Just Keep Swimming’: Ingleside Senior Swimmers Share Tips on Healthy Aging through Community and Daily Exercise

All of us who spent this holiday season alone want to know what gay dating sites will dominate the year ahead so we can get our piece of the pie.

I am here to tell you just and give you some tips so you can start 2024 with a blast.

Explore the best gay dating sites that defined the past year and are poised to make a significant impact in the year ahead – are you ready to dive in?

Best Gay Dating Sites of 2024

Here’s a quick overview of the top 10 gay dating sites I dug into. Keep reading to discover all of them, and see which one helps you to meet your needs.

First Look

Adult Friend Finder – #1 gay dating site

– #1 gay dating site EliteSingles – High-achievers looking to settle down

– High-achievers looking to settle down eHarmony – Everyone’s looking for love

– Everyone’s looking for love OkCupid – Catch-all LGBTQ+ dating

– Catch-all LGBTQ+ dating Grindr – Easy hookups for gay men

– Easy hookups for gay men Dating.com – More than dating

– More than dating Hinge – Millennial gay folks

– Millennial gay folks Zoosk – All kinds of online dating

– All kinds of online dating PlentyOfFish – Dating for mostly 35+

– Dating for mostly 35+ Silver Singles – Mature LGBTQ+ dating

Online Dating for Gays: Best Platforms

Without further ado, here are the 13 best gay and LGBTQ+ dating sites:

Pros

Easy to get laid

Tons of queer users

Adult entertainment

Cons

Not really for serious relationships

Pricing

1 month – $39.95

– $39.95 3 months – $26.95 a month

12 months – $19.95 a month

Adult Friend Finder just has to top this list even though it’s not a dedicated gay dating app for many reasons, but if I had to choose just one that sums it up, it would be EFFICIENCY.

Yes, it’s not a dedicated gay dating app, but there IS a gay section, and it’s still more efficient than dedicated gay dating sites when it comes to finding a hookup.

That’s because Adult Friend Finder was made for that one thing only.

Everyone on the site is down and looking, and there are great features that facilitate easy connections.

My favorite is the group discussion, where it’s easy to meet other active queer people who are into what you’re into.

There’s also tons of adult entertainment, like porn and live cams, that can rival some of the best gay cam sites out there.

I have to say that Adult Friend Finder is not really for serious relationships. So, if you’re looking for something serious, you’d be better off on one of the other best gay dating sites that are coming right up.

>>Head to Adult Friend Finder for an easy way to hook up

EliteSingles – Mingle With Elite Gay Singles

Pros

Educated high achievers

For serious relationships

Detailed approach to dating

Cons

You can’t search for matches

Pricing

1 month – $59.95 a month

3 months – $57.95 a month

6 months – $44.95 a month

If you feel like you’re done with the whole hookup thing and just want someone to settle down with, Elite Singles is your best bet.

It may not be a dedicated gay dating app, but it’s home to many LGBTQ+ folks who have their shit together and are looking for a real relationship.

That’s because the dating app itself was made precisely for serious relationships and fosters a detailed approach to matchmaking.

The kind of folks you’ll find there are educated high achievers – over 80% of them hold a Bachelor’s Degree or higher and have jobs to match their titles.

You won’t be able to search for matches on your own, but the system will hook you up with the best options based on your profile and behavior. It does a pretty good job, as you’ll get a free personality report from the test you take as you sign up.

The subscription fees are a bit higher than usual, but they’re also a sign that the people there are serious about dating (and successful!).

>>Head to Elite Singles to find someone to settle down with

3. eHarmony – Best Gay Dating App for Romantic Souls

Pros

A good chunk of queer folks

In-depth personality test & match scores

People looking for love

Cons

Long sign-up process

Pricing

6 months – $69.90 a month

12 months – $49.90 a month

24 months – $39.90 a month

eHarmony’s founder, Dr. Neil Clark Warren, said that finding a love that lasts a lifetime is one of the most underestimated challenges in life. I’d say it’s a lot more difficult for gay singles.

But Dr. Warren also got a lifetime award for his contributions to long-term matchmaking, so you bet we’re gonna try his dating app.

And I really think you will like it as it has a scientific and detailed approach to matchmaking, but it also lets you roam around on your own.

You’ll have to fill out a detailed (and long) personality test, which can get annoying. But once you’re done with that, you’ll be presented with carefully curated matches, and you’ll see the match scores for personality, behavior, interest, and more.

There are plenty of gay men and women on this dating app, which gives you a lot of options throughout the U.S.

The best part? It works, and the studies and awards show it.

>>Discover gay singles looking for love on eHarmony

4. OkCupid – Catch-All Gay Dating Site

Pros

Everyone gets free messages

LGBT community’s stronghold

Questionnaire aids matchmaking

Cons

More folks are looking for hookups

Pricing

1 month – $9.95

3 months – $7.95 a month

6 months – $4.95 a month

You can’t, in all fairness, make a list of the best gay dating sites and not put OkCupid on. It’s the OG gay dating app, and it’s still a staple in the LGBTQ+ community.

The reason for that is their oath to inclusiveness and one simple fact – they pass the vibe check.

Of course, it’s not JUST a gay dating app, but it is the stronghold of the community where people feel safe and celebrated.

It’s also a catch-all gay dating site, which means LOTS of options for everyone.

My favorite part is the GenZ-friendly compatibility quiz with questions on all sorts of things people really care about, like lifestyle, politics, viewpoints, and more.

It helps people create meaningful connections, but most are still using it for casual LGBTQ+ dating. Still, it’s good to have options, right? That’s just what you get on OkCupid.

>>Get on OkCupid to mingle with LGBTQ+ singles for free

5. Grindr – Hookup App for Gay Men

Pros

All types of gay men

Easy to get laid

All-you-need free version

Cons

Not really for serious relationships

Pricing

1 month – $9.99

3 months – $6.99 a month

6 months – $4.99 a month

12 months – $3.99 a month

If you’re a gay man looking for local gay men for some action, there’s no better place for you than Grindr.

You just can’t beat numbers, and Grindr’s got the most options anywhere you are in the U.S. (or the world), as it’s the largest hookup app for gay men.

And let me tell you – you can find any type of gay man over there.

From twinks to bears to jock to clean-cut, they’re all on it looking for each other. Most of them are looking to party as opposed to forming meaningful connections, but that’s not to say these don’t happen.

Perhaps the biggest reason why Grindr became such a fixture among gay men is that its free version is all you need.

Everyone gets free messages, so it would be a shame not to at least keep it as a backup.

>>Jump to Grindr to find local gay men ready to mingle

6. Dating.com – More Than Just Online Dating

Pros

Getting big among Gen Z

Dating, flirting, and socializing

A good chunk of queer folks

Cons

Some fake profiles

Pricing

150 credits – $19.99

600 credits – $149.99

1,500 credits – $299.99

Dating.com is not just one of your average dating sites and apps – it’s a hub where young people like to hang out.

There are folks out there looking for anything, from a relationship to a hookup to a way to meet and hang out with folks from other countries.

There’s a chill and fun vibe to the app, which makes it easy to connect with someone for whatever reason you’re looking to connect.

Take Decentralend, for example – it’s a VR environment where people can hang out via their avatars, and it’s really easy to click with someone.

There are also tools that ease the first step, like the Let’s Mingle tool that allows you to send video greetings to multiple people at once.

All of this has brought many Gen Z folks to the app, LGBTQ+ community members included, so it’s a safe and welcoming environment.

>>Discover the new GenZ’s hotspot on Dating.com

7. Hinge – Millennial Gay Singles

Pros

All-you-need free version

Millennials’ favorite

Great ice-breakers

Cons

Only 10 daily matches

Pricing

1 month – $29.99

3 months – $19.99 a month

6 months – $14.99 a month

Hinge isn’t one of the gay dating apps per se, but it’s still one of the best gay dating apps for 1 simple reason – there are many queer women and men on it.

No one can beat its dating pool when it comes to options for millennials.

The ones on Hinge are mostly looking for meaningful connections, but hookups or situationships still happen.

The best part about Hinge may be the options it has for millennials, but the big thing behind that is its excellent free version. So, you can basically count Hinge as one of the best free dating sites and apps.

The downside is that free accounts only get 10 matches a day. If that’s not enough, you can subscribe – the prices start at $14.99 a month.

You’ll see how easy it is to connect with other gay singles as soon as you discover their ice-breakers. They’re fun but informative questions you can answer on your profile or piggyback off of your matches’ answers to start the convo going.

>>Get on Hinge to find local millennial queer folks

8. Zoosk – All Kinds of Online Dating

Pros

A VERY diverse user base

All kinds of relationships

Corny-but-fun video dates

Cons

A limited free version

Pricing

1 month – $29.99

3 months – $20 a month

6 months – $12.50 a month

12 months – $12.50 a month

Zoosk is one of those dating sites and apps where anything goes. It’s technically not a gay dating app, but since it has a VERY diverse user base, it’s easy to find queer women and men looking for each other.

The thing about Zoosk is that everyone’s on it. From Gen Z and millennials to LGBTQ+ community members to divorced dads.

There are also folks from all walks of life, AND they’re all looking for different things.

You can connect with other users in various ways. There’s the SmartPick algorithm that will present you with matches based on your behavior, but you can also look on your own.

There’s also the Great Dates feature that puts you and your match in a famous touristy place so you can pretend you’re on a date. It’s corny, but it works!

The only downside is that the free version doesn’t really let you do anything, so if you want to mingle with the gay community on Zoosk, you’ll have to subscribe. But prices start at $12.50 a month, which isn’t all that bad.

>>Go to Zoosk for all kinds of gay online dating

9. PlentyOfFish – Gay Dating for 35+

Pros

Plenty of 35+ queer people

Free messages to all

Interactive games

Cons

Annoying ads

Pricing

3 months – $20 a month

6 months – $15 a month

12 months – $10 a month

Other gay dating apps can’t even come close to PlentyOfFish when it comes to older millennials and Gen X looking for a long-term relationship.

Their slogan really says it all – ‘Dating For Grown-Ups.’

The dating app is pretty inclusive, so the LGBTQ+ community is well-represented, giving us a lot of options to choose from.

PlentyOfFish has a good chunk of interactive features that make the dating website the vibrant place it is. One of them is the Cue’d Up! feature, which is like a game where users answer quirky questions to get to know each other better.

There’s also a live streaming feature that lets folks create short live clips.

POF’s Chemistry Predictor helps you narrow down the search for the right kind of match, especially if you’re looking for something serious.

The best part? Messages are free for anyone, so there’s no reason not to give it a try.

>>Join POF to discover the 35+ gay singles in your area

10. Silver Singles – Best for Gay Mature Singles

Pros

Verified users

60% of users are 50+

Compatibility matching

Cons

Limited gender options

Pricing

3 months – $44.95 a month

6 months – $34.95 a month

12 months – $24.95 a month

I thought about all our mature queer women and men out there, and I bring you Silver Singles – one of the most popular gay dating apps for folks over 50.

Now, it’s important to note that Silver Singles is not a gay dating app.

Why is it important to note that for this and not other dating sites and apps? Because you know how it is with older generations – they’re not famous for being the woke ones. For example, there are only 2 gender options.

HOWEVER, this IS the most popular dating app for that age gap, and so it is the go-to for queer mature singles as well.

The dating app is a generally pleasant place and protects against hate speech, so it’s not like it’s not gay-friendly.

When it comes to the dating process itself, they’ve got a compatibility matchmaking system that gives you 3-7 daily matches and shows you the compatibility score.

The profiles are verified, which is a big deal for any dating app for senior daters.

>>Discover mature gay singles in your area on SilverSingles

11. BlackPeopleMeet – Best Dating App for Black Folks

Pros

1 of the biggest black dating apps

Relationship-oriented folks

Affordable subscription plans

Cons

Not really a hookup app

Pricing

1 month – $20.64

3 months – $13.29 a month, $39.87 total

6 months – $9.99 a month, $59.94 total

If you’re a black person looking to date within your race, BlackPeopleMeet’s got you. Not only is it one of the largest black dating apps out there, but it’s also very gay-friendly, making it the perfect choice.

I especially like how you can customize your profile and make it your own, kinda like you could on MySpace – if you even remember what that was.

If you’re not good with words, there’s a writing team there to help you craft your perfect presentation.

You’ll then get match suggestions, but you can also roam around on your own and find the right person via search filters.

I also like that this dating website lets you create disposable numbers, so you can talk to the folks you like without sharing your personal phone number.

Overall, most people are looking for long-term relationships, but seeing how vibrant the community is, it’s not hard to hook up or even find gay friends.

>>Jump to BlackPeopleMeet to date gay black singles

12. OurTime.com – Dating Site for Mature Lesbian Women

Pros

Convenient large print

Matchmaking & search filters

Audio & video uploads

Cons

Automatic membership renewal

Pricing

1 month – $34.96

6 months – $15.96 a month

Here, we have another senior dating site, but OurTime.com is much more than just another senior dating site.

While it’s not one of the dedicated gay dating apps, it’s still a great option for mature queer and lesbian women looking for each other.

They seem to have found their place on the dating site, and in turn, the dating site is very efficient for them.

When it comes to the dating site itself, the first thing you’ll notice is the large print, which is pretty convenient for senior citizens.

Most folks on it are senior citizens, but there are plenty of younger members of the lesbian community looking for an experienced woman to settle down with.

You can even exchange virtual gifts with each other.

What sets OurTime.com apart from other senior dating sites and apps is the different ways to connect. You can both get suggested matches and can search for them on your own based on your personal preferences.

>>Head to OurTime.com to discover mature lesbian singles in your area

13. Match.com – Gay Dating App for Gen X

Pros

Lots of Gen X gay folks

20+ million members

Tons of IRL events

Cons

Buggy software

Pricing

1 month – $45.99

3 months – $31.99

6 months – $22.99

Last but not least, we’ve got Match.com, the OG legend of online dating back in the day. Gen X folks still kinda stuck around on the app, and they keep joining it like there are no other dating apps out there.

That and the fact that there are folks from across the rainbow community makes it one of the best gay dating apps for Gen X gay folks.

People go there for both serious relationships and casual dating, so it’s easy to find whatever you’re looking for.

Besides the usual features like chat and video calls, thanks to MatchPhone, you can connect with other users via phone without revealing your number.

While the online dating world on Match.com is a vibrant place in and of itself, the dating app for gay Gen X also hosts IRL events where folks can hang out. You know them Gen Xers – they just love to go outside!

>>Go to Match.com and discover Gen X gay folks in your area

How I Ranked the Best Gay Dating Sites

There are tons of gay dating apps out there that do an amazing job at connecting folks from the LGBTQ+ community. There are also tons of mainstream dating apps that do a better job than some dedicated gay dating apps.

Then there are the different kinds of gay people with different dating needs.

So, making the list of the best gay dating apps for the entire LGBTQ+ community wasn’t an easy thing to be tasked with, so I had to put some ranking factors in place.

Here are the things I considered for my list of the best gay dating sites:

Safety and security

The app’s LGBT community

Success rates

The features

Bang for your buck

Safety and Security

First things first, I looked at the safety. That’s the No.1 thing when it comes to online dating apps and gay dating apps are no different.

All the dating sites and apps on this list have a good track record when it comes to the safety and security of their members.

You should, of course, always keep your common sense, as they say, but these are gay dating websites you can trust.

The App’s LGBT Community

Not all sites on this list are gay dating websites, and there’s a reason for that. Yes, I wanted dedicated gay dating apps, but only if they performed well.

I didn’t want to call an empty site with dead profiles the best dating app just because it was made for same-sex matching.

So, I looked at how big of an LGBTQ+ community each site has and how good of an online dating experience it can give to the gays.

The sites on this list showed as top performers when it comes to these 2 things.

Success Rates

The best dating app is the one that works – everyone knows that. So, I checked the success rates of the most popular gay dating sites and looked at user reviews online.

Not all of these work for everything, but each of these queer dating apps works for what it’s intended and its target audience.

That’s why I gave each an award to help steer you in the right direction, and I made sure to have options for everyone in the community.

The Features

Features aren’t only there for fun. There is a reason why the best dating apps invest heavily into their features – because they’re what makes or breaks the app.

That’s because the features are what determine how easy it is for people to connect and, in turn, hook up or start dating, which is why folks are there in the first place.

The dating apps on this list have both good ice-breaking features and fun, interactive features, which is another reason they got on the list.

Bang for Your Buck

Free gay dating apps may not always be the best ones, but who doesn’t appreciate a banger free dating app?

If one of the top dating apps was free, it would get bumped up a spot on the list.

But, of course, you get what you pay for, so it’s no surprise that most of these are paid apps. Still, I wanted you all to get bang for your buck, and I chose apps that are actually worth paying for.

Best Gay Dating Sites FAQs

Before you leave this page to try out your luck on some of the best gay dating sites out there, check out the FAQs section. I took some of the most popular questions on the topic and answered them for you all – maybe yours is among them.

Where to Meet Local Gay Men?

You can meet local gay men on some of the best gay dating sites out there. AdultFriendFinder is the easiest way to find gay sex, while EliteSingles is the best option if you’re looking for something more serious.

What Is the #1 Gay Site Today?

AdultFriendFinder is the #1 gay site for 2024. It’s the best app for hookups as it’s got millions of active users, and that’s the only reason they’re all there. It has a special (and vibrant) gay part where the LGBTQ+ community is well represented – I dare you to prove me wrong!

Is There a Free Local Gay Hookup App?

There is more than one free local gay hookup app, but not all of them are good. Grindr, Hinge, and PlentyOfFish are some of the best ones, even though not all of them are dedicated gay dating sites.

Grindr is the easiest way for gay men to get laid.

Hinge is full of millennials and Gen Z looking for all kinds of connections, and PlentyOfFish is the best place for Gen X looking for something more serious.

How Safe Is Grindr?

Grindr is an overall safe hookup app – it’s got a great system to protect your data. It’s still a free app that tends to attract all sorts of people with all sorts of nefarious motives, which is why you should always be careful when sharing personal information or meeting people IRL.

How to Find a Lesbian in Your Area?

You can find a lesbian in your area by checking out some of the best gay dating sites. The ones looking to party are on AdultFriendFinder, while the ones looking for something more serious tend to be on EliteSingles or eHarmony.

What Is the Best Dating Site for Gay Seniors?

SilverSingles and OurTime.com are the best gay dating sites for seniors. Each of these has an overwhelmingly senior user base and a good chunk of senior gay daters. They both also have strict security systems in place and large print letters, which is great for seniors.

Good Luck on the Best Gay Dating Sites!

There you have it – the best gay dating sites that are gonna mark the year ahead. Who knows? Maybe you’ll meet your future bae on one of these?

If relationships are not on your mind right now (or at all), AdultFriendFinder is your best bet, as it’s the easiest way to find some casual sex.

EliteSingles is where you should go if you’re looking for young professionals looking to settle down, while no one beats eHarmony when it comes to finding true love.

Most of these have a basic free account option that will at least let you see the gay options in your area, so you can check out more of them and choose the one you like the best.

I wish you happy hunting!