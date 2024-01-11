Do chains and whips excite you?

The many acclaimed LGBTQ people and allies who died in 2023 include:

Frank Galati, an internationally acclaimed writer, director, and actor, known for directing “Ragtime” on Broadway and his Chicago theater work, which included his adaptation of “The Grapes of Wrath,” died on Jan. 2 in Sarasota, Fla. at 79 from complications of cancer.

Lily Chavez, a beloved D.C. nightlife figure, died on Jan. 8 at age 35 from complications of Lupus. Chavez was the box office cashier at D.C.’s Town Danceboutique, a bartender at Annie’s and Level 1 restaurants and the gay bar Cobalt, the Blade reported.

Sal Piro, a fan of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” who saw the camp classic some 1,300 times and founded “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” fan club, died at 72 on Jan. 22 at his Manhattan home from an aneurysm in his esophagus.

Everett Quinton, an actor, director, and leader of the Ridiculous Theatrical Company after his partner Charles Ludlam’s death in 1987, died on Jan. 23 in Brooklyn, Ny. at 71 from glioblastoma, a fast-moving cancer.

Albert Russell, an acclaimed organist and music director from 1966 to 1984 of St. John’s Episcopal Church on Lafayette Square in D.C. (often called the “Church of the Presidents”), died at 91 from complications of a fall on Jan. 23 at his Washington home.

Dr. Charles Silverstein, a psychologist, whose presentation as a graduate student helped to persuade the American Psychiatric Association to stop pathologizing being queer, died on Jan. 30 at age 87 at his Manhattan home from lung cancer. He founded the Institute for Human Identity, which provides mental health service to LGBTQ clients.

Shinta Ratri, an Indonesian transgender activist, who founded an Islamic boarding school that provides a safe space for trans women, died on Feb. 1 at 60 from a heart attack in Yogyakarta, a city on the Indonesian island of Java.

Adrian Hall, the founding artistic director of the Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, R.I., who revitalized regional theater in Dallas and other cities, died at 95 on Feb. 4 in a hospital in Tyler, Texas.

Donald Spoto, a biographer whose more than two-dozen subjects included Joan of Arc, Jesus, Alfred Hitchcock and Grace Kelly, died at 81 on Feb. 11 in Koege, Denmark from a brain hemorrhage.

Howard Bragman, a publicist who advised celebrities involved in scandals and queer clients who were coming out, died at 66 on Feb. 11 from leukemia in Los Angeles.

John E. Woods, an award-winning translator of Thomas Mann, died on Feb. 15 in Berlin at 80 from a lung ailment and skin cancer.

Royston Ellis, a British Beat poet whose spoken word performances accompanied the Beatles, Jimmy Page and other performers before they became rock stars, died on Feb. 26 at 82 from heart failure in Induruwa, Sri Lanka.

Georgina Beyer, believed to be the first transgender member of Parliament in New Zealand, died on March 6 at 65 in a Wellington, New Zealand hospice.

Ian Falconer, whose popular children’s books featuring Olivia, an endearing, charming pig, delighted kids and adults, died on March 7 at 63 in Norwalk, Conn., from kidney failure.

Julie Anne Peters, author of “Luna,” whose books were widely banned, died on March 21 at 71 at her Wheat Ridge, Colo. home. “Luna,” released in 2004, is believed to be the first young-adult novel with a transgender character to come out from a mainstream publisher.

Walter Cole, the world’s oldest drag performer known as Darcelle XV died March 23 at 92 at a Portland, Ore. hospital.

James Bowman, a British countertenor known for his performance as Oberon in Benjamin Britten’s opera “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Apollo in Britten’s opera “Death in Venice,” died at 81 on March 27 at his home in Redhill, south of London.

Raghavan Iyer, an American-born chef and author who introduced Americans to Indian cuisine, died on March 31 at 61 in San Francisco from pneumonia complicated by colorectal cancer that had metastasized to his lungs and brain.

Rachel Pollack, a transgender activist and authority on tarot, who created the first trans DC Comics superheroine, died at 77 on April 7 from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in Rhinebeck, N.Y.

Gail Christian, a trailblazing, acclaimed Black NBC News and PBS correspondent, died on April 12 at 83 in Los Angeles from complications of intestinal surgery.

Helen Thorington, a trailblazer in radio and internet art, died at 94 on April 13 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease in Lincoln, Mass.

Koko Da Doll, 35, a Black transgender woman, who was featured in “Kokomo City,” an award-winning documentary about four Black transgender sex workers, was killed in Atlanta on April 18.

Barry Humphries, the Australian-born actor and comic, who created the divine and beloved Dame Edna, died on April 22 in Sydney at 89 several days after having hip surgery.

Robert Patrick, a playwright whose 1964 play “The Haunted Host,” The New York Times has called “a touchstone of early gay theater,” died at 85 on April 23 from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease at his Los Angeles home.

Harry Belafonte, a barrier-breaking singer, actor, civil rights activist and LGBTQ ally, known as the “King of Calypso,” died on April 25 at 96 from congestive heart failure at his Manhattan home.

David Miranda, an ally of Edward J. Snowden and an advocate for LGBTQ rights in Brazil’s Congress, who was born in the slums of Rio de Janeiro, died at 37 on May 9. He died in a Rio de Janeiro hospital intensive care unit after battling an abdominal infection for nine months.

Renowned queer, avant-garde artist Kenneth Anger, known for his surreal films, died at 96 on May 11 in a care facility in Yucca Valley, Calif. Anger wrote two “Hollywood Babylon” books, which were filled with gossip. These works were thought to be based on rumors, not facts.

Helmut Berger, an Austrian actor who was known for his work in films directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Luchino Visconti, died at 78 on May 18 at his Salzburg home.

Tina Turner, the legendary singer, who performed at the first Gay Games in 1982, died on May 24 at 83 at her home in Kusnacht, Switzerland after a long illness.

George Maharis, an actor who was a star in the iconic TV show “Route 66,” died at 94 on May 24 at his Beverly Hills, Calif. home.

Jon Haggins, a fashion designer, who was acclaimed for, what The New York Times called his “sinuous, sensuous” 1960s and early 70s designs, died on June 15 at 79 at his Queens, N.Y. home.

The drummer for the Texas acid-punk band Butthole Surfers, Teresa Taylor, died at 60 on June 18 from lung cancer. She was beloved by Gen-Xers for her appearance in the 1990 movie “Slacker.”

Robert Black, an acclaimed bassist and a founding member of the renowned Bang on a Can All-Stars ensemble, died at 67 on June 22 from colon cancer at his Hartford, Conn. home.

David Richards, a theater critic, who was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his work for the The Washington Post, and, briefly, chief drama critic for The New York Times, died at 82 on June 24 in a Warrenton, Va. hospital. The cause of death was complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Michele Judith Ballotta, a.k.a. Mickie, a beloved advocate for the fight against breast cancer and other causes, died on June 24 at age 67 in Seaford, Md.

Lilli Vincenz, a groundbreaking LGBTQ rights activist, psychotherapist and documentary filmmaker, died at 85 on June 27 of natural causes at her residence at an Oakton, Va. assisted living center.

Dr. Susan Love, a surgeon, public health advocate, author, researcher and founder of the National Breast Cancer Coalition, died at 75 on July 2 from a recurrence of leukemia at her Los Angeles home. At the time of her death, she was chief visionary office of the Dr. Susan Love Foundation.

Minnie Bruce Pratt, an acclaimed lesbian poet, essayist and LGBTQ activist, died at 76 from an aggressive brain tumor on July 2 at a hospice in Syracuse, N.Y.

Cheri Pies, author of the landmark 1985 book “Considering Parenthood: A Workbook for Lesbians,” died at 73 from cancer on July 4 at her Berkeley, Calif. home.

The Rev. A. Stephen Pieters, a gay minister, who had AIDS and spoke about being gay and having the disease to church congregations in the 1980s when homophobia was the norm, died at 70 on July 8 from a sepsis infection at a Glendale, Calif. hospital. His memoir “Love Is Greater Than AIDS: A Memoir of Survival, Healing, and Hope” will be released in 2024.

Amos Badertscher, a photographer whose empathetic portraits of hustlers, sex workers and drag queens in Baltimore are in institutions devoted to queer art from the Leslie-Loman Museum of Art in New York to the ONE Archives in Los Angeles, died on July 24. He died in Baltimore at age 86 from complications from a fall.

Sinead O’Connor, the pop singer, who was acclaimed, but reviled for denouncing pedophilia in the Catholic Church, and, in 1992, tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II on “Saturday Night Live,” died at 56 on July 26.

James “Hawk” Crutchfield, a U.S. Air Force veteran and U.S. Federal Communications Commission career program analyst, died at 77 of natural causes in his D.C. home on July 29. For more than four decades, Crutchfield was “devoted” to volunteer leadership to at least eight D.C.-area LGBTQ D.C. organizations, the Blade reported.

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian who created and portrayed the iconic and beloved character Pee-Wee Herman, died at 70 on July 30 from cancer in a Los Angeles hospital.

Jess Search, a gender nonconforming producer of documentaries focusing on marginalized groups, died at 54 on July 31 in a London hospital from brain cancer. Search helped to start-up the Doc Society, a group that supports documentarians.

Carmen Xtravaganza, a ballroom legend and transgender activist, who was featured in the documentary “Paris Is Burning,” died at 62 on Aug. 4. Before her death, she had been struggling with stage 4 lung cancer.

Sarah Wunsch, a civil liberties lawyer known for her work on race, gender ,and free speech issues, died at 75 on Aug. 17 at her Brookline, Mass. home from complications of a stroke.

Janne Marie Harrelson, who had a 32-year career at Gallaudet University, died at 70 on Aug. 23 from Ovarian cancer while in hospice care in Rockville, Md. She held multiple leadership positions at Gallaudet, including director, National Mission Planning and director, Gallaudet University Regional Centers.

Michael Leva, an acclaimed 1980s fashion designer, who was on the cover of the (now defunct) weekly “7 Days” for its “Designers on the Verge” feature, and later a prominent fashion executive, died at 62 on Sept. 14 in Providence, R.I. from heart failure.

Erwin Olaf, a Dutch photographer acclaimed for his portraits of counterculture celebs and Dutch royalty died at 64 on Sept. 20 in Groningen, the Netherlands from complications of a lung transplant.

John F. Benton, 72, who worked in management at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum and other government agencies for more than four decades, died on Sept 20 after a short illness at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington the Blade reported.

Pat Arrowsmith, 93, a British author, anti-war activist and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament co-founder, who worked with Amnesty International, died on Sept. 27 at her North London home.

Rudy Perez, a choreographer and postmodern dance pioneer died at 93 on Sept. 29 from complications of asthma at his Los Angeles home.

Beverly Willis, a trailblazing, acclaimed architect, who advocated for omen striving to break through in the profession, died at 95 on Oct. 1 from complications of Parkinson’s disease at her Branford, Conn., home.

James Jorden, a writer and creator of the high culture, yet punk opera zine-turned-website Parterre Box, died at 69 on Oct. 2. He was found dead at his Sunnyside, Queens home, The New York Times reported.

Terence Davies, 77, a British director whose acclaimed films included “The House of Mirth,” “A Quiet Passion” and “Benediction,” died on Oct. 7, after what his manager said was “a short illness,” at his home in Mistley, Essex in England.

Margot Polivy, a lawyer, champion of women in college sports and a tireless advocate for Title IX, died at 85 on Oct. 7 at her Washington home.

Steven Lutvak, 64, a composer and lyricist whose show “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” won the Tony Award for best musical, died on Oct. 9 from a pulmonary embolism at his Manhattan work studio.

Eva Kollisch, 98, in her teens, fled Nazi-occupied Austria. Kollisch, who grew up to be a prominent lesbian rights advocate, feminist studies scholar and memoirist, died from a chest infection on Oct. 10 at her Manhattan home.

Jack Anderson, a dance critic for The New York Times for five decades, died at 88 in a New York City hospital from sepsis on Oct. 20.

Amber Hollibaugh, 77, an activist, organizer, author of “My Dangerous Desires: A Queer Girl Dreaming Her Way Home” and self-educated public intellectual in the LGBTQ+, feminist, sexual liberation and economic justice movements, died from complications of diabetes on Oct. 20, the Blade reported.

David Del Tredici, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, acclaimed for his pieces that set parts of “Alice in Wonderland” to music, died at 86 from Parkinson’s disease on Nov. 18 at his Greenwich Village home.

Carlton D. Pearson, a pastor who was cast aside by his evangelical megachurch after he said he didn’t believe in hell and began advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, died at 70 on Nov. 19 from cancer in a Tulsa, Okla. hospice. Pearson, whose life story was told in a Netflix movie, moved on from his evangelical church to become a minister with the United Church of Christ, a liberal Christian denomination.

Brandon “RBC” Gordon, 41, a Greenbelt City Council member, who started the Greenbelt Pride festival in 2022, died on Nov. 26. Gordon, who worked to make the community more inclusive, identified as a “transamorous heterosexual man,” The Washington Post, reported.

LGBTQ ally Norman Lear, the TV writer and producer whose TV shows, from “All in the Family” to “Maude,” transformed the culture, died at 101 on Dec. 5 at his Los Angeles home.