Anti-LGBT Dominican pastor appears to defend Trump

Dominican LGBT activists have criticized a pastor who appeared to defend Donald Trump amid allegations that he sexually assaulted women.

“Do you prefer someone who promotes homosexuality or someone who has weaknesses for beautiful women to be president of your country,” said Ezequiel Molina in a tweet he posted to his Twitter account on Saturday.

Molina, who is the pastor of a church in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo, posted the tweet less than a week after the New York Times and the Palm Beach Post published articles in which three separate women alleged that Trump sexually assaulted them. The Washington Post earlier this month released a recording in which the Republican billionaire made lewd comments about women and bragged about groping them.

Trump has repeatedly denied that he has ever sexually assaulted women.

Molina has deleted his controversial tweet. He appeared to backtrack from it on Sunday.

“A question that invited reflection was the only thing done,” wrote Molina in a tweet. “A question is not a value judgment, so only a sensible response is expected.”

Bob Satawake, the husband of U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic James “Wally” Brewster, sharply criticized Molina.

“Absolutely pathetic,” said Satawake on Sunday on his Twitter page. “You are not a man of God!”

“You can erase it, but your words will live on,” he said after Molina deleted his controversial tweet.

Yimbert Feliz, an activist who was the first openly gay candidate for the city of La Romana’s Council last year, said on Monday that Molina criticized him and the LGBT community during his campaign. Feliz also pointed out to the Washington Blade that Molina’s son, Ezequiel Molina, Jr., described gays as “perverts” in a recent Facebook post.

“It is painful and shameful that Pastor Ezequiel Molina lives his life motivated by hate and discrimination towards the Dominican Republic’s LGBT community,” Feliz told the Blade. “He is always calling for hate, rejection and more against gays.”

Molina posted his controversial tweet less than two weeks after police arrested more than a dozen young people who were in a Santo Domingo park that is a popular with LGBT Dominicans.

Feliz told the Blade in a separate interview that some of those who were taken into custody paid a “bribe” before they were released. Brewster has urged Dominican officials to investigate the incident.