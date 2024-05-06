Out in the World: LGBTQ news from Europe and Asia

RUSSIA

House of Books, Moscow’s second largest multi-story book store is located at 8 Novyy Arbat in the Russian capital city. (Photo courtesy of Sergey Kuznetsov)

Russia’s largest publishing houses working in concert with the country’s libraries and book sellers formed an advisory union body earlier this month to address the increasingly repressive nature of laws centered around the subject matters of LGBTQ people and the war in Ukraine.

Making the task difficult is removal of materials from classic Russian literature in addition to contemporary works. Russian media outlet Vedomosti business daily reported that the Russian Book Union’s self-labeled expert center will issue recommendations on individual books, but leave the final decision to pull the books from sale up to the publishers.

According to Vedomosti, AST, one of Russia’s largest publishers, announced earlier this week that it would suspend sales of three books by U.S. authors James Baldwin and Michael Cunningham, as well as the Russian postmodern writer Vladimir Sorokin, for allegedly containing “LGBTQ propaganda,” which is now outlawed in the country.

Roberto Carnero, an Italian literature professor at the University of Bologna’s biographical who wrote a book on the openly gay Italian film director Pier Paolo Pasolini had been heavily edited with some 70 out of its 400 pages containing sections that were redacted by its Russian publisher, Reuters reported last week.

According to Carnero, speaking with the wire service, that publisher also AST, would only agree to publish his critical essay on Pasolini only with severe cuts.

“I am very concerned about this,” he said in a phone interview from Milan. “This is something that happens in dictatorships.”

The striking images of Carnero’s book have thrown a spotlight on issues of government censorship in Russia at a time when the Kremlin says it is fighting an existential war with the West to defend its “traditional values,” Reuters noted.

English language media outlet the Moscow Times reported that Russian law allows citations for scientific, educational, and critical purposes. If brought to court, Russian publishers would be forced to prove that they retold an unlicensed book for purposes that do not include entertainment.

Russian law firms say publishers risk being hit by lawsuits and fined double the value of books sold if their summaries hew too close to the original text.

LITHUANIA

Silvester Belt is making history as the first LGBTQ artist to represent Lithuania at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024. (YouTube Eurovision screenshot)

A singer-songwriter who has been entertaining audiences since he was 12-years-old is now the first openly queer person to represent Lithuania at the Eurovision Song Contest this year.

Silvester Belthe in 2010 had been a finalist in Lithuania’s preselection for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest that year and now he returns 14 years later at age 26 taking the contest by storm.

A veteran of the musical variety contest show circuit, he competed on the Lithuanian version of the “X Factor,” and the Baltic TV3 Group’s music show “Aš – superhitas,” which he won in 2017.

PinkNewsUK reported Eurovision 2024 marks Belthe’s biggest career move to-date, and so far, it’s going well. His song, hypnotic eurobanger “Luktelk,” has hit over five million Spotify streams worldwide. In Lithuania, it hit number on the charts and stayed there for several weeks.

In an interview with PinkNewsUK when asked about LGBTQ representation in his homeland’s music scene. he responded: “Zero. It’s nada. It’s non-existent,” says Belt. “Everyone is pretending to be what they’re not, and it pisses me off so much.”

Eurovision has been supportive of LGBTQ musical artists for decades, but Lithuania has never sent an out artist to the contest. According to Belthe there is a culture of fear among Lithuanian artists about being seen as queer, as they feel there is “so much at stake” and that they could “lose [their] career” if they were to ever come out he noted.

The main reason he is frustrated by the lack of LGBTQ representation in his country he tells PinkNewsUK is that he thinks it would change the population’s mindset. Six in 10 Lithuanians still believe that same-sex relationships are “wrong.”

“If every single LGBTQ artist in Lithuania, not even artists, if everyone [would] come out, I feel like Lithuania would change in a day,” he says. “It’s just crazy that we have this massive elephant in the room and we’re just pretending it’s not there.”

UNITED KINGDOM

(Photo by Rob Wilson via Bigstock)

At the end of last month Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell announced sanctions on high profile Ugandan politicians charged with corruption, and the speaker of the Parliament of Uganda.

It is the first time the UK government has used the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions regime on individuals involved in corruption in Uganda.

The three individuals, two of whom were previously ministers responsible for Uganda’s poorest region, Karamoja, and have been charged with corruption at Uganda’s Anti-Corruption Court, will be subject to travel bans and asset freezes.

The two former ministers sanctioned — Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu — stole thousands of iron sheets used for roofing and infrastructure from a Ugandan government-funded project aimed at housing some of the most vulnerable communities in the region, providing them to prominent politicians and their families instead.

Parliament Speaker Anita Annet Among benefited from the proceeds.

Over 60 percent of people in Karamoja live in poverty and many suffer from the devastating impacts of drought and insecurity.

Mitchell said in a media statement:

“The actions of these individuals, in taking aid from those who need it most, and keeping the proceeds, is corruption at its worst and has no place in society. The Ugandan courts are rightly taking action to crack down on those politicians who seek to line their own pockets at their constituents’ expense.

Today the UK is sending a clear message to those who think benefiting at the expense of others is acceptable. Corruption has consequences and you will be held responsible,” Mitchell added.

The three individuals sanctioned were:

Anita Annet Among, who has been the speaker of the Parliament of Uganda since 2022.

Mary Goretti Kitutu, who was the Minister for Karamoja Affairs between 2021 and 2024.

Agnes Nandutu, who was the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs between 2021 and 2024.

These measures follow previous UK sanctions under the Global Anti-Corruption sanctions regime, which has targeted individuals involved in serious corruption cases across the world, including Bulgaria, Lebanon, Moldova, Russia, South Africa, South Sudan, and Venezuela.

Since its introduction in April 2021, the UK has introduced sanctions on 42 individuals and entities under this regime globally to combat corruption across the world.

Berkshire Unicorns RFC, an inclusive rugby club in Maidenhead, England. (Photo courtesy of Berkshire Unicorns RFC’s Facebook page)

A fully inclusive rugby club, with the majority of their members being part of Berkshire’s LGBTQ community, competes against other inclusive teams from across the world.

Recently the club won the International Gay Rugby UK league for the first time in their seven year history. John Hamp, the tighthead prop, one of the three players who form the front row of the scrum, told the BBC that being part of an LGBTQ inclusive club meant “you don’t have to hide any part of yourself.”

“With any inclusive rugby team, the need is that there are people who really enjoy rugby and really enjoy the sport, but haven’t necessarily found their home in a traditional club setup,” Hamp said.

“We provide a home and a welcoming environment where anyone and everyone can come and learn the sport,” he added.

Hamp, who is also the teams’ communications manager, told the BBC an inclusive club meant “regardless of any of your defining features or characteristics, especially for us that includes a sexual orientation, you can join our club and find a safe and welcoming environment — somewhere that you can be yourself.”

“I have a rugby family, and I tried as a child, and it just didn’t feel right for me — I knew that I was a bit different, I think other people knew that I felt different, and it didn’t feel comfortable for me,” he said.

“Sadly my my father passed away and I needed to do something; I needed something different — there was a need to be with community that understood me and a connection that I wanted to get back involved in rugby.”

“So I found the unicorns, and it was the perfect marriage of those two things.”

The club was founded in 2016, and has grown in size to over 50 playing and social members. This season, the team went unbeaten, scoring over 400 points across their 11 games in the process.

NORTHERN IRELAND

(Photo courtesy of Micky Murray)

For the first time in the 132 history of the largely ceremonial role of Lord Mayor of Belfast, an openly gay man has been chosen. Micky Murray, an Alliance Party city councilman representing the Balmoral area, was selected to succeed the outgoing Sinn Féin’s Ryan Murphy in June.

On his X account Murray stated: “It’s truly an honor to have been selected by my party to be the next Lord Mayor of Belfast in June. This is a significant moment for the LGBTQ+ community, as I step into a role which has never represented us before. I look forward to getting stuck in!”

The 32-year-old politico in an interview with LGBTQ media outlet GCN Ireland said:

“In my role as Lord Mayor I want to meet people in all areas of Belfast and recognise those who are making a difference in every quarter, finding ways to work alongside them for the better.

He added: “Supporting the most vulnerable is a priority of mine, and I want to use my experience working in the homeless sector to ensure our city does more to help people.”

“I want to help transform Belfast into a more inclusive city where everyone can enjoy, regardless of who you are or where you’re from. We’re 26 years on from the Good Friday Agreement and we were promised peace, which has largely been delivered, but now is the time to further break down barriers and create a thriving city.

Our city should be recognized for its inclusivity, rather than its division. As the first openly gay Lord Mayor, I want to use this platform to represent the LGBTQ+ community and be a positive role model for them.”

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph Murray said: “As a schoolboy who was badly bullied because of my sexuality, I never thought I’d have the privilege of serving in a role like this.”

The councilman continued: “The position of Lord Mayor has existed for over 130 years, and I’ll be the first openly LGBTQ person to hold it. It’s a huge honor for me personally to be given this opportunity by my party colleagues.

While some people may question why my sexuality is relevant, it does matter for members of my community. We are finally represented in a role we’ve never been before. It’s imbued with symbolism.”

IRELAND

The 2023 Drogheda Pride parade (Photo courtesy of Drogheda Pride’s Facebook page)

Pride is back again this year for Drogheda, an industrial and port town in County Louth on the east coast of Ireland, 26 miles north of Dublin. The four-day festival which kicks off on July 18, will include live musical performances, dance parties, film screenings, and family-friendly events.

This year’s event promises to be a fantastic experience, with preparation well underway and organizer Peter James Nugent told GCN Ireland. Nugent is working on the four-day festival, which will include live music performances, dance parties, film screenings, and family-friendly events.

This year’s parade will take place on July 20. Following the parade, talented local musical artist Kobrah Kage will headline the main event with a highly-anticipated performance.

GCN also reported that Festival organizers are also calling upon anyone with a talent, be it a drag queen, a singer, a dancer, or any other talent, to apply to be a part of the 2024 fantastic event. This is a great opportunity for the local community to showcase their support and join in the celebrations. A complete listing of events is available on Drogheda Pride’s socials and their website.

Additional reporting from the BBC, PinkNewsUK, The Moscow Times, Agence France-Presse the Belfast Telegraph, and GCN Ireland.