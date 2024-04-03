Connect with us

Baltimore

City seeks to cancel $500K Pride Center of Maryland grant over reporting issues

Loss of funds would impact a variety of programs

Published

49 mins ago

on

Cleo Manago, director of the Pride Center of Maryland, sits for a portrait outside of the Pride Center’s new location. (Photo by Ulysses Muñoz of the Baltimore Banner)

BY JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV AND ADAM WILLIS | A city agency managing tens of millions in pandemic relief money has recommended terminating a $500,000 grant to the state’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources to the LGBTQ community, Pride Center of Maryland.

The grant, which would affect programming to address violence within the LGBTQ community, helps the center provide resources to hundreds of people, according to its executive director, Cleo Manago.

The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.

Baltimore

Power Plant Live! opens Club 4, its first LGBTQ bar

Ryan Butler, known by his drag persona Brooklyn Heights, helped launch venue

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 13, 2024

By

Ryan Butler, also known as drag performer Brooklyn Heights, stands in the space at Power Plant Live! that will house Club 4. (Photo by Kaitlin Newman for the Baltimore Banner)

BY JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV | Ryan Butler wanted a place where all members of the LGBTQ community could enjoy drag, drinks and fellowship in a safe space. He found it by the Inner Harbor.

Butler jumped at the opportunity to help open Club 4, the first LGBTQ-themed bar to occupy the popular Power Plant Live! venue.

The rest of this article can be read on the Baltimore Banner’s website.

Baltimore

The Manor, one of Baltimore’s largest gay establishments, now under new management

Bar regularly hosted ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestants

Published

7 months ago

on

August 22, 2023

By

The Manor in Mount Vernon, which has been closed since late last year due to damage from broken pipes, has been acquired and will reopen under new management in the coming weeks. (Photo by Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

By JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV | The Manor, an upscale gay-owned bar and restaurant in Mount Vernon, has been acquired and will reopen under new management in the coming weeks. It is unclear who the new managers of the business are, however, and whether or not it will remain gay-owned and operated.

The restaurant and nightclub has been “temporarily closed” since shortly before Christmas due to damage from broken pipes.

The rest of this article can be found at the Baltimore Banner website.

Baltimore

Baltimore’s director of LGBTQ affairs denied surgery, claims discrimination by Johns Hopkins doctor

Published

8 months ago

on

August 1, 2023

By

Londyn Smith De Richelieu poses for a portrait around Mount Vernon in Baltimore on June, 1, 2023. (Photo by Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

By John-John Williams IV | Londyn Smith de Richelieu, the director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs in Baltimore, has filed a complaint alleging that she was discriminated against this past May by the Center for Transgender and Gender Expansive Health at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Smith de Richelieu, who is the first person to occupy that role in the Mayor’s office, said in a complaint to the city’s Office of Equity and Civil Rights and in an interview with The Banner that the center, led by Dr. Fan Liang, denied her facial feminization surgery, claiming that Smith de Richelieu was being aggressive and used profanity with Liang’s staff. Smith de Richelieu, who is a Black transgender woman, saidshe was triggered by what she called false, stereotypic characterizations.

The rest of this article can be found at the Baltimore Banner website.

