s backing. The staunch Catholic on Dec. 30 criticized same-sex unions as “abominable practice” and that gay couples should be publicly stoned.
Other Catholic bishops’ conferences in Africa that have opposed the Vatican’s declaration for priests to bless same-sex couples include those in Rwanda, Zambia, Nigeria, Malawi, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo and Angola.
The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops noted that same-sex unions and activities are illegal in the country and that the blessing of gay couples cannot be implemented there.
“The conference would like to earnestly invite all those involved in same-sex unions to embark on the path of conversion with greater trust in God’s mercy and love; God whose ‘eyes are drawn to the person of humbled and contrite spirit,’” Archbishop Ignatius Chama, who is the ZCCB’s president, said in a statement that other clerics signed.
Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, meanwhile, also held that it is impossible to bless same-sex unions and acts as it goes against God’s law, the church’s teachings, Nigeria’s laws and the cultural sensibilities of citizens.
Africa
Activists condemn Burundian president over assertion gay people should be stoned
Évariste Ndayishimiye made comments on Dec. 30
Activists have sharply criticized Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye over his assertion that gay people — married same-sex couples in particular — should be stoned in a stadium.
Ndayishimiye made the comment during a public event on Dec. 30.
He also said any Burundian who is outside the country and openly identifies as a member of the LGBTQ community should not return. Ndayishimiye has received a lot of backlash, but told a reporter who asked him about potential consequences of such statements that he did not care, even if other countries imposed economic sanctions.
Burundi’s 2009 penal code criminalizes anyone who identifies as LGBTQ with up to two years in prison and a fine.
Kasha Jacqueline Nabagesera, an LGBTQ activist in Uganda, which is in the same region as Burundi, said comments like those that Ndayishimiye made put a target on LGBTQ people and those who advocate on their behalf.
“Why are we so quick to forget? It’s statements like these that led to genocide. Aren’t people of Burundi tired of bloodshed? This has now put a target on those perceived to be LGBTQ with impunity,” said Nabagesera. “Leaders ought to be held accountable to incitement.”
“This is very absurd especially coming from a leader whose country is yet to recover from the ruins of the past,” she added. “Words can be more dangerous than actions. Imagine the mental distress he has caused. This is a holiday time for loving, giving and appreciating. Instead his message is for hate.”
Burundian Ambassador to Belgium Thérence Ntahiraja said Ndayishimiye did not call for the stoning of those who identify as LGBTQ and advocate on their behalf. Ntahiraja, however, emphasized homosexuality is considered a serious violation of Burundian values and culture.
Burundi declared independence from Belgium in 1962.
French MP Marie Lebec described Ndayishimiye’s remarks as regrettable.
“I condemn with the greatest firmness the words of President Évariste Ndayishimiye,” Lebec said. “Faced with the regression of rights, prison sentences and calls for murder. I stand alongside the LGBT community of Burundi.”
Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson also condemned the comments.
“Burundi’s president call to stone LGBTQ+ people is an unconscionable act of hate and a direct threat to LGBTQ+ lives,” she said. “Dangerous rhetoric like this, threatens to ripple beyond borders, emboldening hate and putting LGBTQ+ lives at risk everywhere. Our outrage must be matched by unwavering support for Burundi’s LGBTQ+ community. In the face of this unimaginable hatred, let our solidarity and love be a shield. Everyone deserves safety, acceptance, and the chance to live without fear.”
All Out, an international LGBTQ rights organization, in a statement said “this violent and anti-LGBT+ rhetoric endangers the lives of many individuals in Burundi and stains the nation’s commitment to human rights.”
“Such discourse not only incites homophobia and violence but also violates international human rights laws and norms that protect individuals regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity,” said the group.
Africa
Prominent Ugandan activist stabbed
Steven Kabuye attacked near his home on Wednesday
A prominent Ugandan activist was stabbed on Wednesday.
A video posted to Coloured Voice Truth to LGBTQ Uganda Co-Executive Director Steven Kabuye’s X account shows him on the ground writhing in pain with a deep laceration on his right forearm and a knife embedded in his stomach.
Coloured Voice Truth to LGBTQ Uganda Advocacy Officer Hans Senfuma on X wrote two “unknown individuals who were on a motorcycle” stabbed Kabuye at around 8 a.m. (Reuters reported the attack took place close to Kabuye’s home when he was going to work.)
“Steven claims that these two guys intentions’ were to kill him, not robbing and also claims that it seems they have been following him for up to several days,” wrote Senfuma.
Senfuma later posted to his X account pictures of Kabuye holding his arm while laying on a bloody bed sheet in what appears to be a hospital room. Senfuma in the post wrote that Kabuye was out of surgery.
Reuters reported that Coloured Voice Truth to LGBTQ Uganda said Kabuye is in critical condition.
“This morning, a Uganda LGBTQ community activist was brutally attacked with a knife,” said Sexual Minorities Uganda Executive Director Frank Mugisha after the attack. “[Kabuye is] currently undergoing surgical treatment, we stand with the activist and hope for a full recovery. Haterade and hate crimes have no place in Uganda. We urge the police to conduct a thorough investigation.”
The attack took place less than seven months after Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni signed his country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, which contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”
The State Department a few weeks after the Anti-Homosexuality Act took effect announced visa restrictions against unnamed Ugandan officials. The World Bank Group in August announced the suspension of new loans to Uganda.
The Biden-Harris administration removed Uganda from a program that allows sub-Saharan African countries to trade duty-free with the U.S. and has issued a business advisory for the country over the Anti-Homosexuality Act. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month announced sanctions against current and former Ugandan officials who committed human rights abuses against LGBTQ people and other groups.
Uganda’s Constitutional Court on Dec. 18 heard arguments in a lawsuit that challenges the Anti-Homosexuality Act.
Republican congressman defends Anti-Homosexuality Act
Kabuye’s assailants stabbed him days after reports emerged that U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.) defended the Anti-Homosexuality Act in a speech he gave at Uganda’s National Prayer Breakfast.
The event took place in Uganda on Oct. 8.
The Young Turks reported the Fellowship Foundation, which organizes the National Prayer Breakfast in D.C., paid for Walberg’s trip to Uganda. The Young Turks article also notes Museveni was among those who attended the Oct. 8 event.
Walberg’s office has not responded to the Washington Blade’s request for comment.
Africa
Man convicted of murdering nonbinary lesbian in Kenya sentenced to 30 years in prison
Advocacy groups criticized sentence in Sheila Lumumba case
A Kenyan court has sentenced a man convicted of murdering a nonbinary lesbian person to 30 years in prison.
The Washington Blade previously reported authorities on April 17, 2022, found Sheila Lumumba’s body in their home in Karatina, a town in Nyeri County. Authorities said Lumumba had been raped before their murder.
The Nyeri High Court on Dec. 19 sentenced Billington Wambui Mwathi in connection with Lumumba’s murder.
Three Kenyan advocacy groups — the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, galck+ and the Initiative for Equality and Non Discrimination — in a statement criticized the sentence.
“We express profound disappointment as the sentence falls tragically short of the justice Sheila deserves and the severity of the crimes committed,” it reads. “Sheila Lumumba’s murder on April 17, 2022, represented not only a heinous act of violence against an individual, but also an attack on the dignity and safety of the LGBTIQ+ community.”
“The leniency of this sentence sends a disconcerting message regarding the value placed on the lives of LGBTIQ+ individuals in our society,” adds the statement.