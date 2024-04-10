Sponsored
Just Keep Swimming’: Ingleside Senior Swimmers Share Tips on Healthy Aging through Community and Daily Exercise
A range of community building and wellness opportunities abound at Ingleside, which has been recognized nationally for its inclusivity.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the average human needs about 150 minutes of exercise per week to remain healthy as they age, but 80% of Americans aren’t checking that box.
And while there may be a plethora of reasons why “getting older” could impose on your ability to exercise as frequently as you should, three residents of Ingleside at King Farm – all 95 years young – are living proof that it is possible, and that there is no excuse.
The three neighbors, Sy Herman, Peggy Adams, and Bob Verkouteren, are using their daily commitment to swim together to encourage and inspire each other’s healthy living choices and well-being. After retiring to the Rockville, Maryland senior living community, Ingleside at King Farm, just outside of Washington, DC, the aquateers became friends through their shared love of aquatic fitness, realizing they also shared the same diligence in being at the pool each day before sunrise, meeting as early as 6:30 a.m. to swim laps.
“One morning I’m in the water and I find these two rascals here, and now we’re here together every day,” said Peggy. The friendship among the three seniors grew close over the past year ever since the trio made a deal that they would start each day at the pool before breakfast.
Science has proven that positive social relationships play a role in better health and life expectancy. Unlike forty percent of older adults in the U.S. who report chronic loneliness, Peggy, Sy and Bob, are a prime example of the positive impact meaningful relationships can have on maintaining a personal commitment to physical fitness and daily exercise.
Each morning, the seniors take turns using the fast lane at The Herman Aquatic Center at Ingleside at King Farm, challenging their endurance while also making use of water weights and other strengthening tools. The aquatic trio bonded over a shared commitment to physical exercise, community-building, and philanthropic work – all factors that health studies have shown contribute to longevity and increased quality of life.
“I took up swimming because it was a sport I could enjoy daily,” shared Sy. “I couldn’t play tennis and couldn’t play golf. So, I took up swimming, which has added years to our lives and life to our years!”
Fitness is an essential part of the Ingleside culture of living a healthy and engaged lifestyle. Ingleside’s state-of-the-art fitness facilities include a fitness center with robust programming and access to a physical trainer to tailor and support strength and cardiovascular training.
Not only does Sy use the various fitness amenities at Ingleside, but he’s also provided financial support and resources back into the senior living community to help better its aquatic facilities. Upon moving to Ingleside, Sy and his wife Sheila donated a gift to the Westminster Ingleside Foundation, with an amount specifically designated for the Aquatic Center. “It’s wonderful being here,” Sy said. “There are so many opportunities to be involved. I really love this place.”
A range of community building and wellness opportunities abound at Ingleside, which has been recognized nationally for its inclusivity.
Ingleside at King Farm, and it’s sister communities, Ingleside at Rock Creek, and Westminster at Lake Ridge were officially recognized when they received the 2023 SAGECare platinum-level lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) cultural competency certification. SAGECare is acknowledged as the foremost comprehensive, national cultural competency training program dedicated to improving the lives of older LGBT adults. Additionally, Ingleside participates in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and SAGE’s Long-Term Care Equality Index (LEI), earning the designation as an “LGBTQ+ Long-Term Care Equality High Performer.”
“Ingleside has always been, and will continue to be committed to fostering a culture of health and inclusion,” said Christine L. Podles, MA, HSE, LNHA, Chief Operating Officer of Ingleside. “We recognize and celebrate each person’s individual uniqueness and strive to help them live a happy, healthy, and fulfilling life. It is a core value that we continue to ensure is ingrained into the fabric of the Ingleside family.”
Fitness helps lengthen lives. According to a study in Journal of Aging Research, those who exercise regularly—even for as little as three hours a week—can live up to almost 7 years longer than those who aren’t as physically active. The three swimming seniors made a pact that they would live long, healthy lives, making it to their 100th birthdays together.
“We will all be turning 100 years old within four months of each other, and I’m already sending out verbal ‘save the dates,’” said Peggy. The aquateer is already planning the party for the trio. “Mark your calendars for November 2027 – everyone is invited!”
The aquateers plan to have their celebration at no place other than The Herman Aquatic Center. Sy shared, “We’re going to have a Century Club ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by music, dancing, and a great meal for the entire community.”
Featured Local Savings
Sponsored
It’s Official: The Future of Senior Living Is Here
The Mather’s apartment homes range from 800 to 3,300 square feet, and feature expansive views, high-end finishes, and innovative smart-home technology.
A seismic shift in senior living is underway, and the epicenter is right here in Tysons. Earlier this month, The Mather opened its doors to those 62 and better, offering luxury of a different kind in an unprecedented Life Plan Community.
The Mather, situated on nearly four acres at 7929 Westpark Drive, is a $500 million development and 293-apartment-home residence operated by Mather, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age WellSM. The new community boasts 38,000 square feet of amenities, including multiple restaurants and a bar/lounge; a fitness center with exercise equipment, group fitness studio, and indoor pool; a luxury spa; outdoor spaces including a yoga terrace; public/private park spaces; and more.
“We’re proud to open this ‘next-gen’ Life Plan Community that defies expectations of what senior living looks like,” said Mather CEO and President Mary Leary. “The Mather is a bold reflection of our unwavering commitment to provide luxury of a different kind.”
What sets The Mather apart is the blend of international flair, high-tech services, biophilic design, and wellness-forward experiences woven throughout the community.
International cultures are showcased throughout The Mather. A curated collection of artwork, sculptures, and antiquities from around the world reflect themes of connection, unity, and nature. Additionally, The Mather’s amenities are named to celebrate global cultures.
Each of The Mather’s three restaurants, as well as its bar and lounge, showcases cuisines from around the world, such as sushi, Berkshire Pork Bao, Mushroom Biryani, and crab cakes with mango-habanero salsita. The Mather’s food and beverage program seeks to please the most refined of palettes while adding inspired touches like a hydroponic micro-farm, onsite honey production by Italian bees, and a dedicated bake shop/pastry shop with a German-made, state-of-the-art bread oven.
In addition, The Mather uses technology throughout the community to enhance the experience. Residents can use an in-house app to sign up for programs and classes, request special cleaning or maintenance services, make restaurant reservations, and schedule spa appointments; robots are on hand to deliver restaurant orders to residents’ front doors; and custom Alexa devices support smart-home technology as well as community information.
The Mather is pre-certified LEED Gold and pursuing WELL Building certification. Its biophilic design reflects the intersection of interior spaces and programs, with nature in an urban setting. The overall design provides sustained interaction with the natural environment.
“Residences have open floor plans with floor-to-ceiling windows that maximize natural light,” Leary said. “And The Mather’s amenity spaces invite involvement with the outdoors to enhance well-being, whether residents are swimming laps in the saltwater pool or relaxing on zero gravity loungers in a Himalayan-sea-salt-infused breath room.”
A highlight amongst The Mather’s many wellness features is its spa, with offerings including the breath room with a Himalayan sea salt wall, a live herb wall for custom teas and treatments, an infrared sauna, a multi-sensory Gharieni Welnamis wave bed, as well as signature spa services.
The Mather’s wellness-forward features are accentuated not only in the community’s high-end amenities, but also in its variety of programming. Residents can explore their passions and find new interests through an array of creative, social, and intellectual opportunities. Examples include a salon series with Smithsonian curators, nature immersion programs, creative sessions with area teaching artists, and sensory pool experiences with live music and meditation.
The Mather is surrounded by three acres of green space, offering residents opportunities to enjoy an urban lawn for concerts, a dog park, badminton and bocce courts, and walking paths with seating areas and sculptures.
The Mather’s apartment homes range from 800 to 3,300 square feet, and feature expansive views, high-end finishes, and innovative smart-home technology. Pricing includes a one-time entrance fee (starting at $650,000) that is 90 percent refundable to the resident or resident’s estate, and a monthly service fee. Prices are based on apartment size, view, service package, and health plan selected.
All of this adds up to a community that has broken new ground in senior living. A place where the gorgeous interiors and breathtaking décor are matched by the richness of quality programs, services, and offerings, and all are designed to enhance residents’ lifestyles. That is truly luxury of a different kind.
Sponsored
New Gilead Initiative Aims to Empower Organizations Tackling the HIV Epidemic forBlack Women in the United States
Gilead‘s three-year, $12.6 million commitment will increase HIV prevention and health equity efforts for Black women and girls.
By EDWINA EYRE | In the rapidly evolving public health landscape, one stark reality has remained constant: Black cisgender and Transgender women bear a disproportionate burden of the HIV epidemic. Black women, who constitute only 14% of the female population in the United States, accounted for a staggering 53% of new HIV diagnoses among women aged 13 and older in just 2021 alone. Additionally, Black Transgender women have the highest rates of new HIV diagnoses among Transgender people and are more likely to go undiagnosed and untreated in comparison to their peers.
Although medicines like PrEP and PEP can help mitigate these disparities, structural and social factors like stigma, discrimination and economic inequality coupled with significant gaps in the delivery of culturally-competent HIV prevention information and care continue to exacerbate poor health outcomes for Black women and girls impacted by HIV.
“Since the start of the epidemic 40 years ago, Black women have borne the brunt of annual HIV diagnoses and premature deaths, largely due to the social determinants of health that impact us long before we even get a diagnosis,” said Vanessa Johnson, Co-Executive Director at Ribbon – Center of Excellence, a nonprofit providing support for individuals in need of services for HIV and chronic diseases. “Black women are the caretakers of our communities, but structural and social barriers like poverty, violence and trauma continue to fuel disparities within HIV outcomes, which disproportionately impact us more than any other population group.”
Last year Gilead Sciences launched the Setting the P.A.C.E. (Prevention, Arts and Advocacy, Community, Education) Initiative to help address these critical issues. This three-year, $12.6 million commitment is aimed at increasing HIV prevention, anti-stigma and health equity efforts for Black cisgender and Transgender women and girls in the United States.
“At Gilead, we know that we cannot end the HIV epidemic if we do not prioritize the needs of Black women and girls,” said Carmen Villar, Vice President, Public Affairs, Gilead Sciences. “The Setting the P.A.C.E. Initiative tackles barriers to care head-on by supporting high-impact organizations working to improve the HIV landscape for impacted individuals.”
Setting the P.A.C.E focuses on empowering Black women led- and serving organizations on the front lines of this epidemic, providing them with the tools and resources needed to rewrite the narrative on HIV care and treatment. Through its four key focal points –Prevention, Arts and Advocacy, Community and Education – the program seeks to support projects tackling HIV health barriers for Black women and girls, from expanding programs that provide culturally-responsive HIV care training to leveraging arts and media to engage local communities and address stigma.
Ribbon – Center of Excellence is one of the 19 grantees that will receive the first round of Setting the P.A.C.E. funding. With support from Gilead, Ribbon will provide capacity-building assistance to other grantee organizations and non-funded groups servicing cisgender and Transgender Black women, focusing their support in the areas of policy, advocacy and convening.
“Setting the P.A.C.E. will allow us to build a network of groups working to advance HIV health equity for Black women and girls, and foster convening spaces for these organizations,” said Linda H. Scruggs, Co-Executive Director at Ribbon. “There are a lot of organizations working toward our same goals. Once we create multilevel partnerships at federal, state and individual levels, we can identify gaps in policy and funding, and work toward providing services and advocacy to meet these needs.”
The programs that are part of the Setting the P.A.C.E Initiative will be either nationally- or regionally- focused. Most importantly, more than 75% of the organizations selected for grants are led by Black women and every funding allocation is directed toward initiatives spearheaded by Black women.
“Black women are stepping up to lead HIV advocacy and response programs across the country,” said Scruggs. “For the first time, we are building the resources and creating the opportunity to forge new paths toward fixing, healing and protecting our own community. There’s no reason why another generation of Black women, cis or Trans, should be casualties of the HIV epidemic in the years to come.”
(Gilead: More than Medicine is part of a paid collaboration between Gilead Sciences and the Los Angeles Blade and Washington Blade.)
Sponsored
10+ Best Gay Dating Sites for All Kinds of Online Dating in 2024
Did the holiday season leave you high and dry when it comes to love and hookups? Here’s one more gift for you – join the best gay dating sites of 2024 for free
All of us who spent this holiday season alone want to know what gay dating sites will dominate the year ahead so we can get our piece of the pie.
I am here to tell you just and give you some tips so you can start 2024 with a blast.
Explore the best gay dating sites that defined the past year and are poised to make a significant impact in the year ahead – are you ready to dive in?
Best Gay Dating Sites of 2024
Here’s a quick overview of the top 10 gay dating sites I dug into. Keep reading to discover all of them, and see which one helps you to meet your needs.
First Look
- Adult Friend Finder – #1 gay dating site
- EliteSingles – High-achievers looking to settle down
- eHarmony – Everyone’s looking for love
- OkCupid – Catch-all LGBTQ+ dating
- Grindr – Easy hookups for gay men
- Dating.com – More than dating
- Hinge – Millennial gay folks
- Zoosk – All kinds of online dating
- PlentyOfFish – Dating for mostly 35+
- Silver Singles – Mature LGBTQ+ dating
Online Dating for Gays: Best Platforms
Without further ado, here are the 13 best gay and LGBTQ+ dating sites:
1. Adult Friend Finder – #1 Gay Dating Site
Pros
- Easy to get laid
- Tons of queer users
- Adult entertainment
Cons
- Not really for serious relationships
Pricing
- 1 month – $39.95
- 3 months – $26.95 a month
- 12 months – $19.95 a month
Adult Friend Finder just has to top this list even though it’s not a dedicated gay dating app for many reasons, but if I had to choose just one that sums it up, it would be EFFICIENCY.
Yes, it’s not a dedicated gay dating app, but there IS a gay section, and it’s still more efficient than dedicated gay dating sites when it comes to finding a hookup.
That’s because Adult Friend Finder was made for that one thing only.
Everyone on the site is down and looking, and there are great features that facilitate easy connections.
My favorite is the group discussion, where it’s easy to meet other active queer people who are into what you’re into.
There’s also tons of adult entertainment, like porn and live cams, that can rival some of the best gay cam sites out there.
I have to say that Adult Friend Finder is not really for serious relationships. So, if you’re looking for something serious, you’d be better off on one of the other best gay dating sites that are coming right up.
>>Head to Adult Friend Finder for an easy way to hook up
EliteSingles – Mingle With Elite Gay Singles
Pros
- Educated high achievers
- For serious relationships
- Detailed approach to dating
Cons
- You can’t search for matches
Pricing
- 1 month – $59.95 a month
- 3 months – $57.95 a month
- 6 months – $44.95 a month
If you feel like you’re done with the whole hookup thing and just want someone to settle down with, Elite Singles is your best bet.
It may not be a dedicated gay dating app, but it’s home to many LGBTQ+ folks who have their shit together and are looking for a real relationship.
That’s because the dating app itself was made precisely for serious relationships and fosters a detailed approach to matchmaking.
The kind of folks you’ll find there are educated high achievers – over 80% of them hold a Bachelor’s Degree or higher and have jobs to match their titles.
You won’t be able to search for matches on your own, but the system will hook you up with the best options based on your profile and behavior. It does a pretty good job, as you’ll get a free personality report from the test you take as you sign up.
The subscription fees are a bit higher than usual, but they’re also a sign that the people there are serious about dating (and successful!).
>>Head to Elite Singles to find someone to settle down with
3. eHarmony – Best Gay Dating App for Romantic Souls
Pros
- A good chunk of queer folks
- In-depth personality test & match scores
- People looking for love
Cons
- Long sign-up process
Pricing
- 6 months – $69.90 a month
- 12 months – $49.90 a month
- 24 months – $39.90 a month
eHarmony’s founder, Dr. Neil Clark Warren, said that finding a love that lasts a lifetime is one of the most underestimated challenges in life. I’d say it’s a lot more difficult for gay singles.
But Dr. Warren also got a lifetime award for his contributions to long-term matchmaking, so you bet we’re gonna try his dating app.
And I really think you will like it as it has a scientific and detailed approach to matchmaking, but it also lets you roam around on your own.
You’ll have to fill out a detailed (and long) personality test, which can get annoying. But once you’re done with that, you’ll be presented with carefully curated matches, and you’ll see the match scores for personality, behavior, interest, and more.
There are plenty of gay men and women on this dating app, which gives you a lot of options throughout the U.S.
The best part? It works, and the studies and awards show it.
>>Discover gay singles looking for love on eHarmony
4. OkCupid – Catch-All Gay Dating Site
Pros
- Everyone gets free messages
- LGBT community’s stronghold
- Questionnaire aids matchmaking
Cons
- More folks are looking for hookups
Pricing
- 1 month – $9.95
- 3 months – $7.95 a month
- 6 months – $4.95 a month
You can’t, in all fairness, make a list of the best gay dating sites and not put OkCupid on. It’s the OG gay dating app, and it’s still a staple in the LGBTQ+ community.
The reason for that is their oath to inclusiveness and one simple fact – they pass the vibe check.
Of course, it’s not JUST a gay dating app, but it is the stronghold of the community where people feel safe and celebrated.
It’s also a catch-all gay dating site, which means LOTS of options for everyone.
My favorite part is the GenZ-friendly compatibility quiz with questions on all sorts of things people really care about, like lifestyle, politics, viewpoints, and more.
It helps people create meaningful connections, but most are still using it for casual LGBTQ+ dating. Still, it’s good to have options, right? That’s just what you get on OkCupid.
>>Get on OkCupid to mingle with LGBTQ+ singles for free
5. Grindr – Hookup App for Gay Men
Pros
- All types of gay men
- Easy to get laid
- All-you-need free version
Cons
- Not really for serious relationships
Pricing
- 1 month – $9.99
- 3 months – $6.99 a month
- 6 months – $4.99 a month
- 12 months – $3.99 a month
If you’re a gay man looking for local gay men for some action, there’s no better place for you than Grindr.
You just can’t beat numbers, and Grindr’s got the most options anywhere you are in the U.S. (or the world), as it’s the largest hookup app for gay men.
And let me tell you – you can find any type of gay man over there.
From twinks to bears to jock to clean-cut, they’re all on it looking for each other. Most of them are looking to party as opposed to forming meaningful connections, but that’s not to say these don’t happen.
Perhaps the biggest reason why Grindr became such a fixture among gay men is that its free version is all you need.
Everyone gets free messages, so it would be a shame not to at least keep it as a backup.
>>Jump to Grindr to find local gay men ready to mingle
6. Dating.com – More Than Just Online Dating
Pros
- Getting big among Gen Z
- Dating, flirting, and socializing
- A good chunk of queer folks
Cons
- Some fake profiles
Pricing
- 150 credits – $19.99
- 600 credits – $149.99
- 1,500 credits – $299.99
Dating.com is not just one of your average dating sites and apps – it’s a hub where young people like to hang out.
There are folks out there looking for anything, from a relationship to a hookup to a way to meet and hang out with folks from other countries.
There’s a chill and fun vibe to the app, which makes it easy to connect with someone for whatever reason you’re looking to connect.
Take Decentralend, for example – it’s a VR environment where people can hang out via their avatars, and it’s really easy to click with someone.
There are also tools that ease the first step, like the Let’s Mingle tool that allows you to send video greetings to multiple people at once.
All of this has brought many Gen Z folks to the app, LGBTQ+ community members included, so it’s a safe and welcoming environment.
>>Discover the new GenZ’s hotspot on Dating.com
7. Hinge – Millennial Gay Singles
Pros
- All-you-need free version
- Millennials’ favorite
- Great ice-breakers
Cons
- Only 10 daily matches
Pricing
- 1 month – $29.99
- 3 months – $19.99 a month
- 6 months – $14.99 a month
Hinge isn’t one of the gay dating apps per se, but it’s still one of the best gay dating apps for 1 simple reason – there are many queer women and men on it.
No one can beat its dating pool when it comes to options for millennials.
The ones on Hinge are mostly looking for meaningful connections, but hookups or situationships still happen.
The best part about Hinge may be the options it has for millennials, but the big thing behind that is its excellent free version. So, you can basically count Hinge as one of the best free dating sites and apps.
The downside is that free accounts only get 10 matches a day. If that’s not enough, you can subscribe – the prices start at $14.99 a month.
You’ll see how easy it is to connect with other gay singles as soon as you discover their ice-breakers. They’re fun but informative questions you can answer on your profile or piggyback off of your matches’ answers to start the convo going.
>>Get on Hinge to find local millennial queer folks
8. Zoosk – All Kinds of Online Dating
Pros
- A VERY diverse user base
- All kinds of relationships
- Corny-but-fun video dates
Cons
- A limited free version
Pricing
- 1 month – $29.99
- 3 months – $20 a month
- 6 months – $12.50 a month
- 12 months – $12.50 a month
Zoosk is one of those dating sites and apps where anything goes. It’s technically not a gay dating app, but since it has a VERY diverse user base, it’s easy to find queer women and men looking for each other.
The thing about Zoosk is that everyone’s on it. From Gen Z and millennials to LGBTQ+ community members to divorced dads.
There are also folks from all walks of life, AND they’re all looking for different things.
You can connect with other users in various ways. There’s the SmartPick algorithm that will present you with matches based on your behavior, but you can also look on your own.
There’s also the Great Dates feature that puts you and your match in a famous touristy place so you can pretend you’re on a date. It’s corny, but it works!
The only downside is that the free version doesn’t really let you do anything, so if you want to mingle with the gay community on Zoosk, you’ll have to subscribe. But prices start at $12.50 a month, which isn’t all that bad.
>>Go to Zoosk for all kinds of gay online dating
9. PlentyOfFish – Gay Dating for 35+
Pros
- Plenty of 35+ queer people
- Free messages to all
- Interactive games
Cons
- Annoying ads
Pricing
- 3 months – $20 a month
- 6 months – $15 a month
- 12 months – $10 a month
Other gay dating apps can’t even come close to PlentyOfFish when it comes to older millennials and Gen X looking for a long-term relationship.
Their slogan really says it all – ‘Dating For Grown-Ups.’
The dating app is pretty inclusive, so the LGBTQ+ community is well-represented, giving us a lot of options to choose from.
PlentyOfFish has a good chunk of interactive features that make the dating website the vibrant place it is. One of them is the Cue’d Up! feature, which is like a game where users answer quirky questions to get to know each other better.
There’s also a live streaming feature that lets folks create short live clips.
POF’s Chemistry Predictor helps you narrow down the search for the right kind of match, especially if you’re looking for something serious.
The best part? Messages are free for anyone, so there’s no reason not to give it a try.
>>Join POF to discover the 35+ gay singles in your area
10. Silver Singles – Best for Gay Mature Singles
Pros
- Verified users
- 60% of users are 50+
- Compatibility matching
Cons
- Limited gender options
Pricing
- 3 months – $44.95 a month
- 6 months – $34.95 a month
- 12 months – $24.95 a month
I thought about all our mature queer women and men out there, and I bring you Silver Singles – one of the most popular gay dating apps for folks over 50.
Now, it’s important to note that Silver Singles is not a gay dating app.
Why is it important to note that for this and not other dating sites and apps? Because you know how it is with older generations – they’re not famous for being the woke ones. For example, there are only 2 gender options.
HOWEVER, this IS the most popular dating app for that age gap, and so it is the go-to for queer mature singles as well.
The dating app is a generally pleasant place and protects against hate speech, so it’s not like it’s not gay-friendly.
When it comes to the dating process itself, they’ve got a compatibility matchmaking system that gives you 3-7 daily matches and shows you the compatibility score.
The profiles are verified, which is a big deal for any dating app for senior daters.
>>Discover mature gay singles in your area on SilverSingles
11. BlackPeopleMeet – Best Dating App for Black Folks
Pros
- 1 of the biggest black dating apps
- Relationship-oriented folks
- Affordable subscription plans
Cons
- Not really a hookup app
Pricing
- 1 month – $20.64
- 3 months – $13.29 a month, $39.87 total
- 6 months – $9.99 a month, $59.94 total
If you’re a black person looking to date within your race, BlackPeopleMeet’s got you. Not only is it one of the largest black dating apps out there, but it’s also very gay-friendly, making it the perfect choice.
I especially like how you can customize your profile and make it your own, kinda like you could on MySpace – if you even remember what that was.
If you’re not good with words, there’s a writing team there to help you craft your perfect presentation.
You’ll then get match suggestions, but you can also roam around on your own and find the right person via search filters.
I also like that this dating website lets you create disposable numbers, so you can talk to the folks you like without sharing your personal phone number.
Overall, most people are looking for long-term relationships, but seeing how vibrant the community is, it’s not hard to hook up or even find gay friends.
>>Jump to BlackPeopleMeet to date gay black singles
12. OurTime.com – Dating Site for Mature Lesbian Women
Pros
- Convenient large print
- Matchmaking & search filters
- Audio & video uploads
Cons
- Automatic membership renewal
Pricing
- 1 month – $34.96
- 6 months – $15.96 a month
Here, we have another senior dating site, but OurTime.com is much more than just another senior dating site.
While it’s not one of the dedicated gay dating apps, it’s still a great option for mature queer and lesbian women looking for each other.
They seem to have found their place on the dating site, and in turn, the dating site is very efficient for them.
When it comes to the dating site itself, the first thing you’ll notice is the large print, which is pretty convenient for senior citizens.
Most folks on it are senior citizens, but there are plenty of younger members of the lesbian community looking for an experienced woman to settle down with.
You can even exchange virtual gifts with each other.
What sets OurTime.com apart from other senior dating sites and apps is the different ways to connect. You can both get suggested matches and can search for them on your own based on your personal preferences.
>>Head to OurTime.com to discover mature lesbian singles in your area
13. Match.com – Gay Dating App for Gen X
Pros
- Lots of Gen X gay folks
- 20+ million members
- Tons of IRL events
Cons
- Buggy software
Pricing
- 1 month – $45.99
- 3 months – $31.99
- 6 months – $22.99
Last but not least, we’ve got Match.com, the OG legend of online dating back in the day. Gen X folks still kinda stuck around on the app, and they keep joining it like there are no other dating apps out there.
That and the fact that there are folks from across the rainbow community makes it one of the best gay dating apps for Gen X gay folks.
People go there for both serious relationships and casual dating, so it’s easy to find whatever you’re looking for.
Besides the usual features like chat and video calls, thanks to MatchPhone, you can connect with other users via phone without revealing your number.
While the online dating world on Match.com is a vibrant place in and of itself, the dating app for gay Gen X also hosts IRL events where folks can hang out. You know them Gen Xers – they just love to go outside!
>>Go to Match.com and discover Gen X gay folks in your area
How I Ranked the Best Gay Dating Sites
There are tons of gay dating apps out there that do an amazing job at connecting folks from the LGBTQ+ community. There are also tons of mainstream dating apps that do a better job than some dedicated gay dating apps.
Then there are the different kinds of gay people with different dating needs.
So, making the list of the best gay dating apps for the entire LGBTQ+ community wasn’t an easy thing to be tasked with, so I had to put some ranking factors in place.
Here are the things I considered for my list of the best gay dating sites:
- Safety and security
- The app’s LGBT community
- Success rates
- The features
- Bang for your buck
Safety and Security
First things first, I looked at the safety. That’s the No.1 thing when it comes to online dating apps and gay dating apps are no different.
All the dating sites and apps on this list have a good track record when it comes to the safety and security of their members.
You should, of course, always keep your common sense, as they say, but these are gay dating websites you can trust.
The App’s LGBT Community
Not all sites on this list are gay dating websites, and there’s a reason for that. Yes, I wanted dedicated gay dating apps, but only if they performed well.
I didn’t want to call an empty site with dead profiles the best dating app just because it was made for same-sex matching.
So, I looked at how big of an LGBTQ+ community each site has and how good of an online dating experience it can give to the gays.
The sites on this list showed as top performers when it comes to these 2 things.
Success Rates
The best dating app is the one that works – everyone knows that. So, I checked the success rates of the most popular gay dating sites and looked at user reviews online.
Not all of these work for everything, but each of these queer dating apps works for what it’s intended and its target audience.
That’s why I gave each an award to help steer you in the right direction, and I made sure to have options for everyone in the community.
The Features
Features aren’t only there for fun. There is a reason why the best dating apps invest heavily into their features – because they’re what makes or breaks the app.
That’s because the features are what determine how easy it is for people to connect and, in turn, hook up or start dating, which is why folks are there in the first place.
The dating apps on this list have both good ice-breaking features and fun, interactive features, which is another reason they got on the list.
Bang for Your Buck
Free gay dating apps may not always be the best ones, but who doesn’t appreciate a banger free dating app?
If one of the top dating apps was free, it would get bumped up a spot on the list.
But, of course, you get what you pay for, so it’s no surprise that most of these are paid apps. Still, I wanted you all to get bang for your buck, and I chose apps that are actually worth paying for.
Best Gay Dating Sites FAQs
Before you leave this page to try out your luck on some of the best gay dating sites out there, check out the FAQs section. I took some of the most popular questions on the topic and answered them for you all – maybe yours is among them.
Where to Meet Local Gay Men?
You can meet local gay men on some of the best gay dating sites out there. AdultFriendFinder is the easiest way to find gay sex, while EliteSingles is the best option if you’re looking for something more serious.
What Is the #1 Gay Site Today?
AdultFriendFinder is the #1 gay site for 2024. It’s the best app for hookups as it’s got millions of active users, and that’s the only reason they’re all there. It has a special (and vibrant) gay part where the LGBTQ+ community is well represented – I dare you to prove me wrong!
Is There a Free Local Gay Hookup App?
There is more than one free local gay hookup app, but not all of them are good. Grindr, Hinge, and PlentyOfFish are some of the best ones, even though not all of them are dedicated gay dating sites.
Grindr is the easiest way for gay men to get laid.
Hinge is full of millennials and Gen Z looking for all kinds of connections, and PlentyOfFish is the best place for Gen X looking for something more serious.
How Safe Is Grindr?
Grindr is an overall safe hookup app – it’s got a great system to protect your data. It’s still a free app that tends to attract all sorts of people with all sorts of nefarious motives, which is why you should always be careful when sharing personal information or meeting people IRL.
How to Find a Lesbian in Your Area?
You can find a lesbian in your area by checking out some of the best gay dating sites. The ones looking to party are on AdultFriendFinder, while the ones looking for something more serious tend to be on EliteSingles or eHarmony.
What Is the Best Dating Site for Gay Seniors?
SilverSingles and OurTime.com are the best gay dating sites for seniors. Each of these has an overwhelmingly senior user base and a good chunk of senior gay daters. They both also have strict security systems in place and large print letters, which is great for seniors.
Good Luck on the Best Gay Dating Sites!
There you have it – the best gay dating sites that are gonna mark the year ahead. Who knows? Maybe you’ll meet your future bae on one of these?
If relationships are not on your mind right now (or at all), AdultFriendFinder is your best bet, as it’s the easiest way to find some casual sex.
EliteSingles is where you should go if you’re looking for young professionals looking to settle down, while no one beats eHarmony when it comes to finding true love.
Most of these have a basic free account option that will at least let you see the gay options in your area, so you can check out more of them and choose the one you like the best.
I wish you happy hunting!