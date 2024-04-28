Photos
PHOTOS: Capital Pride Pageant
Court crowned at Penn Social event
Eight contestants vied for Mr., Miss and Mx. Capital Pride 2024 at a pageant at Penn Social on Saturday. Xander Childs Valentino was crowned Mr. Capital Pride, Dylan B. Dickherson White was crowned Mx. Capital Pride and Sasha Adams Sanchez was crowned Miss Capital Pride.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Featured Local Savings
Photos
PHOTOS: Night of Champions
Team DC holds annual awards gala
Team DC, the umbrella organization for LGBTQ-friendly sports teams and leagues in the D.C. area, held its annual Night of Champions Awards Gala on Saturday, April 20 at the Hilton National Mall. The organization gave out scholarships to area LGBTQ student athletes as well as awards to the Different Drummers, Kelly Laczko of Duplex Diner, Stacy Smith of the Edmund Burke School, Bryan Frank of Triout, JC Adams of DCG Basketball and the DC Gay Flag Football League.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival
Annual event draws thousands to RFK
The 2024 National Cannabis Festival was held at the Fields at RFK Stadium on April 19-20.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @NatlCannaFest at RFK Stadium for @WashBlade . Stop by the LGBTQ+ booth and pick up a paper if you are here. pic.twitter.com/is7hnsaPns— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) April 20, 2024
Photos
PHOTOS: Crush
New gay bar holds opening party
The new LGBTQ venue Crush held a party for friends, family and close supporters on Tuesday. For more information on future events at Crush, go to their Instagram page @crushbardc.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Capital Pride Pageant
Md. governor signs Freedom to Read Act
The rise of virtual home tours
Round House explores serious issues related to privilege
Successful open relationships take effort
Catching up with the asexuals and aromantics of D.C.
State Department releases annual human rights report
Argentina government dismisses transgender public sector employees
Maine governor signs transgender, abortion sanctuary bill into law
Bowser budget proposal calls for $5.25 million for 2025 World Pride
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Catching up with the asexuals and aromantics of D.C.
-
State Department5 days ago
State Department releases annual human rights report
-
South America3 days ago
Argentina government dismisses transgender public sector employees
-
Maine4 days ago
Maine governor signs transgender, abortion sanctuary bill into law