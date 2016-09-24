HRC, Mexico groups launch LGBT workplace initiative

The Human Rights Campaign on Thursday officially launched the HRC Equidad MX: Global Workplace Equality Program.

This groundbreaking new program will increase awareness of LGBT diversity and inclusion in Mexico’s workplaces by developing consulting and education models for Mexican companies and organizations.

Francisco Robledo of the Alliance for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion, which is known by the Spanish acronym ADIL, and Fernando Velázquez of FVConsulting will be teaming up with the HRC Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest LGBT civil rights organization.

“This whole process started five years ago when we formed the ADIL and met with Deena Fidas [Director of HRC’s Workplace Equality Program] at different events,” Robledo told the Washington Blade. “She has witnessed our growth, local impact and experience that we had accumulated over this time.”

Robledo formed ADIL after being involved with various studies on homophobia in the workplace.

“I decided to get together with some colleagues to build a project in which we could propose positive actions with all this information,” he said. “At that time we had been learning of all these transnational companies that had just started (some more behind than others) LGBT-inclusive policies in their workplaces.”

During this time HRC was having numerous successes with U.S.-based multinational corporations operating in Mexico.

“The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has worked with HRC for over five years in support of equal labor practices in Mexico,” said acting spokesperson Adam Lenert in a statement. “We congratulate HRC on their efforts to formalize their presence in Mexico.”

HRC Equidad was launched by Fidas at the third Forum of Best Practices at the Workplace at Mexico City’s Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination, which is known by the Spanish acronym COPRED.

Only 10 companies agreed to participate in the first forum. This number has since grown to 65.

“As we have seen in the United States, engagement and education with the business community can deliver concrete results for LGBTQ workers,” said Fidas in a statement.

Since its launch in 2002, HRCs Corporate Equality Index has helped major corporations in their adoption of LGBT-inclusive policies, benefits and practices. 2015 alone saw 366 businesses, spanning nearly every industry and major geographic area of the U.S., ranked as top scorers.

“HRC Equidad MX: Global Workplace Equality Program is the next phase in our work and fruitful partnerships in Mexico to promote LGBTQ inclusion,” said Fidas.

“It will be the first step before the CEI (Corporate Equality Index) can be applied to Mexican based companies,” Robledo told the Blade. “As many more companies start being visible on their LGBT inclusive practices, others tend to join, imitate, or start bringing down international practices to their branches/offices in Mexico.”

Velázquez is also excited about the program.

“HRC Equidad MX: Global Workplace Equality Program is the tool Mexican companies were needing to accelerate their LGBTQ inclusion efforts,” he said in a statement. “I am honored and happy to have joined efforts with HRC to launch this program in Mexico.”