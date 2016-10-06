October 6, 2016 at 8:38 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘Empire’ cast endorses Hillary Clinton
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

The “Empire” cast and creator have publicly voiced their support for a presidential candidate in a video endorsing Hillary Clinton.

In the campaign ad titled “What Will I Say?” cast members Grace Byers, Trai Byers, Bryshere Gray,  Taraji P. Henson, Gabourey Sidibe, Tasha Smith, Jussie Smollett and co-creator Lee Daniels explain why they are giving their support for the Democratic candidate. Only Terrance Howard, who stars as Lucious Lyon, did not appear.

They urge against voting for Donald Trump’s “violence and nasty rhetoric” and say “there’s only one person in this race who said Black Lives Matter.” The group also applauds Clinton’s stances on Obamacare, gun control and women’s rights.

This isn’t the first time Daniels has supported Clinton. He gave a speech in support of Clinton at the Democratic National Convention this summer.

Watch below.

 

 

 

lgbt_democrats_of_virginia_at_nova_pride_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Local
Voters in battleground Va. weigh in on election
Falls Church News-Press seeks ‘emergency’ support
D.C. bucks nat’l trend with decline in syphilis cases
Mattachine event highlights ‘conversion therapy’
Chase Brexton board president condemns emails
PFLAG to hold forum for Bd. of Ed. candidates
buddy_dyer_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
National
Buddy Dyer: Pulse massacre ‘darkest day’ in Orlando’s history
Report: more work to do in the schools
Gay media company files bankruptcy petition
Supreme Court declines to take LGBT rights case
CIAA latest to cancel games in North Carolina over HB2
Moore suspended for defying same-sex marriage rulings
Wally Brewster, Dominican Republic, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Ambassador urges Dominican officials to investigate park arrests
Pope Francis: A ‘global war’ seeks to destroy marriage
Colombians reject peace deal between government, FARC
U.N. appoints first-ever LGBT rights watchdog
Belize ‘giving us a fighting chance’
Haitian government orders cancellation of LGBT festival
Donald Trump, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Trump campaign officially enters alternate universe
Trump’s Lounge Act Grows Stale
Log Cabin’s dereliction of duty
Will D.C. repair licensing and open door to all voices?
Acuerdo de paz colombiano incluye a la población LGBTI
Colombian peace agreement will benefit LGBTI community
jussie_smollett_hillary_clinton_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Empire’ cast endorses Hillary Clinton
‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ series releases first teaser
Oregon bakery that refused lesbian customers shuts down
Anderson Cooper renews contract with CNN
Reel Affirmations LGBT Film Festival returns Oct. 13-16
QUEERY: Carlton Ray Smith
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup