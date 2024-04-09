Africa
Prominent transgender woman in Nigeria arrested, charged with defacing currency
Authorities say Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, flaunted money
Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s decision to arrest a well-known transgender woman over the practice of flaunting money has sparked questions among several human rights activists.
Idris Okuneye, who is known as Bobrisky, was first arrested last Wednesday.
Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Lagos Federal High Court on April 5 charged her with four counts of mutilating N490,000 (roughly $375.)
The EFCC alleges Bobrinsky between last July and August flaunted N50,000 (roughly $36) during a social event and N400,000 ($306) at another gathering last month. Bobrinsky has been charged with violating section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act of 2007.
“The Lagos Zonal EFCC, on Friday, April 5, 2024, secured the conviction of Idris Okuneye, (Bobrisky), before Justice Abimbola Awogboro sitting at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos over mutilation of the Naira notes,” reads the EFCC complaint that misgenders Bobrisky. “He was arraigned on Friday on a four-count charge bordering on mutilation of the Naira notes to the tune of N490,000.”
“Justice Awogboro, thereafter, ruled, that upon the admission of guilt by the defendant, and following the evidence tendered, the defendant is declared guilty as charged,” adds the statement.
The EFCC said after listening to both parties, Awogboro delayed his ruling and also ordered that Bobrisky remain in EFCC custody. Activist Felix Abayomi said the EFCC was simply using Bobrisky as a scapegoat due to the fact that she is a vulnerable member of the society.
“Discrimination in the name of implementing a pick and choose law! Why go after someone that is a vulnerable member of our society? Someone that is clearly dealing and coping with stigmatization of her lifestyle choices which is innate. Using her as a scapegoat is uncalled for,” said Abayomi. “How does spraying the Naira that is cultural to us as a people ever even become a financial crime? People who commit economic and financial crimes against us as a people and against our nation state are sitting comfortably in the hollows of our legislative chambers and power.”
Chidi Odinkalu, the former chair of the National Human Rights Commission, said the arrest was not about the mutilation of the Naira notes, but about Bobrisky’s gender identity.
“The EFCC should be ashamed of themselves,” said Odinkalu. “The power of arrest and prosecution is a public trust that should not be weaponized for the persecution of those whom they don’t like. It is either the EFCC is evidently idle or this is a clear abuse of power.”
EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said Odinkalu’s statements were reckless.
“The commission views such commentaries from Odinkalu as unbecoming of a former head of a major government agency,” said Oyewale. “Okuneye was arrested and arraigned by the commission on the basis of clear cases of abuse of the Naira to which he has pleaded guilty.”
“Odinkalu has a right to free speech as a Nigerian, but such a right should be exercised with decorum and responsibility,” added Oyewale. “The commission would not hesitate to take appropriate legal actions against such uncouth commentaries against its lawful mandate by anyone. Odinkalu is warned and advised to ventilate his rascally opinions more responsibly in future situations.”
Bobrisky is one of the few individuals on the African continent who has publicly discussed their gender transition.
Ever since she started to publicly show her transition, several Nigerian political pundits have been calling for her arrest. There are no laws that specifically target trans Nigerians, but the Same-Sex Marriage Act criminalizes same-sex marriages and prohibits the public display of same-sex relationships with up to 14 years in prison.
In states where Sharia law is practiced, those found engaging in same-sex sexual activities can be sentenced to death by stoning. Even those who identify as trans can receive 50 lashes or more.
Africa
Ugandan Constitutional Court upholds country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act
Biden-Harris administration announced sanctions after law signed in May 2023
The Ugandan Constitutional Court on Wednesday upheld the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act.
“We decline to nullify the Anti-Homosexuality Act in its totality,” said Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera as he read the decision.
The lives of Ugandan LGBTQ individuals are now in further peril for the ruling of the court.
President Yoweri Museveni last May signed the law, which contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”
The U.S. subsequently imposed visa restrictions on Ugandan officials and removed the country from a program that allows sub-Saharan African countries to trade duty-free with the U.S. The World Bank Group also announced the suspension of new loans to Uganda.
The court late last year heard the case against the Anti-Homosexuality Act.
A press release that a coalition of Ugandan LGBTQ advocacy groups issued on Wednesday notes the court said “some sections” of the law violate “the right to health, right to privacy and right to freedom of religion.” The decision, they noted, however, “failed to identify the numerous ways the law violates Ugandans’ substantive rights to equality, dignity, speech, association and health and freedom from discrimination.“
“While we respect the court, we vehemently disagree with its findings and the basis on which it was reached,” said Nicholas Opiyo of Chapter Four Uganda. “We approached the court expecting it to apply the law in defense of human rights and not rely on public sentiments, and vague cultural values arguments.”
Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson also condemned the decision.
“For the Constitutional Court of Uganda to uphold such a draconian law in any capacity is a horrific display of hatred that will mean further discrimination and physical harm for LGBTQ+ Ugandans,” she said.
Africa
Eswatini police detain prominent human rights activist, LGBTQ ally
Tanele Maseko taken into custody on March 28 at border crossing
Eswatini police on March 28 detained a prominent human rights activist as she tried to return to the country.
Tanele Maseko, the deputy chairperson of the Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network, was taken into custody at the Ngwenya Border Post between Eswatini and South Africa. Reports indicate she was returning to Eswatini with her two minor children and an aide when authorities told her she was wanted.
SAHRDN said Maseko’s detention stemmed from her husband’s gruesome murder in January 2023.
Thulani Maseko was a high-profile lawyer, human rights activist and LGBTQ rights ally who was highly outspoken against the country’s governance.
“Southern Defenders has previously strongly condemned recent public statements from the government of Eswatini seemingly threatening Tanele Maseko for demanding justice and accountability for her husband’s murder,” said SAHRDN Chair Adriano Nuvunga. “Tanele Maseko is our deputy chairperson and human rights defender in her own right. As a normal human being, she, together with her children are victims of the traumatic events of Jan. 21, 2023, and need to know the truth for closure and healing.”
The Pan African Human Rights Defenders Network said Tanele Maseko’s detention is embarrassing and something not expected from a country that claims to protect all of its citizens.
“We are deeply concerned by the continued harassment of Mrs. Tanele Maseko by the authorities in Eswatini,” said Hassan Shire, the group’s chair. “The treatment that Mrs. Tanele Maseko and her children are receiving amounts to torture, inhumane and degrading treatment, that is totally banned under international law.”
The Southern Africa Litigation Center in a statement said Maseko and her family are now the target of unsolicited harassment.
“Instead of anyone being held accountable for Thulani Maseko’s death, Mrs. Maseko and her young children have been the target of unsolicited harassment, persecution and intimidation by the authorities in Eswatini, including facing constant and cruel defamatory threats from government spokespersons,” said SALC in a statement. “Accountability and moral consequences must not remain elusive, hanging beyond the grasp of grieving hearts and demanding voices.”
Vongai Chikwanda, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for East and Southern Africa, said Eswatini authorities should stop weaponing the criminal justice system to target and harass Tanele Maseko.
“The judicial harassment of Tanele Maseko and her family is a clear violation of her human rights including the rights to liberty, freedom of expression and freedom of movement,” said Chikwanda. “Instead of using the criminal justice system to target, intimidate and harass Tanele Maseko, Eswatini authorities should focus on promptly, thoroughly, independently, impartially, transparently and effectively investigating Thulani Maseko’s murder and bringing to justice those suspected to be responsible.”
Lydia Dlamini, the acting commissioner of the Royal Eswatini Police Service, dismissed claims around Tanele Maseko’s arrest.
“In the wake of Thulani Maseko’s murder, concerted investigations ensued which at the early stage included obtaining a preliminary statement from his wife who was the only adult present at the time of the incident,” said Dlamini.
“As normal practice and a follow-up to the preliminary statement, repeated attempts were made to meet with Mrs. Tanele Maseko to shed on various issues concerning the murder of her husband. Despite repeated requests, Mrs. Maseko was not even cooperative as even in instances where agreements had been reached on her availing herself,” added Dlamini. “In addition to not cooperating on this aspect of the investigation into her husband’s death, Mrs. Maseko also failed or refused to surrender herself and her late husband’s mobile phones, which the police had requested as these could possibly contain crucial information which could assist on this investigation.”
Dlamini said police at the border asked Tanele Maseko to go to police headquarters in Mbabane, the country’s capital, with her lawyers for questioning about her husband’s murder.
“To ensure compliance and to mitigate against the risk of evasion as had been previously been the case, she was requested to surrender her travel documents together with her mobile phone to which she agreed. Thereafter, she drove herself to the police headquarters in the company of her children,” said Dlamini.
Dlamini said the interview was postponed until Tuesday.
“The engagement with Mrs. Maseko is crucial in obtaining vital information needed for a breakthrough in the investigation and therefore, must avail herself unreservedly,” said Dlamini. “No amount of distraction will sway the focus on the investigation.”
Maseko is no longer detained, but is still under police surveillance until authorities complete their investigation.
Africa
Ugandan MP introduces anti-gay surrogacy bill
Sarah Opendi’s measure mirrors attempt in Kenya
Uganda has joined Kenya in seeking to ban same-sex couples who want to use a surrogate or in vitro fertilization to become parents.
MP Sarah Opendi on March 5 introduced the Human Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill 2023, which would limit access to these treatments to only people with infertility challenges. She notes there has been an increase in the number of Ugandans seeking to have children through human assisted reproductive technology over the years, but without a legal framework.
“The increasing demand for the use of human assisted reproductive technology has been necessitated by the growing cases of primary and secondary infertility, and other health-related challenges among persons seeking to have children,” Opendi states in the bill.
Legal gaps the law seeks to address include regulating access to the use of human assisted reproductive technology by a state’s medical body; designating medical units or facilities as fertility centers; setting up sperm, oocyte (a female egg) and embryo banks within fertility centers and a register of data collected from services rendered through the technology.
The bill’s Clause 20 would block gay couples from having children via surrogacy and would give a registered medical practitioner the power to establish the infertility condition of an individual before accessing services.
The medical professional would have to certify that the intending parent “suffers primary or secondary infertility” or “suffers health challenges which affect the ability to reproduce.”
The bill would also bar same-sex couples from surrogacy services for parenthood, stating they apply to “a man and a woman” who jointly seek to use human assisted reproductive technology to obtain a child. The proposal would also apply to a man and a woman where “either the man or woman or both” suffer primary or secondary infertility or health-related challenges that affect the man or woman’s ability to reproduce.
The proposed law, which a parliamentary health committee is considering for public input before its reintroduction in the House for debate, has been criticized by some Ugandan LGBTQ activists as “draconian.”
“The same sponsors of the anti-gay law are the same introducing this bill which is well influenced by American anti-gay and anti-gender groups,” Frank Mugisha told the Washington Blade.
His comments came three days after the U.S. denied Opendi a visa that would have allowed her to attend a Commission on the Status of Women at the U.N. meeting in New York.
Reports indicate the visa denial is because of anti-LGBTQ comments that include the castration of gay men that she made during the parliamentary debate on the Anti-Homosexuality Act. Mugisha applauded the U.S. decision, saying she should not be able to promote hate against LGBTQ people “anywhere else.”
“The bill is very draconian, has so many limitations for our men and families that do not conform to old draconian conservative ideologies,” said Mugisha in response to the surrogacy bill. “The bill would outlaw women who are not married from having IVF and we need to pay attention to this bull and stop it.”
The Ugandan surrogacy bill limiting same-sex couples from parenthood adds to a list of recent anti-LGBTQ measures like Anti-Homosexuality Act that saw the country sanctioned.
The Court of Appeal on March 12 declared it is illegal for LGBTQ rights groups to register in Uganda. Parliament Speaker Anita Among, a strong anti-homosexuality crusader, during the parliamentary session two days after the ruling commended Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny and the Ugandan judiciary he leads for saving the country from “values that are alien and want to destroy our society.”
Kenya’s proposed surrogacy law, dubbed the Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill 2022, is also before the parliamentary health committee. MP Millie Odhiambo last May reintroduced the bill, which would prohibit gay and lesbian couples from having children via surrogate.
The measure stalled in the Kenyan Senate in 2022. House rules rendered it “dead” when the parliamentary term ended because of that year’s general election. It could only be saved through a reintroduction in the new Parliament.
The Kenyan surrogacy bill, just like the one that Opendi introduced, would only permit a man and a woman (intending parents) with certified infertility problems to have children via surrogate and IVF.
