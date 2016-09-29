‘Come From Away,’ ‘Urinetown’ enjoy great D.C. productions

‘Come From Away’



Through Oct. 16



Ford’s Theatre



‘Urinetown’



Through Oct. 9



Constellation Theatre Company



Small towns have long served as reliable settings for American musicals. Keeping in that tradition, Irene Sankoff and David Hein’s “Come From Away” takes place in Gander, a remote burg in northeastern Newfoundland.

Based on a true story, the Broadway-bound show currently enjoying an uplifting run at Ford’s Theatre, tells how little Gander with its nearby big airport cared for nearly 7,000 passengers for five days following 9-11 when scores of planes were rerouted to the Canadian province. Totally unprepared for hosting thousands, the town’s small but plucky population willingly opened its homes, schools and businesses to feed, clothe and shelter the stranded travelers.

Of course, a situation in which wary globetrotters mix intimately with trusting folks is ripe for humorous misunderstandings, heartfelt moments, the forging of unlikely friendships and even romance. “Come From Away” delivers on all that as well as giving layered, believable characters. Propelled by a driving rock musical score, events unfold swiftly and unpredictably; there are solemn moments but the musical’s lighthearted moments prove its most poignant.

The solid cast is led by charismatic out actor Jenn Colella who plays Beverley Bass, American Airlines’ trailblazing first woman pilot who melodically relays her story with “Me and the Sky.” Colella also hilariously plays a Gander librarian who continuously misconstrues meetings with various men as near erotic encounters.

The Kevins (Chad Kimball and Caesar Samayoa) are a gay couple who share the same name. They adapt to Gander culture with varying degrees of enthusiasm. Samayoa also plays Ali, an Egyptian Muslin passenger who quickly becomes the object of suspicion once the background of the perpetrators of the 9-11 attacks is revealed. Sharon Wheatley and Lee MacDougall are the unlikely couple whose future is sealed at a raucous Gander V.F.W. hoedown. Astrid Van Wieren and Joel Hatch revel in their roles as salt-of-the earth townies, and D.C. triple threat Alyssa Wilmoth Keegan memorably plays the town’s animal rights activist who singlehandedly saves various pets and a pair of zoo-bound chimps stuck in cargo.

Scenic designer Beowulf Boritt’s — dark tree trunks backed by a wall of mismatched planks — conveys both the solidity and remoteness of the rural community. Broadway veteran director Christopher Ashley’s staging is pretty much seamless. It’s a smooth production. Ashley came out during the mid-‘80s in New York when he was directing out playwright Paul Rudnick’s “Jeffrey,” the first comedy about HIV/AIDS.

Before Ford’s, “Come From Away” played in San Diego and Seattle, and now is slated to open on Broadway in March.

At Constellation Theatre Company, another town is facing another challenge. Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis’ “Urinetown” is set in a dystopian time and place where a decades-long drought has caused private bathrooms to be outlawed. The town’s populace must pay to pee in public amenities, or else be banished to Urinetown. The lucrative toilet monopoly is owned by evil Cladwell B.Cladwell (played by Nicklas Aliff with a voice eerily reminiscent of MGM actor Frank Morgan, best known as the Wizard in “The Wizard of Oz”).

When folks can no longer meet increasingly exorbitant bathroom fees, heroic Bobby Strong (Vaugh Ryan Midder), an employee at the nastiest loo in town, courageously stages a rebellion. He’s joined by the big boss’ dutiful daughter turned hardcore revolutionary Hope Cladwell (Katie Keyser). Mr. Cladwell fights to maintain power but the will of the people and their urgent need to pee is unstoppable.

Narrators Officer Lockstock and precocious waif Little Sally (cast standouts Matt Dewberry and Jenna Berk) explain the action and what makes a successful musical. Ably staged by Constellation’s artistic director Allison Arkell Stockman with energetic and inventive choreography by Ilona Kessell, this darkly funny meta musical successfully pokes fun of its own genre, parodying shows like “Les Mis,” “West Side Story,” “Chicago” and others.

A.J. Guban’s set is an appropriately depressing mix of corrugated metal and piping, and Robert Croghan’s costumes are mostly modern Okie though the bigwigs wear brightly colored suits and Hope is unmissable in her bright red skirt and bunny-eared bow.

As water becomes an increasingly valuable commodity in the world and class divisions widen, the 2001 musical gives cause for pause. At one point (in the Constellation production), a white actor states, “Police protect the peace,” and an African-American actor asks, “Do they?” But mostly, “Urinetown” remains a wickedly funny romp.