September 24, 2016 at 12:42 am EDT | by Maximilian Sycamore
HRC, Mexico groups launch LGBT workplace initiative

Mexico City, gay news, Washington Blade

The Human Rights Campaign and two Mexico-City-based groups have launched an initiative to promote LGBT-friendly workplaces in Mexico. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

The Human Rights Campaign on Thursday officially launched the HRC Equidad MX: Global Workplace Equality Program.

This groundbreaking new program will increase awareness of LGBT diversity and inclusion in Mexico’s workplaces by developing consulting and education models for Mexican companies and organizations.

Francisco Robledo of the Alliance for Workplace Diversity and Inclusion, which is known by the Spanish acronym ADIL, and Fernando Velázquez of FVConsulting will be teaming up with the HRC Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest LGBT civil rights organization.

“This whole process started five years ago when we formed the ADIL and met with Deena Fidas [Director of HRC’s Workplace Equality Program] at different events,” Robledo told the Washington Blade. “She has witnessed our growth, local impact and experience that we had accumulated over this time.”

Robledo formed ADIL after being involved with various studies on homophobia in the workplace.

“I decided to get together with some colleagues to build a project in which we could propose positive actions with all this information,” he said. “At that time we had been learning of all these transnational companies that had just started (some more behind than others) LGBT-inclusive policies in their workplaces.”

During this time HRC was having numerous successes with U.S.-based multinational corporations operating in Mexico.

“The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has worked with HRC for over five years in support of equal labor practices in Mexico,” said acting spokesperson Adam Lenert in a statement. “We congratulate HRC on their efforts to formalize their presence in Mexico.”

HRC Equidad was launched by Fidas at the third Forum of Best Practices at the Workplace at Mexico City’s Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination, which is known by the Spanish acronym COPRED.

Only 10 companies agreed to participate in the first forum. This number has since grown to 65.

“As we have seen in the United States, engagement and education with the business community can deliver concrete results for LGBTQ workers,” said Fidas in a statement.

Since its launch in 2002, HRCs Corporate Equality Index has helped major corporations in their adoption of LGBT-inclusive policies, benefits and practices. 2015 alone saw 366 businesses, spanning nearly every industry and major geographic area of the U.S., ranked as top scorers.

“HRC Equidad MX: Global Workplace Equality Program is the next phase in our work and fruitful partnerships in Mexico to promote LGBTQ inclusion,” said Fidas.

“It will be the first step before the CEI (Corporate Equality Index) can be applied to Mexican based companies,” Robledo told the Blade. “As many more companies start being visible on their LGBT inclusive practices, others tend to join, imitate, or start bringing down international practices to their branches/offices in Mexico.”

Velázquez is also excited about the program.

“HRC Equidad MX: Global Workplace Equality Program is the tool Mexican companies were needing to accelerate their LGBTQ inclusion efforts,” he said in a statement. “I am honored and happy to have joined efforts with HRC to launch this program in Mexico.”

Jacqueline L'Hoist Tapía, Mexico City Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination, gay news, Washington Blade

Jacqueline L’Hoist Tapía, president of the Mexico City Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination, during a 2014 interview with the Washington Blade in Mexico City. (Photo by Angélica Pineda)

vigil_for_crystal_edmonds_460x470_courtesy_merrick_moses watermark
Local
Vigil held for slain trans woman
Liquor Board approves license for the Eagle
Transgender legal clinic opens
Comings & Goings
D.C. Log Cabin rejects Trump endorsement
Va. school board delays vote on nondiscrimination proposal
Eric_Fanning_at_Pride_Heroes_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Obama appointees celebrate progress at ‘LGBT44 Reunion’
Judge throws out lawsuit challenging N.C. anti-gay marriage law
Judge rules for Wis. trans student in battle over bathroom access
HUD makes rule final barring anti-trans bias in homeless shelters
Charlotte won’t rescind LGBT ordinance in HB2 compromise
Suspect in N.Y. bombing arrested
hungarian_lgbt_alliance_refugees_from_isis_poster_460x470_courtesy_hungarian_lgbt_alliance watermark
World
Campaign against Hungarian migrant referendum references ISIS
Mexico City anti-marriage march draws tens of thousands
Militants use social media to lure, kill gay Iraqi men
HRC, Mexico groups launch LGBT workplace initiative
Chilean president’s marriage pledge greeted with cautious optimism
LGBT activists abroad fear a Trump presidency
Cigarette_butts_and_ashes_460x470_by_Edinaldo_E_Santo_via_Wikimedia watermark
Opinions
Tobacco kills more HIV-positive D.C. residents than AIDS
Gay men talking about mental health
Trump is a cancer on society
Censorship of books, ideas alive and well
Trump the Arsonist Plays Firefighter
No need for most to choose a ‘deplorable’ candidate
nick_jonas_wonderland_cover_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Nick Jonas still stands as LGBT ally despite criticism
‘Will and Grace’ reunion in the works
Short film ‘American Male’ shows wrath of internalized homophobia
New H&M ad features gay kiss and transgender actress
LGBT-friendly, ’90s nostalgic film ‘As You Are’ releases haunting trailer
New LGBT-inclusive rugby team forms in Baltimore
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup