‘Empire’ cast endorses Hillary Clinton

The “Empire” cast and creator have publicly voiced their support for a presidential candidate in a video endorsing Hillary Clinton.

In the campaign ad titled “What Will I Say?” cast members Grace Byers, Trai Byers, Bryshere Gray, Taraji P. Henson, Gabourey Sidibe, Tasha Smith, Jussie Smollett and co-creator Lee Daniels explain why they are giving their support for the Democratic candidate. Only Terrance Howard, who stars as Lucious Lyon, did not appear.

They urge against voting for Donald Trump’s “violence and nasty rhetoric” and say “there’s only one person in this race who said Black Lives Matter.” The group also applauds Clinton’s stances on Obamacare, gun control and women’s rights.

This isn’t the first time Daniels has supported Clinton. He gave a speech in support of Clinton at the Democratic National Convention this summer.

