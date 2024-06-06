Trump, Hunter Biden must both respect judicial system

I know it will be difficult for President Biden to hold his tongue, as his son Hunter is brought to trial in Delaware. Contrary to the Trump case, we can have strong feelings of compassion for Hunter’s entire family. Hunter is known to have been into drugs, and I have compassion for anyone who is. Today it seems as if nearly everyone knows someone addicted to drugs of one sort or another. We know how this can destroy a person, and a family. I have had friends who died of drug overdoses, and my girlfriend’s brother — yes, I did have an amazing girlfriend before I came out — died by suicide from his use of hallucinogens.

Clearly Hunter’s case is very different from Trump’s, who is a congenital liar. What Trump did is so much more egregious in that it ended up likely screwing the country for years to come, when he may have won the presidency because of it. We know the world would be such a different, and better, place had Hillary Clinton won.

But in both cases, we have a judicial system that will decide what happens. No matter whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, you should agree with what President Biden said in a statement from the White House after Trump was found guilty. He said, “The American principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed. Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself.” He went on to say, “That’s how the American system of justice works, and it’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible, for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don’t like verdict. Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years, and it literally is a cornerstone of America. Our justice system should be respected. We should never allow anyone to tear it down. It’s as simple as that.” It was a simple statement that seemed very important after Trump’s rants and the outbursts of his MAGA sycophants and acolytes. We surely live in interesting times.

This is not the first time a member of a president’s family has done something wrong. There are so many instances where that has happened. This may just be the first to go to trial. But in all the ones I have seen, or heard about, except for one, the president has been cleared of using their influence to benefit themselves just as Congress has found no instance where President Biden has benefited. In the case of Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, we are not so sure. They were given official White House status. We also know as reported in October 2018 “China’s Trademark Office granted provisional approval for 16 trademarks to Ivanka Trump Marks LLC, bringing to 34 the total number of marks China has greenlighted this year, according to the office’s online database. The new approvals cover Ivanka-branded fashion gear including sunglasses, handbags, shoes, and jewelry, as well as beauty services and voting machines. China also granted provisional approval for two “Trump” trademarks to DTTM Operations LLC, headquartered at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York. They cover branded restaurant, bar, and hotel services, as well as clothing and shoes.” We also know Jared Kushner got $2 billion from the Saudis as soon as Trump left office.

I believe the American people will understand the difference between the Trump and Hunter Biden cases, even though Republicans will try to tell them Donald’s was politically motivated, and Hunter’s was not. It is my hope Trump’s 34 guilty verdicts, will have the result of keeping Trump from becoming president again. He may not go to jail for these felony convictions, but if he is not elected, he faces numerous other counts in federal cases in D.C. and Florida. He also faces a state case in Georgia. That one is a RICO case, and if he is found guilty could face a mandatory five years in jail. If the racist, sexist, homophobic pig who was found liable for sexual assault, and found guilty of 34 felonies, becomes president, the federal trials will go away because he will control the Department of Justice. That includes the one in D.C. related to Jan. 6 and the one in Florida, related to his taking classified documents with him when he left the White House.

Again, I have total compassion for President Biden, and his family. But his statement on our judicial system will have to be the same no matter what the outcome of Hunter Biden’s trial.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.