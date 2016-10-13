October 13, 2016 at 1:06 pm EDT | by Staff reports
National Gay Media Association members endorse Clinton
National Gay Media Association, Hillary Clinton, gay news, Washington Blade

NGMA’s member papers each endorsed Hillary Clinton for president. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

In an unprecedented move, all 12 of the country’s longest-serving and most award-winning LGBT newspapers are endorsing Democrat Hillary Clinton for president of the United States.

The 12 are members of the National Gay Media Association, a trade association of the nation’s major-market LGBT newspapers. NGMA members have a combined circulation in print and online of more than one million readers per week.

The members of NGMA that are each endorsing Clinton are: Bay Area Reporter (San Francisco), Washington Blade, Philadelphia Gay News, Dallas Voice, Windy City Times (Chicago), Between the Lines (Detroit), Bay Windows (Boston), Georgia Voice, SFGN (Ft. Lauderdale), Watermark (Orlando and Tampa Bay), Gay City News (New York), and The Pride LA.

This is an unprecedented announcement from the newspapers, because several do not engage in political endorsements: 31-year-old Windy City Times has endorsed just once in 16 years, and the Dallas Voice has never endorsed for any race in 32 years.

The Blade endorsed Clinton in May.

“The time has come to move past divisive fights of the past and rally around an ally who has pledged to put the full weight of her administration and bully pulpit into maintaining and advancing LGBT equality,” the Blade editorial said. “Hillary Clinton is that ally and has earned LGBT support in November.”

Other LGBT publications echoed that sentiment.

“The race for president is showing this country a clear choice of moving backward or moving forward on LGBTQ and other human rights,” said NGMA spokesperson Tracy Baim, publisher of Windy City Times. “We know that the LGBTQ community is made up of diverse political voices. But the homophobia, transphobia, racism, anti-immigrant and sexist nature of Republican candidate Donald Trump means that we can’t sit on the sidelines this election season.

“Hillary Clinton has spent her career fighting for social justice. While she came late to some LGBTQ issues, so did most mainstream politicians. In this presidential race, there is a clear choice to keep this country moving forward in the footsteps of President Barack Obama, the most pro-LGBTQ president in U.S. history. That choice is Hillary Clinton.”

