Ugandan Constitutional Court upholds country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act

Eswatini police on March 28 detained a prominent human rights activist as she tried to return to the country.

Tanele Maseko, the deputy chairperson of the Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network, was taken into custody at the Ngwenya Border Post between Eswatini and South Africa. Reports indicate she was returning to Eswatini with her two minor children and an aide when authorities told her she was wanted.

SAHRDN said Maseko’s detention stemmed from her husband’s gruesome murder in January 2023.

Thulani Maseko was a high-profile lawyer, human rights activist and LGBTQ rights ally who was highly outspoken against the country’s governance.

“Southern Defenders has previously strongly condemned recent public statements from the government of Eswatini seemingly threatening Tanele Maseko for demanding justice and accountability for her husband’s murder,” said SAHRDN Chair Adriano Nuvunga. “Tanele Maseko is our deputy chairperson and human rights defender in her own right. As a normal human being, she, together with her children are victims of the traumatic events of Jan. 21, 2023, and need to know the truth for closure and healing.”

The Pan African Human Rights Defenders Network said Tanele Maseko’s detention is embarrassing and something not expected from a country that claims to protect all of its citizens.

“We are deeply concerned by the continued harassment of Mrs. Tanele Maseko by the authorities in Eswatini,” said Hassan Shire, the group’s chair. “The treatment that Mrs. Tanele Maseko and her children are receiving amounts to torture, inhumane and degrading treatment, that is totally banned under international law.”

The Southern Africa Litigation Center in a statement said Maseko and her family are now the target of unsolicited harassment.

“Instead of anyone being held accountable for Thulani Maseko’s death, Mrs. Maseko and her young children have been the target of unsolicited harassment, persecution and intimidation by the authorities in Eswatini, including facing constant and cruel defamatory threats from government spokespersons,” said SALC in a statement. “Accountability and moral consequences must not remain elusive, hanging beyond the grasp of grieving hearts and demanding voices.”

Vongai Chikwanda, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for East and Southern Africa, said Eswatini authorities should stop weaponing the criminal justice system to target and harass Tanele Maseko.

“The judicial harassment of Tanele Maseko and her family is a clear violation of her human rights including the rights to liberty, freedom of expression and freedom of movement,” said Chikwanda. “Instead of using the criminal justice system to target, intimidate and harass Tanele Maseko, Eswatini authorities should focus on promptly, thoroughly, independently, impartially, transparently and effectively investigating Thulani Maseko’s murder and bringing to justice those suspected to be responsible.”

Lydia Dlamini, the acting commissioner of the Royal Eswatini Police Service, dismissed claims around Tanele Maseko’s arrest.

“In the wake of Thulani Maseko’s murder, concerted investigations ensued which at the early stage included obtaining a preliminary statement from his wife who was the only adult present at the time of the incident,” said Dlamini.

“As normal practice and a follow-up to the preliminary statement, repeated attempts were made to meet with Mrs. Tanele Maseko to shed on various issues concerning the murder of her husband. Despite repeated requests, Mrs. Maseko was not even cooperative as even in instances where agreements had been reached on her availing herself,” added Dlamini. “In addition to not cooperating on this aspect of the investigation into her husband’s death, Mrs. Maseko also failed or refused to surrender herself and her late husband’s mobile phones, which the police had requested as these could possibly contain crucial information which could assist on this investigation.”

Dlamini said police at the border asked Tanele Maseko to go to police headquarters in Mbabane, the country’s capital, with her lawyers for questioning about her husband’s murder.

“To ensure compliance and to mitigate against the risk of evasion as had been previously been the case, she was requested to surrender her travel documents together with her mobile phone to which she agreed. Thereafter, she drove herself to the police headquarters in the company of her children,” said Dlamini.

Dlamini said the interview was postponed until Tuesday.

“The engagement with Mrs. Maseko is crucial in obtaining vital information needed for a breakthrough in the investigation and therefore, must avail herself unreservedly,” said Dlamini. “No amount of distraction will sway the focus on the investigation.”

Maseko is no longer detained, but is still under police surveillance until authorities complete their investigation.